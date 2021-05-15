Fat Anorexics; Knife-Happy Doctors; Weak Women Warriors; More! — Return Of The Week In Doom

Due to underwhelming demand…the temporary return of The Week In Doom. I have a backlog of doomable material. Each ITEM is post-worthy, but the rate of increase in new items is outstripping my ability to keep up. As the man said, motu in fine velocior.

FEEL SAFER?

A heavily-armed SWAT team just took down a Christian pastor heading home from church. Police say he’s charged with “inciting” people to go to church. This is the second pastor jailed this year. We’re crowdfunding his lawyers at https://t.co/bMwAj1iNfP pic.twitter.com/RZ913cQns3 — Ezra Levant ? (@ezralevant) May 8, 2021

FAT’S WHERE IT’S AIN’T

Item: Tess Holliday reveals she is anorexic: Plus-size model says she is ‘healing from an eating disorder’ after years of ‘punishing her body’

Tess Holliday has revealed that she is ‘anorexic and in recovery’ after decades of struggling with body image and backlash over her weight. The 35-year-old, who found fame as a plus-size model and a positivity activist, took to social media over the weekend to open up about her eating disorder in response to her growing frustration with people commenting on her weight and health. ‘I’m anorexic and in recovery. I’m not ashamed to say it out loud anymore,’ she tweeted. ‘I’m the result of a culture that celebrates thinness and equates that to worth, but I get to write my own narrative now. I’m finally able to care for a body that I’ve punished my entire life and I am finally free.’

Prediction: more and more “physicians” will begin to say obesity is healthy.

DOCTORS ARE EXPERTS

Item: The AMA says anyone who opposes transgender mutilation of children is “dangerous”

James Madara, CEO of the American Medical Association (AMA), issued an open letter to the National Governors Association calling all legislative efforts to stop the transgender mutilation of children “a dangerous government intrusion into the practice of medicine.” According to Madara, permanently altering a child’s hormones with pharmaceutical chemicals and surgically altering their private parts “are normal variations of human identity and expression” that should not be interfered with by government officials.

As with all medical interventions, physicians are guided by their ethical duty to act in the best interest of their patients and must tailor recommendations about specific interventions and the timing of those interventions to each patient’s unique circumstances,” Madara’s letter further contends

Mauling children for profit, and for the insane fun of it, is now “dangerous”. Says the country’s biggest medical establishment.

Prediction: see previous prediction about “doctors”.

THE WILD RAINBOW YONDER

Item: The Air Force Is About To Lower Its Already Low Standards

To prove that those moves would not reduce standards, the Air Force commissioned a recent study on the issue. Amazingly, the follow-on report showed no correlation between GPA and the potential for a student to graduate from flight school. Not excel at flight school – but just to graduate. With a near 100 percent graduation rate, did the Air Force really need a study to come to that conclusion? To compound the issue, those with previous flying experience are now seen as having an unfair advantage, so the Air Force is removing flight time as consideration for certain types of candidates.

Say, did ya ever hear that quotas always, absolutely always, lead to a lowering of standards?

There was also news of the Army’s first all sodomy-loving helicopter crew, though I lost the link. Yes, this was a real story touted by the military. What enjoying sodomy has to do with flying helicopters was never explained.

There is another another lost link of how women are still failing the Army’s New & Unimproved! lowered fitness standards, including quotes of the less able calling for Equity. The only way to reach this is by removing all physical fitness standards.

Speaking of that, this, the slickest propaganda yet produced for the military. It’s called (appropriately) The Calling. “See how five young Americans made the most important decision of their lives, for reasons as diverse as they are.”

See especially the video of Emma, a girl, raised by two delusional women, who finds her life’s calling in killing foreigners with missiles.

Diverse, defined in this context, means non-white male. I don’t know what the military will do when southern white boys stop joining. Or are stopped from joining. On the other hand, maybe an all-Diverse force will be just what the government needs to quell the threat of White Supremacy.

WHITE IS RIGHT

Item: Biden officials testify that white supremacists are greatest domestic security threat

Attorney General Merrick Garland and Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas lie their scranwy butts off with a real suavity, it must be admitted.

Again I ask, how will baizuo (white leftists) will on the streets identify themselves as non-whites?

Subscribe or donate to support this site and its wholly independent host using credit card or PayPal click here

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Pinterest

Email

More

Tumblr

LinkedIn



WhatsApp

Print



