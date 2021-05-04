Cult Of The Mask: List Of Documented Mask Side Effects; Vexed; More! — Coronavirus Update LXIX

HOW TO WIELD POWER

DeSantis suspends all local COVID-19 emergency orders

Gov. DeSantis signed several executive orders to immediately suspend and eventually invalidate by July 1 all local emergency orders related to COVID-19. This includes local mask mandates and curfews. Although the governor was met with enthusiasm during his news conference in St. Petersburg on Monday, some local leaders say they were blindsided by the announcement, and fear it undermines their authority to protect residents.

By which they meant protect their newly created powers, which they are loathe to release. The New York Times admits this when it wonders just what will “restore normalcy”. Good grief! It is only their acts that took normalcy away. Our rulers use our own hands to smack us with while saying “Stop hitting yourself.”

Why are all these people on about the same thing? pic.twitter.com/jIB5MK0BZv — Jeff Nyquist (@JRNyquist) April 24, 2021

How many times have we seen these kind of compilations, in which our rulers and their leeches (media) repeat the same phrases verbatim?

Remind me again what a “conspiracy theory” is.

CULT OF THE MASK

Paper by Kai Kisielinski and a slew of others asks “Is a Mask That Covers the Mouth and Nose Free from Undesirable Side Effects in Everyday Use and Free of Potential Hazards?”

Before reading, guess the answer!

Le Abstract (with my added paragraphification):

Many countries introduced the requirement to wear masks in public spaces for containing SARS-CoV-2 making it commonplace in 2020…For a quantitative evaluation, 44 mostly experimental studies were referenced, and for a substantive evaluation, 65 publications were found. The literature revealed relevant adverse effects of masks in numerous disciplines. In this paper, we refer to the psychological and physical deterioration as well as multiple symptoms described because of their consistent, recurrent and uniform presentation from different disciplines as a Mask-Induced Exhaustion Syndrome (MIES). We objectified evaluation evidenced changes in respiratory physiology of mask wearers with significant correlation of O2 drop and fatigue (p < 0.05), a clustered co-occurrence of respiratory impairment and O2 drop (67%), N95 mask and CO2 rise (82%), N95 mask and O2 drop (72%), N95 mask and headache (60%), respiratory impairment and temperature rise (88%), but also temperature rise and moisture (100%) under the masks. Extended mask-wearing by the general population could lead to relevant effects and consequences in many medical fields.

Here’s the list of negative effects, documented across many papers (from their Figure 2, which I wish was a Table): lowered O2, uppered CO2, increased humidity and temp, increased breathing resistance, increased respiratory rate, increased blood pressure, cerebral vasodilation, increased heart rate, respiratory impairment, exhaustion and fatigue, drowsiness, dizziness, headache, psycho-vegetative effect (my favorite), decrease in empathy (brother!), itch, skin irritation, acne, rhinitis, voice disorder, false sense of security (ahem), bacterial contamination, fungal contamination, and, the best for last, viral contamination.

Even ignoring the wee p-values, the result are obvious. Masks are a cult. Don’t think so?

A reminder… randomized control studies for mask usage shows…. nada. pic.twitter.com/YUt2Ikos9a — Justin Hart (@justin_hart) March 5, 2021

Overheard in D.C.: "I guess I’m vaccinated so I don’t have to wear a mask outside but … I really don’t want people to think I’m a Republican." https://t.co/yQcf0LLdzh pic.twitter.com/rjropnErgo — DCist (@DCist) April 30, 2021

Absolutely not a cult. pic.twitter.com/Qe1wXZwqCL — Consent Factory (@consent_factory) April 3, 2021

The designation is used by them, too.

Now people are saying they won't travel to red states because it's a danger to be around conservatives. Nearly half of Republicans say they won't take the vaccine. It's literally hazardous to your health to be around this death cult. Their ignorance has reached a clinical level. — Cenk Uygur (@cenkuygur) April 14, 2021

GAY

If you watch this video to the end you will become possessed by demons.

