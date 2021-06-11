On Having Jewishness—“There Is No Permanent Cure”, Says Scholar

This, apparently, is the first draft of Donald Moss’s peer-reviewed paper “On Having Jewishness”, the final eventually appearing in the Journal of the American Psychoanalytic Association.
The original Abstract in full:
Jewishness is a condition one first acquires and then one has—a malignant, parasitic-like condition to which “Jewish” people have a particular susceptibility. The condition is foundational, generating characteristic ways of being in one’s body, in one’s mind, and in one’s world. Parasitic Jewishness renders its hosts’ appetites voracious, insatiable, and perverse. These deformed appetites particularly target nonjew peoples. Once established, these appetites are nearly impossible to eliminate. Effective treatment consists of a combination of psychic and social-historical interventions. Such interventions can reasonably aim only to reshape Jewishness’s infiltrated appetites—to reduce their intensity, redistribute their aims, and occasionally turn those aims toward the work of reparation. When remembered and represented, the ravages wreaked by the chronic condition can function either as warning (“never again”) or as temptation (“great again”). Memorialization alone, therefore, is no guarantee against regression. There is not yet a permanent cure.
Rumor is that that final sentence—There is not yet a permanent cure—set off quite a debate among psychoanalysts. Way I heard it, there was more than a touch of acrimony on the cots and couches of New York when the paper made the rounds before publication. I can neither confirm nor deny the brawl that took place at a certain Park Avenue address when the paper was read to a party.
Anyway, the debate over the preprint of the paper was vociferous and heated. Yet it was agreed that none of the anger could be put down to penis envy. The logic was inescapable: Moss was speaking of a genuine disease.
Still, it will comes as no surprise that in the final draft Moss everywhere replaced Jewishness and Jewish with Whiteness and white.
There were no other changes made.
Well, it’s good to point out the shortcomings of a race like this, by prominent academics, particularly when the race is as vile as indicated. This gives people a chance to work on a permanent, even a final, solution to a cure.
Incidentally (this was sent to me by Anon): Moss is a faculty member at the New York Psychoanalytic Institute; co-founder of the Green Gang, a four-person collective working with climate change denial and the relation between the human and the natural worlds; Chair, Program Committee, American Psychoanalytic Association.
There is a cure for Jewishness and it can be found in the Gospel of Saint John who treats of Jews not as a race but as rejecters of The Messias. Jesus also considers the Jews as those who reject Him and not as a race for He tells the Jews who eject Him that they are not the sons of Abraham (racial identify) but sons of the devil.
St John refers to Jews who accept The Messias as Christians and describes future Jews who reject Jesus as Messias as part of the Synagogue of Satan (Apocalypse)
The cure for Jewishness is conversion to Catholicism and we know that a mass conversion from Judaism to Catholicism will occur in the end times.
BYW, Briggs, ABS is not the only man who has stolen your “Gain of lethality” observation.
That’s what happens when, A), materialistic nonsense bs; and, B) the nominalistic-gnostic rejection of the order of the universe take over a society, I mean, Western civilisation, from Poland to Spain, the Hispanic world, and those parts where the British didn’t just kill and slave everyone, but took to themselves, Canada, Australia and the US. I know, skin color has an effect in mediocre people, I know, today’s world is full of those, but, “come on, maaan!”, a very peripheral accident, at best: there is no science of being per accidens and these people…. But, maybe, it’s worse with those responding to them…. Things like: ” whites are more intelligent, whites are dumber, they get xy scores at the SAT exam, blablabla….”: have you seen illegitimacy rates in both groups? It’s no racial, it’s a cultural problem: they are cultural marginals; others are more or less fully integrated to the culture…. It’s completely positivist to believe that is a real way to interpret human affairs, that us, a gnostic and nominalist way…
Quelle surprise…
I meant to say: “black’s [not whites] are dumber”… This should have an editing tool…
I see what you did there. 😉
“in the final draft Moss everywhere replaced Jewishness and Jewish with Whiteness and white”
Ha! Very good.
