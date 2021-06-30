America Is A Conquered Country Which Flies A Foreign Flag

It’s a practice as ancient as warfare itself. The victor tears down the enemy’s totem and replaces it with his own. How many battles have we read about in which the Romans fought merely to win back Eagles they had lost in earlier clashes? Who doesn’t know that photo of Iwo Jima? I don’t even have to tell you which one.
(In a coincidence, I saw this tweet while writing this.)
Totems are important, they become their symbol, which is why we have fights over flag burning. The same who would burn the Stars & Stripe would arrest you for “hate speech” for burning this.
Today, the #FBI raised the #pride flag at our headquarters in support of our #LGBTQ colleagues. We thank them for their contributions to the FBI and the country. #PrideMonth pic.twitter.com/g3ggL6GqSd
— FBI (@FBI) June 25, 2021
The Pervert Pennant, a.k.a. the Rainbow Penetration, is hoisted and the Stars & Stripes lowered in recognition of the Force of Darkness’s victory over America. To be fair, though, without sodomy and blackmail, where would the FBI be?
The Rainbow Penetration flies high above US Embassies the world over. That is, at least in those countries that have also been conquered. Which is now most of them.
A woman whose husband is active duty Navy sent me this. His command held a “diversity hike” in honor of Pride Month. Attendance was mandatory. They hiked while waving a rainbow American flag. pic.twitter.com/ctx66HNoi5
— Matt Walsh (@MattWalshBlog) June 29, 2021
It’s not only the USA that has been conquered. Most of the West has been swept away. We all saw the Prime Minister of the Netherlands shed tears last week when he listened to another man tell of his struggles to tell the world how much he enjoys sodomy.
The tears were not so much in happiness, but in anger at Hungary, which, so far, has refused to fly the Rainbow Penetration. Rutte was using his tears as a weapon. This makes good military sense, since it was tears that carried the day elsewhere. The effeminate have no weapon against them.
This athlete Gwen Barry, hideous as a gargoyle and as mean spirited, won some contest while representing, people thought, the once United States. One story summarized her behavior, “As the national anthem played while she was on the podium, she turned away from the flag to face the stands. She then put a T-shirt over her head that said ‘Activist Athlete.'”
After she was called out, she rushed to use the I’m Black Therefore A Victim defense. She rejects the Stars & Stripes, saying it does not represent her.
NFL Releases Powerful Video, 'Football Is Gay' https://t.co/10Hze3FDuT
— TMZ (@TMZ) June 28, 2021
Overflowing prideful from the NYC Pride parade tore down American flags from Washington Square vendors, demanding they fly the Rainbow Penetration instead.
The mayhem erupted Sunday night as the rowdy revelers — fresh off Pride Parade celebrations earlier in the day — demanded Abdo Mansour replace his American flag with a Pride flag, he recalled.
“They said, ‘Take that f–ing flag down. Why don’t you put up my flag?’” Mansour said. “And they broke my American flag.”
“I called the cops. They didn’t want to come,” he said. “The cops stayed right there.”
The cops only keep the law of the rulers, and no other law.
California, a bastion of our oligarchic overlords, is barring its employees from venturing into enemy-occupied territories. Even though those territories have been conquered themselves, they retain too many of the vanquished mistakenly left alive.
California is adding Florida and four other states to its official travel ban list after Attorney General Rob Bonta said Monday the states passed anti-LGBTQ laws that are “directly targeting transgender youth.”
The announcement, which came at a press conference on the 52nd anniversary of the Stonewall Riots, means that California is now banning state-funded travel to 17 U.S. states based on a 2016 law. Bonta announced that Arkansas, Montana, North Dakota and West Virginia are joining Florida as the newest states on the list.
“California must take action to avoid supporting or financing discrimination against lesbian, gay, bisexual, and transgender people,” Bonta said.
About other people, California doesn’t care.
California’s list is important, because it is used by the elite to plan their next campaigns. The states which still have some based peoples: Alabama, Arkansas, Florida, Idaho, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Mississippi, Montana, North Carolina, North Dakota, Oklahoma, South Carolina, South Dakota, Tennessee, Texas, and West Virginia.
