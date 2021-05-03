Time For A Science Joke

Forgive the short post today, but I have decided to experiment with the deadly sin of sloth. (The talk I was going to post today got postponed until next Monday and I forgot to do a substitute post.)

Before I get to some serious napping, I’ll tell you I’m working on another book. No, not Everything You Know Is Wrong, which is finished and with the publisher (he’s asking for a bit of clean up in parts where I grew pedantic). This next one is about science. A joke title is I Fecking Don’t Love Science. I’m not sure the Irish spell that with one or two ks.

Anyway, in preparation for this book I re-read Stephen “Great Pal of Epstein’s” Pinker’s essay celebrating scientism, and I recalled this passage:

The scientific refutation of the theory of vengeful gods and occult forces undermines practices such as human sacrifice, witch hunts, faith healing, trial by ordeal, and the persecution of heretics.

To which the only possible response is: HAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHA HAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHA HAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHA!

HAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHA HAHAH HAHAHA HAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAH! HAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHA HAHAH HAHAHA HAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAH!

HA! HAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHA!

HAHAHAHAH! HAHAHAHAHAHAHA! HAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHA!

HA! HA! HA!

HA! HA! HA!

HA! HA! HA!

HAHAHAHA! HAHAHAHAHAHA HAHA! HAHAHA HAHAHAHAHAHAHAHA! HAHAHAHAHAHAHA! HAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAH! HAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHA HAHAH HAHAHA HAHA! HAHAHAHA! HAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAH!

HAHAH—

I’d go on, by I broke the ‘ ‘ & ‘ ‘ keys on the computer. I’ll get keys fixed & return tomorrow on coran@doom.

