Absolute Vs. Relative Risk Reduction; Trump Likes Vaccines; The Fabulous Fauci; Japan, Taiwan, Vietnam Getting Theirs; More! — Coronavirus Update LXXIII

The consensus—and we never buck consensii; consensuses?—was to keep these updates going for the time being, but expanding their scope.
I have therefore cut back on some of the old plots and added others from around the word.
The biological crisis is over in the USA, and has been for some time. The mental and political crisis, the panic and various forms of insanity, are sadly still with us.
Trump in an interview over the weekend said, “I’m a big fan of the vaccine”.
This is great news. Tell every lefty, progressive, woke friend (well, acquaintance) you have that Trump likes the vaccine. That he wants people to be vaccinated. Hurry!
Especially since the EEOC said employers are free to require the vex from employees.
As not seen on the BBC
— Totally Fake 'President' James Delingpole (@JamesDelingpole) May 29, 2021
There was an enormous freedom rally in England last week, after which, coincidentally, the government backed down on vaccine passports.
Plus, the side effects are racking up. What we don’t know is their rate.
VERY TRAGIC to see a life suddenly cut short after high hopes of protecting it. SAD. BBC presenter died after getting blood clots after AZ jab, family says
— Pierre L. Gosselin (@NoTricksZone) May 28, 2021
Many people sent me this Lancet note about the difference between relative and absolute risk reduction. I’ve warned us many times to use absolute numbers (in any situation, not just this), because relative numbers always exaggerate (unless one is keenly aware of the absolutes).
Here’s an example. Suppose the conditional (on certain accepted evidence) risk of getting a dread disease is 0.001, or 0.1%. A drug or vexxine is developed and it is discovered (in update evidence) the risk of getting the disease is now 0.00001, or 0.0%.
The absolute risk reduction (ARR; conditional on the given evidence) is 0.001 – 0.0001 = 0.0009, or 0.09%.
The relative risk is a ratio of the two risks, and the risk reduction ratio is 1 minus this, or 1 – 0.0001/0.001 = 0.9, or 90%.
That relative 90% reduction (RRR) sounds much more marketable than the actual 0.09% reduction; indeed, it sounds 1,000 times better!
Here from the the Lancet piece are some numbers using published results, recalling, as the authors do, that everything is conditional on the evidence, which is always changing.
|Vaccine
|RRR
|ARR
|Pfizer
|95%
|0.84%
|Moderna
|94%
|1.2%
|Gamaleya
|91%
|0.93%
|Johnson & Johnson
|67%
|1.2%
|AstraZeneca
|67%
|1.3%
The authors rightly say “ARR (and NNV) are sensitive to background risk—the higher the risk, the higher the effectiveness—as exemplified by the analyses of the J&J’s vaccine on centrally confirmed cases compared with all cases: both the numerator and denominator change, RRR does not change (66–67%),” but the ARR does change.
The inverse is also true. The lower the risk, as say herd immunity approaches, the more the reductions drop. In children, the risk itself was already low, and falling. Which means it will become difficult to practically impossible to know if the vexxine works in kids.
For instance, the CDC says only 300 kids 0-17 died with or of coronadoom (a terrific argument kids don’t need to be vexxed). Population of this age group is about 65 million. We don’t know how many infected or exposed or this group, but you can see that differences between vaccinated and unvaccinated kids would be very small.
Incidentally, you can reverse the equations too. Suppose you estimate your* IFR is 1% (you’re old, maybe). And you believe the AZ vex will reduce your risk by 67%. What is the ARR? Easy:
RRR = 2/3 = 1 – RR = 1 – risk_vex/risk_novex
2/3 = 1 – risk_vex/ 0.01
1/3 * 0.01 = 0.0033 = risk_vex
Thus you go from 1% to 0.333%, for an ARR of 0.66%. Sound as exciting?
*Nobody has an IFR, just as nobody has a probability of dying from the doom. All rates and probabilities are conditional on the evidence you use. For you, if you insist, if you get the doom, either you die or you don’t, and your IFR is 1 or 0.
