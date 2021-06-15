Boris Says Be A Girl For Great Reset; CDC Counts Vaccinated Differently; Kentucky Court Victory; The New HCQ Paper; More! — Coronavirus Update LXXV

JUICING NUMBERS
NEW: CDC to no longer count cases of COVID-19 in those who are fully vaccinated unless they become hospitalized or die
He who controls the data controls The Science™ (I repeat myself.)
WE TOLD YOU SO
I don’t like recommending long videos, and rarely do it. I recommend this one. Thanks to Christopher Nahr for the tip. These are his summaries:
“It seems like there was a playbook, the playbook was to suppress any hope of treatment, a complete oblivion to treatment, and at the same time prepare the population for mass vaccination. These two are very tightly linked.”
“The suppression of early treatment, and probably even the attenuation of in-hospital treatment, to make the problem worse than what it is. Many methods to make the case count look higher than what it is. Make the mortality numbers worse than what they are.”
“Many methods to create a reaction out of proportion to the reality, so lockdowns, fears, economic suffering, what have you. All these things making the pandemic way worse than what it is, in order to promote mass vaccinations.” (ca. 1:30) @FamedCelebrity you’ve seen this?
“But as we sit here today in May, we have over 4,000 vaccine-related deaths and over 10,000 hospitalizations. The limit to shut down a program is about 25-50 deaths. All the vaccine-related deaths in the United States per year is about 200.” (ca. 1:36)
If you’re short of time, start at 1:07:00.
My only two thoughts when listening (especially at 1:32:00) were: (1) You stupid, stupid idiots, and (2) I told you so.
NOT SO GREAT RESET
I know it’s a lot to ask, and that it takes fortitude beyond which most possess, but I beg you will watch this whole nauseating performance.
Still think the “Great Reset” is a conspiracy?
Say, I wonder if this has anything to do with Boris’s missing testicularities?
Carrie Johnson, nee Symonds, was previously best known for performing in Satanic sex rituals (not even joking look it up). https://t.co/CWXO72XzIV
All this is interesting because of this:
Breaking: Boris Johnson has called off the UK's scheduled unlocking on June 21, citing warnings from SAGE about a third wave of cases and concerns over the new "Delta variant" for a 4-week delay of the reopening.https://t.co/nXjnOVPs2J
The Brits are slaves to models, which is to say, Experts. You’re sick of me saying it, but all models only say what they are told to say. Are these saying the right thing? If they’re not, will anybody admit a mistake?
Join me next week for more depressing rhetorical questions.
Oh, I’m sure this is a coincidence: Secret planning exercise in 2016 modelled impact of Mers outbreak in UK.
LUCKY KENTUCKY
Judge ruled last Wednesday against Kentucky Governor about his “emergency” coronadoom measures. You can read the ruling here, which is from the Boone Circuit Court, Judge Richard A Brueggemann. Suit was brought by Beans Cafe & Bakery and the State’s Attorney General against Governor Andrew Beshear.
Ruling: “Court finds and declares that all actions taken by [Gov]…and all emergency orders imposed…are unconstitutional, void and without any legal effect”. Gov also cannot attempt to enforce the emergency orders anymore.
In the ruling, the Judge shows he has a sense of humor: “At first, the Governor indicated the emergency would last for just two weeks 11—fourteen days to flatten the curve. But fourteen months later…”
Plaintiff arguments “point to existing data from various states to show that the Governor’s mandates have had no appreciable effect on fighting the coronavirus and that there is no justification in fact for the same to continue.”
Judge even quotes the Barons forcing Magna Carta! “No one in the civil realm, however high their office, is above the law.”
Funniest part is…wait for it…wait for it…plaintiffs hired a woman who used to work for the Fabulous Fauci. She found “government actions…were not associated with statistically significant reductions in the number of critical cases or overall mortality.”
Hilarious.
She said one “study concludes that the ‘United Kingdom’s lockdown was both superfluous and ineffective,’ and that proponents of government interventions employ ‘circular logic'”.
Witness Perry “testified that both the six-foot-distancing rule, and mask mandates, are wholly ineffective at reducing the spread of this virus. Masks are worthless, he explained, because they are not capable of filtering anything as small as Covid-19 aerosols.”
