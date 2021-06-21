Solution To The Kind-Hearted Magician — REVEALED!

Kip Hansen last week gave us the following scenario (which I’ve pared to bare essentials here, but check the original if you fret):
START
Sam shows us three cards, two Jokers and one Ace, then lays them on the table, face down and swirls them around a lot, mixing them up.
Sam then tells his Dupes that he will pay them $10 if they can “find the Ace”, and if they fail, they pay him $10. (Sounds a lot like street-side Three Card Monte doesn’t it?) The Dupes pick the middle card and the Magician puts a little Yellow Star sticker on it, but the Magician doesn’t turn it over yet.
The Magician takes pity on them and says, “Look, this card is a Joker”, and turns over the card on the left, leaving two cards – the one the Dupes picked and one other. Sam asks “Now, do you want to stick to your choice – card B? Or switch to the other one, card C?
Now, our Kind-hearted Magician, says “I can’t bring myself to cheat such a nice young couple. When you first picked, you had only a one-in-three chance of being right and winning $10. I’d like to improve your odds to make it fair. Here’s what I’ll do, using my Magic Wand as an Event Eraser, I’ll wave it over the cards like this . . . (waving wand slowly over the three cards now on the table) . . . and erase the last few minutes of time, when you were picking from three cards.”
Sam waves the Magic Wand and lo-and-behold the Joker on the left, in position A, begins to fade from sight leaving just a little shadow. “That’s better,” Sam says, “now, would you like to move your Yellow Star sticker to card C or leave it on card B?” If your star is on the Ace, then you win $10, and if on the Joker, you pay me $10.”
FINISH
First, the three-card Monte. It’s always a trick. The odds are based on information hidden to you. You cannot win. Anybody that wins is a plant. But, on the rare chance you do win, because the “performer” slips up (it happens), you will be met as you walk away with your winnings and asked, with gusto, to donate them back to the performer.
I repeat: the probability you win, given the nature of the scam, well known to magicians and con artists, is 0. It will not happen.
Second, the re-envisioning of the Monty Hall problem in the kind-hearted magician. The answer is exactly, precisely, with no changes, the same as in the original Monty Hall problem, which I wrote about long ago.
Hansen’s clever re-telling of it resulted in a huge number (for us) comments, with a lot of misunderstandings and fuzziness.
Let’s walk through the answer. Recalling our unbreakable true motto: all probability is conditional on the evidence assumed. Nothing has a probability: probability is a direct deduction of the premises accepted. That’s it, and nothing more.
First set of premises: the card positions are unknown to you, the Dupe. This, in notation, which can be helpful, is this:
Pr(You pick right | Unknown positions ) = 1/3.
Nobody is confused about that. But it’s not an interesting probability, because nowhere does the Magician (or Monty) allow you to pick the card at the outset. The trick only commences after you point to one.
Which, we see, you did. Now either you picked the true Ace or you picked a joker. The first has probability 1/3, the second has probability 2/3, as we just agreed.
If you picked the true Ace, the Magician can turn over any of the other two cards. Again, this has a 1/3 chance of happening. If you switched here (and the Magician allowed you to), then you will lose. With probability 1/3.
But if you picked a Joker, the Magician is limited to turning over only the remaining Joker, and not the Ace. This has 2/3 probability of happening. If you switched in these two situations, you win. With probability 2/3.
So switching is the best move.
That, so far, is a retelling of Monty Hall problem. We now move to the Magician’s final maneuver, which is to make the card he overturned disappear.
Well, making it is disappear is no different than putting a cloth over it. Or coloring it purple. Or lighting it on fire. Or doing whatever to it. It still remains the card he could turn over, which brings us right back to Monty Hall.
Switching is still the best move. Nothing has changed. The probability is:
Pr(You pick right | Unknown positions & M can turn over only Joker ) = 1/3.
And that does not change if we add “He made cider squirt out of the Joker he turned over and into your ear” to the right hand side.
The confusion is this:
Pr(You pick right | Unknown positions of 3 cards ) ≠ Pr(You pick right | Unknown positions of 2 cards ).
The first equals 1/3, the second is 1/2, as you’d expect. But that second probability has nothing to do with nothing. It certainly does not represent the situation you’re in. Why are you purposely throwing away information about what the Magician’s limitations are (he can’t overturn the Ace)?
There we go.
Oh. I knew that.
I actually did get it right the first time — he called a tail a leg. But then the more I got to thinking about it the more my mind turned into a mobius pretzel, and the monster Uncertainty began to devour me. Thank goodness Briggs just cut its head off in no uncertain way.
How does the three-card-monte man make it impossible to win?
I’m from Minnesota.
Nobody wants to admit they got snookered by Three-Card Hansen.
I feel like I was three-card-monte’d
Your assumption is that the magician will ALWAYS turn over one of the two cards that you didn’t pick, and give you a chance to change your choice. But he hasn’t promised to do so, has he?
If we assume that he knows what the three cards are, then when you pick one of the jokers, he can just stop, and take his winnings.