Senator Rand cross-examined Fauci, and discovered Fauci indeed funded gain-of-lethality experiments responsible for creation of the coronadoom. Rand said: “There was gain of [lehtality] research going on with this Dr. Shi Zhengli at the Wuhan institute. In her paper, she actually thanks Dr. Fauci and the NIAID, which is a part of NIH that Dr. Fauci runs, it’s listed at the end of the paper.”
Alas, Rand is not woke, which is all the reason our rulers and media need to ignore him.
The panic was always about politics, which is proved by the story of the Fabulous Fauci, who gained his fame by being anti-Trump at a time the left was desperately afraid, not of death, but of Trump’s reelection.
The Science was always, and was always going to be, whatever Trump was against. The nation’s scientists and doctors largely went along with this, afraid if they told the truth what would happen to them.
Fauci flip-flopped more than a docked perch, but it never mattered. He was yet another cudgel to wield against Trump. Fauci is also, as all evidence indicates, a narcissist.
Remember when—we have shown the video often—Fauci said truthfully masks didn’t work? Too bad it became known Trump knew this. Masks became a political symbol, a way to virtue signal and prove you were afraid. Remember how the Lancet was scammed by that anti-HCQ paper?
After Trump promoted the idea, Fauci repeatedly rubbished the use of the common, cheap-to-produce drug hydroxychloroquine as a therapeutic or prophylactic for COVID-19. A second fact: Studies conducted in North America of hydroxychloroquine’s effectiveness in treating COVID are 3.4 times more likely to report negative results than studies of the same conducted anywhere else in the world. There is no obvious causal connection. But would you want your lab’s name in the hot glaring sun embarrassing America’s doctor? Or would you want it under that fat federal cloud that rains buckets of money on you and your peers?
Remember all those gay worship videos, Tic Tocs and the like, praising Fauci? His infamous gay opening pitch was straighter than his advice.
Fauci was partly responsible for the creation of the coronadoom, and largely responsible for the panic.
“My theory is that Anthony Fauci is a sociopath,” says [“Harvard-trained economist”] Navarro. “He knew full well that virus came from the lab. He knew full well that he was the one who reauthorized gain-of-function. And day after day, for nine months leading up to the election, he did not level with the American people.”
He still isn’t. He won’t. Because he tells the media and our rulers what they want to hear.
Is it worth pointing out we had the 1957 Asian Flu and the Hong Kong flu a decade later that, the CDC says, killed up to four million people each worldwide, all without panic? With no lockdowns and with no mask mandates? And when the population was much lower
Nah, nobody remembers.
Island nations, like Japan and Taiwan, that did a good job keeping infected people from entering their countries by strictly controlling their borders, and therefore keeping the coronadoom from spreading, at last have fallen.
The story of Taiwan is amusing. If reports are right, a pilot leaving an early quarantine found comfort in the arms of a prostitute in Taipei’s red-light district, and she passed that comfort on to many, and they, in turn, passed it on to others. That country is now having its turn with the doom, though it doesn’t appear particularly bad.
Masks compliance was high before they started their “soft lockdowns”, so we have more evidence masks are useless. It won’t stop governments from mandating them, because governments are desperate to been seen as “doing something”—none of them want to be blamed for deaths caused natural spreads, and the populations in many lands are now effeminate—and what better than a publicly visible symbol like masks.
This isn’t just my opinion, but that of “IM”, a writer at Substack, who typed out “Taiwan: The Ignorance of Experts and Media“. I steal this picture from him:
This is a week old, and the number of “cases” (positive tests) is went higher and is now dropping. We’ve seen these anti-masks plots a hundred times, and this writer has several more, for Malaysia, Thailand, Vietnam, Japan, and so on. All of these places are now getting it. Even with high mask usage.
Meh. We can study it, because it’s always good to know, but why whine about it? Our rulers and scientists are now immune to Reality, having been inoculated at college.
In looking up masks in Taiwan, I discovered one guy jogging wearing a mask passed out from lack of O2. The government recommends weight training indoors alone instead. Hiliarious.