Petty goes on to discuss at length coronadoom size versus mask effectiveness. Points to CDC which did recommend masks, but also admitted in same document “masks, do not provide . . . a reliable level of protection from . . . smaller airborne particles.” The Science!
The Judge has an entire section in his ruling titled “Data Comparisons: Kentucky and Freer States”. So you can see where he’s going.
Then came the Florida comparisons. FL was free, KY was not. Difference in attributed deaths was a “mere 0.017%,” although in KY’s favor. But 21% FL over 65, and only 17% in KY.
Government witness on PCR Ct levels claims this: “Federal regulation prohibits labs from reporting to the public the number of cycles it took to yield a positive result during the test.”
This has to be BS. I don’t mean the witness is lying, because bureaucracy’s guarantee idiocy.
Government witness Dr Stack is a superior mind and claims “CDC guidance would be too difficult for individual or determinative body of what measures should be imposed upon businesses. Defendants businesses to navigate on their own”.
The Plague of Experts who are smarter than we.
HCQ OKAY?
Many news outlets reporting this: Hydroxychloroquine + Azithromycin therapy at a higher dose improved survival by nearly 200% in ventilated COVID patients.
The paper is “Observational Study on 255 Mechanically Ventilated Covid Patients at the Beginning of the USA Pandemic” on Medrxiv by Leon G Smith and others.
Here’s my take on the paper.
It analyzes 255 intubated coronadoom patients. Authors yet say “Surprisingly, few parameters [comorbidities] distinguished the Alive and Expired groups.” This is like saying high SAT not correlated with college GPA: a conditioning effect. These are sick people so their diagnostics won’t correlate with disease state.
“However, all 43 patients (16.7%) with active cancer, dementia, s/p CVA, and/or COPD expired.” Dude. They did time series regression of Ferritin, D-dimer, LDH & CRP, and the dead had “higher slopes”. Interesting but weak. Only 9% had normal A1C. BMI mean of 31.4 (16.3 — 65.7).
We performed extensive analyses of all therapeutics given to Cohort patients during these admissions. Initially, we studied therapeutics by drug class, such as benzodiazepine or calcium channel blocker. When a drug class showed a potential effect on outcome, we analyzed the individual drugs. Therapeutics were analyzed categorically, in time-series, fashion and/or by cumulative dose. Other than the medications discussed below, no medication or class of medication was associated with outcome.
Steroid use (of any kind) was “inconclusive”. “91 patients (35.7%) of the Cohort received 1-2 doses of tocilizumab (TOZ) and 35.2% survived.”
Finally HCQ given to 224 patients (87.8%). 2/3 of them also given AZM. Age, timing about the same for who got and didn’t.
Initial lasso and Cox proportional hazard model regression analyses showed that higher cumulative doses of HCQ were associated with a lower mortality rate. With every natural log increase in HCQ cumulative dose, patients were 1.12 times less likely to die [p<0.001]. Accordingly, 3,000 mg HCQ cumulative dose had a survival OR = 2.46.
When AZM and HCQ were given together, the association with survival greater than when HCQ was given alone. We finally noticed that patients, who received cumulative doses HCQ > 3,000 mg and AZM > 1,000 mg, had a much higher survival rate than all others.
37 patients received > 3g HCQ and > 1g AZM. 18 patients (48.6%) of these 37 patients survived. Comparatively, 36 patients (16.5%) of 218 patients who received either <= 3g HCQ or <= 1g AZM survived. The absolute difference (32.1%) in survival was significant [C.I = 15.9% — 48.2%; p <0.0001]. The relative difference in survival = 194.5%. Differences of these magnitudes have not been reported in other clinical studies.
Since this was observational, we don’t know why patients were prescribed HCQ or why which doses were used. Maybe those patients doing better anyway were given HCQ because docs said, “Can’t hurt to try since they’re doing well.”
They do a technical, supposedly causative calculation called TE. It’s technical calculation, not that interesting, and anyway effect is small.
Overall, it’s some but far from conclusive evidence HCQ boosted survival length a bit in these already very sick, fat, old and hyperglycemic and ALREADY intubated patients.
