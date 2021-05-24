The New UFOs Are Obviously Fake & Gay

You saw the “official” video with those triangles or pyramids in the sky which our new woke military released and identified as unidentified aerial phenomenon, their New & Improved! name for UFOs.

My guess is they don’t call them UFOs anymore to separate themselves from the icky unwoke masses, and in an attempt to make their inept investigations appear more scientific.

The New & Improved! UFOs are obviously fake and gay (I comment only on the new and newish crop of videos), the result of the growing mandatory incompetence planned in the minds of our tarnished brass.

Proof? About those pulsating pyramids, this:

Competence is an enormous driver of disparities, and disparities are officially illegal. So it has to go, replaced by pilots and technicians who have spent so much time in Diversity Training they have never seen a commercial aircraft at night.

It’s not their fault. Instead of learning how to use their equipment, such as focusing camera lenses, sailors learn how to fill out applications to change their sexual designation. This new UFO flap is entirely on the narrow shoulders of our military leaders.

Okay, maybe the “pyramids” are artifacts and the result bad or missing training, but what about all those other recent videos. Surely they can’t be the result of incompetence, too?

Yes they can, and don’t call me Shirley.

When I first saw that “go fast” video a few moons ago, I figured it was either a balloon or a flaw in the camera, since it tracked so smoothly. I didn’t know about the infrared plumes until taking the time to look them up. As could have anybody outside the military, by seeking books on mistaken identification of UFOs. Of which there are dozens upon dozens. All as easy to find as these videos were.

Even easier to find was the video producer’s website, Metabunk. (He’s got lots of neat material, such as why that recent picture of the Bidens and Carters looks so screwy.)

Note carefully the date on these videos: many are from before the woke “news” program 60 Minutes spent a whole segment on these new UFOs, all presented in what they assume is a sober “Gosh, wow, maybe” way.

Those journalists couldn’t be bothered to search for Metabunk’s videos. So it’s not only our military that is incompetent, but our media, too.

Who didn’t know that already? Why, at this late date, does anybody trust anything they say on any subject?

You need more proof the new UFOs are fake and gay? Then how about a word from corrupt ex-Senator Harry Reid, one of many in the ruling class weighing in. He took to the New York Times last Friday to gasp and pant that he once went to a UFO conference where he was “was very impressed with the academics, who spoke of unidentified aerial phenomena in the language of science”. Ah, science. Where would we be without science. “I side with science,” Reid added at the end.

He wants you to know he was proud to have spent your money chasing UFOs:

In 2007, while serving as Senate majority leader, I worked with Senators Ted Stevens, a Republican from Alaska, and Daniel Inouye, a Democrat from Hawaii, to secure $22 million in funding for what would become known as the Advanced Aerospace Threat Identification Program. This clandestine Pentagon operation investigated reports of U.F.O.s and other related phenomena, including U.F.O. encounters involving American military personnel.

So both Republicans and Democrats know how to use flimsy excuses to blow money. Who didn’t know that?

Last week some “journalist” asked Obama about the UFOs. He said, “I’m actually being serious here, is that there are, there’s footage and records of objects in the skies, that we don’t know exactly what they are. We can’t explain how they moved, their trajectory. They did not have an easily explainable pattern.”

Well, nobody expects much from Obama. Or from Marco Rubio, who said “We don’t know what [the UFO] is, and it isn’t ours.” Supposedly he was briefed by government “experts”, who if they weren’t lying to Rubio for effect, were incompetent.

Disgraced ex-spook John Brennan said “Some of the phenomena we’re going to be seeing continues to be unexplained and might, in fact, be some type of phenomenon that is the result of something that we don’t yet understand and that could involve some type of activity that some might say constitutes a different form of life.”

He wants to say no, but he’s worried his betters will say yes. Being right or wrong doesn’t enter into it. Which is a prime mark of fake and gay.

His quote was from a long and ponderous New Yorker article, in which, besides the history (Project Bluebook etc.), we meet those who we expect to meet: Michio Kaku, John Podesta, and so on and so forth. All saying what we expect.

To the NYer’s credit, they did track down Mick West, too, the producer of the videos above. Reporter said, “Everything he [West] told me was perfectly persuasive, but even an hour on the phone with him left me feeling vaguely demoralized…He seemed unable to envisage that someone might find solace in the decentering prospect that we are not alone in a universe we ultimately know very little about.”

The desire and the need to believe in what isn’t true for the sake of feelz, which is the defining condition of our culture today, is fake and gay.

Anyway, thank God and His heavenly host, we aren’t alone.

