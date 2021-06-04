Reparations Math: Some Notes

It’s not surprising to learn that the woke want to give blacks reparations, the left seeing blackness as a kind of severe disability. What did Biden say the other day? Blacks couldn’t start businesses because they didn’t have any accountants? Harsh.
Some blacks in olden days, the woke never cease tiring of reminding us, were slaves. Well, so were whites, both in the US and along the Barbary Coast, and in other locales. Some blacks were also slaves in Africa, under black masters. And some blacks in the US were masters, too.
But never mind. We’re only interested in what happened in the US to black slaves.
The point is, since some blacks, now all long dead, were slaves in the US, people who are black now, but who were never slaves, ought to be paid “reparations” for having black ancestors, regardless of whether those ancestors were slaves or not. The funds will gathered both from non-blacks who were never slave owners, and from blacks alive now, through their taxes.
California is hot on this idea, as they are on all wokeness: California moves forward with reparations effort to create ‘more equitable’ future. They will form a committee which will recommend how much blacks get.
Nancy Pelosi’s nephew said, “Although the horrors of slavery may have begun in the past, its harms are felt every single day by Black Americans in the present.” But he did not say how, especially considering California was not a slave state. No one ever says how: it is taken as axiomatic that blacks, whether they had slave ancestors or not, inherit the slave gene. Or something.
Anyway, since monies will be paid, somebody has to figure out how much and in what form. This is our attempt to help. We reach no conclusions here, only provide some notes to help us begin. Put your own thoughts below and then, along with California, we’ll work on an exact figure to give to blacks.
Below are some pertinent facts and statistics about slavery in the US relevant to considering “reparations”, researched and provided by reader DS (lightly edited). This is not to suggest these are the only relevant figures, just some of them. It leaves out the count of white slaves in the US, for instance.
The 600-750,000 dead in the Civil War—which ended more than 150 years ago–do not count in the calculations. No one is quite sure why.
It seems fair, also, to subtract all those benefits provided to blacks through Affirmative Action, which begin in 1961, which is more than half a century ago, and has only accelerated since. Try and find any corporation or institution that will not preferentially hire blacks, ceteris paribus.
We also should find a way to monetize (politicians love that word) the massive disparities in crime, numbers which also are entered in red on the ledger.
I got to thinking about how equitable reparations would be. Splashing money on people usually does not work as well as having them work for it. I do not believe reparations can be done equitably. If you ever write about reparations, here is some research I put together recently. Now the slave count is just for the census year 1860, so aggregate, I do not have. I also understand that many died during the crossing, so even though they were mistreated, they were left out.
[Some details taken from this WP story link: What we get wrong about the roots of slavery in America.]
1400s
Slavery in the new world began in the 1400’s, half a million enslaved Africans had already been forced to work on Brazilian sugar plantations or in the silver mines of Peru and Mexico before 1619.
1619
Portuguese slave ship on its way to Mexico carrying 350 enslaved Angolans was pirated by John Jope who sold twenty or more of them to the governor of Virginia, the colony not having many laborers. The other laborers were indentured servants that would be free in seven years.
1651
[Some details taken from this GP link: Reminder: The First Legal Slave Owner in America was a Black Man]
The first recording of a slave, 1651, is one owned by Anthony Johnson an Angolan who himself had been an indentured servant. John Casar was the first black to be declared by the courts as a slave for life in the 13 colonies.
1860
[Some details taken from this link: click]
30% of southern people owned at least one slave. That means 70% owned none, zero.
[Some details taken from this link: click]
2,225,086 female black, 2,216,744 male black. 78,954 other unknown 89% were slaves before civil war. White population. 26,922,537.
[Some details taken from this link: click]
75% white owned not a single slave or 20,191,902 did not own slaves; 1% owned 40 or more; 0.1% owned more than 100.
4,888,070 free black or 10% black population in 1860; 261,918 lived in south 226,152 lived in north that is 35,766 more free in south than north.