Citizens in those states should gird their loins—literally. The people who fly the Rainbow Penetration take Pride in going after loins.
Now you will have seen (I owe the image in today’s post to Mencius Moldbugman) the Pervert Pennant has become encrusted with symbols over the years. It used to be a plain rainbow, but now has black and brown stripes, which stand for black and brown peoples. Which implies elites think these folks are the same, in some sense, as lesbians, homosexuals, and transgenders. Curious.
Anyway, many are asking what the circle in the modified flag means. I’m not the only one to have noticed it must represent Goatsee. MM’s rendition of the flag is in honor of this. Look it up, but don’t do it at work or when the kids are around. It’s the next logical step to the ever-growing LGBTQWERTY acronym.
Subscribe or donate to support this site and its wholly independent host using credit card or PayPal click here
Categories: Statistics
The “tyranny of the aberrant” is not inexorable. Here in the mud, resistance to it is palpable.
California is now banning state-funded travel to 17 U.S. states
Bet those states are happy about Californians staying home.
It is the same old perverted story – “there is nothing new under the sun”: There are ways to fix this – just like Chicago could be cleaned up – however the effeminate will not do it – As the old saying goes – “Old fashion ways and men make Rome strong.”
“But before they retired for the night, all the men of Sodom, young and old, came from all over the city and surrounded the house. They shouted to Lot, “Where are the men who came to spend the night with you? Bring them out to us so we can have sex with them!”
So Lot stepped outside to talk to them, shutting the door behind him. “Please, my brothers,” he begged, “don’t do such a wicked thing. Look, I have two virgin daughters. Let me bring them out to you, and you can do with them as you wish. But please, leave these men alone, for they are my guests and are under my protection. “Stand back!” they shouted. “This fellow came to town as an outsider, and now he’s acting like our judge! We’ll treat you far worse than those other men!” And they lunged toward Lot to break down the door.” Genesis 19
What anger God must have for us that we are being ruled by the perverted – go to confession.
DAV: Agreed. Too bad Wyoming will never make that list. I’d love it to be included in those excluded.
There is ZERO reason to believe an agency run by a cross-dressing, blackmailing pervert would suddenly change. People are so stupid in this. Nothing is different, except our totally unrealistic expectations (and the population has increased). FDR was elected by hiding the truth about who he was. Clinton had FBI files on everyone. The only difference is parents found out, via covid, that Jr. is being recruited to change sex and have sex at age 11 (or less) at school and are at least pretending to be shocked. Lazy parents slapped in the face with reality……
Law enforcement always had a large number of closet pedophiles and gays. Again, no change there. They just don’t show up for much of anything anymore.
We WILL, and virtually have, legalized pedophilia. So many on the left are partakers it WILL happen. This was probably the goal all along, plus the destruction of society. Anarchy requires a “savior” and the left is there to provide the dictator and the death. All of this came about when families were destroyed and no one gave a damn about kids, did not love them except as tools to welfare and press coverage in the case of their death. A country that hates its children or is too lazy to raise them goes to hell, literally. This is the American CHOICE. American, land of the lazy and perverted. New motto.
She then put a T-shirt over her head that said ‘Activist Athlete.’”
Finally, talking T shirts.
It would be a riot (prolly literally) were some radical Christian to begun flying a flag that read Judges 19:22 God teaches that sodomites are the sons of Belial (Satan).
Re: Goatse
Good advice:
“That’s enough, it’s a horrible thing, it’s disgusting, and if you don’t know what I’m talking about then I suggest you DON’T go looking for an answer.”
I wonder if they’ll fly that flag in Qatar?
Jeff J
Why did you leave out verse 8?
6 Lot went out to the men at the entrance, shut the door after him, 7 and said, “I beg you, my brothers, do not act so wickedly. 8 Behold, I have two daughters who have not known any man. Let me bring them out to you, and do to them as you please. Only do nothing to these men, for they have come under the shelter of my roof.” 9 But they said, “Stand back!” And they said, “This fellow came to sojourn, and he has become the judge! Now we will deal worse with you than with them.” Then they pressed hard against the man Lot, and drew near to break the door down.
