Fauci Flashback; Vexxine Harms; Conspiracies; Rally Report; More! — Coronavirus Update LXXVII

WSJ: Are Covid Vaccines Riskier Than Advertised?

One remarkable aspect of the Covid-19 pandemic has been how often unpopular scientific ideas, from the lab-leak theory to the efficacy of masks, were initially dismissed, even ridiculed, only to resurface later in mainstream thinking. Differences of opinion have sometimes been rooted in disagreement over the underlying science. But the more common motivation has been political.

Not remarkable at all. Not to this wee small corner of the internet, anyway. The collapse of the order, and its inability to tell the truth, have long been known to us.

The Vaers data for Covid-19 vaccines show an interesting pattern. Among the 310 million Covid-19 vaccines given, several adverse events are reported at high rates in the days immediately after vaccination, and then fall precipitously afterward. Some of these adverse events might have occurred anyway. The pattern may be partly attributable to the tendency to report more events that happen soon after vaccination… Four serious adverse events follow this arc, according to data taken directly from Vaers: low platelets (thrombocytopenia); noninfectious myocarditis, or heart inflammation, especially for those under 30; deep-vein thrombosis; and death. Vaers records 321 cases of myocarditis within five days of receiving a vaccination, falling to almost zero by 10 days. Prior research has shown that only a fraction of adverse events are reported, so the true number of cases is almost certainly higher. This tendency of underreporting is consistent with our clinical experience.

The authors: “Dr. Ladapo is an associate professor of medicine at UCLA’s David Geffen School of Medicine. Dr. Risch is a professor of epidemiology at Yale School of Public Health.”

Unbekoming Substack: A letter to my two adult kids: Vaccines and the free Spike Protein

Brett Weinstein [progressive in the so-called Intellectual Dark Web]… Spike protein is very dangerous, it’s cytotoxic (Robert Malone, Steve Kirsch, Bret Weinstein) (bitchute.com)… Here are some highlights from the Steve Kirsch article: At least 25,000 deaths from the vaccine. The OpenVAERS team think it is over 20,000 due to under reporting. But we looked at the CMS database and it appears VAERS is under-reporting by 5X. And the CDC excess unexplained deaths are 25,000 as well. It matches up… 82% miscarriage rate in first 20 weeks (10% is the normal rate)… In Israel, the adverse event tracking is much more accurate than the US. They found rate of myocarditis in vaccinated young adults is up to 25X the normal background rate for that age range….

That is only a small sliver of the evidence of vexxine harms from that piece. Read the whole thing for more.

But also recall all vexxines cause harm on purpose. They all use the biological theory no pain, no gain. So it’s always questions of how much harm and how much gain?

That our rulers pretend there is no harm, and try to silence all discussion of harm, proves them to be evil people.

CONSPIRACIES

The WHO released a statement saying kids don’t need vexxines (see last week for harms to kids). But they had to backtrack after some people noticed and started saying publicly what the WHO said. Make sense?

https://twitter.com/eugyppius1/status/1407991287660285953

Is it still a conspiracy if the CDC admits it?

NON-VEXXINE HARM

Item: Philippines President Duterte threatens to jail those refusing Covid shots and ‘inject vaccine in their butts’.

Sounds harsh, but recall our Transportation Secretary Peter Buttghey wants megacorps to issue vaccine passports so the government doesn’t have to.

England seems on course to mandate them. Canada is a solid maybe. Singapore perhaps. And so forth.

Our elite can’t seem to remember that if vexxines work, then vexxines work. So what if some don’t want them? What’s it to them? The only persons harmed, possibly, are those who knowingly refuse vexxines. And that was their choice. Isn’t “choice” the most important thing?

I heard a radio commercial this week that said something like “Come to Alaska. We have the highest vexxination rates. So you will be safe.”

How comforting.

CORONADOOM FOREVER

Flu, as we have been pointing out since last February, has disappeared. Used to kill up to 650,000 globally every year. That’s not including pneumonia, either, which really racks up the totals.

Yet we don’t panic over flu. We are still panicking, but to a lesser extent, over the coroandoom. Some countries (besides Sweden—remember them?) are beginning to pretend to remember what others are still pretending to have forgotten about viruses, which is that most are never eliminated. Singapore, for instance, in that linked article is one of them. They are announcing that doom will ever be with us.

And it might even be called the flu once again. Which is to say, the flu might allowed to be recognized again.

LOCKDOWNS CAUSE HARM

Sweden, Florida, Nebraska, other localities never locked down. Did fine. Other places, England, Ontario, locked town tight and never want to let go of their fear. Even though there is no evidence lockdowns did anything except cause harm.

Item: Lockdown Trauma Causing 5-Year-Olds to Suffer Panic Attacks as Disastrous Mental Health Toll Revealed.

