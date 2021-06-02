Pro-Nonreproductive Sex-Like Activities Group Say Poland Has Most Based European Church

Finland, and by a wide margin, officially has the most debased Christian Church. It’s called the Metropolitan Community Church in Finland. The numbers are a crude estimate, but about 3,000 souls, lost or not, are its members.

Poland’s Roman Catholic Church is the most based, easily beating out most competitors. It has 33 million souls. In an ecumenical spirit, let’s all give them a clap offering (this is a real thing in evangelical circles). The Roman Catholic Church in Belarus, it has to be admitted, gave Poland a bit of scare, but in the end they came in second most based. They have 600 thousand souls.

So says RICE 2020, the Rainbow Index of Churches in Europe 2020.

They had a go at quantifying the unquantifiable status of how much different official self-identifying European Christian churches embrace non-procreative sex-like activities. You have to hand it to these guys. They put a lot of time and effort into their rankings.

Way they did it was to award each church certain pervert points (they might have called these something else) along several dimensions. Various questions were asked, and a large number of status checks were performed, such as whether each Church’s “legal documents mention LGBTI identities in a non-negative way.” I don’t know what the “I” is, being too lazy to look it up. Maybe it the French abbreviation for “Furry.”

Juiciest ones:

Under “Theology”, “The Bible is not used as a normative instrument for defining gender roles, and is not interpreted as a condemnation of LGBTI people nor of LGBTI lived desires, sexualities, and identities.” They might have got this one from Anton LaVey.

Under “Church policy”, “The church officiates ‘same-sex marriages’ and/or holds a blessing ceremony for same-sex couples.” Discrimination against thruples and higher dimensions is still a thing for these bigots.

Under “Ordination of clergy”, “The church ordains people regardless of their gender, sexual orientation, or gender identity.” Most of them still discriminate against age, allowing no children to be ordinated, the bigots.

Under “Sexuality and kinship”, “The church supports the adoption and raising of children by LGBTI couples”. I tried to get a comment on whether James Martin likes to have kids in his confessional, but he ignored me.

Under “Worship”, “Gender issues and sexuality are thematised in public worship on the national level of the church.” In the Catholic Church we call these both clown and barefoot-dance masses.

There are 47 of these things. Each is awarded a full or half point and the whole is summed. The Finished Church garnered 45.5 points, almost an imperfect score, whereas the mighty Polish Church got a 1, almost a perfect score.

The Poles got two half points, both under “Church policy”: “The church baptises children of parents of all sexual orientations and gender identities”, and “The church doesn’t make any restriction to participating in the Eucharist/Communion based on gender and/or sexual identity.”

This is accurate, and a fair assessment. Since the traditional reading, making every allowance for exceptions, would say all comers should be baptised, and all sinners, even lawyers, be welcomed (in some sense), it could be argued a perfect score is a 1.

But that’s nitpicking. We shouldn’t take away from Poland’s tremendous efforts, especially in a world that is Hell bent to reenact Genesis 19:5 during Pride in Sodomy Month.

Some of you will wonder how the Church of Sweden didn’t finish as most debased, given that Sweden has aptly been described as “Hell on earth“.

After all, as RICE says, 98% of Swedes say “LGB” (no “T” or “I”) should have the same rights as non-LGB people. Some 95% say there’s “nothing wrong” with “same-sex relationship”. And they let people who believe they are not the sex they are to change paperwork which agrees with their delusions.

They came close, snatching second place, at 41.5 points. And at 6 million members, to the Finished Church’s paltry 3,000, this can’t be seen as other than a tremendous victory for the Church of Sweden (Lutheran).

There are no surprises about who follows close behind: Protestant Church in Switzerland (score of 38.5), Church of Norway (36.5), and rounding out the bottom five most debased, Protestant Church in the Netherlands (36).

We saw the top two based Churches. Taking third place was the Russian Orthodox Church (score f 2.5), Armenian Apostolic Church (3), and tying for fifth place, with 3.5 points each, Evangelical Lutheran Church of Latvia and Georgian Orthodox Church.

It has to be said, the East beat the Hell out of themselves.