Addendum:
“he can just stop” (or he can just turn over the ace — same thing, but it enables him to pretend that he doesn’t know what the cards are)
Here is the confusion that your initial post generated.
The magician “erase[d] the last few minutes of time, when you were picking from three cards.”
If he only erased the presence of the 3rd card, then it is the Monty Hall problem. My assumption was that by “erasing the last few minutes of time” he also erased the chooser’s memory of there ever having been 3 cards, or that he overturned one. In that case, it seems as though there is some conditional – the actual real-world probability changes if the chooser switches, but the chooser, deprived of the information, can do no better than 50/50.
Ditto with John
And Kip’s comments added to the confusion
From an outside observer who doesn’t experience the loss of memory, it’s Monte Hall all over
And Question 2 seems to make us out as advisors
Q2. Regardless of your answer to Q1, what would you advise our young couple to do? Stick with their first choice, switch their choice, or flip a coin to pick between the two remaining cards?
I can only ASSUME that advisory role remains and we DO know the odds even if the Dupes do not
(Of course now we have a 1/3 chance of being the “goat”
Dean Ericson (re: June 21, 2021 at 9:08 am)
It is hard to get people to think — really really think. That’s what Magicians do — they force you to think about the impossible (the Magic).
All Stage Magic involves tricking the audience (whether 1 person or 1000 people). ALWAYS.
My Kind-hearted Magician magically talked some of the knowledgeable readers here into doubting what they already knew about probability and the Monty Hall Problem.
That’s all PATTER — the things a Magician says that distracts and leads the audience astray so that they see what he wants them to see and believes what he wants them to believe.
My hope was that I could walk at least some of the smart people here down a garden path to a point where they had to really think hard about what principles their understanding of probability rests on.
The road to true understanding is to force students to discover the basic rock-solid true principles for themselves.
It is, in fact, as The Master says: “Recalling our unbreakable true motto: all probability is conditional on the evidence assumed. Nothing has a probability: probability is a direct deduction of the premises accepted. That’s it, and nothing more.”
Dave Burton (re: June 21, 2021 at 9:48 am and one more)
Both MH and the Magician are forced to obey the rules as laid out my vos Savant in the original problem. Once the Dupe picks a card, MH or the magician MUST turn over one card. And it is that rule (evidence assumed) that forces the odds to 2/3 on switching.
I may write a bit more about forcing later on.
Anytime the magician is telling me he is not cheating, I just assume he is cheating a different way. The more the magicians asserts his kindly heart, the more I choose not to play.
But there is a guy on YouTube that wanders around his local area and films himself cleaning up yards. He cleans for free. He is getting some repeat business from it. But he is also racking up 1.5M views.
If the Kindly Magician is truly kindly, chances are the backend is picking up the $10.
The cynic does not go very far away.
Because I read this initial article as a discussion of the Covid Vaccination game. I am a bastard right now. I don’t wear my mask even though I haven’t been vaccinated. No one is giving me crap..
I jus lied. My son’s are both giving me crap. Wisely they only do it as we are leaving the house and not when we are wandering through stores. They are wearing their masks. I have explained to them why I am not wearing my mask. They are both Boy Scouts. Trustworthy is the first point of th law. I am violating trust doing what I am doing. But the magicians is always violating our trust. The vaccines are little more than a shell game.
I am part of the control group. I hav volunteered myself into that position. Someone has to be in the control group.
Dean Ericson ==> (re: June 21, 2021 at 9:07 am)
I was once a professional personal behavior counselor — and was working with a professional gambler. He made $200k a year playing poker in the casinos of Nevada. (His personal problem wasn’t gambling, but something else.) After many sessions, exasperated, I told him I was going to have to give up on helping him, but had one final question: Since poker is a game of chance, how is it that you are so successful, making a profitable career out of it? “Oh, simple,” he replied, “I cheat.”
“How does the three-card-monte man make it impossible to win?” That’s simple — he CHEATS.
There are many great YouTubes explaining how three-card-monty, as performed as a street-scam, works. Watch a few and never ever let yoursef get sucked into playing three-card-monty against a street artist.
john b(s) ==> (re: June 21, 2021 at 9:24 am)
“I feel like I was three-card-monte’d” — I’m afraid you are correct. That’s the wonder and joy of magic.
But I hope that it has been a powerful lesson to you and that you will have had that lesson firmly established in your mind:
“…. all probability is conditional on the evidence assumed. Nothing has a probability: probability is a direct deduction of the premises accepted. That’s it, and nothing more.””
John ==> (re: June 21, 2021 at 10:03 am)
You say confusion, the Magician says “distraction” or “misdirection” which is an essential part of his Art.
Of course, you are right — you all were right, not matter which view you took on the points raised in The Kind-hearted Magician.
You chose what conditionals you were willing to consider, and with that, were justified — RIGHT – in deciding the probabilities.
Why were the answers different? DIFFERENT CONDITIONALS.
The Master has spoken: “…. all probability is conditional on the evidence assumed. Nothing has a probability: probability is a direct deduction of the premises accepted. That’s it, and nothing more.”
john b(s) ==> (re: June 21, 2021 at 10:53 am)
And you have my humble apologies — it is the Magician’s job to trick you into seeing what he wants you to see.