I thought this style of brazenly ironic humour was an English attribute denied to the American diaspora. Used to be the case – pretty much. But now there is this, and the Babylon Bee every day…
ABS: So converting to Christians is not enough? It has to be Catholicism with the communist evil pope???
The best response to this I have seen so far:
Twitchy a couple of days ago: “We’re not sure how rigorously Donald Moss’ peers reviewed this. We can only assume they were on drugs:”
The epic spinelessness of academics of all stripes is worth writing a book or two to capture this widespread phenomenon. The peer review process, in this environment, becomes a joke. It’s like, “Two very smart, yes, very smart people walk into a bar…”
The allusion to “two very smart people” comes from the the Intro to the “Price of Panic,” which has held up incredibly well in light of all the recent revelations of the past few months.
True Christianism IS Catholicism, no matter the merits of the Pope, it’s like: there’s no presidency, yeah, because the presidents are: FDR, Truman, Eisenhower, Kennedy, Johnson, Nixon, Ford, Carter, Reagan, Bush, Clinton, Bush 2 [the finish off], Obama, trump, Biden: some constellation, the Dream Team, indeed… The office is one thing; and the person who occupies the chair is another, very different. But, besides, how many popes have been saints? And, finally: the unworthy are the best confirmation of the divine origin of the institution. So, Sheri, you need to polish that political philosophy and theology…
The author, a very psycho analyst, changes “Jew and Jewishness” to “White and Whiteness”, without even skipping a beat, leaving all else the same, and his fellow white psychos approve and applaud?
This part about changing jew to white, may be satire worthy of The Babylon Bee, but like good satire it rings true: it’s not the whiteish, or the jewish, but rather perpetuation of race-hatred, that matters, to these psycho sock-puppets. It’s a means to an end.
When you look up Donald Moss on google, you see a guy so white he glows, with eyes that look like he engages in fashionable heroin microdosing; you also see scary old images of white psycho Democrats wearing their ceremonial white KKK garb, which has since been updated to Antifa black, because black is the new white.
In fact, this author and his cronies ought to be wearing orange, for inciting racial violence. These are the same nutters who think communism is cool, and want to engage in “gender exploration” with your toddlers. I’ll save my expletives for off-line discussions, but these psycho-analysts are some sick and demented fill-in-the-blanks.
Meanwhile, the Aussies and Canucks are setting up “purpose-built quarantine centers”, and the U.S., U.K., and EU have their own purpose-driven “infrastructure plans”; nearly all having declared that “Racism is a health emergency”.
We wonder… might even suppose, that most Jews in Nazi Germany, at very first, just cringed and shook their heads in wonder, like we’re doing now…. Did the more elite Jews among them, in the early days of Nazi woke-ism, assume they’d be spared, if they carried the Nazi banner, or at least paid fealty, apologized for their Jewishness, and put on the yellow star?
No wonder these people want to cancel history….it contains their game plan, and those who should know better are playing right along. It’s all purpose-driven, just like their quarantine centers.
…following Ann Cherry in comments is like performing a dance after Nureyev.
And yet, here is what Moss, D. (the article author) had to say about applying sticky labels to people by group: https://psycnet.apa.org/record/2003-06905-000
Citation: Moss, D. (Ed.). (2003). Hating in the first person plural: Psychoanalytic essays on racism, homophobia, misogyny, and terror. Other Press.
Abstract: The essays in this collection cast light on the social, political, and psychodynamics of structured forms of hatred. It is argued that such forms of hatred depend upon our capacity to identify and label our targets. Specifically, we need to affirm that we are not like them. This book explores some of the ways that both laypeople and psychoanalysts covertly participate in the kinds of hatreds they overtly renounce. The editor states that open-mindedness may offer insufficient protection against such participation. Only when we can identify with what we find unbearable in the other can we begin to understand the other as a partner in dialogue. (PsycINFO Database Record (c) 2016 APA, all rights reserved)
I’m puzzled by this seemingly new-found exuberance to make claims (ranging from physicians to PhDs to the op-ed pages), entirely absent evidence–reliant only on anecdote and a presumption of “authority.”
