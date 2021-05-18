COVID IS NO LONGER A MAJOR DISEASE; Gain-Of-Lethality Experiments; Vexations; More! — Coronavirus Update LXXI & Heading To Infinity!

GAIN-OF-FUNCTION TESTS
You’ll have heard of these by now. These studies, funded by such luminaries as the Fabulous “Masks Forever” Fauci, monkey with viruses to make them more lethal, ostensibly to study how to combat the new lethal forms.
But—does this need to be said?—we don’t have to “battle” these new more lethal forms because they don’t exist. Until some “scientist” creates them. As it looks very like they did in Wuhan, with American dollars. Dollars provide by, among others, Fauci. Ah.
Supposing it is true that the bug was engineered and escaped, and given what just happened this past year and a half, many heads will have to roll. This may explain the reluctance to discuss the subject. Best keep quiet.
Anticipating your objection, it is scientists that make these enhanced bugs, not nature. Meaning there is no proof that nature herself in the wild would have come upon these more lethal variants designed by scientists. Indeed, there is good evidence, at least with the case of coronadoom, nature would never have hit upon what might be this variant.
You’ll have to wade through Nicholas Wade’s discussion of the “furin cleavage site” and other tidbits to see why. He makes a good case for lab-made, but it’s not yet conclusive.
Incidentally, is it only me that finds the use of the word function queer in “gain-of-function”? Wouldn’t lethality be better?
One reason for these “studies” is to gain papers. They generate “research”, and academics must needs publish. Wade discusses this, too.
Well, since the variants are not likely natural, but are more lethal by design, what might another reason to do these studies be?
The only answer is war: to kill purposely.
“But Briggs, biological warfare is illegal!”
So is murder.
COVID IS NO LONGER A MAJOR DISEASE
It was, once, serious. It is no longer. It may, like flu (in days of yore) swell in the winter, and decline again next spring. Panic is a choice, not a rational action.
In any case, it is not now serious. The crisis is long over.
Here are the CDC’s major causes of weekly deaths:
Now the CDC rushes COVID death counts out the door, but lags (as in the plots below, circled in red) by as many as 8 weeks behind in counting other causes of death. (Does the increase in “Unclassified” coincide with vaccination rates? Don’t ask questions like that.)
Which means COVID is even less serious than it appears here. And it does not appear here serious, especially considering the undercounts of the other maladies.
“You don’t understand, Briggs. They way people catch COVID is different than like cancer.”
So the cancer deaths don’t count because people catch it differently?
“You just don’t want to show your vaccine papers.”
Cancer, heart disease, and other deaths won’t be decreasing like COVID.
MASK MADNESS SUBSIDING?
So the CDC is backing off on masks for the “fully vaccinated.” They don’t understand that the unmasked don’t care whether or not they become infected, and that it’s not the CDC’s business to dictate morality.
Incidentally, have you noticed the same people that support death-by-doctor (euthanasia) are those who scream loudest about masks? Even when they are themselves vaccinated.
There is a huge dilemma for those in the Cult of the Mask, a dilemma which proves it was mainly about performance.
After the announcement, we saw many vaccinated people say they don’t want to take off their masks and be mistook for a “Republican”. Others can’t let go of the fear, but most can’t let go of the idea the masks makes them into a good person, and that this goodness can be seen by others.
Yet the vaccinated cult members don’t want people to think they’re not vaccinated, a status which they view with honor.
Pathetic dilemma, no? Which is why they want to force everybody to still wear masks, to relieve their psychic tension. (See below for evidence masks don’t work; and don’t recall the burden is on maskers to prove they do work, a burden they have not fulfilled.)
Many large corporations (excepting local regulations) say they’ll stop requiring masks for “fully vaccinated” patrons. They won’t require proof of vaccination, either. For now, anyway.
Then came concern from the fanatics, all of whom are vaccinated, about that lack of proof. So there is a renewed push for vaccine passports. (Here’s a link to Starbucks’ employees freaking out.)
Understand, the fanatics don’t need to care whether anybody else is vaccinated, assuming the vaccines work. They just don’t want you making decisions for yourself.
If you, dear reader, allow vaccine passports, the slippery slope will immediately be invoked. You will regret it—deeply, and for the rest of your life.
MAGNETS
There are videos passing around purportedly showing how magnets stick to vaccination sites (upper arms).
No.
This is an old trick magicians use, and it’s very easy to fool even yourself. Take a look at this sweaty guy: is there anything that wouldn’t stick to him?
