Fabulous Fauci Falters; Vexxine Causes Most Harm In Those Least Needing It; More! — Coronavirus Update LXXIV

FABULOUS FAUCI FALTERS

This is one on many threads concerning The Fauci Emails, which sounds like a tacky late-80s cold-war thriller.

March 17, 2020.

Tony Fauci gives instructions for who to work with to make movie about his life. March 18, 2020.

Asked for opinion on potential treatment which worked on original SARS, Fauci replies only “Thank you for your note.” pic.twitter.com/HcWlUZt2V2 — Dr. Benjamin Braddock (@GraduatedBen) June 2, 2021

It’s all there (complete link?): masks don’t work, and Facui knew it; cheap drugs like HCQ do work, and Fauci quashed them; there were decisions to be made, but Fauci had to take time to preen like a whore. On and on. And on some more.

The worst of all are the damning indications the coronadoom was indeed engineered in a gain-of-lethality experiment. Perhaps as a bioweapon, perhaps in the blind chase of “the science”. Either way, it got out. Huge pile of corpses. But also remember the Asian Flu of ’57 and the Hong Kong flu killed many more, proportionally. And nobody swung because of these killers. (There was also no panic.)

Scientist Kristian Anderson told Fauci SARS-CoV-2 has “unusual features” that “potentially look engineered”. Not long after this email, the scientists authored a piece insisting the virus was natural and Fauci said the same publicly. This is a massive cover-up. (Buzzfeed FOIA) pic.twitter.com/BD3OUzgDzR — Sharri Markson (@SharriMarkson) June 2, 2021

The comedy never stops. The guy, Kristian Anderson, who alerted the Fabulous Fauci to the coronadoom’s origin, apparently after juicy cash grant, ran away. It’s likely he’ll now develop a poor memory.

Our rulers have three choices. Keep denying everything, cover everything up, or make limited public sacrifices. Denial is no longer a sane option. It’s too far out. Still, some “journalists” are trying it, mostly out of reflex. It’s doubtful, as we’ll see, they’ll do it for long. However, it depends on what the media’s paymasters want.

Covering up will work to an extent, because a full investigation would require the cooperation of China and China admitting a mistake. As the comedian said, rotsa ruck!

In previous weeks, we saw they were edging out Bill “Blot Out The Sun” Gates, who, we recall, just a couple of years back ran a pandemic “simulation”, which equipped him to give all that great advice these last two years.

Now they are apparently showing Fauci what his grave will look like. You know it’s bad when an addled and controlled publication like Vanity Fair abandons celebrity tittle-tattle and goes for the gut.

BREAKING: my months-long @VanityFair investigation on #COVID19 origins is live. Interviews w/ over 40 people, review of hundreds of pgs. of U.S. gov't docs. incl. internal memos, meeting minutes, email correspondence, found…. https://t.co/9vsJWmOWZN /1 — Katherine Eban (@KatherineEban) June 3, 2021

None of this will be revealing or a surprise to those of you who have followed this from the beginning. Maybe you didn’t know some of the names, and their titles. But who cares?

It’s clear enough we realized none of the promised benefits of the gain-of-lethality experiments. Were vaccines and treatments ready to go for this man-made bug? No. Was anything learned in the GOL experiments to slow its spread? No. It’s also clear that if this bug was an accidental release, there could very well be more.

The solution would thus seem to be stop all GOL experiments. Fine. But what if, as is likely, China doesn’t stop? Then some Western scientist will say we have to keep going in order to discover what the Chinese might be doing. The Chinese would then make the same conclusion.

All making it more likely for more accidental releases.

Isn’t the science grand?

VEXXINE

We’re at the point our rulers are leaking news about vexxine harm:

CDC investigating heart inflammation following COVID-19 vaccination https://t.co/IAFzyhNVza pic.twitter.com/k72CEDOeI5 — The Hill (@thehill) June 5, 2021

One story says, “As of May 28, VAERS contains 4,561 reports of post-Covid jab fatalities.” With or from, or what the split is, nobody knows.

We discussed VAERS before. It’s not terribly systematic, making statistics difficult to glean. Here’s somebody who made the attempt, investigating myocarditis, which seems to occur most in teens (and boys) who have their second Pfizer shot. Which they probably didn’t need anyway, given the very low number of coronadoom deaths in teens.

