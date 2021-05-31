The woman, Lisa Keogh, is a law student at Abertay “University”, which itself is in a near-frozen wasteland of strange and curious creatures, which were once largely unknown in the warmer parts of the world. Creatures like the blue-haired land whale, the sallow ballless dean, and the shrieking trannie.

These invasive species, once unheard of, are of course now commonplace all throughout Europe and most of North America. They have the unfortunate habit of displacing the indigenous populations wherever they find entry.

It doesn’t take them long, either. As late a 2019, a male homo sapiens could walk the groves of Oxford and say aloud “Anne Boleyn was white”. No longer. These men are now gone, replaced almost entirely by the pierced soygamous neutral, which can be recognized by their call, “Anne Boleyn was always black.”

Anyway, Keogh made the mistake of saying “the difference in physical strength of men versus women is a fact”. She also said it was a fact human females were born with vaginas.

It is here the story takes a strange turn, because it wasn’t like she thought she was speaking to a group of homo sapiens, but where they had been replaced, unknown to her, by these invasive species. People have been fooled before. But she knew she wasn’t addressing people.

Indeed, these events occurred while Keogh was studying to become a “human rights lawyer”, which, as we all know, is the name scientists give to the biologists researching invasive species. Alas, it appears she was not as keen at her studies as she should have been. A howling pack of beasties pounced, and it’s not clear even now whether Keogh will recover.

It has long been known certain sounds can cause members of these invasive species to attack. For reasons scientists have not yet identified, saying “Women have vaginas” particularly enrages the beasts, and they come at any speaker, claws unsheathed.

Some have suggested it’s the unique combination of sounds that causes the triggering. But other researchers say that this doesn’t explain why adding “Some” to the front of “Women have vaginas” causes no reaction at all.

Scientists advise that if you come across one of these creatures in the wild, you must under no circumstances talk to it or feed it.