[Some details taken from this link: click]
42% free blacks owned one slave black/white/other/family. 58% owned no slaves; 4% owned 10 to 19; 1% owned 20 to 84.
2019
[Some details taken from these links: click, click, click]
Population in millions:
White 250.52
Black 44.08
American Indian 4.19
Asian 19.5
Hawaiian/Pacific Islands .81
Hispanic 59.64
Two or more races 9.14
Median Income US dollars:
White non/Hispanic 76,057
Hispanic 56,113
Black 45,438
Asian 98,174
Round up:
Blacks slaves in 1860: 4,441,830
Free Blacks in 1860 4,888,070
47% owned at least one slave or 2,297,392.9 blacks owned slaves
Black population in 2019 44,080,000 that is 39,638,170 more people today than were ever slaves.
That’s it for now. We need to take all these facts and figures, and others beside, and enter them all into some kind of formula. All suggestions on the details of this formula are welcome.
The etymology of slave is from the word slav who were taken as slaves by Spanish Muslims circa the ninth century AD. No reparations for them.
I’m a white accountant in England. In my 40years working I have worked with many accountants and have met many others. I’ve racked my brains and I can say without a shadow of doubt that I cannot remember one single black accountant
Negroes are roughly 16% of the American population and so it is only fair we talk about them 82.67% of the time.
Because the white man has not yet paid enough money to them
we must allow the government to take all of our money and property and give it to the negroes because racism but even if that is done it will not satisfy negroes because racism.
One must remain ignorant about The CSA and its facts compiled by the great southron Professor, Clyde Wilson, but one could still do a guick read of Jim Goad:
I’m sorry, the Portuguese arrived in the American continent in 1515, not in the 1400s. In fact, I don’t think there were any African slaves in America before 1550 or so…. But, nevertheless, you’re right, this nonsense only happens in thebUS, wonder why…. Mohamed Ali took that name to dump his “saleve-masters-given-name”, but Mohamed and Ali were both notorious slave masters, and pretty abusive at that either!!!!! Go figure
One will be shackled with error and sloganeering stupidity if one does not become an autodidact
Reparations-WELFARE or maybe vote-buying
other meanings: bribes, using of another human, way to buy off someone you’re still mistreating
The past is the past. However, we could note the mistreatment of Chinese and Irish in America so I guess we need vote-buying for these groups (one could argue the Chinese already own Biden, so they are paid in full). Lands were taken from the First Peoples so we owe them (though they have casinos, land they were given for free and Federal handouts already so that has to count against payments). Rumor has it there were many other nationalities secretly abused, so EVERYONE GETS MONEY!!!!! Just mail everyone a check and get it over with. All checks equal since abuse could easily have been equal and we must be FAIR. Besides, we know everyone was abused by some group at some time in history. They are all owed.
So the BRAZILIANs started slavery. THEY can pay, then.
Formula: Reparations-ZERO Simple.
The 250 million whites includes the 60 million Latinos, the vast majority of which do not consider themselves to be Americans, and never will. So there are really only 203 million whites in the USA, about the same number as back in 1980.
Demography is destiny. The future belongs to those who show up.
Look at the linked chart and weep for the future.
Charlton Heston said it very well. We had a paradise, and threw it all away.
Note: I know the Brazilians did not start slavery. It goes back BC. I guess anyone related to a Roman or other such group gets to fork out money for what their evil ancestors the Romans did. Definately. Slavery was RAMPANT then. We should go back as far as written history goes, and then maybe add oral history just for fun. I can see a board game–who owned who? Yep, it has potential.
In a spirit of fraternal collaboration: This paragraph and the conclusions made later based on it are mistakes:
“4,888,070 free black or 10% black population in 1860; 261,918 lived in south 226,152 lived in north that is 35,766 more free in south than north”.
It has to be revised, William. The 4 million figure isn’t right, it’s 400 thousand.
