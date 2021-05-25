Defending The Canceled Mask Paper; Gain-Of-Lethality Confirmed?; Time We Quit These Updates? — Coronavirus Update LXXII

NOTHING MORTAL GOES FOREVER
Should we quit these updates? I know I’ve grown sick of them. Are you? Maybe replace them with articles when warranted, such as what our dear rulers attempt vaccination passports and the like.
Or should we go for a little while longer? One week? Two? Push to C?
Let me know in the comments.
OREGONE
Item: Oregon Will Require Proof of Vaccine for Maskless Entry Into Businesses, Work, Church .
That piece is short on details. Our master race of rulers have clearly not thought this through. Having to carry papers everywhere and everywhen—think about it—to prove your moral worth will either turn into an instant boondoggle or overt tyranny. Quickly.
CULT OF THE MASK
So they canceled the paper “Facemasks in the COVID-19 era: A health hypothesis” by Vainshelboim, which we summarized a while back. The cancellation itself is hilarious. Like everything else these days, it’s fake and gay.
The editor (admitting the article was peer reviewed properly) said, without offering any proof or citing any sources, “A broader review of existing scientific evidence clearly shows that approved masks with correct certification, and worn in compliance with guidelines, are an effective prevention of COVID-19 transmission.”
Such as in the Danish Mask study, which puts the lie to that statement?
Editor said, “The manuscript misquotes and selectively cites published papers. References #16, 17, 25 and 26 are all misquoted”. Perhaps, but the editor does say how, or what the misstatements were, or how wrong, if at all, Vainshelboim’s extracts were. Let’s look at these.
References 16 and 17, anyway, said nothing about masks. V’s summary of those two papers was this: “It fact, the current standard of care practice for treating hospitalized patients with COVID-19 is breathing 100% oxygen”.
And, “The physical properties of medical and non-medical facemasks suggest that facemasks are ineffective to block viral particles due to their difference in scales [16], [17], [25]. According to the current knowledge, the virus SARS-CoV-2 has a diameter of 60 nm to 140 nm [nanometers (billionth of a meter)”. Reference 17 (from Feb 2020) indeed said, “Diameter varied from about 60 to 140 nm. Virus particles had quite distinctive spikes, about 9 to 12 nm, and gave virions the appearance of a solar corona.”
Now you could claim V was saying these papers themselves said masks are ineffective, which they didn’t, or you could spank him for putting the citation at the wrong place, which is only at the end of the second sentence. In any case, V was right: the coronadoom seeps right through masks.
Reference 25 (Apr 2020) is about masks. Their abstract said:
However, there is limited knowledge available on the performance of various commonly available fabrics used in cloth masks. Importantly, there is a need to evaluate filtration efficiencies as a function of aerosol particulate sizes in the 10 nm to 10 ?m range, which is particularly relevant for respiratory virus transmission. We have carried out these studies for several common fabrics including cotton, silk, chiffon, flannel, various synthetics, and their combinations. Although the filtration efficiencies for various fabrics when a single layer was used ranged from 5 to 80% and 5 to 95% for particle sizes of < 300 nm and > 300 nm, respectively, the efficiencies improved when multiple layers were used and when using a specific combination of different fabrics.
V said, among other things while citing this paper, “With respect to surgical and N95 medical facemasks, the efficiency filtration rate falls to 15% and 58%, respectively when even small gap between the mask and the face exists”. So V was only guilty of not fully putting in all the caveats. He got the basics right, though.
Reference 26 is also about masks. Their weak-as-water discovery was (my emphasis): “Surgical face masks significantly reduced detection of influenza virus RNA in respiratory droplets and coronavirus RNA in aerosols, with a trend toward reduced detection of coronavirus RNA in respiratory droplets.”
V said of this study, “The results of this study showed that among symptomatic individuals (those with fever, cough, sore throat, runny nose ect…) there was no difference between wearing and not wearing facemask for coronavirus droplets transmission of particles of >5 µm. Among asymptomatic individuals, there was no droplets or aerosols coronavirus detected from any participant with or without the mask, suggesting that asymptomatic individuals do not transmit or infect other people.”
This is a correct reading of the evidence, though it’s true V did not quote the paper fully, which concluded (again, in the weakest way): “Our results indicate that surgical face masks could prevent transmission of human coronaviruses and influenza viruses from symptomatic individuals.”
