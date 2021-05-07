Why We Live Forever

Anon reader query:
I believe you are a Christian apologist. I am a theist but have issues seeing a reason to believe in an afterlife.
Do you have any reasons to believe in the afterlife (assuming a loving God) even if one does not believe in the resurrection of Jesus?
If you could convince me of the resurrection of Jesus as well I would appreciate the effort. I’d definitely read the message and try to learn something
Thank you
I’m sorry you think I’m a Christian apologist. (Good joke!) I’m a blogger who happens to be Catholic, and not the other way around. I cannot meet the burden of saintliness for it to be the other way around.
FOREVER & EVER
Lots of reasons why I’m convinced we live forever. Here’s one.
We know that some propositions are certainly true. If you deny this, pace “I know with certainty there are no propositions we know with certainty”, you admit this. If instead you say “I know with certainty we can only know all propositions with some degree of uncertainty”, again you admit it.
There is therefore no getting around that some things are true, and known to be true. True no matter what. True regardless of how the universe happens to be at the moment. Just plain true.
Many propositions are known to be true with certainty, including the precepts of logic, which itself is used to deduce other truths. There is no way to argue anything without first knowing these precepts are true. Try disproving that! Try convincing anybody there are no certain truths without using the certain truths of logic.
There are also many other truths (e.g. things exist), the most important of which we know via mechanisms higher than logic. These are the universals, which come to us via intuition or inspiration—in-spiritus-given. For instance, we know all essences this way: e.g. dogs have four legs; water is nothing like steel; there are an infinite number of primes, which is deduced only after accepting axioms known to be true via intuition.
There has to be a reason, a cause, why these things are true. It can’t be for no reason; that is, no cause. That’s point one.
Rather, points one and two. Universal truths exist and have a cause, and we can know these.
Now all these truths form a collection. And that collection has either a cause or causes. Suppose it’s causes and not one cause. Then each of the individual causes itself has to itself have a cause, a reason why it is this way and not that. These causes cannot just be “brute facts”, but themselves must have a reason behind them.
Well, you can’t go on like this forever. There has to be a meta-cause, a cause above all these, the cause of all causes. And that’s what we call God.
The reason that I believe we last beyond the body is that our intellect and will can grasp universals. All universals involve infinite extrapolations. No animal save man can do this. And man, it is obvious, cannot do it himself unaided. The intuitions and inductions have to be given us from above, as it were.
The form of us, like the form (the essence) of all things, is itself immaterial. Since part of our essence is our intellect, and our intellects grasps infinity, and all essences have to have that one Cause, our intellects are somehow infinite, and caused, or held, by God.
Our immaterial intellects therefore survive our material passing. But it seems to be complete, we need that material part of ourselves, hence the idea of our own eventual re-store-ations.
I think that’s all that can be done in fewer than 750 words.
JESUS’S RESURRECTION
The single best reason are the eyewitness reports. John was there, and told us about it. Peter, too. And so on afterwards, as documented in Acts.
The reporting on the Resurrection wasn’t like myths and fables, passed down as obvious stories. It was no different in reporting style from battles and other political events of the time.
The expectation moderns have is that the Resurrection would have been celebrated like some minor, and soon-forgotten, flap today with millions of tweets, articles, and other records. The opposite is true. It was recorded in an age where most things were not.
Dear Anonymous – it is beyond a reasonable doubt that Our Lord Jesus rose from the dead – here is an historical proof of that fact – God bless
https://drive.google.com/file/d/1C5T8hIkFtRfVOHYNqgENxv2pQW4R_CG0/view?usp=sharing
”The single best reason are the eyewitness reports. John was there, and told us about it. Peter, too. And so on afterwards, as documented in Acts.”
Here is an excellent book that elaborates on this: Cold Case Christianity.
Written by a homicide detective who specialized in “cold cases” — those made difficult to solve by the passage of time, lack of living witnesses, and vanished physical evidence. An agnostic, he decided to look into the case of Jesus using the same techniques he had employed in solving cold cases. It’s fascinating following along the trail of clues our detective examines with curiosity, imagination, and logical clarity. I found it a highly effective approach to a common stumbling block: how can we possibly know the truth about something that took place two thousand years ago and is filled with seemingly impossible events? Read this and find out.