Please God send the asteroid pic.twitter.com/jdoixTuDww — Matt Walsh (@MattWalshBlog) April 28, 2021

VEXED

This falls in line with nearly all the anecdotes I've heard about intra-family pressure campaigns to force everyone in the clan to get vaxed I'm not hyper-skeptical of the vaxes, but the movement is driven hard by longhouse instincts and should be distrusted on that level alone https://t.co/fK5everVXG — Doctor-Baron 17cShyteposter, DDS (@17cShyteposter) April 30, 2021

Key quotation from the thread:

The cynical excision and replacement of public debate with machine-precisioned propaganda should be enough for anyone who is not psychopathic: look, you’ve already won, you control both the “measurements” and the belief *in* the measurements The fact they still feel the need to take that second step—the one that then declares you a criminal for disagreeing with them—is the clearest possible evidence that this regime’s chief concern isn’t “freedom,” “democracy,” or even science Their own obsession with certain words reveals the only things that matter to them: power, and oppression. The ruling powers manipulate the former away us so that they are most free to wield the latter against us. Once is coincidence. Always, it’s exposed as the rule.

In that thread, Shyte linked to a Nature (the political journal) “COVID vaccines: time to confront anti-vax aggression“.

Aggression.

One poster summarized: “This article in Nature, published yesterday, essentially calls for ‘anti-vaccine groups’ to be dismantled and treated by the law like terrorists and cyber criminals.”

Indeed, the propaganda piece ends thus:

Accurate, targeted counter-messaging from the global health community is important but insufficient, as is public pressure on social-media companies. The United Nations and the highest levels of governments must take direct, even confrontational, approaches with Russia, and move to dismantle anti-vaccine groups in the United States. Efforts must expand into the realm of cyber security, law enforcement, public education and international relations. A high-level inter-agency task force reporting to the UN secretary-general could assess the full impact of anti-vaccine aggression, and propose tough, balanced measures. The task force should include experts who have tackled complex global threats such as terrorism, cyber attacks and nuclear armament, because anti-science is now approaching similar levels of peril. It is becoming increasingly clear that advancing immunization requires a counteroffensive.

Anti-science is now approaching similar levels of peril as nuclear armament.

The totalitarian impulse of the debased left who demand those who won’t be vexed be punished as criminals is to be noted. It’s not, I think, the coronadoom is anything special to them. It’s that they do not like having their ideas questioned. Questions are blasphemy. They will not be disobeyed.

Incidentally, the hack who wrote that piece has earlier on in it this: “I experienced sinking feelings during our Zoom calls.” Zoom is just as gay as the video above.

All the vaccine propaganda is 100 times worse than any of those videos of dancing nurses on TikTok pic.twitter.com/GJIGr9i6hJ — ? Josh Lekach ? (@JoshLekach) April 30, 2021

Is it appropriate the music to this is The Final Countdown?

There are certainly, as with most (all?) vaccines side effects. The problem is tracking them. There appears to be great reluctance to do that here. Nevertheless, evidence is accumulating. One doc says 70% with J&J vex have side effects. We’ll do more on this next week.

WALK IT BACK

This is nice to see, but it’s unlikely to have much effect. Another cold front is coming through mid-week.

TEN LITTLE INDIANS

The latest panic is India. We saw earlier a bunch of faked photos showing dead bodies on the street and a lady sucking O2 from a tank, but all came from years previous. The leeches the oligarchs employ to push propaganda aren’t the brightest. But, one is forced to admit, they are effective. Raging surges, surging rages, breaking points, etc. being blasted everywhere.

Look at this (type ‘india coronavirus deaths’ into the Google):

India never got the typical winter peak, you can see, having only a minor number of deaths, relative to the population before. They’re thus getting their first real look at the bug, and so attributed deaths are going up. Three thousand is a lot of bodies, to be sure, but India has 1.37 BILLION people. That’s a rate of 2.7e-06 (today), against the USA’s 2.1e-06 (though since the US is in the regular cycle now, that rate is decreasing).

Anyway, isn’t panic fun?

BOOK

The Price of Panic.

Website of similar name: price of panic.

THE NUMBERS

Sources: CDC State data (source), CDC official toll number one, number two (the old weekly file, now suspect). Causes of death (source). Deaths by age. Covid & flu. WHO flu tracker. All current as of Monday night.

Daily tests (in very light brown) and positivity (blue) from Johns Hopkins.