Perhaps it’s just the explosion of social media, where it’s participants believe everyone is entitled express their opinions, while ignorant of the nostrum to remain silent lest they confirm their idiocy.
Hollyweird, (An Empire of Our Own), has been prepping the herd for this for decades.
“Empire of Their Own” that is…
Thanks for the nice compliment Jan. We see that Moss compiled those essays in 2003, as you note, with the stated purpose to “identify what [the essayists] found unbearable in the other” with the goal of “better understanding and dialog.” In marriage, or any other relationship, that sounds like a recipe for divorce.
And we see how well this method worked for Moss: his essay on whiteness, written in 2021, might indicate that compiling racist essays, led not to understanding and dialog, but to festering contempt of his own race, while leaving the “cure” unspoken. That’s okay, we know what he meant, and so do his fellow psychos. Doktor Moss, you first.
“There is not yet a permanent cure.”
Surprised Moss didn’t just go with “Endlösung,” since that’s where the increasingly eliminationist rhetoric the Left deploys against whites is heading.
White people in this country and throughout the West better wake the F up, fast.
Woke Whiteness is most certainly a credible disease, one that even infects the brain stems of the other colours. The symptoms are extremely common ans visible and also progress to various stages where they will then cross a point of no return and the easy solution is to simply stand back and watch as they inevitably succumb to the Parisi tic which leads them to take their own life when triggered by the visual confrontation of an object of traumatic sensitivities – such as an American flag or a portrait of the Queen or inevitably enough a blank white sheet of paper or wall where the subject is momentarily convinced they are gazing at their reflection in a mirror and the white abyss gazes back!
It may be possible to cure via early treatment by quarantine away from sources of infection such as the academies and the mainstream military and surgically removing those tumors known as social media that resembles commonly black squares on the palms of their hands. A steady diet of philosophy and theology perfected by ancient old and white but certifiably unwoke men also helps.
I remember an article from a black author, a few years back, lamenting the fact that blacks focus so intently on race, whereas whites don’t give it a second thought. His example was how hurtful the n-word is to blacks, but if you call whites any derogatory name in the book aimed at their race, they don’t care a whit. The woke crowd seems to believe that they have finally found the perfect perjorative for whites – “white”. To be honest, I don’t believe they will have any more success with this latest attempt. Whites don’t see the term “white” as defining them in any meaningful way. If pushed, they are much more likely to define themselves by their heritage, such as Italian or Russian.
Ann Cherry – “No wonder these people want to cancel history… it contains their game plan”. Whoa, that’s good, I’m gonna steal that. Without attribution. Sorry.
Q: What is racism?
A: The ultimate evil: judging people by their skin color.
Q: How can you tell who’s a racist?
A: Easy: check their skin color.
The word, “nigger” (I find the neologism “n-word” offensive) is “hurtful” to no one. Rather, it is a powerful weapon in the hands of race-baiters (wielded exclusively against the right, as Hunter B’s recently released text messages attest).
Let’s face it, we’re whiggers now, or between ourselves, the more collegial “whiggas”, relegated to separate thinking-fountains. No need to actually have white skin to drink from the clear delicious waters of whigga fountains…just come thirsty for knowledge. Whiggas, like niggas, come in all colors.
By contrast, from the fountains in the halls of psycho-analysis academies (and most elsewhere), where whiggas are few, pour forth waters tasting rather like recycled sewage from the 20s, 30s and even older…that’s been filtered thru used Communist Chinese medical masks worn by late-stage TB patients, picked up from the gutters, in the ghettos of their minds.