Japan’s spread is less well explained, even with 98% mask compliance, but it’s a much bigger country which many more entry points.
Up and now coming back down. Same kind of picture in Malaysia, Vietnam and so forth. Don’t forget Japan’s population is 126 million.
It was at one point hoped the genetics of East Asians, or perhaps earlier experiences of similar viruses, might have bought them some measure of natural immunity. It was not to be.
The lesson is these bugs just take time to spread around. We’re not quite as global one world as we thought.
Vaccines haven’t been shipped to Asian countries as quickly, they not having had need of them until now, so as that gears up we’ll see some good old fashioned panic and useless lockdowns.
Meanwhile in England:
England recorded zero Covid deaths for the fifth time since the Government started collecting figures on Monday. The same figure was reported in Wales and Northern Ireland, with Scotland announcing just one death.
— LockdownSceptics.org (@LD_Sceptics) May 31, 2021
This is from the New York Times, so you know it’s true. (I loathe how news stories have to begin with these mini-life stories. I wish they’d get right to the point.)
Dr. Brooke Herndon, an internist at Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center, could not stop coughing. For two weeks starting in mid-April last year, she coughed, seemingly nonstop, followed by another week when she coughed sporadically, annoying, she said, everyone who worked with her.
Before long, Dr. Kathryn Kirkland, an infectious disease specialist at Dartmouth, had a chilling thought: Could she be seeing the start of…[an] epidemic?…
Nearly 1,000 health care workers at the hospital in Lebanon, N.H., were given a preliminary test and furloughed from work until their results were in; 142 people, including Dr. Herndon, were told they appeared to have the disease; and thousands were given…a vaccine for protection. Hospital beds were taken out of commission, including some in intensive care.
You know the rest. But in case you don’t, here it is:
Then, about eight months later, health care workers were dumbfounded to receive an e-mail message from the hospital administration informing them that the whole thing was a false alarm…it appears the health care workers probably were afflicted with ordinary respiratory diseases like the common cold.
Now, as they look back on the episode, epidemiologists and infectious disease specialists say the problem was that they placed too much faith in a quick and highly sensitive molecular test that led them astray.
Ho ho, what fun! They thought it was whooping cough, had a best test with swarms of false positives, panicked, realized their error, and then calmed down. And forgot–utterly—about such things.
The story is from 2007.
Website of similar name: price of panic.
Sources: CDC State data (source), CDC official toll number one, number two (the old weekly file, now suspect). Causes of death (source). Deaths by age. Covid & flu. WHO flu tracker. All current as of Monday night.
All these numbers are old: we don’t have this week’s because of Memorial Day.
Daily tests (not shown; see here from Johns Hopkins) are finally below a million a day. Panic won’t be over until this sinks to same level as flu.
CDC deaths “involving” COVID.
Even with the late numbers, it’s still dropping. Even the media is now forced to admit it.
The week-of-the-year all-cause deaths.
Green line is 2021, red is 2020. The dotted line are all cause deaths minus COVID. That means the 2020 deaths that look out of place (above the mass of other lines but below the dotted line) are likely deaths caused by the panic.
Again, been saying this for weeks, but even accounting for late counting, 2021 deaths are at or BELOW where’d we expect them. Yes, people really do die of things other than COVID.
Yes, really. Here’s proof:
Heart disease and cancer killing far more people now. No panic over heart attacks or cancers. Which is strange, since in UK alone 300,000 had to skip their cancer checks during the panic.
Notice the spike in heart disease deaths at the start of the panic. Likely iatrogenic. Panic kills. Also notice the doom was only the top killer in winter time, and briefly at start of panic. I saw elsewhere claims all “excess” deaths in 2020 were the doom. No. The panic killed a great many, too.
Flu is still missing, but it’s always low this time of year, so I’ll skip the plot.
About masks in more depth, see this article and this one and especially this one. Leave the Cult of the Mask.
IHME says those are Deaths Due To COVID … DDTCOVID?
