Over-Certainties Of Science, Scientists, Experts, Quacks & Their Models

Here is the video I made for that Truth Over Fear Summit that they tried to cancel. Gaze in wonder! Be astonished! Engage your awe engine!
All graphics done with forefinger and Gimp. Which makes them all collector’s editions.
I ask all to remember only two things from this video, which are universally applicable:
1) All models only say what they are told to say;
2) Solutions, reactions, decisions, and so on, related to model output, are also models.
With those truths wedged firmly between your ears, you can tackle all of science, and even The Science.
Categories: Podcast, Statistics
I can’t seem to access it … it may be on my side
John B.
I just checked on a clean browser (no cookies or history) and it worked fine.
Thanks for an excellent overview/review of the Price of Panic.
The perfect man for the job. And a job well-done.
works now
one of the earlier errors I got ended with “No cookie sent”
We could bet how long the video is going to survive on youtube. I downloaded it even before watching, just in case
What is this in my youtube subs? Great stuff that cannot be repeated too much. Smart to leave comments off.