Hating That Which Is Evil & Fined For It

There are various translations of Paul’s letter to the Romans, but while the words differ, the substance remains the same:
Let love be genuine; hate what is evil, hold fast to what is good.
Let love be without dissimulation. Hating that which is evil, cleaving to that which is good.
Let love be without dissimulation. Abhor that which is evil; cleave to that which is good.
Hate is natural and necessary, and good. Hate is a Christian virtue, properly applied. To not hate that which is evil is to, at least, lack judgement, and perhaps, in some cases, evidence of cowardice.
Consider the woke embrace hate with gusto. They hate openly and loudly. They cherish hate and celebrate it. Hate drives them. The only difficulty is that, while they are terrific haters, they hate that which is good.
To be woke is to invert. To be woke is to sleep. The woke call that which is bad, good. They call that which is improper, proper. They call that which is sickening, delightful. They call love hate, and hate love.
They hate criticism, and hate most ridicule, and will not abide either. They hate your hate. So they seek to make illegal all hate directed at them. This accounts for the creation of “hate crimes” and “hate speech”.
“Hate crimes” are usually ordinary crimes, and sometimes no crime at all, in which a woke pet is claimed to have suffered. “Hate speech” is reminding any woke person of Reality.
Richard Greenhorn reminds us of this typical “hate crime“: “A US judge has handed down a sentence of at least 15 years to a man who stole an LGBT pride flag from a church and burned it outside a strip club…He was found guilty last month of hate crime harassment…”
We saw yesterday the woke takes their Rainbow Penetration, a.k.a. the Pervert Pennant, seriously. Defacing it cannot be allowed. Though, as all know, the woke would be the first to allow, and even participate in, burning the Stars & Stripes.
Canada, not alone, is proposing to fine on-line “hate speech” with a CD$20,000 fine, which, we shall see, is a brilliant way to stifle political dissent.
That twenty grand is for the first “offence.” It goes up to fifty on the second. Even discounting the Canadian dollar, this is a substantial amount of money.
Canada’s Attorney General David Lametti assured Canadians that the proposed law would not target “simple expressions of dislike or disdain” during a virtual press conference on Wednesday that was livestreamed on YouTube.
Instead, Lametti said, the law is only designed to punish the most extreme forms of hatred that “expresses detestation or vilification of a person or group on the basis of a prohibited ground of discrimination.”
Simple expressions of dislike or disdain are, of course, exactly what would be punished, as long as that dislike or disdain is projected at any woke dogma.
Try, for instance, writing “I dislike X”, where X is any woke pet or cause that is (at that moment) newsworthy or in response to some urgent woke message, after the law is passed and see if that isn’t classed as “hate”.
The self-censorship even from the beginning will be strong, and even stronger after the government steals somebody’s money as an example to encourage the others.
For, as we all know, the Slippery Slope is not a fallacy, but a guarantee. What today is mere dislike or disdain is tomorrow detestation or vilification. If you think not, try defining for us the precise difference between disdain and detestation. What words, or images in a meme, pushes from one to the other, from allowed to illegal?
What is deemed hateful is up the rulers entirely. This is as it should be. Unless the rulers are woke, or are pretending they are to be to maintain control.
Incidentally, don’t assume anonymity will let you slide in your hate posts. If Big Tech doesn’t cut you off before the government, the government can still track you by your IP. At the least, use a VPN to make it a little more difficult to find you.
— Hate is a Christian virtue, properly applied. —
Yes — with a qualification. There is lawful hatred, which restricts itself to behavior and refrains from pre-condemning the person. Then there is unlawful hatred, which might also be called theological hatred. This version condemns the perpetrator, consigning him to damnation regardless of whether he ever repents.
