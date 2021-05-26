The Evil Forces Causing Some People To Be Better Than Others

We saw recently that the Army, despairing over disparities in male-female fitness standards, lowered those standards. Which always happens when Equity quotas are mandated.

The problem was that the females were still failing the new lowered standards. As of this date, the Army has not announced what they will do about it, but we can make a prediction.

The new lowered standards won’t be lowered again. They’ll be eliminated. Besides having the ability to breathe, possessing a majority of their limbs, and not being too old, there will soon be no bar to entering the armed forces. Consider they have already eliminated the sanity requirement.

It will be announced that, with today’s advancements in ability to kill foreigners remotely by drones, physical fitness isn’t that important. Units, such as Green Berets, which require high fitness standards, will try to slide by quietly, but they’ll be touched somewhat, mostly indirectly. Before, membership was seen as good, and counted for promotion. Because this would create disparities (fewer females promoted), membership will count against promotion.

This elimination of standards is, as said, because of quota mandates, and quota mandates exist because of the belief in Equality. Equality is the belief that all people are “really” the “same.” Since all people are “really” the “same”, Equity—Equality of outcome—should result. Since it does not, something must be blocking it.

Turns out, then, that all people are not really the same, because if they were heaven-on-earth Equity would have already resulted. Some are therefore so strong that they can cause Equity to fail. So Equality is false after all.

This Inequality is recognized as a departure from Equality, but it is accepted because this Inequality is not in ability but in capacity for (spiritual) evil.

Raise your hand if you don’t know which group doesn’t excel in this capacity.

This group has to, must exist. No other reason can explain the perpetual, in all times and places, observation of Inequity (a nice word with apt double meaning here). It can’t be demons: they are denied. It can’t be geography. It can’t be intrinsic differences, which are impossible by definition. It can only be evil.

The evil doesn’t merely dampen ability, such as causing women to do less well than men physically. Worse, it insinuates. It causes people to believe wrong things. Like getting right answers in math is important.

Who could have ever thought something like was worth knowing, when the ability to say it, and many things like it, can’t be done by all groups equally?

The idea that there was something good to that “=” must therefore have been implanted by evil forces emanating from evil men’s minds.

Yes, this must be so. California itself has said “There has been a history of under-representation of black, Hispanic and indigenous people in mathematics and mathematics-related domains.” Which makes not math itself racist, but the idea of mathematics’ importance as racist.

We know this because California goes on to say “Teachers who uphold the idea that there are right and wrong answers perpetuate objectivity and fear of open conflict, two characteristics of racist systems.”

Further, “To encourage truly equitable and engaging mathematics classrooms we need to broaden perceptions of mathematics beyond methods and answers so that students come to view mathematics as a connected, multi-dimensional subject that is about sense making and reasoning, to which they can contribute and belong.”

So it’s not math itself, just like in the end it isn’t physical fitness itself, that is racist and sexist. It’t the idea that these things are noble and worthy that must be quashed. (They’ll have to quash harder, because it turns out this effort has itself, for now, been quashed, an event which happened after I wrote this.)

Math and fitness, and any other thing that leads to inequities must be crushed. The SAT and other tests are thus in many places not only not required, but they’re not even allowed to be used as a basis of discrimination—with that word used in its positive sense.

Students of color, a lawsuit said, could not do as well as students of no color, or of slight yellow color. Therefore, it’s not that the test itself was wrong or bad, but the idea the test was good and useful was bad.

And that idea could have only got there one way. Not only must all these tests and other metrics of quality be removed, so must the way the idea that these things are good is transmitted be removed.

Subscribe or donate to support this site and its wholly independent host using credit card or PayPal click here

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Pinterest

Email

More

Tumblr

LinkedIn



WhatsApp

Print