Magnet supporters make vaccine skeptics look like cranks.
CULT OF THE VACCINE
Rio de Janeiro's landmark Christ the Redeemer was lit up with a message promoting vaccine equality pic.twitter.com/aPJo53DCQS
— Reuters (@Reuters) May 16, 2021
Again I tell you, if the cost-benefit of any vaccine comes down on the side of vaccines, then this kind of jackassery harms people by rationally discouraging them from seeking vaccines.
We’re going out tonight too administering the #COVID19 ? to bar goers in Deep Ellum. By getting vaccinated you’ll be able to enjoy going out again knowing that you’re safe & protected. Register today: https://t.co/ktULSgeNlN @JudgeClayJ @CBSDFW @NBCDFW @wfaa pic.twitter.com/dZgX380zFP
— Dallas County HHS (@DCHHS) May 15, 2021
I mean, after all, who wouldn’t trust a vaccine that is just-this-side-of forcibly given to you?
https://twitter.com/wef/status/1394348272190468096
Every authority uses threats to induce you to vaccinate. Not one ruler has come and said “These new vaccines represent an amazing breakthrough. Yes, there are risks, which include death, as there are for all vaccines, and there are even potential long-term side effects nobody knows about. Each person much weigh these risks, including religious objects, against the benefits. I hope you decide on the benefits.”
Instead, it’s “Do as you’re told. Side effects are conspiracy theories.”
Our rulers do not love or trust us. So we, sanely, do not love or trust them.
BOOK
Website of similar name: price of panic.
THE NUMBERS
Sources: CDC State data (source), CDC official toll number one, number two (the old weekly file, now suspect). Causes of death (source). Deaths by age. Covid & flu. WHO flu tracker. All current as of Monday night.
Daily tests (in very light brown) and positivity (blue) from Johns Hopkins.
Recall, as the panic ends, there will be fewer tests. Only mostly the sick will get tested, and so test positivities will rise (and they are: not shown). Do not re-panic over this obvious consequence. Plus, ignore the blue line. It’s a model, not the data. Tests went down again this week. Not enough yet.
Remember how Experts told us—promised us—of the coming Texas & Florida apocalypse when they ended their mask mandates?
Top row: northern states with mask mandates (though now they are ending). Bottom row: southern states without mask mandates (MS had, didn’t, had, didn’t). Mask mandates do nothing. Weather does much (well, weather drives much behavior).
Show mask fanatics this graph. See if they see it. They will not. Religious belief in the cult of the mask is a powerful filter.
CDC weekly ALL CAUSE death counts, or the Perspective Plot, from late 2009 until now. The late drop off is late counting: it takes up to eight weeks to get all data. We need to look at all cause deaths because we can’t quite trust the attributed COVID numbers.
The black line is deaths of any kind. The red is COVID. The blue line is flu+pneumonia (it’s the pneumonia that kills most flu patients). The blue is estimated starting mid year 2020 because CDC stopped separate reporting on flu. The suspicion is some flu and pneumonia deaths are being attributed to COVID.
Here is the CDC deaths “involving” COVID.
I ask every time (forgive me): Still panicking? Why? For what reason? Anybody have answers? Anybody? Hello? Hello? Hello? Are you waiting for zero COVID deaths? Brother, that’s never going to happen.
Here is another way to look at all deaths, the week-of-the-year all-cause deaths.
THIS IS KEY.
Green line is 2021, red is 2020. The dotted line are all cause deaths minus COVID. That means the 2020 deaths that look out of place (above the mass of other lines but below the dotted line) are likely deaths caused by the panic.
Again, been saying this for weeks, but even accounting for late counting, 2021 deaths are BELOW where’d we expect them. Yes, people really do die of things other than COVID.
Yes, really.
Flu is still missing. Though this is the time of year, in the northern hemisphere, where we expect to be low (but not zero). Here is the WHO’s global flu tracker:
Flu is still gone the whole world over. For almost a full year now. Yes. A year without flu. Astonishing.
They will say the lockdowns caused flu, but not COVID, to disappear. No, sir. This argument forgets the many places that never locked down or had mask mandates, and which also had no flu. Like Japan, Florida etc.
About masks in more depth, see this article and this one and especially this one. Leave the Cult of the Mask.
To support this site and its wholly independent host using credit card or PayPal (in any amount) click here
Categories: Statistics
“Gain of function” IS A BIOWEAPON. Call it what it is. And no, murder is not illegal when governors and the government do it. Many thousands lie dead and the governors are shutting off pipelines now with ZERO consequence. NOTHING IS REALLY ILLEGAL.