Are there any ARR data for aspirin, bromhexine, budesonide, hydroxychloroquine, ivermectin, povidone iodine, quercetin, vitamin D and zinc, plus other prophylaxis and early treatment supplements and medications?
This partial list from:
https://swprs.org/on-the-treatment-of-covid-19/
** Complacency (syn.) Civil Disobedience.
** “Fauci flip-flopped more than a docked perch” (Mark Briggs Twain)
** EEOC (The Equal Employment Opportunity Commission) – another Federal Agency, like the CDC (Center For
Disease Control, which thinks it now has wartime powers.
Who cares if Trump likes vaccines???? I like science and only scientifically made and tested vaccines. Some of those are questionable, though that is based on personal real risk. Others may not share those risks. And yes, use absolute numbers ONLY when assessing risk. I learned that with the diabetes risk crap that is in percentages and totally misleading.
EVERY VACCINE HAD SIDE EFFECTS RACK UP. Really, read science. I will note that they pulled the swine flu vaccine, but then again, Obama ignored the whole mess, so no big deal. This “pandemic” (biological weapon test) is a big deal POLITICALLY so the vaccine is not going away. Note that just like the last two flu “crises”, this was NOTHING like predicted. These are psychological warfare, pure and simple. Also, THE PROPER WAY TO DEAL WITH VACCINE DEATHS is to sue the companies later on. Everyone knows that. Really….
I have had an horrific cough since 1995. Wonder what I spread? Only kidding about spreading. A cough is meaningless. Many people have them and many coughs are in no way contagious. (I don’t get whooping cough vaccines because who could tell if I had it?)
And there’s still HIV/AIDS at 35 million dead total and 37 million still alive and spreading the disease everywhere cheerfully and with the blessing of the governments. A quarter of a million died in 2018, and no one gives a whoop. Spread this pandemic far and wide for years and years and years.
10 years ago – Everybody needs to get their shingles vaccine. Whoops, turns out the vaccine causes super-shingles.
Current year – Everybody needs to get their covid vaccine…
It was fairly clear starting around this time last year that the entire **PANDEMIC 19gasp)!** was an election year gimmick that got out of control. The media panicked to try and get Trump. Trump panicked to try and “handle” the situation. This in turn made the media (and the public) panic even more.
Yes, some people got sick. Yes, a lot of people died. But it was never beyond the same order of magnitude as more or less being the worst flu outbreak in a generation and there was no material effect at all on the economy or productive sectors of society that normal people would have noticed.
Regardless of whether it started in a lab or not – another thing that was obvious from the start – the videos of people falling over “dead” in the street and stories about doctors dying at the hospital and apartment doors being welded shut were all a massive psy-op perpetrated by the Chinese government to harm Trump and the US.
And it worked.
I should add, the “material effect” on the economy was the result of government actions due to panic, not the virus killing off large numbers of healthy productive adults.
China knew that the US was extremely polarized and partisan and that half of the country would believe any bad thing said or claimed against Trump. They wanted him out. They seeded the panic… and yet it still didn’t work because the only way the election was “lost” was because dems in big blue cities had to put their fingers on the scales to influence the result.
Our country is sick and I’m not talking about covid when I say that.
JR-
They’re going right back to that playbook with whispers of new lockdowns in Guangzhou beginning to surface.
Sheri –
“Who cares if Trump likes vaccines????”
I do. Now I can say, with convincing outrage, “I’ll never take a vaccine that TRUMP recommends.”
Briggs –
I am old enough to remember Australians as Crocodile Dundees and New Yorkers as Lords of Flatbush. Now both, and many others, cower behind masks and social distancing. At least most Texans still live the myth.
“Especially since the EEOC said employers are free to require the vex from employees.” – quote
“REQUIRED VACCINATION,” TO MERELY BE EMPLOYED?!
Does this sound eerily familiar to ANYONE who lived through the 1970’s and the Hal Lindsey phenomenon?
“And all that dwell upon the earth shall worship him, whose names are not written in the book of life of the Lamb slain from the foundation of the world. If any man have an ear, let him hear.