The editor also, without citing any sources or offering any proof whatsoever, and further not recognizing the irony, said, “Table 1. Physiological and Psychological Effects of Wearing Facemask and Their Potential Health Consequences, generated by the author. All data in the table is unverified, and there are several speculative statements.”
Which is a far cry from saying they are wrong results.
Lastly, the editor said, “The author submitted that he is currently affiliated to Stanford University, and VA Palo Alto Health Care System. However, both institutions have confirmed that Dr Vainshelboim ended his connection with them in 2016.”
To which all we can say it, who knows. Let’s wait and hear V’s side of the story. What V claimed in the paper was “Cardiology Division, Veterans Affairs Palo Alto Health Care System/Stanford University, Palo Alto, CA, United States”. Maybe he still had admitting privileges there, or whatever. Plus, take it from me, it’s next to impossible to submit a paper without putting some kind of “affiliation”. It’s always a required field. (Yours Truly has no affiliation whatsoever. Perhaps try the Briggs Institute for Advanced Briggsology?)
In any case, it’s ticky tacky, and a poor excuse for canceling the paper.
Here, as a contrast, is a poor excuse for publishing a paper. Authors first say:
Compared to N95/FFP2 respirators which have very low particle penetration rates (around ~5%), surgical and similar masks exhibit higher and more variable penetration rates (around ~30-70%) (2, 3). Given the large number of particles emitted upon respiration and especially upon sneezing or coughing (4), the number of respiratory particles that may penetrate masks is substantial, which is one of the main reasons leading to doubts about their efficacy in preventing infections. Moreover, randomized clinical trials show inconsistent or inconclusive results, with some studies reporting only a marginal benefit or no effect of mask use (5, 6).
To get around the direct evidence of uselessness, which is not palatable, the authors next invoke a probability model. (And what do we know of models, dear readers?) This hypothetical model shows what the observational evidence could not, that masks work. In the model.
Wait, did somebody say cult? NYT: “They’re vaccinated and keeping their masks on, maybe forever.” And: People Aren’t ‘Addicted’ to Wearing Masks, They’re Traumatized.
GAIN-OF-LETHALITY
WSJ: “Report says researchers went to hospital in November 2019, shortly before confirmed outbreak; adds to calls for probe of whether virus escaped lab”. Et cetera.
I mention that I didn’t see anybody defending these gain-of-lethality studies.
OUTDOOR TRANSMISSION
This is not a drill… They are giving out tickets for shaking hands in Ontario.
For SHAKING HANDS.
— Nicole Arbour (@NicoleArbour) May 23, 2021
The cop does indeed hand out a ticket for the terrible crime of—ladies, avert your eyes—shaking hands in pubic.
Although experts and bureaucrats forgot that outdoor transmission, especially in the sunshine, is minuscule. Or pretend to. Infections aren’t passing outdoors, but somehow when the word of this got out, it was garbled. Even the New York Times had to take people to task on this egregious error:
When the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention released new guidelines last month for mask wearing, it announced that “less than 10 percent” of Covid-19 transmission was occurring outdoors. Media organizations repeated the statistic, and it quickly became a standard description of the frequency of outdoor transmission.
That benchmark “seems to be a huge exaggeration,” as Dr. Muge Cevik, a virologist at the University of St. Andrews, said. In truth, the share of transmission that has occurred outdoors seems to be below 1 percent and may be below 0.1 percent, multiple epidemiologists told [the NYT reporter]. The rare outdoor transmission that has happened almost all seems to have involved crowded places or close conversation. Saying that less than 10 percent of Covid transmission occurs outdoors is akin to saying that sharks attack fewer than 20,000 swimmers a year.
BOOK
Website of similar name: price of panic.
THE NUMBERS
Sources: CDC State data (source), CDC official toll number one, number two (the old weekly file, now suspect). Causes of death (source). Deaths by age. Covid & flu. WHO flu tracker. All current as of Monday night.
Daily tests (in very light color; the blue line is 7-day running mean, which should be ignored, since it’s a model and not the data) from Johns Hopkins.
Ignore the blue line. It’s a model, not the data. Tests went down again this week. Still not low enough.
Remember how Experts told us—promised us—of the coming Texas & Florida apocalypse when they ended their mask mandates?
