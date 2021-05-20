The Coming Spiritual Trial — Guest Post by Ianto Watt

Well, that didn’t take long, did it? In just over four months, we have seen four years of progress, halting as it was, evaporate into thin air. Oil, gas, coal. Poof. Poof. Poof. Gone. Gone with the Wind (turbines). Funny how, if the turbines (or computers) freeze up, we’re toast. Burnt toast.

The molehill Donald began building has been leveled. But we’ve only just begun, as The Carpenters used to sing. This leveling won’t stop at ground level. No, indeed, we are now seeing its inverse, as the crater opens before our eyes. All we need now, to complete the scene, is for Dathan and Korah to appear and whip up the crowd to an even greater frenzy, if that can be imagined.

Just think. Four short months ago, we had energy independence. Now, three (count ‘em, three) pipelines have been stopped, paralyzed or threatened. Keystone, Colonial and Enbridge. Two of which already exist and serve huge portions of America and Canada. The given reasons vary, but the effect is the same. Paralysis. These are not isolated events. Nor will they be the only energy related fiascos coming soon. Oh, and don’t forget the Polar Vortex (and those gloriously Green wind-mills) that mocked the supposedly ‘automated’ system of computerized control of the generation and delivery of energy to your home, office and cars. Aren’t computers just great? Let’s let them control everything.

I know – Let’s just give the job to Bill Gates, the Sorcerer’s Apprentice. He’ll save us. Right? Well, maybe not all of us. But who needs all those other people, anyway? Deplorables need not apply.

By the bye, have you thought much about the Colonial pipeline ransomware hack? Or any large-scale hack, of any computer-based system? Beyond what the phrase initially brings to mind? You know, a bunch of sleazy foreign back-room millennial hackers messing with our stuff, blackmailing us into paying for our (temporary) freedom? That’s what we’ve been conditioned to think. But have you ever read a single story where any of these supposed black-hats were actually exposed? And captured. And tried? No, of course not. Not at the large level. Sure, small fry exist, and have been caught, but they only serve to set the theme, which we reflexively accept.

But the big guys always get away. Yet our super-sleuths, the FBI and the CIA, et al (The Company) are always able to name some dark-web group within days or even hours, as being the source of our grief. Invariably, they are Russian, Chinese, Iranians, North Gooks or even Macedonian troll farmers. Surely, those guys are trying. Why wouldn’t they? But ask yourself this: if our wizards at the alphabet agencies are so adept at identifying these guys, why the Hell weren’t they able to stop (or even detect) the literally mind-bogglingly huge hacks of their own security systems that have occurred over the past few years? Hacks so huge, there is no accurate assessment of their size. The estimates grow daily on the SolarWind breach. It looks like whoever it was, they got away with everything. Everything.

I have my own theory about hackers, of course. What better way to invisibly increase the size of your Black Budget than to run the scam yourself? We know these Company guys can do some incredible stuff, surveillance-wise. I have personal experience here. We know they aren’t morons. If they want someone, they can get them. Likewise, if they don’t want you, you’re free to kill and pillage at will, right under their nose. So, obviously, there are hidden (and not-so-hidden) agendas at work here. That’s become totally apparent since we first discovered what a patriot Peter Strzok was. Some four years ago. Yet he and his Capo Comey are still free (and celebrated) men. Just like Lon Horiuchi at Ruby Ridge in 1992. And again in Waco in 1993. Company men always get a free pass.

Who’s to say the hackers aren’t Company men? After all, they produce great efficiencies for the Persuaders. In return for producing marketplace chaos, which feeds the Oligarch’s agenda, they get to skim some cream for themselves. Nobody knows the difference, because, of course, the ‘real’ perpetrators are over-seas somewhere, wearing Red hats. And while the Company can name them (very quickly, mind you), they can’t reach into Russia (or fill-in-the-blank country) and extradite them. ‘Gosh darn it, Mr. President, we know who did this, but we can’t get to them! Maybe you could start a war and then we could nuke them?’

Which was the most recent Ukrainian narrative for about a month. Until Vlad moved a few chess pieces, and JoJo backed down. I think it’s hilarious that we’re now seeing the Russians teach the American Communists the lesson we used to teach the original Commies. Until, of course, guys like Defense Secretary James Forrestal and General Patton died in an ‘unfortunate series of events’, as the Company communique always says. The Company does not discriminate. It is an Equal Opportunity organization. Anyone can be a victim. And a source of profit, I’m sure.

Yes, you can call me paranoid, but does that word even have any meaning left? In fact, it’s like being called an anti-Semite. Or racist. Or homophobe. Or anything that used to strike fear in the hearts of polite people. That is to say, wimps.

