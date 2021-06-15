Boris Says Be A Girl For Great Reset; CDC Counts Vaccinated Differently; Kentucky Court Victory; The New HCQ Paper; More! — Coronavirus Update LXXV

JUICING NUMBERS

NEW: CDC to no longer count cases of COVID-19 in those who are fully vaccinated unless they become hospitalized or die — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) June 9, 2021

He who controls the data controls The Science™ (I repeat myself.)

WE TOLD YOU SO

I don’t like recommending long videos, and rarely do it. I recommend this one. Thanks to Christopher Nahr for the tip. These are his summaries:

“It seems like there was a playbook, the playbook was to suppress any hope of treatment, a complete oblivion to treatment, and at the same time prepare the population for mass vaccination. These two are very tightly linked.”

“The suppression of early treatment, and probably even the attenuation of in-hospital treatment, to make the problem worse than what it is. Many methods to make the case count look higher than what it is. Make the mortality numbers worse than what they are.”

“Many methods to create a reaction out of proportion to the reality, so lockdowns, fears, economic suffering, what have you. All these things making the pandemic way worse than what it is, in order to promote mass vaccinations.” (ca. 1:30) @FamedCelebrity you’ve seen this?

“But as we sit here today in May, we have over 4,000 vaccine-related deaths and over 10,000 hospitalizations. The limit to shut down a program is about 25-50 deaths. All the vaccine-related deaths in the United States per year is about 200.” (ca. 1:36)

If you’re short of time, start at 1:07:00.

My only two thoughts when listening (especially at 1:32:00) were: (1) You stupid, stupid idiots, and (2) I told you so.

NOT SO GREAT RESET

I know it’s a lot to ask, and that it takes fortitude beyond which most possess, but I beg you will watch this whole nauseating performance.

https://twitter.com/RealJamesWoods/status/1403581774806929410

Still think the “Great Reset” is a conspiracy?

Say, I wonder if this has anything to do with Boris’s missing testicularities?

Carrie Johnson, nee Symonds, was previously best known for performing in Satanic sex rituals (not even joking look it up). https://t.co/CWXO72XzIV — Raheem J. Kassam (@RaheemKassam) June 11, 2021

All this is interesting because of this:

Breaking: Boris Johnson has called off the UK's scheduled unlocking on June 21, citing warnings from SAGE about a third wave of cases and concerns over the new "Delta variant" for a 4-week delay of the reopening.https://t.co/nXjnOVPs2J — Michael P Senger (@MichaelPSenger) June 11, 2021

The Brits are slaves to models, which is to say, Experts. You’re sick of me saying it, but all models only say what they are told to say. Are these saying the right thing? If they’re not, will anybody admit a mistake?

Join me next week for more depressing rhetorical questions.

Oh, I’m sure this is a coincidence: Secret planning exercise in 2016 modelled impact of Mers outbreak in UK.

LUCKY KENTUCKY

Judge ruled last Wednesday against Kentucky Governor about his “emergency” coronadoom measures. You can read the ruling here, which is from the Boone Circuit Court, Judge Richard A Brueggemann. Suit was brought by Beans Cafe & Bakery and the State’s Attorney General against Governor Andrew Beshear.

Ruling: “Court finds and declares that all actions taken by [Gov]…and all emergency orders imposed…are unconstitutional, void and without any legal effect”. Gov also cannot attempt to enforce the emergency orders anymore.

In the ruling, the Judge shows he has a sense of humor: “At first, the Governor indicated the emergency would last for just two weeks 11—fourteen days to flatten the curve. But fourteen months later…”

Plaintiff arguments “point to existing data from various states to show that the Governor’s mandates have had no appreciable effect on fighting the coronavirus and that there is no justification in fact for the same to continue.”

Judge even quotes the Barons forcing Magna Carta! “No one in the civil realm, however high their office, is above the law.”

Funniest part is…wait for it…wait for it…plaintiffs hired a woman who used to work for the Fabulous Fauci. She found “government actions…were not associated with statistically significant reductions in the number of critical cases or overall mortality.”

Hilarious.

She said one “study concludes that the ‘United Kingdom’s lockdown was both superfluous and ineffective,’ and that proponents of government interventions employ ‘circular logic'”.

Witness Perry “testified that both the six-foot-distancing rule, and mask mandates, are wholly ineffective at reducing the spread of this virus. Masks are worthless, he explained, because they are not capable of filtering anything as small as Covid-19 aerosols.”

