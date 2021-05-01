Talk About Pseudo-Religious Faith In Models Delayed — Blog Update

WARNING!

The summit mentioned next has been shifted to one week from Friday (yesterday). Gist: the host tried to cancel it after it started on Friday.

TRUTH OVER FEAR SUMMIT

More about the summit.

Conservative Catholics are readying for their Truth Over Fear Summit that will begin on Friday, Apr. 30 and extend through the weekend. The event is described as “a three-day online gathering of 40+ frontline doctors, scientists, attorneys, researchers, and journalists, who will share invaluable and eye-opening insights into the truth behind the headlines, Covid-19, the rushed vaccine, and the Great Reset.”

.

Here’s the direct link.

My pre-recorded video will show at 11 AM EDT today. Now next Saturday, 8 May.

Far as I know it’s free to listen to the talks. I don’t get anything out of this, except a chance to spread the word about limitations of science and models.

I’ll post the talk itself later for those who can’t make it to the summit.

Wait until you see the stunning graphics I created. It’s like 1980 all over again.

DELAY

Apparently, as they were doing the summit on Friday, the host (says the organizer) “Kartra killed the event—live—during the Q&A with Dr Scott Jensen, who is running for Governor of Minnesota.” Boom, gone. Now I have 42,000+ people texting and emailing about what happened.

Fairly hilarious. If you know anybody at Kartra, send them a laugh.

NEW BOOK

Long-time readers will recall I was doing this before the coronadoom panic. Once that hit, I went full time on the Price of Panic. Now that that panic is becoming routine (alas, not disappearing) the other new book is in editing/production. I believe I have to clean up a part or two. Nothing major. More on this soon.

TWITTER JAIL AGAIN

I am back in the can, boys. For this terrible crime:

This was in response to an NPR story saying a cop shot another black during the commission of a crime. (Blacks commit about 10 times proportionately more crimes than whites, according to the FBI.)

This is my third time in the joint. I am a hardened criminal. I am not going straight. I will continue in my life on the light side.

I am on Gab though!