A fairly wicked edit … if you don’t like what it says, find out why it’s there, don’t omit it.
Remember Lot became the “father” of the enemy of the “people” … that would be a good place to start
Jeff j
Apologies … my eyes played tricks with me … you didn’t edit it …
really sorry
“Citizens in those states should gird their loins—literally. The people who fly the Rainbow Penetration take Pride in going after loins.” HA HA HA — funny, in a very grim way.
I find it striking that this country once thought everyone of my faith would ultimately answer to a foreign flag. But while people fly many non-state flags to show their support for everything from sports teams to (yes) the Catholic Church, no one expects the things most flags support to mean the people flying them obey different rules. Not so this one. People are afraid to be seen as not honoring it. In many places, if a business doesn’t fly a rainbow flag or at least have one in the window, people will demand to know why not, with the demand an implicit threat to protest.
Flag Day – 3d U.S. Infantry Regiment (The Old Guard)
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ZnATU1ML6p0
Re : Tweets by MoldBugMan
https://twitter.com/moldbugman
Sometimes you have to move back from the image to see it
Some of his images ARE enhanced aren’t they?
At first, for Zelda 3: Link to the Past, having played the game, I thought of something else on the topic of Goatse
That really is one of the better mazes I’ve seen … were those lines intentionally darkened? (Still doesn’t make it the best goatsse.
Of course it isn’t just the U.S. flying a foreign flag, and it isn’t just California practicing Rainbow Fascism.
In the dominant countries of the European Union, children are now, openly, prey:
https://www1.cbn.com/cbnnews/world/2021/june/dutch-leader-says-hungary-must-leave-eu-over-anti-lgbtq-law-vows-to-bring-hungary-to-its-knees
“Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte said Hungary “must leave” the European Union or reverse a new bill banning content that advocates LGBTQ for anyone under 18-years-old.
“Earlier this month, Hungary’s parliament passed legislation forbidding all educational materials and programs for children that promoted homosexuality and gender reassignment.
“Viktor Orban, the Hungarian prime minister, said the measure was about ‘defending the rights of the kids and the parents.’
“Even though the EU cannot force a country to leave, taking a “step by step” approach could produce the intended effect, Rutte told reporters. “My goal is to bring Hungary to its knees on this issue,” he said.”
‘On our knees’, is the preferred position for the Rainbow Penetration. As for our children, or at least the ones who make it out of the womb alive…they’ll be brought to their knees early on, beginning with “universal pre-school” or “early childhood education” or whatever they’re calling grooming and indoctrination programs these days.
Sheri is right. Parents are 100% complicit in all of this. They murder their own children, sell their live-born fetuses for grotesque scientific research (you’ve many tortured and dead babies to thank for your Vexxines) and they send their tiniest tots to be educated and formulated for “inclusive consumption”.
Yum yum…evil monsters love to eat small children….have they banned Grimm Fairy Tales yet? It gives away their game.
The Fairy Tale wake-up-moment for some parents will only come when, one-day-soon, a Yellow School Bus appears like a RAINBOW climbing the hill.
Jeff Jorgensen,
Setting aside the fact that this story is obviously not true, I love the way in which Lot is cast as the hero despite offering his two teenage daughters to a rape-gang – what a truly incredible and selfless human being!
America is conquered by buttflockers!? — but, but, but, how did that happen? It happened, my fellow Sodomites, because that snake whispered in our ears, “wouldn’t you like to dip your stick in that? — go on! — it’ll feel good, it’s not right to deny yourself pleasure ‘ol chap, you know that stuffy old morality is keeping you down, go on, and you’ll be like a god”! — and because the Fall impaired our moral sense and sin makes you stupid we fell for this lie, and not just the poopdicks, but the great mass of us embarked on an orgy of fornication, adultery, abortion, contraception, divorce, sex, drugs, and rock n’ roll, which demoralized us, and then we woke up one day to Briggs informing us we’d been conquered and our new flag is a rectal doughnut, rampant, on a rainbow field, and now we’re going to get flocked, good and hard. Hey! — we’re Americans, that’s not supposed to happen to us, we’re number one! Sorry charlie, now we’re number two.