But, given no real side effects, it doesn’t seem like it hurts to try.
FABULOUS FAUCI DEIFIED
WATCH: Dr. Fauci referred to himself in the third person while unleashing on his critics in a heated rant on MSNBC, saying that when you attack "Dr. Anthony Fauci, you're attacking science." pic.twitter.com/3gL7V9uwbu
Now we know what, rather who, The Science is.
SO IT WAS POLITICS ALL ALONG
Where else have you heard this?
You'll see the tentacles of white supremacy weaving their way through the "COVID is a hoax/this is just a flu" crowd.
And yes, the "see more replies" section of this thread will inevitably be full of them, each one saying why their often-racist remarks aren't racist. (5/10)
— Ottawa Public Health (@OttawaHealth) June 10, 2021
STATE UPDATE
Turns out lockdowns and mask mandates associated somewhat with higher death rates. Golly.
Michigan (lockdown tyranny, the Attorney General misbehaving, etc.) 207 deaths per 100,000.
Nebraska (freedom), 117 deaths per 100,000.
Florida (freedom, plenty of old folks), 173 deaths per 100,000.
These are all-time numbers and will only increase, of course.
KIDS & VEXXINES
CDC says vaccine link to heart inflammation is stronger than previously thought https://t.co/WsOJN2Yt1x pic.twitter.com/cILlgbGxzH
To date, from the beginning of time, 78 babies (under 1) had deaths attributed to COVID; 37 kids 1-4 had them; and 108 5-14 had them.
New deaths numbers are dropping, too.
Are vexxines, which harm the younger more than the older, really needed in kids?
Hey, that isn’t me asking. It’s WHO. (Don’t make me do Abbot and Costello again.)
Evidence shows that #COVID19 does not pose a high risk to children & schools are not drivers of transmission.
We know how to reduce risks to children, teachers & families.
Joint OpEd from @WHO & @UNICEF argues for urgently working toward reopening schools. https://t.co/hDb2j7d4Yh pic.twitter.com/F54lzeuYUM
Bonus suspicion!
Are you kidding me? Stephen Hahn, who as FDA commissioner okayed @moderna_tx @pfizer mRNA vaccines in weeks despite serious questions about trial design and side effects, is now negotiating for a job at Moderna’s largest investor? pic.twitter.com/JMTMuDZMy5
BOOK
Website of similar name: price of panic.
THE NUMBERS
Sources: CDC State data (source), CDC official toll number one, number two (the old weekly file, now suspect). Causes of death (source). Deaths by age. Covid & flu. WHO flu tracker. All current as of Monday night.
Daily tests (not shown; see here from Johns Hopkins) leveled off a bit. Just under around 650,000 a day. Panic won’t be over until this number sinks to same level as flu tests.
CDC deaths “involving” COVID.
Even with the late numbers, it’s still dropping. Even the media is now forced to admit it.
The week-of-the-year all-cause deaths.
Green line is 2021, red is 2020. The dotted line are all cause deaths minus COVID. That means the 2020 deaths that look out of place (above the mass of other lines but below the dotted line) are likely deaths caused by the panic.
Again, been saying this since week 9, but even accounting for late counting, 2021 deaths are at or below where’d we expect them. Yes, people really do die of things other than COVID. The crisis has long passed. But still we cling to our fear.
Here’s more proof the crisis is over:
Heart disease and cancer and—update—unclassified are killing more people now. Stroke is now about the same as COVID.
Now those unclassified deaths are curious. The codes indicate those times when the doctors aren’t quite sure why the person died. For instance, “Ill-defined and unknown cause of mortality”.
We’re pretty sure these aren’t missed coronadoom deaths, because any hint of a positive test is listed as a doom death.
Notice the rise of these unclassifieds. Could they be related to the vexxines? The rise is certainly co-incident with rise in vexxines. This is a forbidden question on social media, so don’t ask it, or they will ban you. That’s how The Science works, by limiting uncomfortable questions.
Flu is still missing, but it’s always low this time of year, so I’ll skip the plot.
We heard the media try to juice the panic saying “variants” are spreading among the young. Maybe so, but, to date, only 309 people 17 and under died from the doom in the States. That’s up 9 in a one month period. Calm yourselves.