But none of that is why I am writing this. As always, I’m trying to look over the horizon. Through my special looking glass, Revelation. You see, I’m pretty convinced that the track record of the Bible is pretty damned good when it comes to spotting trends and ends. So, none of what follows is really anything special or new. At least, to those who’ve read it. All of it, by the way. No cheating now. No Lutheran-Anglican Bible-Lite editions. Put those excised books back in. Read Maccabees. Read it very closely if you want to know some questions and answers very relevant to our day. Read about that band of brothers. But especially about their mother. If you don’t do this, you have no excuse for ignoring what I am about to tell you.

Here’s the trend as I see it. Everything is going to get worse. Until something BIG happens. Something really, really big, and (specifically) unforeseen, by us. There are two candidate-groups of readers here, in my mind. One is Catholic, the other is Protestant. The Protestant version (among those who still believe) currently sees us on the edge of Armageddon, and the End of Time. As they always do.

The Catholic believers in this horse-race (which appears to exclude a lot of the clergy) appear to be split, as there is now a rather dominant trend towards Protestant exegesis amongst the now-scattered flock. But those who still know the old traditions (yes, that is an oxymoron) know another story. One that ends just like our King James cousins read it, but which has a big detour first. That version makes all the difference in the world in outlook.

For the blinkered Protestant vision is nearing the point of despair, as they can only perceive the imminent end of time. And while some of the Rapturoids are gleefully anticipating this, I sense a growing fear among many of them (and I know a lot of them) that they are not worthy. Not just yet. They might, they fear, get Left Behind. With that Roman scum. Horrors!

The old Catholic belief-set, on the other hand, is more sanguine. If, by that, you mean they can foresee a period of intense persecution prior to the final curtain. And here’s the reason for their calm demeanor—they also know that this initial period of persecution will be followed by a substantial period of peace before The End. As promised, many times, by the Beautiful Lady. Most recently, at Fatima.

Which is to say, there is still hope for our children and their children. And even beyond. But it raises a few questions. The primary one being, ‘if this ain’t the Big One, what the Hell could be worse’? Indeed, what could be worse than today?

After all, look at the list: inflation is back, wokeism is rampant, BLM violence is rising again, education is dead, energy is iffy, sports suck, the global-supply-chain paradigm is starting to fritz-out, and the entire mechanism of the Republic has been purchased (rather cheaply, I might add) by those who have no allegiance to anyone but themselves. How can it get worse, Komrade? Well, I don’t know. Maybe we should ask some nobodies in Cuba. Or in a Uighur concentration camp. Or someone starving in Venezuela. Or even here, in Downtown USA. Or even a pastor in Canada. Maybe they might be able to enlighten us a bit. You think it can’t get worse?

But even all that pales with what may be coming, and I think it will. And it will start with the loss of faith. No, not religious faith. That’s already happened, to a large degree. And yes, that’s part of the problem, but not like you think. It’s the result, not the cause. Yep. Loss of religious belief has happened because we valued other things higher. Like ‘Educators’. Like ‘Doctors’. Like ‘Scientists’. Like political ‘leaders’. And our sports ‘heroes’. And finally, the last institution with any shred of dignity left, our military.

We lost our religious faith because we put all these secular beliefs ahead of our religious beliefs. And we’ve seen a successive loss of faith in each of these secular categories that then drags our over-arching imperialistic faith down with every notch of failure in these Imperial pillars I listed above. For in truth, we have long been members of an Orthodox ‘nation’, whose religious leaders have been in thrall to the Emperor, whoever he may be at any moment. Religious leaders that can rally their clergy (of any flavor) to the’ defense of the Empire’ (especially when the Empire is on offense). That is the definition of Orthodoxy, whether anyone wants to admit it or not; subservience to the State. And the culture that State produces.

So, instead of the Faith forming the culture (and subsequently, the politics), the reverse is now true. And has been for a long, long time. Now the Piper wants to be paid. Or else the rats will remain. At least, that is the implicit threat every Piper pipes. But just like paying ransom supposedly frees someone, it’s only temporary. They will do it again and again, and why not? Nobody ever calls them out. Nobody ever toughs it out. We always cave to the weak sisters who plead for the immediate life of one, at the eventual expense of all. And now we’re all hostages and there’s no one left to pay the ransom.

What do I mean by that? Simple. The house of cards is going to collapse. It has to, eventually, as anyone who’s ever built one knows. And we’ve built one Hell of a house. So, the slightest puff will begin the descent. Besides, there’s only so many cards in the deck. We’re now down to the Jokers.