Changed this to add California (harsh lockdowns, mask mandates) and Nebraska (freedom). NE looks worse, but it’s a small sample effect. Smaller samples are always more variable. In total, NE had 116 attributed coronadoom deaths per 100,000, which is the best, and Michigan had 202 per 100,000, which is the worst by far. MI probably had the harshest overall lockdowns and mask mandates, and still hasn’t completely stopped panicking.
I ask again: how did deaths drop in MI in summer and then increase later? Go outside and look up for the answer.
The other states are in between these numbers, and all very similar. There is just now evidence mask mandates and lockdowns work, and much to indicate the cause only harm.
CDC weekly ALL CAUSE death counts, or the Perspective Plot, from late 2009 until now. The late drop off is late counting: it takes up to eight weeks to get all data.
The black line is deaths of any kind. The red is COVID. The blue line is flu+pneumonia (it’s the pneumonia that kills most flu patients). The blue is estimated starting mid year 2020 because CDC stopped separate reporting on flu. The suspicion is some flu and pneumonia deaths are being attributed to COVID.
Here is the CDC deaths “involving” COVID.
Attributed coronadoom deaths are now as low as they were when the panic really got going back in April 2020. The sun and the great outdoors are working their yearly magic.
Here is another way to look at all deaths, the week-of-the-year all-cause deaths.
THIS IS KEY.
Green line is 2021, red is 2020. The dotted line are all cause deaths minus COVID. That means the 2020 deaths that look out of place (above the mass of other lines but below the dotted line) are likely deaths caused by the panic.
Again, been saying this for weeks, but even accounting for late counting, 2021 deaths are at or BELOW where’d we expect them. Yes, people really do die of things other than COVID.
Yes, really. Here’s proof:
Heart disease and cancer killing far more people now. No panic over heart attacks or cancers. Which is strange, since in UK alone 300,000 had to skip their cancer checks during the panic.
Notice the spike in heart disease deaths at the start of the panic. Likely iatrogenic. Panic kills. Also notice the doom was only the top killer in winter time, and briefly at start of panic.
Flu is still missing. Though this is the time of year, in the northern hemisphere, where we expect to be low (but not zero). Here is the WHO’s global flu tracker:
Flu is still gone the whole world over. For almost a full year now. Yes. A year without flu. Astonishing.
They will say the lockdowns caused flu, but not COVID, to disappear. No, sir. This argument forgets the many places that never locked down or had mask mandates, and which also had no flu. Like Japan, Florida etc.
About masks in more depth, see this article and this one and especially this one. Leave the Cult of the Mask.
re: handshaking tickets
It’s ironic that Ontario, a province in that rapidly growing socialist country to the North, has criminalized being social,
Maybe a once-a-month update?
“vaccination passports” – Officially launching in a few weeks in the EU. I know a few people who can’t wait to get their hands on them. Sad.
Yes, time to quit. On to something new.
Interesting thing—I went to get blood drawn and no more masks!!! I made the foolish mistake of uttering this and the two women working there said they were vaccinated. I made the idiot mistake of saying I was not. And slap, there goes the damn mask back on ME “for my good”. These two medical people were telling me a freaking piece of paper over my face was BETTER than a vaccine (wonder why I don’t have one?). Now, since one of them was going to shove a needle in my arm, I put a mask on and avoided pointing out how incredibly stupid their comment was. I did note I was putting on the mask for THEIR benefit, NOT mine. This is the only vaccine that protects other people, not the person taking it according to the hype, yet protects no one when it comes to masks. Who gets a measles vaccine so their neighbor won’t get measles???? NO ONE WITH HALF A BRAIN. There were no lotteries to get people to get measles vaccines. No one won a million dollars. This is NOT a vaccine, that’s blatantly obvious. What it is I do not know, but it is NOT a vaccine.
Again, (a) LEAVE OREGON and (b) shop the internet. Go on disability. Refuse to participate in the Oregon system if you can’t leave. (No wonder five counties want to join Idaho and leave Oregon.)
Read what a “correctly worn, certified mask” is. NO ONE IS WEARING THEM OUTSIDE A HOSPITAL. NO ONE. It’s smoke and mirrors. (Journal editors worship money and hate truth. Really, they do.)
“Gain of lethality” is a bioweapon and clearly a throwback to Mengele. Even Obama was not that stupid……He shut it down, demon Fauci continured. Fauci is one of the most effective mass murderers ever.