About masks in more depth, see this article and this one and especially this one. Leave the Cult of the Mask.
It was always politics. Politics all the way down. Not just to eliminate Bad Orange Man but to punish the people for electing him the first place and to make sure it never happened again.
This was obvious around May 1 of last year.
Come on, the British were always ****** (can’t be used on family blog) which is why we are not part of England now. They are the most effeminate, hen-pecked loser males out there. See Harry and Megan for a prime example.
We don’t need a long video by another “expert”. Everyone should have KNOWN no cheap, readily available drug would ever be used. Unless they are too stupid to breathe. Also, lying about the counts—come on, when 8 measles cases are an outbreak, again, how could you be so stupid as to not see where this is going???????
Why unlock the cowardly Brits? They are too stupid to fight back…..And being a dictator is so much fun, especially when people are not trying to kill you like they did in the old days.
Fauci should be referred to by another term not usable on a family blog. I despise Trump for not firing him to start with. Seems Trump has no balls, Fauci has a set that requires a wheelbarrow to tote around.
With that heart inflammation thing, is it the shot that causes the problem or the males that had the problems to start with???? Males in that particular age catagory drop dead from heart attacks frequently. I had a friend whose nephew died in his sleep at 20 due to this heart problem. So are the anti-vaxxers playing the blame game and ignoring reality because that MODEL fits their belief system? Is the vaccine an early warning that many chose to ignore, even if it kills young males? Where have we seen that?
Again, improperly tested and administered vaccine=NOT SCIENCE. No better than homeopathic or a witch doctor. Can it be any any clearer?
It’s the money. It’s ALWAYS the money. Why is anyone surprised Trump’s nitwits are cashing in? They are as greedy as Biden’s are, only with less practice.
Oh, and for those who saw the “shocking increase” at VAERS last week (self reporting, unverified site tracking adverse reactions) if you use this as some kind legitimate metric, YOU MUST ACCEPT ANYTHING ON WIKI as the truth. If you use a “self-reporting, NO VERIFICATION OF ANY KIND site, then you cannot dispute WIKI and as such must accept global warming. Got it????
That Dr. McCullough interview has got to be one of the most important videos of the decade.
Briggs, can you a brief chart to your weekly updates that compares total death rate of the Doom (with up to date numbers) to the Spanish flu, the 1957 pandemic and the 1968 pandemic? This would provide context for the disproportionate fear, panic and government response to the Doom versus the other pandemics in recent history.
Bernard
Doing so would also demonstrate that Covid was over with or without a vaccine …
I too would like to see those charts overlaid, heck, even throw in the Spanish flu. As John said, there’s a good chance they’d show us that nature, like Africa, always wins.
It’s all a brilliant exercise in learned helplessness the epitome of social science
research starting with The Tavastock Institute UK and ending with the The Frankfort
School at Columbia. (and you snickered at Pavlov) Lenin upon meeting
Pavlov and learning of his dog research quipped ‘that’s exactly what I want for Russia’.
Some not all of the aides accompanying him were said to have been shocked.
Feudalism is back forget all those other ism’s. Best thing to do at this point is
buy a roto tiller and some bean seeds because they’re coming for the food; and like
good cuts of beef they’ll price it out of reach.
Politics from the get-go, a gift to the Democrats from Red China.
I see Tom Chivers at Unherd is pushing more variant porn panic: “Why third jabs are inevitable
The variants are going to keep on circulating without another vaccine.” Why stop at 3 then? The virus won’t stop mutating. This is a recipe for lockdowns and Covid hysteria to never ever end. Which seems to be what many want. Of course, every virus mutates – in fact I’ve read that there is evidence vaccines and other interventions can actually help promote more rapid mutations – including ordinary flu, which is why Big Pharma pushes new vaccines (equally useless) on people every year for those.