Lawful hatred allows that all of us might yet be saved, even at the very last moment of our lives. Unlawful hatred does not. A passage from C. S. Lewis’s “Perelandra” illustrates the difference in a remarkable and memorable way:
“Then he remembers—as one remembers an island of consciousness preceded and followed by long anesthesia—going forward to meet the Un-man for what seemed the thousandth time and knowing clearly that he could not fight much more. He remembers seeing the Enemy for a moment looking not like Weston but like a mandrill, and realising almost at once that this was delirium. He wavered. Then an experience that perhaps no good man can ever had in our world came over him—a torrent of perfectly unmixed and lawful hatred. The energy of hating, never before felt without some guilt, without some dim knowledge that he was failing fully to distinguish the sinner from the sin, rose into his arms and legs till he felt that they were pillars of burning blood. It was corruption itself to which will was attached only as an instrument. Ages ago it had been a Person: but the ruins of personality now survived in it only as weapons at the disposal of a furious self-exiled negation. It is perhaps difficult to understand why this filled Ransom not with horror but with a kind of joy. The joy came from finding at last what hatred was made for. As a boy with an axe rejoices on finding a tree, or a boy with a box of coloured chalks rejoices on finding a pile of perfectly white paper, so he rejoiced in the perfect congruity between his emotions and its object. Bleeding and trembling with weariness as he was, he felt that nothing was beyond his power, and when he flung himself upon the living Death, the eternal Surd in the universal mathematic, he was astonished, and yet (on a deeper level) not astonished at all, at his own strength. His arms seemed to move quicker than his thought. His hands taught him terrible things. He felt its ribs break, he heard its jaw-bone crack. The whole creature seemed to be cracking and splitting under his blows. His own pains, where it tore him, somehow failed to matter. He felt that he could so fight, so hate with a perfect hatred, for a whole year.”
Lyrical and piercing.
How prescient was George Orwell’s 1984?
Have a look at that Canadian Bill C-36. If someone fears that you might commit hate speech, they can force you before a judge who can order you to enter into a peace bond, which can include forcing you to wear a tracking bracelet, live under house arrest, provide bodily fluid samples and surrender your fire arms. “Our true north strong and free” indeed.
I will gladly accept professional and financial martyrdom to the Woke wanna-be masters, if it will prevent actual martyrdom for my children (and I hope I have grandchildren).
Live not by Lies (Solzhenitsyn)
The Woke will only be defeated by our Love. I pray for their conversion, I will refute their lies. And my love for them necessarily means rebuking them for their sins while proclaiming the Good News.
Francis: I have never understood God saying you can murder, steal and torture then suddenly repent as you are dying and it’s equal to a good life like Mother Teresa lived. What kind of God treats torture and murder equal to charity and love? Where there are no consequences to a life of evil if in the end you are sorry? Repent before you die, and it’s all the same……Seems an evil kind of God to me, a throwback to the Greek and Roman gods.
Finally, a post on why hating evil is the morally correct thing to do. I am sick and tired of the “Christians don’t hate” BS. Of course they do. They hate all which is evil and God directed them to do so. They “don’t hate” is the same type of argument Satan used on Eve to get us thrown out of the Garden of Eden. We never learn, it seems.
Hate crimes worked wonders for Hitler and all other dictators, so it’s not surprising the USA is now embracing them, as we race toward complete destruction and anarchy. Remember, freedom is too expensive. Domination and slavery are easy.
The “proof Wyoming has gone to hell” article: https://k2radio.com/take-me-to-church-drag-church-brunch-redefines-meaning-of-worship-fellowship/ Of course, the Church of Christ has ZERO to do with Christ and the minister is a lesbian. Satan rules in this state, trust me. (I remind you this crap started in Wyoming with a gay student killed in a drug deal gone bad and made into a hero—the original George Floyd incident of a bad person made into a hero for a deviant cause.)
It’s more difficult with a VPN to locate someone, but by no means impossible. If they want you, they will find you. Welcome to the communist utopia 81 million people voted for.
Don’t imagine that there are no consequences for a life lived immersed in evil, Sheri. We may not know what those consequences are — but sincere repentance, which must include the willingness to do penance, will still save the sinner from an eternity in Hell.
No one knows all the facets of the Divine Plan…and that’s probably for the best.
When I say my prayers in the morning, part of my prayers are for the unity of our holy mother Church and I pray for all the Heretics satanists and perverts that surround her to repent of their sins and return to the true faith or be thrown into the fires of hell. I just recently added or be thrown into the fires of hell. I have to say it really feels right to add that.
“The Woke will only be defeated by our Love.”
Good luck with that strategy! How’s it working so far?
I’ve added this to my “quotes and aphorisms” file:
You’ve joined the ranks of Chesterton, Churchill, Washington, Jefferson, Lincoln, Reagan, Einstein, Aesop, Karl Popper, Freeman Dyson, Jerry Pournelle, and more.