NHS leaders say that the impact of repeated lockdowns has left children fearful of leaving their homes or meeting their friends amid an explosion of “locked-in trauma.” “Forecasts seen by this newspaper state that an extra 1.5 million children and young people will require mental health support “as a direct impact of the pandemic” during the next three to five years,” reports the Telegraph. “The calculations from the Centre for Mental Health, involving NHS economists, suggest demand will be as much as three times greater than the capacity of mental health services.” One individual said that her daughter had a panic attack over a planned play date, while another parent said his 5-year-old was housebound and unable to go to school due to being traumatized by lockdown propaganda.

The more effeminate a culture becomes, the more fearful. The more fearful, the more prone to destruction.

We might have needlessly suffered during lockdowns, but at least the rich got richer:

New Harvard Data (Accidentally) Reveal How Lockdowns Crushed the Working Class While Leaving Elites Unscathed My latest:https://t.co/525fyJr7rS — Brad Polumbo ???? ???? (@brad_polumbo) June 17, 2021

CULT OF THE MASK

New meta-analysis: Is a Mask That Covers the Mouth and Nose Free from Undesirable Side Effects in Everyday Use and Free of Potential Hazards?

Ignore the p-value:

The literature revealed relevant adverse effects of masks in numerous disciplines. In this paper, we refer to the psychological and physical deterioration as well as multiple symptoms described because of their consistent, recurrent and uniform presentation from different disciplines as a Mask-Induced Exhaustion Syndrome (MIES). We objectified evaluation evidenced changes in respiratory physiology of mask wearers with significant correlation of O2 drop and fatigue (p < 0.05), a clustered co-occurrence of respiratory impairment and O2 drop (67%), N95 mask and CO2 rise (82%), N95 mask and O2 drop (72%), N95 mask and headache (60%), respiratory impairment and temperature rise (88%), but also temperature rise and moisture (100%) under the masks. Extended mask-wearing by the general population could lead to relevant effects and consequences in many medical fields.

CASES AREN’T CASES!

Regular readers will know that I have been screaming for well over a year that mass testing programs of the unsymptomatic was largely responsible for the panic. The media, politicians, and even medicos called every positive test a “case”. Thus upending centuries of medical practice and terminology.

What our Experts called cases were only positive tests. Only a small fraction of these went on become true cases, and only a small percentage of those cases died. But calling all positives tests—in the face of rampant abused PCR tests, rapid tests, and so on—the disease could be made to seem much worse than it was.

How many times have we tried to remind ourselves that the Asian flu in 1957-58 and the Hong Kong flu a decade later were worse than the coronadoom, but with no panics? Because, in part, there wasn’t the mania for testing.

Enter the new paper in the Journal of Infection: The performance of the SARS-CoV-2 RT-PCR test as a tool for detecting SARS-CoV-2 infection in the population.

Of 162,457 tested individuals, 4,164 (2.6%) had a positive RT-PCR test. The positive rate was lower among children aged 0-9 years (2.2%) and among adults aged 70 or more (1.6%), compared to the intermediate group aged 10-69 years (2.8%). The positive rate was strongly linked to the national SARS-CoV-2 test strategy. During the first and third phase of national testing, predominantly symptomatic people were tested. During these phases, the positive rates were higher than during the intermittent second phase corresponding to the summer season, when predominantly asymptomatic individuals were tested. The positive rate during the third phase was considerably higher than during the first phase.

I.e., testing drove the panic.

PCR Ct levels drove reporting of “cases”:

During the peak of testing asymptomatic individuals, only 0.4% tested positive with a mean Ct value of 28.8. Higher mean Ct values were observed among children aged 0-9 years (28.6) and adults above 70 years (27.0). Only 40.6% of positive tests showed Ct values below the threshold of 25, indicating a likelihood of the person being infectious (Table 1). In the small group of individuals for whom clinical information was available, symptomatic subjects had a markedly lower mean Ct value of 25.5 compared to asymptomatic subjects, who showed a mean Ct value of 29.6 (Figure 1).

In other words, the not sick were pushed into the “case” category with more force. Why?

No, I mean it: Why? See above about “conspiracies” etc.

In light of our findings that more than half of individuals with positive PCR test results are unlikely to have been infectious, RT-PCR test positivity should not be taken as an accurate measure of infectious SARS-CoV-2 incidence. Our results confirm the findings of others that the routine use of “positive” RT-PCR test results as the gold standard for assessing and controlling infectiousness fails to reflect the fact “that 50-75% of the time an individual is PCR positive, they are likely to be post-infectious.”

BOOK

The Price of Panic.

Website of similar name: price of panic.