To the commenter who asked the question i offer my answer:
Deceive yourself all you like but morality only exits in people who judge it in
Antcipion of an afterlife.
Anyon who claim to be moral but believes not in an afterlife, that animal’s morality is subhuman. Epcially with regar to sexuality.
Proof of Jesus’ resurrection?
Look at it from whether there’s proof that Jesus was not resurrected
While it may be true that Absence of evidence is not evidence of absence
Coupled with motivations on the part of Roman and Jewish leadership at the time where simply showing his remains would have stopped the movement in its tracks
Regarding witnesses, don’t forget that except for John, they all took their witness to the death
More proof of life after death?
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7eYxinHor18
“The opposite is true. It was recorded in an age where most things were not.”
Even if it was, we can easily demonstrate today that despite video and audio and numerous recorded eyewitness testimony, there will always be that half of the country and panels of approved scientific experts and media that will simply ignore it, manufacture anonymous sources who swear that Joe Biden rises from the dead every morning therefore demonstrating that this phenomena is nothing special and that we will also all be able to do it with annual vaccine shots that boost our resurrective systems. Then we can all have a lovely riot for every Barrabbas that gets apprehended by the guards and watch as the governor washes his/her hands when a platitude minimum sentencing doesn’t assuage the feelings of the mob who want the death penalty. And to make absolutely certain nobody does any supremacist resurrecting to lord themselves over the rest if us equals, they will blot out the media and censor the sun itself to make sure the 3rd day never comes.
“White Supremacy” is a codeword dog-whistle that really means “”Christianity is true.”
As a Jewish (and therefore not Christian) American, I agree with most of your points here. Your argument for personal immortality is a new one to me, but I haven’t read all of Aquinas so it might be in there.
Your defense of logic echoes that of Scottish philosopher Thomas Reid (1710-1796) who was a critic of Descartes:
“Descartes’ argument ‘I think, therefore I am’ is usually considered a pretty good one, but Reid would have none of it. He argued that certain assumptions were necessary for any thought at all. As a result, you couldn’t prove them without circular reasoning because in order to prove them, you first had to assume that they were true. Such assumptions included your own existence, the existence of the world, and the laws of logic. According to Reid, it was crazy to reject such assumptions even if they could never be proven: ‘A man that disbelieves his own existence is surely as unfit to be reasoned with as a man who believes he is made of glass. There may be disorders in the human frame that may produce such extravagances, but they will never be cured by reasoning.'” (Why Sane People Believe Crazy Things, Chapter 10).
In 2021, quite a few people seem to believe they are made of glass, or what amounts to the same thing.
You might already know it, but the first proof that there are infinitely many prime numbers was given about 2,300 years ago by the Greek mathematician Euclid.
https://www.consilience-publishing.com/whysanepeople/
N S Palmer
You bring to mind John Carpenter and Dan O Bannon’s movie Dark Star wherein Lt. Doolittle has to teach Bomb #20 Phenomenology
Bomb #20 goes on to prove the existence of God by example
“Dark Star” is a classic, but it’s a little like Ayn Rand’s “Atlas Shrugged:” Either you love it or you hate it. There’s no in-between. I love it, but two of my closest friends hate it.
Re: N. S. Palmer
Yes, Descartes got it backwards…I am, therefore I think.
Knowing — truly really simply knowing — like know what you ate for breakfast an hour ago — that one will live forever and not die, despite the demise of the physical body — changes everything in one’s life — everything.
KNOWING is far different from believing. Most people are aware of this difference. There are things they know — factual things like “My name is . . .” and things that they believe — things they’ve been told like “I was born in such and such a hospital . . . “.
Trying to explain why one knows such a thing though, is difficult, as it often requires talking of experiences that are too personal and sacred to be discussed casually. People who know they will live forever have mostly learned that it is seldom productive to try and explain why and how to those that don’t know.
