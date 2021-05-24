The New UFOs Are Obviously Fake & Gay

You saw the “official” video with those triangles or pyramids in the sky which our new woke military released and identified as unidentified aerial phenomenon, their New & Improved! name for UFOs.
My guess is they don’t call them UFOs anymore to separate themselves from the icky unwoke masses, and in an attempt to make their inept investigations appear more scientific.
The New & Improved! UFOs are obviously fake and gay (I comment only on the new and newish crop of videos), the result of the growing mandatory incompetence planned in the minds of our tarnished brass.
Proof? About those pulsating pyramids, this:
Competence is an enormous driver of disparities, and disparities are officially illegal. So it has to go, replaced by pilots and technicians who have spent so much time in Diversity Training they have never seen a commercial aircraft at night.
It’s not their fault. Instead of learning how to use their equipment, such as focusing camera lenses, sailors learn how to fill out applications to change their sexual designation. This new UFO flap is entirely on the narrow shoulders of our military leaders.
Okay, maybe the “pyramids” are artifacts and the result bad or missing training, but what about all those other recent videos. Surely they can’t be the result of incompetence, too?
Yes they can, and don’t call me Shirley.
When I first saw that “go fast” video a few moons ago, I figured it was either a balloon or a flaw in the camera, since it tracked so smoothly. I didn’t know about the infrared plumes until taking the time to look them up. As could have anybody outside the military, by seeking books on mistaken identification of UFOs. Of which there are dozens upon dozens. All as easy to find as these videos were.
Even easier to find was the video producer’s website, Metabunk. (He’s got lots of neat material, such as why that recent picture of the Bidens and Carters looks so screwy.)
Note carefully the date on these videos: many are from before the woke “news” program 60 Minutes spent a whole segment on these new UFOs, all presented in what they assume is a sober “Gosh, wow, maybe” way.
Those journalists couldn’t be bothered to search for Metabunk’s videos. So it’s not only our military that is incompetent, but our media, too.
Who didn’t know that already? Why, at this late date, does anybody trust anything they say on any subject?
You need more proof the new UFOs are fake and gay? Then how about a word from corrupt ex-Senator Harry Reid, one of many in the ruling class weighing in. He took to the New York Times last Friday to gasp and pant that he once went to a UFO conference where he was “was very impressed with the academics, who spoke of unidentified aerial phenomena in the language of science”. Ah, science. Where would we be without science. “I side with science,” Reid added at the end.
He wants you to know he was proud to have spent your money chasing UFOs:
In 2007, while serving as Senate majority leader, I worked with Senators Ted Stevens, a Republican from Alaska, and Daniel Inouye, a Democrat from Hawaii, to secure $22 million in funding for what would become known as the Advanced Aerospace Threat Identification Program. This clandestine Pentagon operation investigated reports of U.F.O.s and other related phenomena, including U.F.O. encounters involving American military personnel.
So both Republicans and Democrats know how to use flimsy excuses to blow money. Who didn’t know that?
Last week some “journalist” asked Obama about the UFOs. He said, “I’m actually being serious here, is that there are, there’s footage and records of objects in the skies, that we don’t know exactly what they are. We can’t explain how they moved, their trajectory. They did not have an easily explainable pattern.”
Well, nobody expects much from Obama. Or from Marco Rubio, who said “We don’t know what [the UFO] is, and it isn’t ours.” Supposedly he was briefed by government “experts”, who if they weren’t lying to Rubio for effect, were incompetent.
Disgraced ex-spook John Brennan said “Some of the phenomena we’re going to be seeing continues to be unexplained and might, in fact, be some type of phenomenon that is the result of something that we don’t yet understand and that could involve some type of activity that some might say constitutes a different form of life.”
He wants to say no, but he’s worried his betters will say yes. Being right or wrong doesn’t enter into it. Which is a prime mark of fake and gay.
His quote was from a long and ponderous New Yorker article, in which, besides the history (Project Bluebook etc.), we meet those who we expect to meet: Michio Kaku, John Podesta, and so on and so forth. All saying what we expect.
To the NYer’s credit, they did track down Mick West, too, the producer of the videos above. Reporter said, “Everything he [West] told me was perfectly persuasive, but even an hour on the phone with him left me feeling vaguely demoralized…He seemed unable to envisage that someone might find solace in the decentering prospect that we are not alone in a universe we ultimately know very little about.”
The desire and the need to believe in what isn’t true for the sake of feelz, which is the defining condition of our culture today, is fake and gay.
Anyway, thank God and His heavenly host, we aren’t alone.
All we know for sure is that the government is lying, whether or not they have any idea what’s going on.
The videos never were very impressive to begin with. Too blurry.
The background particularly in the GIMBAL video seems to move and the object is moving with it. The GIMBAL suggests a circular path. Hard to imagine how something far off can track along circle. But then it’s really hard to make out what is being shown.
What I find odd is that many UFO tales consist of objects with lights. Gotta wonder why they would be lit. It’s as if they want to be seen.
John Pate,
Yes. If tomorrow ships land and the government welcomes our alien overlords and the media waxes ecstatic you can be assured it is an elaborate psyops
I suspect the public is being primed for some sort of announcement of “contact with alien intelligence”. This “alien intelligence” will actually be human and terrestrial in origin, but TPTB will pretend they’re talking to space aliens and the space aliens have told us they won’t let humanity join “the brotherhood of the cool species” until we stop using fossil fuels, eating meat, owning property, etc.
In other words they’re going to use these faux aliens as a pretext for more the people to hand more of their lives, liberties and property over to the Globalists.
UFOs are MOAD (The Mother Of All Distractions)
If the US Navy is unable to correctly identify 737s and the planet Jupiter I’m confident the PLAN and PLAAF will own them when we get down to brass tacks.