This nonsense is only possible in a very sick society, where some alien factor infiltrated is trying to destroy it from withing. It’s unimaginable, for real… Now, who else thinks that reparations are due to them for ever? Maybe, you have there a clue…. It’s like what happens in the justice system and the “punitive” damages, etc.: things that are not normal, that doesn’t exist or has ever been or ever will be in any part other than the US… And it’s crazy, cra-zy! There is where you have to take the fight: this type if nonsense is unique, because crazyness doesn’t replicate easyly, because it’s random, outside the order of the universe
Why only reparations to Negroes? What about all the other victims of Christian civilization? Surely Jews, as the greatest victims of all time, deserve reparations. And homosexuals, and women, and so on; the list of victims is long, and equity demands they all share equally in restitution. Where they go one they go all. No just us, no piece of pie. Victims of the whirled, unite! — you have nothing to lose but your souls.
Once you add mandatory repatriation to Africa, the calculation changes completely. Almost any sum starts looking good. I say, give each negro $1 Million and send them to Africa. Never allow any of them back, nor any other Africans. Cost: $44 Trillion. Yes, looks expensive, but it would be worth it. The US would be back putting a man on the Moon within a decade. Easily.
The two things that bother me about this nonsense is:
1) What about whites like me? My ancestors were abolitionists. Not only do I feel no personal guilt for slavery, I have no ancestral guilt either (in fact I’d say blacks owe me at least a hearty “thank you” for “my” service).
and
2) If the entire premise is that some people are guilty of the sins of their ancestors and others deserve to be paid for the wrong done to those ancestors what do we do with mixed race people?
There are almost zero African Americans who are decedents of slaves who’s blood lines are 100% pure African Slave blood. Most of them are heavily intermarried with whites (and other races) so why should they get paid for something their ancestors suffered at the hands of their other ancestors and why are they not responsible for the evil done by their ancestors to their other ancestors?
Reparations is theft. Period.
The Missing Part of the 1619 Project
a brief lecture on the origins of Slavery
Funny, serfdom in Russia only ended in 1861, but you don’t hear descendants of former serfs constantly banging on about it and screaming for “reparations” in Russia. Only in race-obsessed and increasingly anti-white America are people living today treated as perpetual victims of alleged wrongs done to their ancestors over 150 years ago, and treated as if they have no agency in their own behavior today (does a day go by anymore without some viral video going around of another black brawl breaking-out in an airport or fast-food joint?).
“Some blacks were also slaves in Africa, under black masters. ”
This is something almost completely ignored in the black slavery discussion. It’s portrayed in media and schools as if evil whitey just moored his boats, waltzed into darkest Africa, and stole a bunch of blacks from an otherwise peaceful and flourishing land – call it Wakanda – when in fact slavery was widely practiced among African tribes themselves, and most of the slaves brought to the new world were simply sold to whites by their previous black masters (or in many cases Arab masters – another thing about the slave trade often overlooked, because Arabs are now deemed a protected class of innocents who only suffered at the hands of whites, a view pushed by distorted and a-historical takes on the Crusades, colonialism, etc., but never committed any wrongs themselves). So, reparations should rightly be paid by current African and Arab descendents of those former masters as well, no? And speaking of colonialism, next time any black person mentions the alleged evils of white colonialism, ask him about the Bantu Migrations and the devastation they wrought throughout existing African cultures and societies (chances are he won’t even know what you’re talking about).
The fact is, slavery had been a feature of almost every society in history until the early 1800s. It was mostly whites – and largely Christian motivated whites – who first developed mass movements to end slavery worldwide (though there are still pockets of it today – mostly in Africa and some Muslim lands). Whites have already paid “reparations” in the form of a Civil War that devastated the country and cost the lives of at least 700,000. Also, deducted from any “reparations” should be everything spent on social welfare programs, affirmative action, and the like, since the ’60s and Johnson’s “Great Society,” plus the costs to society of black crime since 1865 – lootings, riots, thefts, murders, rapes, etc.