Petty goes on to discuss at length coronadoom size versus mask effectiveness. Points to CDC which did recommend masks, but also admitted in same document “masks, do not provide . . . a reliable level of protection from . . . smaller airborne particles.” The Science!

The Judge has an entire section in his ruling titled “Data Comparisons: Kentucky and Freer States”. So you can see where he’s going.

Then came the Florida comparisons. FL was free, KY was not. Difference in attributed deaths was a “mere 0.017%,” although in KY’s favor. But 21% FL over 65, and only 17% in KY.

Government witness on PCR Ct levels claims this: “Federal regulation prohibits labs from reporting to the public the number of cycles it took to yield a positive result during the test.”

This has to be BS. I don’t mean the witness is lying, because bureaucracy’s guarantee idiocy.

Government witness Dr Stack is a superior mind and claims “CDC guidance would be too difficult for individual or determinative body of what measures should be imposed upon businesses. Defendants businesses to navigate on their own”.

The Plague of Experts who are smarter than we.

HCQ OKAY?

Many news outlets reporting this: Hydroxychloroquine + Azithromycin therapy at a higher dose improved survival by nearly 200% in ventilated COVID patients.

The paper is “Observational Study on 255 Mechanically Ventilated Covid Patients at the Beginning of the USA Pandemic” on Medrxiv by Leon G Smith and others.

Here’s my take on the paper.

It analyzes 255 intubated coronadoom patients. Authors yet say “Surprisingly, few parameters [comorbidities] distinguished the Alive and Expired groups.” This is like saying high SAT not correlated with college GPA: a conditioning effect. These are sick people so their diagnostics won’t correlate with disease state.

“However, all 43 patients (16.7%) with active cancer, dementia, s/p CVA, and/or COPD expired.” Dude. They did time series regression of Ferritin, D-dimer, LDH & CRP, and the dead had “higher slopes”. Interesting but weak. Only 9% had normal A1C. BMI mean of 31.4 (16.3 — 65.7).

We performed extensive analyses of all therapeutics given to Cohort patients during these admissions. Initially, we studied therapeutics by drug class, such as benzodiazepine or calcium channel blocker. When a drug class showed a potential effect on outcome, we analyzed the individual drugs. Therapeutics were analyzed categorically, in time-series, fashion and/or by cumulative dose. Other than the medications discussed below, no medication or class of medication was associated with outcome.

Steroid use (of any kind) was “inconclusive”. “91 patients (35.7%) of the Cohort received 1-2 doses of tocilizumab (TOZ) and 35.2% survived.”

Finally HCQ given to 224 patients (87.8%). 2/3 of them also given AZM. Age, timing about the same for who got and didn’t.

Initial lasso and Cox proportional hazard model regression analyses showed that higher cumulative doses of HCQ were associated with a lower mortality rate. With every natural log increase in HCQ cumulative dose, patients were 1.12 times less likely to die [p<0.001]. Accordingly, 3,000 mg HCQ cumulative dose had a survival OR = 2.46. When AZM and HCQ were given together, the association with survival greater than when HCQ was given alone. We finally noticed that patients, who received cumulative doses HCQ > 3,000 mg and AZM > 1,000 mg, had a much higher survival rate than all others. 37 patients received > 3g HCQ and > 1g AZM. 18 patients (48.6%) of these 37 patients survived. Comparatively, 36 patients (16.5%) of 218 patients who received either <= 3g HCQ or <= 1g AZM survived. The absolute difference (32.1%) in survival was significant [C.I = 15.9% — 48.2%; p <0.0001]. The relative difference in survival = 194.5%. Differences of these magnitudes have not been reported in other clinical studies.

Since this was observational, we don’t know why patients were prescribed HCQ or why which doses were used. Maybe those patients doing better anyway were given HCQ because docs said, “Can’t hurt to try since they’re doing well.”

They do a technical, supposedly causative calculation called TE. It’s technical calculation, not that interesting, and anyway effect is small.

Overall, it’s some but far from conclusive evidence HCQ boosted survival length a bit in these already very sick, fat, old and hyperglycemic and ALREADY intubated patients.

But, given no real side effects, it doesn’t seem like it hurts to try.