Regarding the KY case: Excellent result, of course, but too late in that most of our pissant Governor’s orders were set to expire last Friday anyway, though perhaps useful as a precedent if he gets any ideas in the future (when ongoing variant porn and Fall “cases” rise, as they do every year for respiratory viruses). Without these precedents, governors and meddlesome bureaucrats everywhere making up tyrannical arbitrary rules can just keep repeating the same thing and tying it up in new legislation every go ’round. Of course, the judge tried last summer, and was overruled by the state Supreme Court, which stayed his injunction of the Governor’s orders pending the trial result on the merits. One big difference now is that the state legislature early this year made changes to state law – greatly restricting the Governor’s power – that was applicable at the time the case began and the first Supreme Court stay of the injunction last Summer. It will be interesting here to see if Supreme Court intervenes again and rules in favor of the regime (Supreme Courts are more political than judicial, and focused more on press and elite society image than they are on Truth and Justice and doing what’s right; they had a hearing last Thursday, just a day after this case came down, but it had already been scheduled, and it was not clear this case was a part of their deliberations; I’ve been able to find very little reporting on either the Circuit Court case or the Supreme Court hearing, though lots still about the case last Summer; it’s as if the the media – surprise! – just wants tot memory-hole the case and the issues it raises now, since it went against the Beshear regime).
Like Briggs, I thought it was great that one of the Plaintiff’s key witnesses against effectiveness of lockdowns and other measure was former Fauci colleague. “Dr. Rutherford stated that, at first, she trusted Dr. Fauci and the CDC even though they were pushing governments to impose measures, such as social distancing, that were not based
upon known science [!! Why did she trust even then?]. However, Dr. Rutherford testified that in the following months, as a result of their actions, she no longer trusts what they say. It isn’t just that the government lockdowns did not help. Rather, she opined, the government’s actions have inflicted more harm and death.”
The section on lack of effectiveness of masks and anti-social distancing was good as well. I though the section on comparing Kentucky with other, freer states could have been more detailed and used more data than just Florida, but perhaps those details were in the case exhibits, and the judge was just necessarily summarizing a few key points in his decision (but, given the likelihood of Supreme Court scrutiny, I think he should have been as thorough as possible in the actual final Opinion). I would also have liked more detail on over all false positive rate of PCR and its misuse as a diagnostic tool in general (rather than mostly focusing on cycle count for “breakthrough cases”).
A few key lines that stood out:
1. Regarding the issue of emergency decree time limitations in the new laws and the state legislature being in session only for a relatively short time each year, which the Governor basically claimed gave him the right to rule by decree still if he declines to call a Special Session in an “emergency”: “If a purported emergency that would extend beyond 30 days is not sufficiently urgent to call a special session, then it is not sufficiently urgent to justify the imposition of indefinite and open-ended rulemaking by executive decree. As John Adams counseled, ‘The only maxim of a free government ought to be to trust no man living with power to endanger the public liberty’…In effect, Defendants seek declaratory judgment that the Constitution provides this broad power so long as he utters the word, “emergency.” It does not. For this Court to accept Defendant’s position would not be honoring its oath to support the Constitution; it would be tantamount to a coup d’etat against it.
2. “What the people have endured over the past fifteen months—to borrow a phrase from
United States District Judge Justin R. Walker—“is something this Court never expected to see outside the pages of a dystopian novel.”
3. I like this paragraph too about what suffering people and businesses have endured: “At the hearing, Defendants took exception to the Attorney General’s characterization of the Governor’s actions as a “lockdown,” and argued that prohibiting persons from entering those restaurants is not the same as ordering that they be closed. But that doesn’t minimize the impact on those who lost their businesses as a result, or those in nursing homes condemned to spend their final hours alone, deprived of the comfort from loved ones (or even any real contact with humanity), or those citizens who the Governor prohibited from celebrating their wedding day with more than ten persons, or those he forced to bury their dead alone, without the consoling presence of family and friends (and who likewise were deprived of paying their final respects), or those persons who were barred from entering church to worship Almighty God during Holy Week, and even Easter Sunday, or those persons who were denied access to health care, including cancer-screenings, or those denied entry into government buildings (which they pay for with their taxes) in order to obtain a necessary license, and who were forced to wait outside for hours in the sweltering heat, or rain, purportedly to keep them from getting sick.”