You catch AIDS like you catch COVID, though closer personal contact is required. Heck, in California you bang as many people as you want when you’re AIDS positive and it’s 100% LEGAL. Murder by AIDS. So it really is irrelevant how something is spread.
Of course masks are wanted—BILLIONS are made off them, virtue-signaling is sooo easy (Note Pelosi and her fashion masks), and it’s so easy to rob stores and comment assaults. No facial recognition. So, money, virtue and violence. Masks are never going away.
Will a vaccine passport be required to order online, where you can get every food, everything you need except gasoline? So stay home and collect disability. You can surely fake a mental illness (no, a D vote is not proof pf mental illness even though it should be.) Besides, Uncle Joe is mailing checks to everyone soon. You won’t need to work.
Schools already have mandatory vaccines, as do daycares, hospitals and doctor’s offices. Stop acting like this is new. McDonald cups push vaccines, so skip the fake meat joint.
WORSE/BEST NEWS OF THE WEEK ON COVID: India allows hydrochloroquine and ivermectin now and their case numbers and death rate DROPPED LIKE FLIES IN SUMMER HEAT. Cheap, effective medication released to now prove mass murder of citizens by withholding of treatments known to work. The good news just keeps coming.
I think the Gain-of-function stuff is a psyop. Watch how nothing happens to Fauci.
From the very beginning, the goal was a “new normal” and vaccination passports. Everything follows from there. Most people were killed by the “solution” to the virus. Many were killed deliberately, either by packing old people together with sick people or by using fatal interventions like breathing tubes.
China has no virus, because they have already implemented their techno-dystopia with social credit. The West in now catching up.
I THINK a young man at my work committed suicide last week (nothing was said but there are indicators)
If it wasn’t the PANIC, it sure as hell didn’t help
This entire paragraph (and this post) is filled with your imaginations of what other people understand and why they do certain things.
Not sure what a cult is anymore? Are you still a member of the “Biden stole the election’ cult?
No one knows what would have happened had no one worn masks.
The CDC says “Jump”, and its minions say “How high?” I wonder how the minions would react if the CDC says that for a beneficial long term goal of cleansing planet earth, the CDC recommends that America conduct an all out nuclear attack on China.
Flu is gone because we quit looking for it and started calling it covid when we did find it. It’s that simple.
Shout it from the rooftops.
A bunch of old and sick people died during a particular virulent flu season following a very light one. That’s it and that’s all.
Everything else – EVERYTHING ELSE – was a scam.
Since we are sharing…
Here’s the reply I got from the local Public Health Authority when pressed on the need to join the cult of the mask(Aug. 30, 2020):
Hi, Mr. Glover. The decision to implement mandatory masking in Peterborough was based more on the opening up of bars and restaurants in stage 3 than on any local epidemiology. As you know, we have had low rates on infection for months now. But the opening of bars and the influx of visitors and cottagers from the GTA or other higher incidence areas does create the potential for transmission. And in addition, many more seniors are wanting to go out and shop or dine out. They feel safer when others are wearing face coverings.
And in a subsequent follow-up (before I was declined communication and told to pay for a FOI request):
“Local public health agencies, like Peterborough Public Health, do not deal with mortality statistics. ” (Manager for our local Public Health Authority)
Me, in reply:
“That’s outrageous.
It sounds like what is being conveyed, Ms. Ingram, is that Peterborough Public Health does not have up-to-date (or otherwise) mortality statistics for our health region.
How is it possible that Public Health Authorities in this province can function without current and historical data regarding mortality for their respective regions?
I empathize with you, if indeed it is so, that you are trying to function without the raw data I am requesting from Peterborough Public Health.”
Despite, I might add, having the audacity to cc every local politician and newspaper every communication with the Public Health Authority.
So yes, Briggs, “psychic tension”, conditioning, psy-op, dry-run, we-gotcha, Re-Set, etc…to what end?
It’s been rather hilarious (and appalling) watching the Left have conniption fits over the mask switcheroo by Fraudci (though he was pictured wearing a muzzle and NIH headquarters yesterday, absurd), Walensky, et al. Wearing a mask now must mean you AREN’T vexxed, yet not wearing one risks making you look like a Republican/anti-vexxer!