Here’s how I see it. There’s actually no hope for America (the people and nation) until the Empire collapses. For the reasons stated above. Now this means that there has to be an accounting, for judgment wouldn’t be just or complete without one. We unjust stewards are being summoned to appear before the King. He wants to know what we’ve done with those things He’s entrusted to us these past few centuries. We’re deeply in His debt. We owe him everything, but we seem to think we owe it to our nation-cum-Empire instead. Yet the Empire doesn’t seem to feel it owes us anything in return.

Which should tell us something. Everything, actually. But for now, that’s not relevant. It simply is. It is the way all Empires work. Allegiance is a one-way street. Leading to a dead-end. The only way out is to re-align our allegiance. This will not be easy. But continued allegiance to the Empire is actually a harder thing to do now that it is totally clear that the Empire considers us, it’s former life-blood, as its enemy. That’s the actual message in all of this. The Empire has been over-run by the cultural Vandals that see us as turncoat Barbarians. And the new Emperor has sided with them.

That leads me to my conclusion; that we must go through a purging in order to survive. Further, that this purging is actually a merciful thing granted by God as a last chance to reclaim our place in His Empire. It seems crazy, but it’s true. The purging, at all levels, will remove the toxins in our society. Toxins within and without us and the Church. Because it is only the Church that has been deemed worthy of survival. If we can’t (read: won’t) let go of our own sins, why should we be surprised when others follow suit? Others who have no hesitation about what to do with us. Others who have no qualms about making us, their former masters, their new slaves. That’s what rebellion and revolution is all about.

In short, we have been unjust stewards, gladly serving unjust Emperors. And now, the unjust Emperor is abandoning us, and we have no defense, because we went along with the gradual loss of faith in our true Emperor. We have spent the last century (and more) transferring our allegiance one step at a time, to the world and its Prince. A Prince who built his secular Empire on rebellion. Now we’re surprised he’s turned on us? After all our faithful service bringing Democracy to the world. How could he betray us like that? Simple, sucker. That was always the plan. Democracies don’t have a Prince. And Princes won’t long tolerate democracies. Only as long as they serve his purpose.

But there is still hope. And while we can’t escape from what is increasingly clear is now a POW camp, we can still resist those who run it. We can resist the indoctrination. We can resist the temptation to join them. We can still refuse to burn incense to their gods. Only you are the master of your own will.

How can this be done? How can we placate our true Emperor’s divine wrath? Well, the first thing is pretty simple. Quit dissing His mom. If we want to survive (temporally), we’d better pay attention to the eternal. And in the vast scheme of things, if you think ignoring her and her total and absolute allegiance to Him is a smart move on your forthcoming rocky road to Damascus, you’re pretty stupid. You’d better find out where she lives. There’s only one place you’ll find her. And admittedly, even the current crop of her supposed ‘courtiers’ who purport to revere (but no, not adore) her, are openly hostile to her. But still, she is in the Temple, where she once found Him. You can still find her there.

Nobody is more attuned to Him than she is. And nobody is more interested in her and her purity and total allegiance than Him. And to complete this syllogism, no one purely-human is more interested in our fate than her. Which is why she has been so attentive to our needs and adversities. If only we would listen.

The other thing we must do is accept our chastisement as being just judgment for our sins. Get over that thought that we are sinless. Dump that dream. All men have sinned. Some more than others (Emperors included), but still, we have all fallen short of The Law. We must all die.

The question is, for what? For temporal glory and comfort? Those days are over. Nobody is going to save us, because we weren’t willing to save them. We conquered the world, and refused to convert it. Why? Because we had failed to convert ourselves. Why? Because we were willing to conquer everyone except ourselves. And so, we have become our own victims. Our own jailers. Our own executioners.

Face it. As I said earlier, we have seen the gradual erosion of every honored segment of our society these past hundred-plus years. We’re down to the nub now, and even the military will not save us, even though that is their stated duty. From enemies, foreign and domestic. We failed to purge ourselves and we have become the enemy domestic. By our apathy, by our lethargy, by our ecclesial sloth. And now the Piper has come to claim his pay. And if we beg for a little more time and comfort, he’ll want our children as collateral. Are we willing to do that?

Or are we willing to say ‘no’, and suffer the temporal consequences, in order for a shot at eternal life for us and our families? There are many types of martyrdom. And you may get to choose your particular fate. But before you choose, you might want to make your last call. Here’s a dime.

Brrrrrrrrrrrrrrrriiinnnngggg!

‘Hello. Thank you for calling JesusIsMadAsHell.com. Your call is important to us. Please listen carefully to the menu, as YOUR options have (radically) changed. Push one if you want to talk to her. And push-off if ya’ don’t.’

In which case, rot’sa ruck, mate. You’re gonna need it.

