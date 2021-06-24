“Behold! I Have Become A God!” Said The Weightlifter

You’ve heard the news. Some man from New Zealand who is pretending to be a woman has been granted the right to compete with real women in the Olympics. The sport is weightlifting, in which men so far outclass women that even crazed feminists would never dare even suggest a trained woman could beat a trained man.

The man in this case is named Hubbard, who is now 43. He used to compete with other men, but he couldn’t beat them. So he decided to declare he was a woman. And now he is winning.

That he is now winning, and will, excepting injury or major illness, win at the Olympics is so certain that I’m guessing you won’t be able to find any bookie willing to accept a bet that he’d lose.

People lie about inclusion, safety, rights, fairness, and all that, but when it comes to money, actual money, they do not lie.

Some female named Smith, who gave the okay to the man Hubbard, filled with compassion, said “We acknowledge that gender identity in sport is a highly sensitive and complex issue requiring a balance between human rights and fairness on the field of play. As the New Zealand team, we have a strong culture of manaaki (caring) and inclusion and respect for all.”

I defy any logician to make sense of this. Smith is pretending, along with Hubbard, that Hubbard is a woman. Smith decided that it is better to bear the shame of her lie than to risk her job, which she’d probably lose were she to say “Men aren’t women.” It’s only a small pinch of incense, after all.

Let’s eliminate a common mistake. Many are saying things like this Blue Cheka on Twitter: “This is so wrong. Everyone knows it is. Women’s sport is being sacrificed so males can feel validated and if women dare complain they risk their career. Woke misogyny getting the green light. Very sad day for girls sport.”

The cries of “Transphobia!” will always win against cries of “Misogyny!” for two reasons. Smith knew this. The Blue Cheka does not.

First, it just isn’t misogyny to want to be, or to pretend to be, a woman. When the delusion is real, as it may be in Hubbard’s case, though I doubt it since he used to compete (and lose) in normal fashion, declaring oneself a woman is something like the opposite of misogyny. If a man is insane enough to really believe he is a woman, then it is because he values womanhood, it’s not that he hates it.

Second, declaring oneself to be a woman (when a man, and vice versa, but I want to save typing) brings one closer to godhead than declaring oneself to be a feminist. It’s a harder temptation to resist, and a more alluring goal.

Here’s what I mean.

A feminist screams, “Behold! With a word, I am the EQUAL of man!”

Yet a man screams, “Behold! With a word, I am BECOME woman!”

The feminist has sought to eliminate Reality with her will: through her word she attempts to alter Creation. This makes her a kind of god, but a weak one in comparison to the man who says he, with his will and word, is now a woman.

The man has altered Reality via his powers to a greater extent than the feminist. He is therefore stronger, a greater god.

Consider this carefully. How are we told we know the man is now a woman? In exactly the same way we are told we know the woman is now the equal of man. By their word, and their word alone. Reality is out. No measurement or observation can nullify the word of these gods.

You can joke, like the Babylon Bee, that “Female Weightlifter Suffers Tragic Testicle Injury Just Weeks Before Tokyo Olympics”, but the believers in gods will counter, “Some women have testicles.”

You can say, men can out lift women, but the feminist will counter, “Weights aren’t important.”

You will never win any of these arguments by any appeal to Reality. Reality itself is subject to the will of the gods.

I suppose all that is left is for one man to trump both feminists and men who say they are women. “Behold!” he will say, “I am become God himself!”

Wonder when that might happen.