Many stores and restaurants around here have already stopped enforcing, despite idiot Governor not officially ending “mandate” until June 11 (a magic date he just pulled out of his ass). Unfortunately, even as mask mandates end and more people wake up form their Covid Cult stupor, the push for “vaccine passports” of various kinds continues. We need more states to take proactive measure banning them (and making it clear that private corporations and businesses that do business with the public also cannot demand you show proof upon entering). If any store “greeter” busybodies ask me whether I’ve been vaxed on going in, I’m going to ask when they last had and STD panel done. Perhaps that will shut them up. And some places are already trying to lay the groundwork for reimposing lockdowns, masks, etc. in the fall due to alleged “variants.” NEVER AGAIN!, must be the rallying cry world wide against such insanity returning.
And still so many appalling scenes of children being abused by teachers and parents who insist on muzzling them, the most unnecessary demographic (which should never have been muzzled and never had their schools closed in the first place). I actually saw an Indian couple out at the park with their kids yesterday, and both they and their two kids had muzzles on. I wanted to scream and call CPS. Absolutely sickening! A short time later I passed a guy on a pathway in a muzzle pushing a stroller (thankfully that kid was unmuzzled at least!) – he actually nodded in greeting as I passed, I merely scowled. So many brainwashed idiots and Soyboys just will not give up their little face blankies – even out walking in the open. This country is doomed. Such a weak, pathetic people this nation has become.
It never was a serious disease. It was always the flu.
Germans are working to shut down the fraudulent virology field: The Causes of the Corona Crisis are clearly identified – Dr Stefan Lanka: https://wissenschafftplus.de/uploads/article/wissenschafftplus-virologists.pdf
Here in MN it’s clear that the masks are on the way out, at least in the short term. (If there is a new mandate due to a “variant” or whatever I don’t doubt that many people will follow it; though probably less than went along the first time around). On Friday only a few stores had taken down their “masks required” signs and about half the people going into those still wore masks. Over the weekend basically all the local places removed their mask requirements, and over the last two days nearly all the chains and major institutions have also conceded. The latter generally only did so with the caveat that “non-vaccinated employees and customers still are highly recommended to wear masks” but of course no one is checking.
Meanwhile mask usage has dropped to about 5-20% of people, and I think it will probably stay at that level long term. Based on personal observations mask usage is highest among the very elderly (fair enough), school aged children near schools (since bizarrely masks are still required for children there) and the college aged (no reason for that). Outside of the college aged, women are much more likely to wear masks then men. I’ve seen plenty examples of married couples where the wife is masked but the husband is not.
News is still putting out stories about how it can still be “beneficial” to wear a mask even if you are vaccinated, and how removing the mask mandate is “hurting businesses” by making things too confusing. No one seems to be buying it though.
I think they expected to be able to move the goal posts again after vaccination. I mean, many places still require extreme cleaning measures even though it’s been known that COVID does not spread to any significant extent through surface contact. Similarly barely anyone remembers that most people took seriously the promise of “two weeks to slow the spread” (if you ask people now they will claim that they knew we were going to have longer lockdowns, but at the time most people thought it would be over in a few weeks). So I’m sure they thought that it would be possible to move the goal posts again by saying that we need to wait to see if the vaccines are effective on a large scale, or that booster shots were needed, or that a different form was necessary for a variant, etc. But the fact is that most people only put up with things for this long because they were promised that vaccines would end things, and so when they got a vaccine they expected things to end.
“News is still putting out stories about…how removing the mask mandate is ‘hurting businesses’ by making things too confusing. No one seems to be buying it though.”
I love how the media and the Covid Cultists seem to think removing mandates and insanely strict rules will drive or keep people away and “hurt business.” It’s precisely the muzzle mandates and insanely draconian rules that have kept me from going into any store or place of business (other than the Chinese takeout down the street) since last July when the governor instituted his lawless “mandate” in the first place.
Alas, I wear a mask (usually one of those neck gators) when grocery shopping or at a friendly facility that is under one of the many arbitrary laws requiring face coverings. No need to aggravate the innocent workers.
I will not wear a mask outdoors, because that’s nuts. I see some outdoor mask wearers when I take my morning or afternoon walk around the neighborhood. Some are OK. For example, road work and sewer work are happening in the area and the workers directing traffic are masked. I assume the boss told them to wear the mask or be fired. There’s a long-term care facility nearby, so it’s not surprising to see masked people around the building. You cannot board public transit unmasked, so it’s not a big deal seeing masked people at the bus stop. Other than that, come on! I’ve taken to ignoring all masked people I pass on the sidewalk. To me, they are mere shells.
Bicyclists dutifully wearing their masks while running stop signs does provide some entertainment, however.