FABULOUS FAUCI DEIFIED

WATCH: Dr. Fauci referred to himself in the third person while unleashing on his critics in a heated rant on MSNBC, saying that when you attack "Dr. Anthony Fauci, you're attacking science." pic.twitter.com/3gL7V9uwbu — Mediaite (@Mediaite) June 9, 2021

Now we know what, rather who, The Science is.

SO IT WAS POLITICS ALL ALONG

Where else have you heard this?

You'll see the tentacles of white supremacy weaving their way through the "COVID is a hoax/this is just a flu" crowd. And yes, the "see more replies" section of this thread will inevitably be full of them, each one saying why their often-racist remarks aren't racist. (5/10) — Ottawa Public Health (@OttawaHealth) June 10, 2021

STATE UPDATE

Turns out lockdowns and mask mandates associated somewhat with higher death rates. Golly.

Michigan (lockdown tyranny, the Attorney General misbehaving, etc.) 207 deaths per 100,000.

Nebraska (freedom), 117 deaths per 100,000.

Florida (freedom, plenty of old folks), 173 deaths per 100,000.

These are all-time numbers and will only increase, of course.

KIDS & VEXXINES

CDC says vaccine link to heart inflammation is stronger than previously thought https://t.co/WsOJN2Yt1x pic.twitter.com/cILlgbGxzH — The Hill (@thehill) June 14, 2021

To date, from the beginning of time, 78 babies (under 1) had deaths attributed to COVID; 37 kids 1-4 had them; and 108 5-14 had them.

New deaths numbers are dropping, too.

Are vexxines, which harm the younger more than the older, really needed in kids?

Hey, that isn’t me asking. It’s WHO. (Don’t make me do Abbot and Costello again.)

Evidence shows that #COVID19 does not pose a high risk to children & schools are not drivers of transmission.

We know how to reduce risks to children, teachers & families.

Joint OpEd from @WHO & @UNICEF argues for urgently working toward reopening schools. https://t.co/hDb2j7d4Yh pic.twitter.com/F54lzeuYUM — World Health Organization (WHO) Western Pacific (@WHOWPRO) June 10, 2021

Bonus suspicion!

Are you kidding me? Stephen Hahn, who as FDA commissioner okayed @moderna_tx @pfizer mRNA vaccines in weeks despite serious questions about trial design and side effects, is now negotiating for a job at Moderna’s largest investor? pic.twitter.com/JMTMuDZMy5 — Alex Berenson (@AlexBerenson) June 14, 2021

BOOK

The Price of Panic.

Website of similar name: price of panic.

THE NUMBERS

Sources: CDC State data (source), CDC official toll number one, number two (the old weekly file, now suspect). Causes of death (source). Deaths by age. Covid & flu. WHO flu tracker. All current as of Monday night.

Daily tests (not shown; see here from Johns Hopkins) leveled off a bit. Just under around 650,000 a day. Panic won’t be over until this number sinks to same level as flu tests.

CDC deaths “involving” COVID.

Even with the late numbers, it’s still dropping. Even the media is now forced to admit it.

The week-of-the-year all-cause deaths.

Green line is 2021, red is 2020. The dotted line are all cause deaths minus COVID. That means the 2020 deaths that look out of place (above the mass of other lines but below the dotted line) are likely deaths caused by the panic.

Again, been saying this since week 9, but even accounting for late counting, 2021 deaths are at or below where’d we expect them. Yes, people really do die of things other than COVID. The crisis has long passed. But still we cling to our fear.

Here’s more proof the crisis is over:

Heart disease and cancer and—update—unclassified are killing more people now. Stroke is now about the same as COVID.

Now those unclassified deaths are curious. The codes indicate those times when the doctors aren’t quite sure why the person died. For instance, “Ill-defined and unknown cause of mortality”.

We’re pretty sure these aren’t missed coronadoom deaths, because any hint of a positive test is listed as a doom death.

Notice the rise of these unclassifieds. Could they be related to the vexxines? The rise is certainly co-incident with rise in vexxines. This is a forbidden question on social media, so don’t ask it, or they will ban you. That’s how The Science works, by limiting uncomfortable questions.

Flu is still missing, but it’s always low this time of year, so I’ll skip the plot.

We heard the media try to juice the panic saying “variants” are spreading among the young. Maybe so, but, to date, only 309 people 17 and under died from the doom in the States. That’s up 9 in a one month period. Calm yourselves.

About masks in more depth, see this article and this one and especially this one. Leave the Cult of the Mask.

