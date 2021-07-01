Hating That Which Is Evil & Fined For It

There are various translations of Paul’s letter to the Romans, but while the words differ, the substance remains the same:

Let love be genuine; hate what is evil, hold fast to what is good.

Let love be without dissimulation. Hating that which is evil, cleaving to that which is good.

Let love be without dissimulation. Abhor that which is evil; cleave to that which is good.

Hate is natural and necessary, and good. Hate is a Christian virtue, properly applied. To not hate that which is evil is to, at least, lack judgement, and perhaps, in some cases, evidence of cowardice.

Consider the woke embrace hate with gusto. They hate openly and loudly. They cherish hate and celebrate it. Hate drives them. The only difficulty is that, while they are terrific haters, they hate that which is good.

To be woke is to invert. To be woke is to sleep. The woke call that which is bad, good. They call that which is improper, proper. They call that which is sickening, delightful. They call love hate, and hate love.

They hate criticism, and hate most ridicule, and will not abide either. They hate your hate. So they seek to make illegal all hate directed at them. This accounts for the creation of “hate crimes” and “hate speech”.

“Hate crimes” are usually ordinary crimes, and sometimes no crime at all, in which a woke pet is claimed to have suffered. “Hate speech” is reminding any woke person of Reality.

Richard Greenhorn reminds us of this typical “hate crime“: “A US judge has handed down a sentence of at least 15 years to a man who stole an LGBT pride flag from a church and burned it outside a strip club…He was found guilty last month of hate crime harassment…”

We saw yesterday the woke takes their Rainbow Penetration, a.k.a. the Pervert Pennant, seriously. Defacing it cannot be allowed. Though, as all know, the woke would be the first to allow, and even participate in, burning the Stars & Stripes.

Canada, not alone, is proposing to fine on-line “hate speech” with a CD$20,000 fine, which, we shall see, is a brilliant way to stifle political dissent.

That twenty grand is for the first “offence.” It goes up to fifty on the second. Even discounting the Canadian dollar, this is a substantial amount of money.

Canada’s Attorney General David Lametti assured Canadians that the proposed law would not target “simple expressions of dislike or disdain” during a virtual press conference on Wednesday that was livestreamed on YouTube. Instead, Lametti said, the law is only designed to punish the most extreme forms of hatred that “expresses detestation or vilification of a person or group on the basis of a prohibited ground of discrimination.”

Simple expressions of dislike or disdain are, of course, exactly what would be punished, as long as that dislike or disdain is projected at any woke dogma.

Try, for instance, writing “I dislike X”, where X is any woke pet or cause that is (at that moment) newsworthy or in response to some urgent woke message, after the law is passed and see if that isn’t classed as “hate”.

The self-censorship even from the beginning will be strong, and even stronger after the government steals somebody’s money as an example to encourage the others.

For, as we all know, the Slippery Slope is not a fallacy, but a guarantee. What today is mere dislike or disdain is tomorrow detestation or vilification. If you think not, try defining for us the precise difference between disdain and detestation. What words, or images in a meme, pushes from one to the other, from allowed to illegal?

What is deemed hateful is up the rulers entirely. This is as it should be. Unless the rulers are woke, or are pretending they are to be to maintain control.

Incidentally, don’t assume anonymity will let you slide in your hate posts. If Big Tech doesn’t cut you off before the government, the government can still track you by your IP. At the least, use a VPN to make it a little more difficult to find you.