To Serve Man … It’s a cookbook
Thanks for this, Briggs. As someone who keeps an open mind about what MIGHT be “out there”, it drives me up the wall when I see videos such as in your post, that have been used as “proof” that UFOs exist.
I didn’t know about the triangle aperture thing, but I did instantly get the feeling it wasn’t a true UFO simply by the repeating pattern of the flashing lights. Anyone who has ever observed planes flying at night could recognize it.
Likewise, the sphere “splashing” into the ocean didn’t ring true either, especially by the way it disappeared completely and then popped back into view for a second.
Fact of the matter is, with today’s technology, it is nigh impossible to present “true” photographic evidence. Simply too much one can produce with various techniques and CGI.
Here’s some appropriate background music for this post:
UFO by Sun Ra
WHY THE ^#/$ ARE ALL THE UFOS DOING HERE AND OUTSIDE?!
DON’T THESE SO-CALLED INTELLIGENT BEING REALIZE THAT THERE’S A DEADLY PANDEMIC???
DON’T THEY WATCH THE NEWS???
HOPEFULLY THE BIDEN GOVERNMENT IS WORKING ON AN EXTRATERRESTRIAL VACCINE PROGRAM FOR E.T.? HOW DO WE GET THEM TO QUARANTINE ON THE ISS?
WE NEED TO SEND MORE MONEY TO FORTIFY SPACE FORCE! PREFERABLY WITH DIVERSE UNARMED SOCIAL WORKERS WHO KNOW SIGN LANGUAGE TO COMMUNICATE AND WELCOME PEOPLE OF E.T. ORIGIN!
Sorry, is the label ‘E.T.’ racist? I don’t like the word ‘Alien’, it feels terra-supremacist.
Mocheirge,
Nice but though they were born UFOs they now identify as UAPs. Just say in.
Johnno,
The pandemic only applies to citizens and not aliens and other border crosses coming here to cash in on the Promised Land. Where have you been?
UFO or Plasmoid
https://youtu.be/Z3ExTkjYXWY
Also I highly recommend this video. Not specifically ‘UFO’ stuff but in relation to it should be considered with regards to experiences of ‘contact’ and ‘abductions’ and strange overlap with other paranormal stuff from a Biblical perspective.
Are Aliens Demons? Evidence for a Spiritual Interpretation of Alien Contact – Guy Malone
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=gGamIzi3K5M
This last year has taught me two things: First, that news anchors will read whatever is placed in front of them. Second, that the bulk of the public will believe them.
They could do a report on how bigfoot might exist tomorrow, using only the blurriest of videos in a genre of already blurry videos, and most of the public will say “huh, I guess there really could be a bigfoot.”
Rudolph
I noticed there’s already a “click-bait” item on Big Foot
I didn’t take the bait
Clearly the US govt and media can’t be trusted, and one has to ask – why now? What are they trying to achieve by pushing this obviously phony UFO narrative at this juncture?
Initially I assumed it was just another way to boost Pentagon pleas for even more spending on various pet projects and weapons programs to meet this newly claimed “threat to national security.” But I fear it’s probably part of an even more nefarious plan than a standard fiscal boondoggle and taxpayer money-wasting (more along the lines of what Zundfolge said above).
Bizarre line from that New Yorker article, but typical of the worldview of their ilk, “He seemed unable to envisage that someone might find solace in the de-centering prospect that we are not alone in a universe we ultimately know very little about.” It really annoys some people to no end to think that humans and Earth might in fact be special, that we might in fact be alone in the universe – and “de-centering” Mankind has been at the core of the modernist project for several hundred years now. But I think Justine from Lars von Trier’s “Melancholia” had it right: “Life exists only on earth…and not for long.”
ABS: A propos your link above, Phil has vaulted to the top as leader of White Boy Summer. Gonna be tough to catch! History will record his win as the official start to WBS ’21. 🙂
If we can show that 99.9(…)99% of all cases in which someone sees one or more “alien” objects zipping around our skies are susceptible to simpler explanations we still have shown nothing about the remaining cases. There is no proof by induction here – “not an alien, not an alien, not an alien, therefore no aliens” – doesn’t work.
(cf:
1 is sort of prime, 3 is prime, 5 is prime, 7 is prime, 9 is prime to a democrat, observer bias otherwise, 11 is prime… so all odd numbers are prime.)
Excellent post. Painfully funny. The morons are stampeding again. I’d write more but I have to attend Big Foot’s wedding to Elvis aboard the Mother Ship, with Bat Boy administering. Beam me up SCOTUS.
I’ve been looking at metadebunk’s GIMBAL videos. He only explains that image COULD be a jet exhaust and that the rotation can be explained by how the IR camera derolls the horizon. His attempt doesn’t look the same but does show the angular change.
It doesn’t explain the apparent circular chase or why the pilot didn’t recognize another aircraft. Unless there is super magnification it wan’t too far off maybe 2 nm max based on size. Keep in mind that a large airliner (at least twice the size of a fighter) looks like a small dot at 5 nm while at 1 nm is about the size of the moon. If it was another fighter, whose was it; where did it come from; and why didn’t the pilot(s?) know about it even after the fact?
He does show how parallax could explain apparent circular motion but to do so he had to walk around the object. The jet doesn’t look like it’s circling the object but chasing it. Why didn’t the pilot move in closer if he was circling it? When intercepting they approach within a couple of hundred feet and don’t stand off 1-2 nm.
There are more than these fighter jet videos though and not all of them are IR. According to Tucker these things are being seen on the order on 1 per day stretching back years.
FWIW: Here is the CIA UFO Collection obtained via FOIA with entries dating back to the 50’s.
https://www.theblackvault.com/documentarchive/ufos-the-central-intelligence-agency-cia-collection/