Canada went to hell. Avoid it at all costs.
A year without flu is not exciting. You can rename anything……
Maybe bi-weekly updates? These have been great articles over the last year. Briggs (similar to Dr. Zoidberg), you seemingly have degrees in both Expertology AND Expertonomy. Keep applying the heat.
I’m sure you’ve seen this or been referred to the site, you would love it: covidchartsquiz.com, courtesy of Tom Woods. Enjoy!
@WB – Time to quit? To ask is to answer.
You have done a really tremendous job here. And I still read the updates, or skim them.
But maybe all this ‘reacting’ to Their daily provocations is not good for you or us, beyond a point (which you have apparently reached)?
I think we now know the situation.
The problem for serious Christians (of all and any type) is what to do about it in our own hourly personal living – and there we can en-courage each other, in various ways; with not-of-this-world hope, analysis, ideas and experiences (not prescriptions).
I love these updates…look forward to them every week. At this point, the headlines and topics seem endless, and I would guess that these are easy posts to write because of the abundance of available material.
Vaccines seem to be the next big topic. That would be one story to follow. In my home town, UVA will require vaccines for all students in the fall. Absolutely absurd! Then there is the flu story. Will it ever come back, or will all respiratory disease now just be called PIC (pneumonia, influenza, coronavirus?) I’d like to follow the chart on that one.
And then there is SARS-CoV-2 jumps the species gap story, a story I’ve only seen covered in a couple of other places. Researchers at MIT and Harvard have documented that wild-type SARS-CoV-2 sequences have been found in human genomic DNA in patients who have recovered from real viral infections. Human retrotransposons with reverse transcriptase activity have integrated viral RNA into the genome.
Now that we are injecting hundreds of millions of people directly with SARS-CoV-2 RNA, I’m predicting that it’s only a matter of time before the spike protein sequence turns up in the human genome. The question is whether or not the retrotransposon will work with just the spike protein RNA in the vaccine, or whether integration only occurs with live virus.
https://www.pnas.org/content/118/21/e2105968118
https://www.laboratoryequipment.com/575975-MIT-Study-SARS-CoV-2-Integrates-into-the-Human-Genome/
If you’re doing it just for me up in North Korea of the North (i.e. Manitoba), sorry, you’ll have to keep providing the weekly bursts of sanity.
I’ll read whatever you write.
DAV-
Criminalizing socialization is one of their fundamental goals before we, “build back better.”
Sheri-
You should have gone next level and demanded they produce their jab credentials on the spot. Then refuse to deal with the nasty spike protein shedders.
Should you stop? I do not know. It is tiring to constantly have to say what *should* be obvious. At the same time, you provide insight that is not always available. That said, we *know* that “our dear rulers” will attempt to implement vax passports. We. Know. This. How do we know? Because the same Pharma Dudes who are pushing, successfully, to have children jabbed, will also push to have vax passports. It makes their market share stronger, and that is, after all, what they exist to do. Did I answer the initial question? Unlikely. I guess I might make them less often, if at all.
“less than 10 percent” of Covid-19 transmission was occurring outdoors…”
Laughed so hard we hyperventilated…
yes, continue the dooms
ty
“Should we quit these updates?
Nix ’em. Everyone’s sick and tired of the Corona Funhouse Circus so it’s folding its tent and moving on. But another Funhouse Circus, with all new clowns, will be coming to town soon you can count on that. So maybe reserve Tuesdays for news of the Overlord’s Funhouse Circus Poopfest.
What will the new Funhouse Circus Poopfest be? A war is always on the boards, but I think a good possibility is a “cyber attack” on the financial system that requires the Overlords to embiggenize by forcing digital money on us. Here’s an article about how they’re already wargaming it out, same as they did with COVID prior to that circus coming to town. Controlling us by getting control of our money is how the Overlords first manifested their god-like powers to men — “We make money appear out of thin air!” Of course, it’s trick money that allows the Overlords to fool people while pilfering their wealth. They’re going to try and make their new digital money perform even more amazing tricks, such as, if you defy the Overlords your money vanishes. Ha-ha! Great trick! Oh, the Overlords have big plans for their livestock. We’re all going to be chipped and tracked and vexxed, just like cattle. Because that’s what we are to them. And frankly, seeing the bovine stupidity of way too many of us during the covid-craze you can see how they might get that idea.
