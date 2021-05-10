Over-Certainties Of Science, Scientists, Experts, Quacks & Their Models

Here is the video I made for that Truth Over Fear Summit that they tried to cancel. Gaze in wonder! Be astonished! Engage your awe engine!

All graphics done with forefinger and Gimp. Which makes them all collector’s editions.

I ask all to remember only two things from this video, which are universally applicable:

1) All models only say what they are told to say;

2) Solutions, reactions, decisions, and so on, related to model output, are also models.

With those truths wedged firmly between your ears, you can tackle all of science, and even The Science.

Subscribe or donate to support this site and its wholly independent host using credit card or PayPal click here

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Pinterest

Email

More

Tumblr

LinkedIn



WhatsApp

Print



