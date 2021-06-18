Juneteenth, A Day In Which We Celebrate The Eternal Victim

So New Jersey unveiled a 700-pound (they themselves admitted missing the mark by a century of pounds) statue of career villain, porn actor, and all around thug George Floyd, who became a martyr by getting himself killed, while drugged up, in the commission of one of his many, many crimes.
NPR listeners from all across the once united States can now visit Newark and celebrate Floyd’s arrest for aggravated robbery with a deadly weapon in Dallas, or perhaps take delight in one of his many thefts, or even his impressive treatment of a pregnant woman (Planned Parenthood, rumor has it, is creating a new award in his honor). Pilgrims will each have their own favorite.
The statue is rich in meaning:
“George Floyd represents a lot more than himself at this juncture in history,” Newark Mayor Ras J. Baraka said during a ceremony Wednesday where the statue was unveiled to the public. “Hopefully when people walk by it and they see it…hopefully it inspires them to become active in the struggles that are happening right here in Newark and right here in New Jersey.”
That New Jersey erected this monument is telling. Floyd, I don’t believe, did not commit many, or even any, crimes in that fine state, though I admit to not checking assiduously. We will give him the benefit of our doubt and suppose he at least shoplifted there. Yet maybe that is ungenerous of me, seeing some localities have decriminalized shoplifting. I don’t wish to deny Floyd any of his accomplishments.
It’s also important the statue is unveiled this week is time for our new national holiday, which almost every lawmaker bravely—O, so bravely!—gave the thumbs up. This is Juneteenth, the day we recognize the Eternal Victim, which in the USA is the black.
The Floyd statue gives blacks something, and someone, to look up to as they considered their cherished victim status.
“Son, you see that statue,” a black father, possibly, can say, “That’s George Floyd. Someday, if you learn how to take drugs properly, you can be like him, too.”
“I want to a victim, too, dad.”
Who doesn’t? Being a victim means all the contests you have lost, all the opportunities that have vanished, all the goals that have been missed, are not your fault. They are due to “racism”, a mysterious power that emanates from white people.
Some scientists say this emanation is pheromones, a biological chemical that causes in its non-white victims a desire to fail. But others say the powers are purely mental, something like ESP, a so-far unmeasured psychic “ray” which can’t be shut off. Every time a non-white looks into the eyes of a white, he is lost.
We can ignore that controversy here. What’s important here is that today is the day we recognize some blacks, alone among all races, had it, sometime log ago in the far distant past, worse than a few others, but only in some cases and locations. Once a victim, always a victim, as the old saying goes, that most special state being passed on genetically.
How far we have come! How far we have to go!
Take systemic racism, the scourge of the Eternal Victim. It’s so bad at Harvard University, for instance, whose endemic racism Harvard themselves admit, that blacks are admitted only at rates about four times higher as whites and Asians, even though they perform far less well academically. “[A]n African American in that [lowest] decile [a measure of academic performance] has a higher chance of admission than an Asian American in the top decile” (I left out the percentages).
The same kind of sickening racism against Eternal Victims is found in medical schools. Blacks at the lowest range of MCAT scores are admitted at rates nine times higher than Asians. But, at the highest range of MCAT scores, blacks are admitted only a mere 1.6 times higher. A travesty.
Many more examples could be had, but why prolong the reader’s misery? We all know the stories.
I know what you’re thinking. Racism won’t be eliminated until we stop requiring from blacks any measure of achievement or merit or sense of responsibility. As all our great rulers always say “We have much work to do.”
This is why the statue—now one of many icons to his martyrdom—of George Floyd is so important. It is a constant reminder that a life of absolute depravity is something worthy of emulation for all Eternal Victims everywhere.
ABS could not be any happier that us Americans have a new Holy Day to celebrate, Juneteenth, because slaves were liberated in A Confederate State while the Federal States go to keep their slaves.
The 1860 census revealed there were more slaves in the north than in the south which is a fact worth remembering.
Back to liberating slaves. How many men know that Lincoln did not free a single slave? His emancipation proclamation only ordered the freeing of slaves in the states he did not control, The Confederacy, while Lincoln kept slavey legal in the states he did control.
Honest Abe came by his nickname the same way a 400 lb mobster gets the nickname, Tiny.
One loves the massive statue of Lincoln in Washington for liberals to worship because it is essentially a monument to the hypocrisy of the Federal Government, the flag of which waved over states where slavery was legal far longer than the CSA Flag waved over states where slavery was legal.
In in the ideology of liberalism that means the Stars and Bars are racist because modern math.
Looked at in a certain way (Think Blessed Ben Turpin looking at a Flapper) Juneteenth celebrates the hypocrisy of the Yankee/Feds and one can not get enough of that.
To celebrate, ABS will make twice baked potatoes; he will repeatedly stab some dark skinned russets, cook them in an oven and then bury them with lily white sour cream when they are done.
Well since it’s Jersey why not a crook with a certain moxie? Tony Soprano? Possibly because someone like Tony’s real life doppelgänger fervently believed, and in his own twisted way, followed the American dream. He would also rather cut off his own foot with a rusty saw than ever, ever,ever, be considered a victim. And if you tried to it might be your foot! Can’t believe I started a sentence with a conjunction!
I’m assuming that Newark had some statues of great American heroes that were torn down by protesters from BLM or Antifa. Plenty on them were torn down her in Wisconsin. Which torn down Newark statue was replaced by the St George statue?
True patriots are doing everything to hasten the collapse of the US, Canada and other woke countries. The sooner it (the collapse) happens, the better for the world.
There could be a Floydocaust Museum. Exhibits include piles of Air Jordan sneakers and gold teeth. The gift shop sells the usual soap and lampshades.
The solution to racism is to help all blacks escape from the inherently racist white people of North America. Since blacks can only be comfortable and safe amongst people who look and act just like them, we need to pay reparations, in the form of a plane or boat ticket to the African nation of their choice, to every single black man, woman, and child in North America.
I think when referring to Floyd, the child’s proper wish is “Daddy, I want to be shot by a white cop, too, as soon as possible so I can be a martyr”. (Note: A black cop will not do. Make sure you check the skin color of the cop before running or pulling a gun or punching them repeatedly.)
Why do none of those who are guilty of systemic racism quit their cushy jobs and live in a tent on the streets, in penance. Otherwise, they are simply mocking the black race while using them as a doormat and a route to tenure, in the case of Harvard.
Honestly, people ALWAYS adored the bad guys and made heroes out of them. The early Americans loved those who robbed stagecoaches, took over towns like tyrants, fought in cattle wars, robbed banks, robbed trains. These were their heroes back then and the pattern remains. Al Capone was hero to many. Bonnie and Clyde. Why pretend we are any different than we have always been?
Incessantly arguing against people who’s goal it is to destroy rationality doesn’t make much sense to me and in itself is kind of irrational.
This environment requires a completely different angle of attack.
Itt’s also worth remembering that this is easily checked.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/1860_United_States_census#Population_of_U.S._states_and_territories
According to the summary at the Wikipedia, aside from a scattering in the territories and a grand total of 18 in New Jersey (house servants who had refused manumission when NJ outlawed slavery), there were more slaves in the Commonwealth of Virginia (490,865) than in all the Union states combined (430,806). And these latter were entirely in the Border States: Missouri, Kentucky, Maryland, and Delaware plus DC itself.
As for the scope of the Emancipation Proclamation: Are we so inured to the Late Modern notion that Presidents are all-powerful that we forget that in those days, there were limitations on what the president could do? As a war measure, the Proclamation could not logically apply to States with whom we were not at war.