Corbett’s been banging away on this topic forever.
Dear Matt,
It’s your call to continue or not, but know this: your efforts have been stupendous and are deeply appreciated. Thank you.
Oh, it’s not over, Briggs.
I’m on a leave starting tomorrow and cannot enter Nova Scotia.
It is soooo bad there that the border is closed to entry even if you own land there (child in school there? No entry to pick them up.)
The India fiasco?
4th and 5th wave?
Resurgence?
Fall surge with re-implementation of measures?
Go monthly until at least the Covid-19 reset, please!
@ Dean
We think it will be localized energy extortion; rolling blackouts
disrupting heat/cooling of our homes, shut down of commerce,
intermittent strikes of deprivation as in tx. The money shift seems
inevitable…
I love the updates – look forward to them every week. Especially like the addition of commentary on various related topics.
I used to think it was California which had tumbled totally down the rabbit hole, snarfed the Blue Pill, and become very small indeed. Now it seems Oregon has gleefully followed suit.
But we should not be surprised.
Oregon is evidently filled to overflowing with idiots….as per what Portland is doing to their children: https://www.city-journal.org/critical-race-theory-portland-public-schoo
As for updates on Coronadoom…. It’s like the blind men describing the elephant: coronadoom just happens to be one small part of the whole creature. Certainly we could stop or at least slow the Doom updates and move to a different part….(say Critical Race Theory! or Anti-Racism! or the elimination of advanced math education for the sake of equity! (the list of possibilities is endless)). Always good to learn that much more about the Beast and the havoc he is wrecking.
Please, I am from Portugal, but whatever you write is helpful. You showed me the paper by V on masks. That was very important. More important even, you commented on the terrible way they nixed it.
Overhere, with an economy dependent on turism, we have now passed a goverment bill – not an act of parliament – that imposes masks on your way to the beach. Once “inside” you can take it off. Since late October it has been imposed, under threat of fine and imprisionment, to wear masks outside “if secure distancing is impossible”. That did us much good in January, when we had the greatest mortality since 1960 (start of records). Of course, it was the virus, wasn’t it? Forget the lack of medical surveillance, the reduced medical treatments, the bullying, etc. But we had masks and restrictions, didn’t we? And yet, by mid-February we had returned to normal overall mortality, from early March abnormal lower mortality overall, but only started easing after Easter (April 5th). And now, by some sleight of hand, they are trying to invoke some rise again – to destroy the religious feasts and festivals of June (Corpus Christi, Saint Anthony, Saint John the Baptist and Saint Peter). There is no argumentation that could hold any of this in court, but the courts are bought, and if not, the Judges are bullied by their own superiors and the corporation.
I like these updates. There’s always a wacky story that I miss and the idea of documenting this insanity as much as possible will always be of future benefit.
I say comments should also turn into a source of poating other links for the week and we indulge in the funny and the tragedy.
This will be like our new ‘Sunday Mass’ given the actual Sunday Masses are all shut and the only way to combat the false cult is with the true religion of factual information and humor.
But it’s up to you. If it’s a strain then dob’t force it, or do the most basic chart update and let the combox be a source of stupid news for the week and Briggs can leave his commentary there.
Re Oregon
Orygun has long been a bastion of the Far Left. We’re a one party state with super majorities of Dems in both Houses and the Governor, all the members of Congress (except one from Eastern O.), and all the major city councils and mayors. Down State there are a few non-lefty county commissioners, but they’re weak and feckless. It has been that way for 50 years or more. Some (most?) of these leaders are completely corrupt ethically, monetarily, and morally.
You might think that one party domination would at least unify the people. After all, the voters are of one mind and have gotten just what they wanted. There should be general satisfaction despite the collapsed economy, wrenching poverty, mass homelessness, destroyed watersheds, bankrupt public coffers, crushing taxes etc. The few conservatives remaining are understandably irate, but the majority Lefties ought to be quite pleased.
They are not. They are angry. Everyone is angry. There is no civil harmony. Instead there are endless riots, arsons, and political theater. The uber elite bring down the hammer all the time, more and more every day, on freedom and human rights. They are mad at the citizens who elected them and pay their salaries. No amount of obeisance will satisfy the power lust. But the citizens are not angry at the leaders; they are angry at each other.
