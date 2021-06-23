SCOTUS & The Imposing Your Beliefs Fallacy

The State always, or at least when it does not sleep, seeks to impose its beliefs on everybody. It does this through the creation of laws, which most people (except Eternal Victims, of course) follow because of the threat of State-controlled violence.
Not just laws, but reams of rules and regulations generated in a constant and growing stream by the bureaucracy. All also backed by threatened violence (fines are violence once removed; try not paying one to see). And, for the old folks, a few remaining traditions impose beliefs, carry overs from the old days that have not yet been eliminated.
Beliefs are imposed everywhere, and it must be so. Somebody’s beliefs must predominate. There is also nothing inherently wrong with the threat of violence to back imposed beliefs. Without controlled violence there is only anarchy, which is uncontrolled violence.
Ethics and morality are inescapably embedded in every law, rule, regulation, and of course tradition. You might try and find ways around this by appealing to arguments of pragmatism and utilitarianism, but these are false philosophies. Every pragmatic, utilitarian, or libertarian “reason” for any action always has beliefs that seek to be imposed in them. There just no other way to say “Do this instead of that.”
Scientism also falls under these failed philosophies. We’ve many times described how people who cry “Believe the Science!” often mistake the “solution” to what they have identified as a problem as “the” Science. They mistake moral decisions with empirical observation.
With that out of the way, we turn to the so-called Supreme Court’s latest unanimous ruling, which allowed Catholic Social Services adoption agency of Philadelphia to continue to discriminate—we really must rescue this word and restore its former glory—against same-sex couples (and throuples and higher clans).
In the Court’s slip opinion, we find this description: “CSS seeks only an accommodation that will allow it to continue serving the children of Philadelphia in a manner consistent with its religious beliefs; it does not seek to impose those beliefs on anyone else.”
This is what CSS and its advocates argued, and the Court agreed, but they all lied to themselves. Of course CSS wants to impose its belief that same-sex couples (and larger gatherings) are a farce and bad for children. Any who would deal with CSS must necessarily have this belief imposed on them. If they could get away with it, CSS can and should impose its belief on everybody, not just those who come to them.
They should because their belief is true, and the opposite belief (children for their benefit can be placed with any number of people who practice any kind of sexual activity, even with kids) is false. I won’t here prove this obviousity (you heard me), since the point is tangential to our larger argument.
Yet still the Court says this curious thing, because they don’t want to give the appearance of favoring the theoretical basis behind CSS’s belief. That theoretical basis is religion, and favoring any religion, they suppose, is forbidden by the Constitution.
Well, it’s long been argued, and it is true, that if the State has to forbid all formal religions, it will be left to invent its own and impose it on its people. This we see everywhere. Here’s why.
Increasingly, the argument is used that beliefs deduced from orthodox Christian religion must be banned because the State supporting (thus also imposing them) them is equivalent to officially recognizing orthodox Christianity.
Followed to its logical conclusion, the State would have to forbid all beliefs deducible from all formal religions. That’s a lot of beliefs! Yet it has to get its beliefs to impose from somewhere. So it would have to invent its own. And these would form a religion, because the meaning and purpose of life have to be somewhere in these anti-formal-religion beliefs, either directly, or deducible from what is given.
Our culture thinks it can balance practice of religion with the State also not favoring any formal religion. But to practice a religion is to discriminate and impose beliefs, as the CSS did and does. Not all religions are allowed to be practiced, either. Santaria, for instance, and whatever it is the Aztecs did. The State doesn’t admit aloud it forbids religious practice, but it forbids just the same. So the State does favor certain religions, or at least certain religious beliefs.
This was always true, but not always obvious, especially when most of the country either practiced Christianity, or at least recognized it. Christianity is fading just because its being replaced by the State with other religions.
Here is Justice Alito (he and Thomas flying closet to the light) in the official opinion:
The same fundamental principle applies to religious practices that give offense. The preservation of religious freedom depends on that principle. Many core religious beliefs are perceived as hateful by members of other religions or nonbelievers. Proclaiming that there is only one God is offensive to polytheists, and saying that there are many gods is anathema to Jews, Christians, and Muslims. Declaring that Jesus was the Son of God is offensive to Judaism and Islam, and stating that Jesus was not the Son of God is insulting to Christian belief. Expressing a belief in God is nonsense to atheists, but denying the existence of God or proclaiming that religion has been a plague is infuriating to those for whom religion is all-important.