He that leadeth into captivity shall go into captivity: he that killeth with the sword must be killed with the sword. Here is the patience and the faith of the saints….And he had power to give life unto the image of the beast, that the image of the beast should both speak, and cause that as many as would not worship the image of the beast should be killed. (George Floyd?)
And he causeth all, both small and great, rich and poor, free and bond, to receive a mark in their right hand, or in their foreheads: (Mandatory vaccines?)
And that no man might buy or sell, save he that had the mark, or the name of the beast, or the number of his name.” Rev. 13:15ff.
Just as a ‘gosh, shucks, waddaya think of that?’ bit of trivia: three different analyses of Gematria (Jewish/Talmudic numbering systems) came up with three ‘sixes’ when looking at Biden’s name…
https://www.gematrix.org/?word=joseph%20robinette%20biden%20jr%20%20666
Not that having a ‘shiksa ho’ (which is what a goy married to a Jew, is looked upon as) who was raised a Kali-loving Hindoo, as our “#2 in command” means anything, you understand…It’s just one more ‘cohencidence.’ Right?
St. Philaret of Moscow stated: “Love your personal enemies, hate the enemies of Christ, destroy the enemies of the fatherland.”
I think we need massive, concentrated protests against Fauci, Biden, the Quackcine, the Lockdowns- EVERYTHING – against this Coup of the Demon-crats. Or secession…. This nation is fast becoming Anathema.
Here is a rather long, detailed analysis of the the coronadoom situation in Canada. The author touches on relative risk, but I’ll admit that I’m a little confused about his numbers. (Perhaps I’ll re-read the article with an extra large coffee or two on hand.) A lot of his analysis will be familiar to readers of this blog.
https://www.juliusruechel.com/2021/05/the-lies-exposed-by-numbers-fear.html
EECO is wrong. No one – government or private employer – may require as a condition of employment that one submit oneself to an experimental drug being administered under an Emergency Use Authorization.
If your employer, school, etc. tells you this, contact an attorney and prepare to sue (RFK Jr.’s organization has helpful resources available as well).
EEOC
Can anybody give me some pointer on herd immunity vis-a-vis diseases that may spread asymptomatically? My understanding was that herd immunity comes into play only if the immunity gained by individuals is such that they aren’t able to pass the infection further anymore, i.e. ceasing to be possible vectors of the disease with respect to other members of the society.
However with covid-19 we’re told this is not the case — one explanation being the antibodies neutralize the virus only once it enters the blood stream but since this virus enters the organism through the lungs, it can still remain present and spread from there.
But then, it wouldn’t really make sense to speak of herd immunity against covid-19, would it?
Thanks!
While the EEOC in an cynical attempt to rally waning vaxxer enthusiasm did slip in its opinion last Friday, eve of Memorial Day weekend, claiming that in its view, employers can mandate the ‘vaccine’ for employees, it also added that even though employers can “incentivize” the ‘vaccine’ they may not “coerce” employees to take the ‘vaccine.’ Thus its guideline is contradictory.
The EEOC also explicitly punts on the legality, or not, of compulsory EEUA vaccines under “other” areas of federal law, and as Dennis points out “Emergency Use Authorized” products, in contrast to FDA approved products, under federal law may not be mandated, coerced or otherwise forced upon anyone. We are not living in Nazi Germany (yet). Province of Beijing, maybe.
People have a clear right under U. S. law to decline the so-called ‘vaccines’ issued under EUA.
One reason is the law. Specifically: codification of the prohibition of coercion for emergency use products under federal law. I invite your attention to the code of federal regulations, Title 21 C. F. R., Section 360bbb-3, which states in relevant part as follows in paragraph “(e) Conditions of authorization,” subparagraph “(1) Unapproved product;” part “(A) Required conditions”:
“With respect to the emergency use of an unapproved product [i.e. the Moderna, Pfizer, and J&J so-called ‘vaccines’], the Secretary . . . shall . . . establish such conditions . . . as . . . necessary or appropriate to protect the public health, including the following:
(ii) Appropriate conditions designed to ensure that individuals to whom the product is administered are informed–
(III) of the option to accept or refuse administration of the product, of the consequences, if any, of refusing administration of the product, and of alternatives to the product that are available and of their benefits and risks.”