The great 20th century mystic Valentin Tomberg made an interesting argument for immortality based on an analogy with the laws of conservation of matter and energy: Just as there are laws of conservation of matter and energy, there must likewise exist a law of conservation of consciousness. He expounded this idea in his most famous work, “Meditations on the Tarot: A Journey Into Christian Hermeticism” (don’t let the name fool you – Tomberg was no new-ager reading fortunes, but a deeply TradCath before the meme existed):
MOTT, Letter 1, pg 24: “Now ‘pure induction’ is founded on simple enumeration and is essentially only conclusion based on the experience of given statistics. Thus one could say: ‘As John is a man and is dead, and as Peter is a man and is dead, and as Michael is a man and is dead, therefore man is mortal.’ The force of this argument depends on number or on the quantity of facts known through experience. The method of analogy, on the other hand, adds the qualitative element, i.e. that which is of intrinsic importance, to the quantitative. Here is an example of an argument by analogy: ‘Andrew is formed from matter, energy and consciousness. As matter does not disappear with his death, but only changes its form, and as energy does not disappear but only modifies the mode of its activity, Andrew’s consciousness, also, cannot simply disappear, but must merely change its form and mode (or plane) of activity. Therefore Andrew is immortal.’ This latter argument is founded on the formula of Hermes Trismegistus: that which is below (matter) (energy) is as that which is above (consciousness). Now, if there exists a law of conservation of matter and energy (although matter transforms itself into energy and vice versa), there must necessarily exist also a law of conservation of consciousness, or immortality.”
In a later work, “Lazarus, Come Forth!,” Tomberg discusses the issue of general Resurrection (not just Christ’s but of all) and personal immortality in greater detail:
“Forgetting, sleep, and death, are stages of basically the same process. No, in contradistinction to them stand remembrance, awakening, and resurrection…Just as Jesus Christ , First-Born of the Resurrection, rose again, so will all the dead arise on good time…As and idea, the Resurrection, is the realisation that God is divinely generous, that God does not take away what God has once given and granted, but that God’s gifts – existence, consciousness, freedom, and creative activity – are valid for all eternity. Therefore, existence will never be taken from anyone – all are immortal. Consciousness will never cease – the continuity of consciousness is eternal. Freedom will be maintained for all eternity – with all the endless possibilities for its use and misuse…A Utopian ideal? It may seem so to many, but if having an ideal is a matter of importance, then this is the only one worth having. For it is divinely lofty, and there lives in the consciousness of humanity nothing more noble, more capable of arousing enthusiasm for all that is Good, True, and Beautiful, than this ideal. It is the heart of Christianity itself.”
Dostoevsky’s views on resurrection and the ideal of Christ, particularly as expressed through Alyosha in “The Brothers Karamazov,” are quite similar to Tomberg’s (No surprise, since the Russian-born Tomberg was an ardent admirer of Dostoevsky and Soloviev).
ugghh…first line, second to last paragraph above should read “NOW, in contradistinction…”
The entire universe is conscious though stars, moons, and boulders are a bit phlegmatic.
“But I would not believe in the Gospel, had not the authority of the Catholic Church already moved me.”
[ St. Augustine, Contra epistolam Manichaei 5, 6: PL 42, 176; quoted in CCC 119. ]
St. Augustine, I think we can grant, is a greater theologian, and a greater “Christian apologist,” than you or I can ever be; and the Catechism quotes him more often than Aquinas.
He also does not make St. Thomas’s mistake; for within a hundred years of the Summa, the Latin West had worked out that the Thomistic “Deus Unus” cannot bear any Christian theological weight at all (prompting the nominalism still regnant today, or its ersatz antidote, nostalgia):
TL;DR: “Jesus is Lord; He is Risen as He said” is both the linchpin and the stumbling block for it all: either He is, or He ain’t; and He is Truth — not a transcendental, not an axiom— He. There is no ‘truth’ above, beyond, before Him; a quest to ‘prove’ Him is already to posit some Thing, some lord, more lordly than He. Either He is I AM, as He said, or He ain’t; it always comes down to “Who do you say that I am?”
There are many reasons to believe. Here’s one. All the apostles died horribly except for John. People will allow themselves to be tortured and die for a lie they believe to be the truth but not for a lie they know to be a lie.