Been on a Mike Jones jag here, a trilogy; “Degenerate Moderns; Modernity as Rationalized Sexual Misbehavior”, “Living Machines: Modern Architecture and the Rationalization of Sexual Misbehavior”, and “Dionysus Rising: The Birth of the Cultural Revolution out of the Spirit of Music”. Jones, who didn’t listen to the snake’s sweet hissings but rather stayed on the straight and narrow of Catholicism while everyone else was out partying, develops in these three books the idea that the entire modern project springs from the attempt to create a world where you can stick your wick in anything you fancy, guilt free. He illuminates the personal lives of some of modernity’s founders in this light; Wagner, Freud, Gropius, Picasso, Mead, Kinsey — showing how a desire for “free love” was a prime motivator in their work. Not to be reductionist about it, there are other sins, but this one is so powerful and common it’s being used as the main weapon against us, hence the sodomite flag being raised over conquered America.
The FBI was founded by a cross dresser who had as his second in command his long time male “companion”.
They are just getting back to their roots.
So less Californians will be coming to Florida, I consider that a feature not a bug.
Swordfish
The story of Lot and his daughters (disregarding Lot’s wife) is a very complicated and complex story. I ran into the dilemma through Heinlein’s “Stranger in a Strange Land”. I stumbled, tripped and almost fell. When you’re a kid, about the only thing you hear or remember about Lot is his wife.
The reason for the black and brown on the occupier’s flag is very simple: the occupiers work by convincing their allies that they are victims and uniquely entitled to “finally” getting recognition. Leftist blacks in particular would never remain happy in being “ignored” due to the alphabet people community getting focused on; witness how the recent “Juneteenth” holiday was treated as though it was the first time that blacks ever had anything done for them.
Of course, China is all on board this woke ideology, though only so far as it benefits China. Anyone working in academia will have encountered the CCP loyalist who is very eager to talk about how “Asians” are being discriminated against, though strangely “Asians” never seems to include the Japanese or South Koreans. Expect red and yellow to be added to the flag to represent “Asians.” Then that stripe will slowly be made larger until we are just flying the CCP flag.
The old gods are alive and well. Goatsee has become impatient and will wait no longer. He and his sister Mammon (the hoar) will make the followers of Yahweh pay for the last 2000 years.
The first lie was Vatican II, the next was “marriage”. Since that went so well the old gods were emboldened to roll out the hate of humanity (climate hysteria) and genital mutilation (trans) and we bought those obviously lies “hook, line and sinker”.
It’s quite disconcerting to come to the realization that I may, in fact, see the anti-Christ.
https://trinity.org/2021/06/a-statement-from-parish-council-regarding-the-eucharist/
And the Catholic Church falls to it’s knees. The old gods will not be denied.
Why is pride the only sin that gets a month? Shouldn’t we also have a greed month, an envy month? Lust month might actually be kind of fun.
As Pope Francis recently reaffirmed, communion should be viewed “not as a prize for the perfect, but as a powerful medicine and nourishment for the weak.
++++++++++++++++++
1 Corinth. For I have received of the Lord that which also I delivered unto you, that the Lord Jesus, the same night in which he was betrayed, took bread. 24And giving thanks, broke, and said: Take ye, and eat: this is my body, which shall be delivered for you: this do for the commemoration of me. 25In like manner also the chalice, after he had supped, saying: This chalice is the new testament in my blood: this do ye, as often as you shall drink, for the commemoration of me. 26For as often as you shall eat this bread, and drink the chalice, you shall shew the death of the Lord, until he come.
27 Therefore whosoever shall eat this bread, or drink the chalice of the Lord unworthily, shall be guilty of the body and of the blood of the Lord.
++++++++++++++++
Far from being a medicine or nourishment to a man like Biden, it is a spiritual poison which will ineluctably increase his suffering in Hell if he does not repent of his heresies and sins before death.
One could argue, objectively, that the black Prelate, Wilton Archbishop Gregory, is practicing the severest form of racial hatred in his sacramental retribution against a white man of power and privilege because he is encouraging him to eat and drink judgement unto himself.