The State can choose to remain mute on number of gods—the State does not have to have a law for every belief. People can be allowed to decide for themselves the nature of God or of the gods. But if certain practices are deduced from this belief are forbidden by the State—such as proscribing human sacrifice, except by Planned Parenthood—then the State has, in effect, ruled on the nature of the gods or God after all.
The only point being there is no escaping the necessity of imposing beliefs.
Categories: Culture
Every question always eventually descends (ascends?) to philosophy. (Religion being applied philosophy, of course.)
People who cry “Believe the Science” are really saying follow the totalitarian government. “Follow the science” is a total lie and they know it. They believe nothing of the science.
Of course couples who practice sex with children are allowed to and encouraged to adopt. That has been true in Europe for a very long time. There are NO rules now about sex. It can be rape, pedophilia, homosex, ANYTHING. All rules are gone.
The IRS can “outlaw” beliefs based on religion and just removed the tax exempt status of a Christian charity. This, of course, leaves Satan worship to the Left and that will have to be removed from tax-free status eventually. So good of the IRS to admit the Left is Satan worshipping anarchists who hate humanity, though. The honesty was refreshing.
Santeria cannot be openly practiced. (The online dictionary says it contains parts of the Catholic religion. That must be the reason, huh?) It is practiced and it’s all over the web. The human sacrifice parts may not be discussed, but everything else is.
McChuck: Of course. Philosophy IS the study of questions. (Never answers, of course). It’s a definition really. So, of course.
Science is not stagnate; it evolves as new truths are discovered, experimented and then brought into the main body of thought as the new fact. The earth is flat, the earth is round, the sun revolves around the earth the earth revolves around the sun, the sun travels through space as one solar system in a galaxy, the galaxy travels the universe, the universe travels through space. The disease came from the air, the bug landed on the plant/food and then the disease came, etc. Science is not settled, it is proven truth until the next iteration.
Briggs: “The only point being there is no escaping the necessity of imposing beliefs.”
That’s an obviousity.
I think we Americans got the not-imposing idea from the Founders and their idea of religious liberty. Likely they were hoping to avoid the sort of religious conflict entailed in the Deformation. And their own Protester bias was, ‘you’re not the Pope of me!”. So we got the wrong idea that religion is a private matter, they’re all equal, and our new American civic religion can accommodate everyone, so open the gates and let’s party!
And now, the morning after the big party we find our home trashed, curtains burned, dirty dishes everywhere, furniture smashed, the car stolen and the dog eaten. What a mess. Let’s call a do-over and this time impose our Christian beliefs from the get-go.
“Certain errors are so common that they merit at least a brief mention. They are the moralistic fallacy, the naturalistic fallacy, the rationalistic fallacy, and the existentialist fallacy:
* Fallacy: morality determines reality. The moralistic fallacy assumes that whatever seems morally desirable must be true.
* Fallacy: reality determines morality. The naturalistic fallacy assumes that whatever seems true must be moral.
* Fallacy: if it seems to make sense, it’s true. The rationalistic fallacy assumes that whatever seems to make sense must be true, even if there’s no evidence for it. When applied to public policy, the result is often ‘Oops, we didn’t think of that.’
* Fallacy: if you want it to be true, then it is. The existentialist fallacy assumes that reality is whatever you want it to be. It’s also a wild card for the other fallacies. For example, it enables 52-year-old men to claim they are six-year-old girls and make everyone else pretend to believe it.”
— “Why Sane People Believe Crazy Things: How Belief Can Help or Hurt Social Peace” (Consilience Publishing, 2018)
The problem isn’t really following the science, the problem is discriminating (doing my part Briggs!) between science and unscientific policy decisions promoted as science.
A friend of mine gave me an interesting lesson a long time ago. We were driving around his town. Someone was behind him. My friend pulled over and let the driver pass. My friend said “He has someplace really important to get to”.
I was still young then and I don’t think I quite understood. I saw a guy placating the dickheads.
Now I think he was just a guy figuring out how to not be a dickhead.
His inner peace was greater by avoiding conflicts that do nothing. It was greater because he didn’t try and force his belief of what the other guy was thinking on the situation. He found a reason that made the driver’s hurry be reasonable.
The problem with being reasonable this way is that the folks being dicks never get feedback that they are being dicks. They just think they get places on time.