It is clear from context that the “consequences” refer to medical and health consequences, as the reference to alternative treatments shows. Ivermectin, anyone? (This and other effective treatments were ignored, which shows the EUA should never have been granted to the so-called vaccines in the first place.) Further, context in the same paragraph orders the healthcare professional administering the shots to be informed “of the significant known and potential benefits and risks of the emergency use of the product, and of the extent to which such benefits and risks are unknown.”
21 C. F. R., Section 360bbb-3(e)(1)(A)(i)(II).
Any responsible doctor administering these shots must under the law inform himself of the risks and benefits, known and potential, and to whatever extent unknown, and convey that knowledge to the patient. It is medical malpractice not to do so. The sole purpose of this requirement is for the doctor or staffer to know what is being administered, and to convey this knowledge to the patient, so the patient can make an informed decision.
As to the EEOC, despite a few logical bumps and bruises, it went the political hack route. I wonder who ordered that.
Quite right C.P.: “(This and other effective treatments were ignored, which shows the EUA should never have been granted to the so-called vaccines in the first place.)”
Yes, aside from the blatant efforts afoot by governments and businesses to effectively coerce people into taking these experimental gene therapies, the biggest scandal (from both a medical/scientific and legal point of view) is that they were ever given EUAs in the first place. In order to do so, the companies and FDA basically just had to ignore already existing and effective alternative treatments in order to promote these new shots as the only possible viable response to an “emergency.” (This is also one reason government have been reluctant to lift Covid restrictions and to admit there is no longer a true health emergency – no emergency, no EUA, and no continuance of shots until full approval).
My guess is EEOC knows their statement is legal BS, but they are just doing their part as cogs in the mass Covid-Vax promoting machine and don’t give a damn. Misleading and effectively coercing people is their goal.
McChuck – Super shingles? Can you elaborate? I can’t seem to find anything on it. Cover up?
Jerome: “However with covid-19 we’re told this is not the case…”
Yes, isn’t it mysterious Covid supposedly acts so differently from basically every other known virus?…almost as if the powers that be simply want it that way…(or it was created that way). But in any case it doesn’t act differently…With respect to Covid, many doctors and scientists have simply abdicated responsibility and pretended to forget or ignore everything they’ve ever learned about immunology.
Prof Sunetra Gupta has been quite solid on the herd immunity issue. From an interview with her in March 2021:
“There was no reason for us to think there’ll be no naturally acquired immunity to this virus. It belongs to family of other coronaviruses for which we have ample evidence that there is naturally acquired immunity…And now we know, now that so much time has elapsed, we have been able to do studies, which confirmed that COVID-19 elicits a long-term immunity…This is not always evident in whether people have antibodies in their blood at the time they’re sampled, those could disappear, but the immune memory, the ability to fight the virus, particularly at the level of whether or not you come down with severe disease and die, is definitely retained.
(https://dryburgh.com/sunetra-gupta-i-dont-think-we-should-be-vaccinating-everybody).
Many articles and interviews available online with Dr. Guptra.
Milton
https://www.aboutlawsuits.com/shingrix-errors-144549/
First discusses current issues with the current Vaccine and discusses past issue of other vaccine
(Oh and some people get shingles from Covid Vaccine)
Shingles Vaccine Problems
The report comes amid concerns over the potential side effects of Zostavax, another shingles vaccine that was introduced in May 2006. Merck now faces a growing number of Zostavax lawsuits, which claim that the drug not only fails to protect against shingles as advertised, but actually causes a more persistent strain of the infection.
Dennis
Good catch on new user Jerome! That’s why it’s always important to “rescan” for comments!
As new users go into “moderation”, the placeholder leaves the comment at the time it was received and additional comments for hot topics may make them go unnoticed. Jerome had a great question. Jerome, now that you’re in the system, you shouldn’t go into moderation unless you mess up your name or email