Every participant in the MH Game has a different viewpoint, different levels of knowledge, and thus a differing set of conditionals when he sets out to determine the probabilities.
Every answer can be found to be correct for the conditionals assumed. If some evidence is dropped then the probabilities shift — because . . . . “…. all probability is conditional on the evidence assumed.”
Brad Tittle ==> (re: June 21, 2021 at 11:30 am)
To bring your issue back to the realm of probability — you and your kids are using different sets of conditionals regarding the risks (read probabilities for “risks”) surrounding Covid-19, mask wearing, vaccination, viral transmission, etc etc etc.
And because “…. all probability is conditional on the evidence assumed” you arrive at different conclusions about those risks.
This is what we all do in everyday life about almost everything, unconsciously.
There is one tiny little other truth — for many things, we are playing only once. In a “playing only once” sense, probability doesn’t apply — you get the result you get. This is known also as the “Don’t Play Russian Roulette” rule.
Kip June 21 @ 12:01
Something like what I said last week
https://wmbriggs.com/post/36178/#comment-198940
Kip explains: “That’s all PATTER — the things a Magician says that distracts and leads the audience astray so that they see what he wants them to see and believes what he wants them to believe.”
All the world’s a stage. We just saw the Globalist Magicians conjure up a frightful pandemic out of a minor bug. They made Global Warming look real by tricks of distraction, misdirection, and lies. They made an epidemic of racist cops shooting innocent blacks appear out of thin air. And so on. There is great power in magic, lies, and deception. The Overlords who mean to master us have mastered all the wicked arts of their master, the Father of Lies.
A fine lesson, Kip.
@Kip Hansen — And “they” have managed to make not pointing a gun at your head with a bullet in it the roulette. Pointing the gun at your head and pulling the trigger is NOT Russian Roulette.
My youngest just got in the driver’s seat of the car. I had to push him a little to press on the gas a little harder to get up to the speed limit. We managed to inject just a little of the conditional probability into the instruction. You can die driving too fast. You can die being too timid. The chance of dying in the passenger seat with a new driver is much greater than the chance of dying of COVID.
Brad
The police will stop you for driving too slow – in some states over 5 MPH below, they can stop you
john b(s) ==> (re: June 21, 2021 at 12:57 pm)
And you are just as right today as you were then.
Dean Ericson –==> (re: June 21, 2021 at 1:04 pm)
“All the world’s a stage. ” And the Magicians are hard at work — the ultra-Woke media leading the way with twisted presentations of what is going on — distracting and misdirecting the public’s attention from the Truth to the Magician’s Altered reality, using words that have had their meanings slightly altered to fit the 1984-ish “New Improved History”.
Brad Tittle ==> (re: June 21, 2021 at 1:16 pm)
My father was a doctor, but had studied the required physics and hard sciences on the way. He rightly taught me, on then then already crowed and very dangerous Los Angeles, California Freeways that the safest speed to travel on the road is the speed of the other cars — matching the other’s speed results in fewer and safer accidents.
The force in a two car collision is a factor of their relative speeds. Two cars head on at 60 mph – running into a brick wall at 120 mph.
Kip Hansen ==> (re: June 21, 2001 at 1:58 pm)
The safest speed depends which vehicle you’e upon while ‘travelling.’
On a bike, it’s faster than the rest, where the traffic is far behind and no faster than that, is safest. If it’s snowing? different premise!
There’s safest speed to travel on the road statistically speaking
then there’s the safest speed depending on what information you have about the situation as hand.
so it’s the same illustrated point.
and It’s not speed that kills, it’s coming to a sudden standstill without the niceties of breaks.
According to Jo kenda
“If it’s 1:00 in the morning on a Tuesday evening, hide in the wardrobe”
That’s statistics for you.
Joy
… It’s not speed that kills, it’s coming to a sudden standstill without the niceties of “breaks”.
pun unintended?
Ray Bradbury said 3:00 AM was the most dangerous hour and there was no hiding in the closet
@Kip Hansen — Exactly. @John B — Exactly.
When merging onto the freeway, a whole bunch of factors come into play. When I went to driver’s ed, my teacher taught me that I had responsibilities both in getting onto the freeway AND for letting people get onto the freeway. She suggested that I watch cars coming onto the freeway and put my car either ahead of where they would be when they merge OR behind where they will be when they merge. When I get on, I need to get up to the speed of the freeway and be actively assessing if I can get into traffic. Those rules have worked well for me.
Others have suggested that when I am on the freeway, I should just maintain a constant speed so the people getting on can make their assessment without having to assess whether you are going to let them on or not.
I am not here to give the right answer. I can only say that I do everything I can to not be in an accident while at the same time still leaving my house without curling up into a ball. Upping my EDC game though is causing me fits…
I remember the old PSA from the 60’s. A man walking down the highway kicks a headlight to the side of the road
. . . . . . This guy was right … dead right … Watch Out For The Other Guy
It used to physically drain me when I was learning to drive …
I was 30 before I got my license (I would bicycle just about everywhere … bus in the winter)