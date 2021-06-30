America Is A Conquered Country Which Flies A Foreign Flag

It’s a practice as ancient as warfare itself. The victor tears down the enemy’s totem and replaces it with his own. How many battles have we read about in which the Romans fought merely to win back Eagles they had lost in earlier clashes? Who doesn’t know that photo of Iwo Jima? I don’t even have to tell you which one.

(In a coincidence, I saw this tweet while writing this.)

Totems are important, they become their symbol, which is why we have fights over flag burning. The same who would burn the Stars & Stripe would arrest you for “hate speech” for burning this.

Today, the #FBI raised the #pride flag at our headquarters in support of our #LGBTQ colleagues. We thank them for their contributions to the FBI and the country. #PrideMonth pic.twitter.com/g3ggL6GqSd — FBI (@FBI) June 25, 2021

The Pervert Pennant, a.k.a. the Rainbow Penetration, is hoisted and the Stars & Stripes lowered in recognition of the Force of Darkness’s victory over America. To be fair, though, without sodomy and blackmail, where would the FBI be?

The Rainbow Penetration flies high above US Embassies the world over. That is, at least in those countries that have also been conquered. Which is now most of them.

A woman whose husband is active duty Navy sent me this. His command held a “diversity hike” in honor of Pride Month. Attendance was mandatory. They hiked while waving a rainbow American flag. pic.twitter.com/ctx66HNoi5 — Matt Walsh (@MattWalshBlog) June 29, 2021

It’s not only the USA that has been conquered. Most of the West has been swept away. We all saw the Prime Minister of the Netherlands shed tears last week when he listened to another man tell of his struggles to tell the world how much he enjoys sodomy.

The tears were not so much in happiness, but in anger at Hungary, which, so far, has refused to fly the Rainbow Penetration. Rutte was using his tears as a weapon. This makes good military sense, since it was tears that carried the day elsewhere. The effeminate have no weapon against them.

This athlete Gwen Barry, hideous as a gargoyle and as mean spirited, won some contest while representing, people thought, the once United States. One story summarized her behavior, “As the national anthem played while she was on the podium, she turned away from the flag to face the stands. She then put a T-shirt over her head that said ‘Activist Athlete.'”

After she was called out, she rushed to use the I’m Black Therefore A Victim defense. She rejects the Stars & Stripes, saying it does not represent her.

NFL Releases Powerful Video, 'Football Is Gay' https://t.co/10Hze3FDuT — TMZ (@TMZ) June 28, 2021

Overflowing prideful from the NYC Pride parade tore down American flags from Washington Square vendors, demanding they fly the Rainbow Penetration instead.

The mayhem erupted Sunday night as the rowdy revelers — fresh off Pride Parade celebrations earlier in the day — demanded Abdo Mansour replace his American flag with a Pride flag, he recalled. “They said, ‘Take that f–ing flag down. Why don’t you put up my flag?’” Mansour said. “And they broke my American flag.” “I called the cops. They didn’t want to come,” he said. “The cops stayed right there.”

The cops only keep the law of the rulers, and no other law.

California, a bastion of our oligarchic overlords, is barring its employees from venturing into enemy-occupied territories. Even though those territories have been conquered themselves, they retain too many of the vanquished mistakenly left alive.

California is adding Florida and four other states to its official travel ban list after Attorney General Rob Bonta said Monday the states passed anti-LGBTQ laws that are “directly targeting transgender youth.” The announcement, which came at a press conference on the 52nd anniversary of the Stonewall Riots, means that California is now banning state-funded travel to 17 U.S. states based on a 2016 law. Bonta announced that Arkansas, Montana, North Dakota and West Virginia are joining Florida as the newest states on the list. “California must take action to avoid supporting or financing discrimination against lesbian, gay, bisexual, and transgender people,” Bonta said.

About other people, California doesn’t care.

California’s list is important, because it is used by the elite to plan their next campaigns. The states which still have some based peoples: Alabama, Arkansas, Florida, Idaho, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Mississippi, Montana, North Carolina, North Dakota, Oklahoma, South Carolina, South Dakota, Tennessee, Texas, and West Virginia.

Citizens in those states should gird their loins—literally. The people who fly the Rainbow Penetration take Pride in going after loins.

Now you will have seen (I owe the image in today’s post to Mencius Moldbugman) the Pervert Pennant has become encrusted with symbols over the years. It used to be a plain rainbow, but now has black and brown stripes, which stand for black and brown peoples. Which implies elites think these folks are the same, in some sense, as lesbians, homosexuals, and transgenders. Curious.

Anyway, many are asking what the circle in the modified flag means. I’m not the only one to have noticed it must represent Goatsee. MM’s rendition of the flag is in honor of this. Look it up, but don’t do it at work or when the kids are around. It’s the next logical step to the ever-growing LGBTQWERTY acronym.

