Time For A Science Joke

Forgive the short post today, but I have decided to experiment with the deadly sin of sloth. (The talk I was going to post today got postponed until next Monday and I forgot to do a substitute post.)
Before I get to some serious napping, I’ll tell you I’m working on another book. No, not Everything You Know Is Wrong, which is finished and with the publisher (he’s asking for a bit of clean up in parts where I grew pedantic). This next one is about science. A joke title is I Fecking Don’t Love Science. I’m not sure the Irish spell that with one or two ks.
Anyway, in preparation for this book I re-read Stephen “Great Pal of Epstein’s” Pinker’s essay celebrating scientism, and I recalled this passage:
The scientific refutation of the theory of vengeful gods and occult forces undermines practices such as human sacrifice, witch hunts, faith healing, trial by ordeal, and the persecution of heretics.
To which the only possible response is: HAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHA HAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHA HAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHA!
HAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHA HAHAH HAHAHA HAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAH! HAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHA HAHAH HAHAHA HAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAH!
HA! HAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHA!
HAHAHAHAH! HAHAHAHAHAHAHA! HAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHA!
HA! HA! HA!
HA! HA! HA!
HA! HA! HA!
HAHAHAHA! HAHAHAHAHAHA HAHA! HAHAHA HAHAHAHAHAHAHAHA! HAHAHAHAHAHAHA! HAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAH! HAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHA HAHAH HAHAHA HAHA! HAHAHAHA! HAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAH!
HAHAH—
I’d go on, by I broke the ‘ ‘ & ‘ ‘ keys on the computer. I’ll get keys fixed & return tomorrow on coran@doom.
Subscribe or donate to support this site and its wholly independent host using credit card or PayPal click here
Categories: Fun
You’re right. That’s hilarious!
sci·en·tism
/?s??n?tiz?m/
noun RARE
thought or expression regarded as characteristic of scientists.
excessive belief in the power of scientific knowledge and techniques.
A cult that ignores factors it doesn’t like.
“I’m very well acquainted with the seven deadly sins
I keep a busy schedule trying to fit them in
I’m proud to be a glutton, but I don’t have time for sloth
I’m greedy and I’m angry and I don’t care who I cross.”
Warren Zevon
Not sure if the last bit applies to you….
Briggs mate
As we say in Aus
You are losing it.
And, as we say when this happens!
Get a grip mate!!
Which is the best thing I can offer you at the current time.
Cheers
H
When I say the headline I groaned – not another piece by wee Mikey Hockystick Mann (*_*)
And where I come from its one k
That IS a great joke!!!
Briggs
Do you agree that the enemy of my enemy is my friend …
Cancel Culture goes after Pinker
https://reason.com/2020/07/10/steven-pinker-beats-cancel-culture-attack/
(Who’s love’s ya baby and who do you love)
Briggs, you could always join one of those hot chocolate cry-ins!
Whiskey or baileys is lovely with hot chocolate
Sleep well:
https://youtu.be/l63znhkmbUQ
According to the CDC’s VAERS database, over twice as many people have died from reactions to vaccines in 2021 than in 2011-2020 combined.
Could be because vaccines are being done on such a larger scale, or that they are being given to the elderly who have a higher chance of dying from negative reactions. But we’re unlikely to know the reason because you aren’t even allowed to ask the question. If the deaths are acknowledged at all rather than being dismissed as a conspiracy theory (in the CDC data) it will simply be said that they were a necessary sacrifice to protect us from more and worse COVID deaths.
Rudolph there are clear and published data on the death rates from each vaccine. The numbers are so small they are able to list them in individual cases and examples.
Why is it always the CDC that you rely on?
The drugs are the same the world over and the numbers of deaths ‘from’ vaccination are vanishingly small.
That there are even the ones we’ve seen, so quickly after roll out of. a new drug, is as you imply due to the high numbers of the medicine administered in one go.
All drugs carry risk along with many over the counter medicines.
Nobody dies of the effects of vaccination who is elderly. The drug passed safety tests.
It does, however prevent almost all hospitalisations and deaths.
How many were administered from 2010 to 2020
compared with the couple of hundred million in a few short months in the US?
What percentage of people receive the flu vaccine most years in the US?
That line about numbers of deaths is yet another internet tabloid headline waiting to happen
Come on Joy, I bet if you try you can come up with at least ten more deflections.
No, yours is the deflection since the topic is Professor Briggs Rip Van Winkle or Wee Willie Winkie, as we say in England…all day today. His well earned rest!
I responded to what you said. Was it irrational in some way?
Well I reread, and apart from the full stop inserted on pressing ‘post’
There’s no deflection that I’m aware of.
To discover the effects of a specific drug I would think it’s a good idea to look around the world and in the round at the numbers.
It seems to me, and it’s not a criticism, that the CDC is causing suspicion and is being blamed as part of the conspiracy. So that’s what was intended by the first remark to your coment
The suspicion about the CDC started under Trump along with the suspicion of many of the governmental authorities. I don’t doubt that Trump was pointing out many rotten elements of the system as he went along.
In this situation though, even with the CDC taken out of the equation , there’s enough evidence everywhere else
If suspicious of something internal to the country, why not look elsewhere?
Those pushing conspiracy theories have way too much faith in the abilities of authorities to keep secrets with so many players potentially involved.
What there is, it, opportunism and capitalisation.
What do you think of the situation in India?
Joy – try to look at real data:
https://market-ticker.org/akcs-www?post=242243
The CDC data set for all vaccines ever since the recording started. The numbers for covidvax is NOT small.
Anyway, everybody believes what they want to believe. The absence of faith would not be punishable otherwise. Those who do not have the faith they do not want to have the faith. Ask and you shall receive pertains specifically to the desire for faith.
…or communisation, about which I agree with those kinds of assertions
Tre..
If you care to answer I would be much obliged.
The CDC is being disregarded as wrong is it not? I thought they were part of the conspiracy?
Is there one conspiracy or fifty/
If you care to quote the numbers I would trust you. Otherwise I’ll have to refer to the data of Public Health England, which is public and free
Well I can’t believe you posted that. I had thought it was CDC database, but no.
I gave up on looking at the CDC last year because I was unable to navigate the site
Since the information and data was so clear and rational, that was published over here, I found no need to look at he CDC any further, especially when Trump was unhappy with them.
As for fear? who do you think is afraid?
Or put yet another way, does the PHE or office for national statistics in conflict with CDC info?
Apparently the average flu per year is still not established to people’s satisfaction around here
How can anybody measure anything if they won’t agree on the terms and definitions once and for all?
Just to keep the ball in the air?
Because there’s a lot of opinions and so many are at different points of understanding of the situation?
Because it’s fun to argue with strangers who can’t get you?
I’m at a loss at this point..finally