This is a grumpy state. There is no joy in Mudville. People glare at each other. No one trusts anyone. No one likes any one. People are on edge all the time and frequently go over the cliff into hysterics and violence.
Outside of town, in the rural areas, there’s a lot more calm and goodwill, but people are more leery of their neighbors than they used to be. The poison of hatred spreads in inexorably. There are many preppers out here, self-sufficient types who grow their own food, build their own shelters, cut their own firewood, etc., but it’s hard to disconnect from society entirely.
When people leave Oregon for good, for purposes of escape, they generally move to Idaho. I don’t know if it’s better there or not. Most people do not leave. We stay and hate each other. Misery does not love company, not in Oregon.
We need to also start updates on the many ways they are aiming to rig and fix the results of the “vaccines”, because they are all soooooo confident about them.
Feds drop employers’ requirement to report vaccine side effects
OSHA ‘does not wish to disincentivize’ shot programs
https://www.wnd.com/2021/05/feds-drop-requirement-employers-report-workers-vaccine-side-effects/
Caught Red-Handed: CDC Changes Test Thresholds To Virtually Eliminate New COVID Cases Among Vaxx’d
https://www.zerohedge.com/covid-19/caught-red-handed-cdc-changes-test-thresholds-virtually-eliminate-new-covid-cases-among
I say, please continue with the updates on a basis you can accept.
Biden and Fauci are all over Independence Day, where we can celebrate it but “responsibly”.
I’d say as long as they’re keeping it alive, keep shoving knives in, but if you’re low on ammo mix it up with a Week in Doom (almost the same thing).
Sort of like when Saturday Night Live gave one Saturday a month to WEEKEND with linda ellerbee and lloyd dobyns
Entirely up to you, of course, but I have enjoyed them.
I’d say keep the topic for Tuesdays, but maybe drop some of the charts and go to once a month on the others. (Or maybe invent a magical super-chart format that gives the big-picture at a glance.) Tuesday is still a must-read-Briggs day for me. C-Doom has become the focus of evil in the modern world, and that plot has far from played out yet.
Sheri – the women at the blood lab clearly didn’t care if you were vaxxed, but once you brought it up, it was either you or their jobs. At that point you weren’t dealing with medical people anymore, but HR-by-proxy. I noticed that when the Covid thing had just started, medical people would give you their honest opinion about it, but it didn’t take long for that to disappear, and they all started saying the same thing, with a slight glaze in their eyes.
Uncle Mike – I get the heebie-jeebies every time I go to Oregon, and I live in a state totally dominated by pinhead liberals, so that’s saying something. The place is just so . . . Stepford. Creepy. {…shudders visibly…}
I like the new anti-Covid device for liberals, “Device Using Neurological Conical Elements” (with the quotes).
Seems strange that the cancelled mask paper is still there, just now with a “RETRACTED” watermark. Reminds me of going to a restaurant once and requesting the non-smoking section – they sat us down in the middle of a bunch of smokers and put a “NO SMOKING” sign on our table.
I’m still awaiting the research study that compares the Covid death totals with and without lockdowns. Remember, the lockdowns were supposed to flatten the curve, at the risk of increasing the area under the curve (total deaths), which they admitted at the time. Such a study would have to be based on models, of course, but I don’t care, I just want to see the topic honestly addressed in some fashion. I predict it will happen before the end of the year (the cancel culture ultimately can’t compete with 15 minutes of fame).
Love the updates, but I can see it may be wearying after so long. Perhaps every two weeks or as needed when new Covid-related issues pop up?
Frankly, I wish we could all move on as well and not have to deal with any Corona-related BS anymore…but I fear, despite the respite the last week or so with the muzzles in may places and signs of people waking-up, that we will be dealing with much still for quite a while (especially when the usual suspects freak about seasonal rises in the fall and press for renewed lockdowns…ongoing vax-related issues, the continuing push in some quarters for vaccine passports, etc.)
DAV:
Seriously! Canada IS an Entitled state, we have achieved “Socialist Feudalism where an individual needs about 2.5 times the median salary in order to afford a down payment on a home! ($90-95,000) Other than a sliding scale “public health care system”, ie. there ARE Private clinics(!), that’s almost it. The U$A has a version of “Employment Insurance.”
What the U$A has in spades is Corporate Welfare.