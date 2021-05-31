Woman Who Said Women Have Vaginas Attacked By Invasive Species

The woman, Lisa Keogh, is a law student at Abertay “University”, which itself is in a near-frozen wasteland of strange and curious creatures, which were once largely unknown in the warmer parts of the world. Creatures like the blue-haired land whale, the sallow ballless dean, and the shrieking trannie.
These invasive species, once unheard of, are of course now commonplace all throughout Europe and most of North America. They have the unfortunate habit of displacing the indigenous populations wherever they find entry.
It doesn’t take them long, either. As late a 2019, a male homo sapiens could walk the groves of Oxford and say aloud “Anne Boleyn was white”. No longer. These men are now gone, replaced almost entirely by the pierced soygamous neutral, which can be recognized by their call, “Anne Boleyn was always black.”
Anyway, Keogh made the mistake of saying “the difference in physical strength of men versus women is a fact”. She also said it was a fact human females were born with vaginas.
It is here the story takes a strange turn, because it wasn’t like she thought she was speaking to a group of homo sapiens, but where they had been replaced, unknown to her, by these invasive species. People have been fooled before. But she knew she wasn’t addressing people.
Indeed, these events occurred while Keogh was studying to become a “human rights lawyer”, which, as we all know, is the name scientists give to the biologists researching invasive species. Alas, it appears she was not as keen at her studies as she should have been. A howling pack of beasties pounced, and it’s not clear even now whether Keogh will recover.
It has long been known certain sounds can cause members of these invasive species to attack. For reasons scientists have not yet identified, saying “Women have vaginas” particularly enrages the beasts, and they come at any speaker, claws unsheathed.
Some have suggested it’s the unique combination of sounds that causes the triggering. But other researchers say that this doesn’t explain why adding “Some” to the front of “Women have vaginas” causes no reaction at all.
Scientists advise that if you come across one of these creatures in the wild, you must under no circumstances talk to it or feed it.
Categories: Culture
Hahahaha
If we don’t laugh the invasives win
Hey, no one stopped the invasive species so humans DESERVE this. Why do tyou hink humans should not have to fight evil???? Do you not read the Bible?????
You really should remove it to an island with gators around it and guards to keep it in. THAT would be responsible, adult behavior.
ABS: That’s how the invasives won.
“The things you see when you haven’t got your gun!”
@McChuck and then there are the things you see when you do have your gun and you don’t want to be put in jail for the rest of your life because you knowingly brought a gun to a confrontational opportunity.
Any reasonable person knows that bad things are going to happen at protests. Being prepared means you were ready to cause harm.
People who have rocks and batons and molotov cocktails in their bags… Those people have no ill intent.
I’m having a really hard time having sympathy for her because I know that she’s one of them. But I know God loves her and would want her to turn from her manifest errors to His light and His truth. I will say a prayer for her.
“They Walk Among Us!”
“Invasion of the Body Snatchers”
.
But like Whitney said, this woman was training to be one of them and was clueless as to their nature.
Dear Shari. We live in a liberal nation where even the putative conservatives are suffused with liberal ideology but most do not understand the consequences of that liberalism.
This man did and he formulated laws about liberalism and the relationships they have with the minorities they succor.
http://www.amnation.com/vfr/archives/009226.html
As for The Bible, ABS was reading Chapter 2 of IV Kings yesterday about how kids were mocking God’s prophet, Eliseus.
Well, back in the day those with religious authority were not too keen on being mocked so the prophet cursed them and God sent 42 bears to devour the 42 little bastids who were mocking Eliseus.
Bear food.
That is what so many of our invasive species ought be…
As an engineer, parenting wasn’t instinctual for me, I had to put a lot of thought in it. For teenagers, there is a range of behaviors, call them A thru H, where A in angelic and H is hellish. A parent has to lay down the law and devise effective consequences. Coming up with effective consequences is a lot of work, and continual revision is necessary. A whole lot of work.
You want kids to learn to think for themselves. If a parent sets the limit at behavior A, where there are severe consequences for behavior B, disaster will result, kids will rebel and go straight to H. If behavior F is unacceptable, a parent learns to set the limit at behavior C or D. A parent must keep close watch, but then turn a blind eye to behavior C. This satisfies the kids need for independence and rebellion, as they think they are breaking the rules and getting away with it. The kids think their parents are control freaks, of course, but that’s an acceptable price to pay (especially when you see them using the same technique with their kids).
There are bad parents, of course. The woke mob remind me of really bad parents. Historically, the treatment of, say, transsexuals has fallen into the category of H – once found out, they were persecuted and eliminated. In their zeal to train society in their image, the woke mob can’t see a range of behaviors, they see only behaviors A and H, and insist on behavior A, with harsh consequences for the slightest deviation from behavior A. Now adults are generally more thoughtful than teenagers, so the backlash will be slow to start and take a different form, but have no doubt that there will be a backlash, and the woke mob will be caught off guard by it’s swiftness and severity once the pendulum start swinging back with a vengeance. Pendulums, like society, do that when you push them too far.