MYOCARDITIS after 2nd dose of COVID vaccine after 2nd dose mainly among 12-17 year olds in US. Data from Vaccine Adverse Events Reporting System (VAERS). Remember, vaccines can cause myocarditis. The rate of myocarditis from smallpox vaccine was 1/12,000: https://t.co/8MDa7XQrpm — Monica Gandhi MD, MPH (@MonicaGandhi9) June 5, 2021

Adverse events, hilariously enough, do seem to be more frequent in those who need the vaccine less.

YouGov poll (N=975): adverse reactions to (any) Covid-19 vaccines decrease with age, with 18-29 y/o reporting nearly twice as many as 65+ y/o https://t.co/Nej8yiCHmE — Christoph Nahr (@ChrisNahr) June 6, 2021

Same is true in unhappy olde England:

Good news. The adverse event reports associated with non-covid/ax sines are slightly down this year (blue bars) Govt seems to ignore the red covid-associated bars. pic.twitter.com/A5b4fGijWd — InProportion2 (@InProportion2) June 6, 2021

And in Japan (thanks to Wrath of Gnon for the link), we have a report of “cerebral venous sinus thrombosis and intracranial hemorrhage” after a Pfizer shot. Also, “In Japan, 10 fatal cases (five men and women) have been reported to date. Four of the five women died of ICH and the other died of aspiration pneumonia, whereas all five men died of causes other than stroke.”

Mini-case histories are given in that paper (noting that they, unlike everybody else, use the word case correctly).

LOCKDOWNS DON’T WORK

Well, we already knew this. But it’s nice to know others are discovering it, for what good it will do. Our rulers saw how easy it was to frighten us, and usurp power. Usurp is the wrong word. Quaking in fear, we begged our rulers to control us, all in the vain hope they would save our lives. Pathetic.

Anyway, a headline: “Lockdown ‘had no effect’ on coronavirus pandemic in Germany“.

Statisticians at Munich University found “no direct connection” between the German lockdown and falling infection rates in the country. Instead, the study found infection rates had already clearly begun to fall before a national lockdown was imposed last November. It also found clear evidence the rate was already falling on the two occasions the lockdown was tightened, in December and April.

WHERE WOULD WE BE WITHOUT EXPERTS

Remember all the Expert predictions of doom for Florida, Texas, and even Nebraska, which never had any lockdowns or mask mandates?

Never happened. Indeed, Michigan, the greatest state, did worst. 205 deaths per 100K. Nebraska did best, 116 deaths per 100K.

Yet, somehow, I have the idea Experts will not admit error.

BOOK

The Price of Panic.

Website of similar name: price of panic.

THE NUMBERS

Sources: CDC State data (source), CDC official toll number one, number two (the old weekly file, now suspect). Causes of death (source). Deaths by age. Covid & flu. WHO flu tracker. All current as of Monday night.

All these numbers are old: we don’t have this week’s because of Memorial Day.

Daily tests (not shown; see here from Johns Hopkins) are dropping. This is the best news. They’re now around 650,000 a day. Panic won’t be over until this number sinks to same level as flu tests.

CDC deaths “involving” COVID.

Even with the late numbers, it’s still dropping. Even the media is now forced to admit it.

The week-of-the-year all-cause deaths.

THIS IS KEY.

Green line is 2021, red is 2020. The dotted line are all cause deaths minus COVID. That means the 2020 deaths that look out of place (above the mass of other lines but below the dotted line) are likely deaths caused by the panic.

Again, been saying this for weeks, but even accounting for late counting, 2021 deaths are at or below where’d we expect them. Yes, people really do die of things other than COVID.

Yes, really. Here’s proof:

Heart disease and cancer and—update—unclassified are killing more people now. Unclassified includes suicides, iatrogenic deaths, and so on. No panic over heart attacks or cancers or these other deaths. Why not?

Seriously. Why not?

Notice the spike in heart disease deaths at the start of the panic. Likely iatrogenic. Panic kills. Also notice the doom was only the top killer in winter time, and briefly at start of panic. I saw elsewhere claims all “excess” deaths in 2020 were the doom. No. The panic killed a great many, too.

Flu is still missing, but it’s always low this time of year, so I’ll skip the plot.

We heard the media try to juice the panic saying “variants” are spreading among the young. Maybe so, but, to date, only 309 people 17 and under died from the doom in the States. That’s up 9 in a one month period. Calm yourselves.

About masks in more depth, see this article and this one and especially this one. Leave the Cult of the Mask.