I especially liked the liner about “or those denied entry into government buildings (which they pay for with their taxes) in order to obtain a necessary license…” I have effectively been unable to get my notary renewed for a year now (something that normally takes about 10-15 minutes every 4 years) due to the insane County Clerk closures and restrictions. I have an appointment July 1 (made in April, the third of several delays since last June) and in light of this ruling, all remaining restrictions of any kind on normal conduct of business should be gone. Most private sector businesses have already done away with the mask nonsense, etc., even before June 11 and the official expiration of the Governor’s lawless orders. We’ll see if government agencies comply – if they don’t I am going to raise Hell with the clerk’s office and anyone else I can.
As an aside, I thought it amusing that the judge began his analysis with a reference to the Magna Carta. As any Catholic should know, the Magna Carta – despite the great mythologizing of it over the centuries in English law – was literally not worth the parchment it was written on. Not only did both sides – rebel Barons and King – fail to uphold their declared obligations under the Charter – but the great Pope Innocent III (Lotario di Segni, former guardian of Fredrick II – the Stupor Mundi – and author of one of the great works of Mediaeval misanthropy, “On the Misery of the Human Condition”), just two months after it was signed, declared it to have been extracted by force, and thus “shameful and demeaning but also illegal and unjust…null, and void of all validity for ever,” and enjoined both sides from recognizing or enforcing it under threat of excommunication. 🙂
Charters
Ask the Canadians about their Charter Rights or lack thereof
I’ve seen stories in multiple sources wringing their hands about the ending of masking. Not because it will cause COVID-19 to kill everyone; the current narrative is that “the vaccine” will save us from that. No, the reason given is that since it is “known” that masks prevented people from getting the flu, that by not wearing them we are inviting a catastrophic flu season.
Seems pretty clearly telegraphing that they are going to stop lying about flu numbers in the future. Not sure if this is to get people to panic over that and thus renew restrictions on a permanent scale, or if they are simply setting up an exit strategy because the coronapanic is no longer beneficial to their interests.
The idea that viruses mutate into variants which is scaring everyone is thanks to decades of the public being brainwashed on Darwin’s bullshit.
Fauci wants you to believe in “evolution” as in the idea that things magically get much more complex and therefore scarier and more grandously spontaneously powerful, just like Pokémon, and so you should always live in total fear of the neverending variants.
But mutations are always the result of reduced complexity due to copying errors where things lose a function or trait. Sometimes this does offer a survival advantage. In species of insects, the loss of certain colours on their wings might help them be better camoflagued. In viruses, the loss of a certain part may mean that the prior medicine used to target that part may cease to work, in which case you’ll need to change or adjust the treatment. But it is never more complex, and in the grand majority of cases usually results in either nothing serious or in a weaker virus, much less something insurmountable, or the mutation has next to no effect either for good or ill as to be completely meaningless in its discovery as a variant. Like comparing how much money Walmart is saving you versus the competitor by charging you 3 cents less, but this is still rounded up as the checkout. Thanks, I guess…
So the difference in percentiles of variation is as meaningless as the few decimal percentages of protection that a mask will offer you.
“Oh! But think of where it works with the greater concentrations!” shrieks the concerned woman on the Tele.
No honey, if you’re in grave danger of dying of heatstroke due to your unique vulnerability, you stay away from the Sahara Desert altogether. You don’t vacation in it anyway thinking your hat and sunscreen are adequate. THE SCIENCE ™ will use all its fancy lasers and gadetrons to discover the percentages of protection thry offer and put it proudly on the box. But they won’t do anything. Stop kidding yourselves.
Rudolph: I’ve seen the same reports. Saw something the other day promoting permanent masking of CHILDREN in schools on grounds it prevents flu and colds. Fraudci himself was promoting general flu-season masking from now on just a month ago. Some people are addicted to their muzzles and seem to enjoy their abjection.
Just listened to the Dr. Peter McCullough video and all suspicions are confirmed.
This is what a real conspiracy looks like.
Thanks Briggs
Watched Dr. McCullough’s presentation. We’re in the shit. The devils at our throat mean to put us down, permanently. Let’s give them a spirited riposte, laddies.
Thanks Briggs.
Briggs, McCullough is you as a medical doctor.
Bracing to see courage in action.