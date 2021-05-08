Truth Over Fear Summit: My Talk Is Today

We recall last week they—the woke: who else?—attempted to cancel the Truth Over Fear Summit, in which Yours Truly has a talk.

Well, it’s been restored to this weekend (started yesterday). My pre-recorded talk is today at (I think) 2 PM EDT.

Go to this link.

Far as I know, the talks are free. The Q&As (of which I will miss, unfortunately) cost, I think.

I myself make nothing out of this. For me it’s yet another chance to warn people about the over-certainties and limitations of models. All models. For those who can’t make the summit itself, I’ll post the talk on line later.