RALLY REPORT

From Anon:

Over 200 men and women gathered in New York City’s Columbus Circle on Saturday, June 26th, to rally and march for medical freedom. The effort was spearheaded by www.citizensfree.com. In addition to the usual signs against forced “vaccinations” (technically, the injections are not vaccines) and so-called “passports”, there was a poignant aspect. Many wore small, white placards around their necks bearing the name and age of one individual who accepted the jab in good faith and died, usually within days. There were also large posters featuring (mostly) young men and women who passed after receiving the jab. Here are some of their break-your-heart pictures. After a little over an hour of speeches and presentations, the group marched en masse south along Sixth Avenue (Avenue of the Americas) to 42nd Street. There were some passersby cat-calls (expected) but also high-fives and supportive car honks (accepted!). Overcast skies threatened the whole time. Undeterred marchers continued. Then, mirabile dictu! just as they reached their final rallying location of 42nd Street at Sixth Avenue, which fortuitously had a building that provided shelter from rain, there was a cloudburst. Maybe Someone was looking out for us.

You must understand that we are in the strict minority globally. People enjoy the comforts their subservience brings them:

Overall, a median of 55% across 17 publics say where they live has done a very or somewhat good job dealing with the coronavirus outbreak. https://t.co/6w0TFSURv9 pic.twitter.com/d32zyRqsT3 — Pew Research Center (@pewresearch) June 26, 2021

This explains the madness better than anything.

ALL CAUSE DEATHS

The week-of-the-year all-cause deaths.

Green line is 2021, red is 2020. The dotted line are all cause deaths minus COVID. That means the 2020 deaths that look out of place (above the mass of other lines but below the dotted line) are likely deaths caused by the panic.

The drop off at the end is late reporting. Those three black dots indicate the last three weeks. Three weeks from now, about 80% or so of all the deaths will have been counted. It can take, the CDC says, up to eight weeks to get a full count. So to be really sure, let’s look at eight weeks ago and earlier. This is week 17 and earlier.

See the dotted green line? That’s All Cause MINUS the COVID. Those numbers are way below where we’d expect them. You should be having a “Whoa, dude!” moment.

Why are the deaths so low?

Two most likely explanations:

(1) So many old people succumbed to COVID last year, that there were fewer people left to die this year. This likely accounts for some of the weird discrepancy.

(2) The CDC (and everybody else) is over-estimating coronadoom deaths. We’re back to the early “dying with” and “dying from” controversy, juiced by the variant panic. This is the most likely explanation.

Look: if the doom was not with us, we’d expect that dotted line to be hovering above all the other yearly lines, just because of population increase alone. And then we’d add the doom deaths, making the thick green line even higher. So that when we subtracted the doom deaths from the thick green line, the dotted line would be hovering.

THE NUMBERS

Sources: CDC State data (source), CDC official toll number one, number two (the old weekly file, now suspect). Causes of death (source). Deaths by age. Covid & flu. WHO flu tracker. All current as of Monday night.

Daily tests (not shown; see here from Johns Hopkins) leveled off a bit. Around 570,000 a day. Panic won’t be over until this number sinks to same level as flu tests. That’s only tens of thousands in flu season.

CDC deaths “involving” COVID.

The real crisis has long been over. What people forget is that people will always, now and forever, die of the coronadoom. It’s the irrational expectation death will disappear that prolongs this.

Here’s more proof the crisis is over:

Heart disease and cancer and—update—unclassified are killing more people now. Stroke is now about the same as COVID.

Those unclassified deaths are curious! The codes indicate those times when the doctors aren’t quite sure why the person died. For instance, “Ill-defined and unknown cause of mortality”.

Notice the rise of these unclassifieds. Could they be related to the vexxines? The rise is certainly co-incident with rise in vexxines. This is a forbidden question on social media, so don’t ask it, or they will ban you. That’s how The Science works, by limiting uncomfortable questions.

Here’s the standard state comparison:

Does your state still have restrictions, like Michigan, which had 208 deaths per 100,000? Or is your state free, like Florida, with its much older and sicker population had 176 deaths per 100,000?

Ask your state legislator today.

Flu is still missing, but it’s always low this time of year, so I’ll skip the plot.

We heard the media try to juice the panic saying “variants” are spreading among the young. Now the Dreaded Delta! Look friends, as usually happens, mutants arise. They usually spread easier but are less lethal. That appears to be happening here.

That Eric Fing-Ding the epidemiologist, and many others, are doing their best shrieking to juice fear of the Dreaded Delta, especially in the UK, Australia (locking down again) and Israel. Uh huh.

Once again, I beg you will NOT discuss “cases”. Only look to important measures.

Also, as expected and as we have predicted, it looks like the Dreaded Delta is far less deadly, maybe about 7 times less deadly, as always happens with mutations of diseases like this.

About masks in more depth, see this article and this one and especially this one. Leave the Cult of the Mask.