Recall, as the panic ends, there will be fewer tests. Only mostly the sick will get tested, and so test positivities will rise. Do not re-panic over this obvious consequence. Plus, ignore the blue line. It’s a model, not the data. Tests went down a teeny tiny bit. Not enough. The panic is still among us.

Remember how Experts told us—promised us—of the coming Texas & Florida apocalypse when they ended their mask mandates?

Top row: northern states with mask mandates. Bottom row: southern states without mask mandates. Mask mandates do nothing. Weather does much (well, weather drives much behavior).

Show mask fanatics this graph. See if they see it. They will not. Religious belief in the cult of the mask is a powerful filter.

CDC weekly ALL CAUSE death counts, or the Perspective Plot, from late 2009 until now. The late drop off is late counting: it takes up to eight weeks to get all data. We need to look at all cause deaths because we can’t quite trust the attributed COVID numbers.

The black line is deaths of any kind. The red is COVID. The blue line is flu+pneumonia (it’s the pneumonia that kills most flu patients). The blue is estimated starting mid year 2020 because CDC stopped separate reporting on flu. The suspicion is some flu and pneumonia deaths are being attributed to COVID.

Deaths from all causes are down from what we’d expect this time of year. Perhaps the most vulnerable died a little early last year. (This sentence will shock those who think death is impossible for themselves, even under government or expert protection.)

Here is the CDC deaths “involving” COVID.

I asked last week: Still panicking? Why? For what reason? Anybody have answers? Anybody?

Here is another way to look at all deaths, the week-of-the-year all-cause deaths. This is BIG because it’s so small.

Green line is 2021, red is 2020. The dotted line are all cause deaths minus COVID. That means the 2020 deaths that look out of place (above the mass of other lines but below the dotted line) are deaths caused by the panic.

By late 2020 we had got used to the panic, and many who would have died this time of year had already died, and so most of the excess deaths were doom deaths. And we’re now past all reason for panic. Except people find it difficult to let go.

More proof is had in this, the weekly counts of various causes of death.

Note the different y-axis scales. Drop offs at ends due to reporting delays. Notice next the spikes around April 2020 of everything from Alzheimers to septicemia. These are panic-caused, likely iatrogenic deaths. E.g. NY and nursing homes. That’s what freaking out does. Panic kills. The January spikes in all deaths is quite normal, as we know.

One thing that stands out as deeply suspicious is the smoothness of the COVID only deaths. Whereas everything else is rough and bouncy. Also quite odd are the Unclassified, whose official name is “Symptoms signs and abnormal clinical and laboratory findings not elsewhere classified”. Notice these are increasing as total deaths are dropping, even below expected numbers.

Flu is still missing. Though this is the time of year, in the northern hemisphere, where we expect to be low (but not zero). Here is the WHO’s global flu tracker:

Flu is still gone the whole world over. For almost a full year now. Yes. A year without flu. Astonishing.

You can see Swine Flu, which started at an odd time, and which caused a minor panic. And you can see where flu vanished into … where exactly? Hello? Hello The Science believers? Where?

They will say the lockdowns caused flu, but not COVID, to disappear. No, sir. This argument forgets the many places that never locked down or had mask mandates, and which also had no flu. Like Japan etc.

Here is the CDC official population mortality rates for the all causes other than COVID, and “involving” COVID (with and of; “involving” is CDC’s word).

Explain to me, referencing this data, why kids need to be vexxed?

POPULATION FATALITY RATES Age COVID OtherCause 1 Under 1 year 0.0000170 0.00630 2 1–4 years 0.0000022 0.00027 3 5–14 years 0.0000024 0.00017 4 15–24 years 0.0000200 0.00100 5 25–34 years 0.0000810 0.00190 6 35–44 years 0.0002300 0.00300 7 45–54 years 0.0006600 0.00530 8 55–64 years 0.0016000 0.01200 9 65–74 years 0.0039000 0.02400 10 75–84 years 0.0097000 0.05700 11 85 years and over 0.0260000 0.17000

A reminder that these are from totals, and so represent the closest thing to lifetime population fatality rates. Anyway, the risk is so small for the young there is no reason to panic. None.

About masks in more depth, see this article and this one and especially this one. Leave the Cult of the Mask.

To support this site and its wholly independent host using credit card or PayPal (in any amount) click here

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Pinterest

Email

More

Tumblr

LinkedIn



WhatsApp

Print



