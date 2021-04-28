How Will The Killing Begin?

What follows is a big suppose. Just that: a suppose. So don’t get too worked up.

Suppose in the once United States, the left spirals out of control, as it has done so often before in many times and places, and the killing begins. How might it start? Would it be general? Or would the “soft” tyranny which clouds over us merely deepen to suffocating levels? Will it be Soma™ or bullets? Would the collapse be everywhere, or localized to population centers?

I suppose the frequent historical analogy. The debased left, unable to stop itself because it has no Magisterium (as do the based) to draw a line, accelerates until its traditional end, which is the mass grave. I don’t give any of this a large chance, not now. There are still many large, geographic islands of sanity remaining, even if population centers become daily more woke. Neither do I rate our collapse impossible. History is too blood-soaked to be optimistic. We are just supposing. If you think supposing is nuts, read this.

Here is how the killing might begin.

Sooner or later some man, or some small group of men on the right are going to lose their tempers. You can’t keep calling whites evil because of their race, and force them to agree with that judgement, without an eventual reaction. You can’t keep insisting everybody embrace lies—think how many are now official policy!—and force all to pretend to be enthusiastic about the lies without somebody snapping.

Most of us will keep our heads down. A few of us will end up loving Big Brother. But someday, and too damn soon, perhaps, one of us is going to act out, in some small, but noticed, way.

That’s when the debased left will, it is not impossible to suppose, start to kill its perceived enemies.

This acting out will be specific. What I have in mind is not yet another cop doing his job, shooting some mayhem-committing or murdering thug. Our rulers and elite exaggerates and uses these incidents as political fodder, because they understand what these incidents are and what’s involved. It’s only the debased who pretend not to know what they know.

The incident has to be something other than some official or official-like act, like those committed by cops. Don’t forget: the left will eventually need cops, whatever they are called, for their own purposes. They can’t eliminate them.

It won’t be any of you, I trust, dear readers, who finally can’t take anymore. We know that violence is useless against the State. It’s too big. They are many and we are few. They are strong and we are weak. There is no way to win by force. Not for us ordinary people, I mean.

Still, when somebody, or some small group, who doesn’t understand these things loses it and does something ill-advised, the left will have the casus belli it desires.

It doesn’t even have to be a real event, a genuine act. It can be the perceived threat of one. We saw—how many times now?—agencies of the State warning that the largest threat to itself is from the right. This in spite of BLM and Antifa running to a fro, stabbing, looting, burning, murdering.

How do they fool themselves?

By relying on reports done by groups like the Center for Strategic & International Studies, which recently conducted a “study” which “proved” “white supremacy or white nationalist ideologies” are the biggest terrorist threats.

They concluded this after juicing the stats by equating “plots”—which it to say, social media and gaming chatter—with actual killings and mayhem, which is coming from the left. We’re tempted to call this maneuver standard bureaucratic lying, but there’s an element of self-fulfilling prophecy about these things. Many of these investigators believe what they’re saying. Well, it’s easy to believe when money is being showered on you.

We saw, do you recall?, the amateur tyrant who rules Michigan say she had “threats” made against her, the “threats” deduced from on-line chatter. But after it turned out the nonsense came from idiot Antifa leftists, the matter was dropped. This “plot”, therefore, doesn’t count.

We had a trial run of an incident on January 6th, in which a few LARPers and festive folk traipsed through the open Capitol doors, held open, here and there, by Capitol police. One unarmed, harmless lady was shot dead by Capitol police. (Perhaps a feminist shooter?) A government employee died that day, too, a death which the media gloried over, lying about its cause for months.

After this “insurrection”, fences went up and soldiers were brought in to “protect” our rulers. Many of whom turned out to be just as cowardly as we thought. Very dangerous, that. There is no ruler more apt to turn homicidal than a cowardly one. Our government now has a majority of effeminates in power.

Whatever the “final” incident is, it won’t be from the anarcho-tyranny our rulers wield. It won’t be some pack of blacks attacking a group of white civilians who, say, successfully fend off the attack in a deadly way. That kind of thing can only be used if our rulers can paint it as the whites having struck first, with some evidence, however contrived or weak, of the whites “hatred” or “racism” and advanced planning.

Perhaps the incident will be a genuine assassination attempt or threat against one of our petty tyrants. Or a college student sick of critical race theory who pummels some professor—and it’s discovered this student has “ties” (hyperbolic words to describe social media “friends”) to others who are as nauseated as he. Maybe a march by “white nationalists” in which violence is committed, or claimed to be committed.

Anyway, let’s suppose the incident, or a small string of them, no matter how far separated in space or goal, happens, or is said to. What does the left go?

Arrest the perps at first, surely. As with 6 January, they are held in isolation, habeas corpus be damned. Maybe we’ll hear of some new “variant” of coronadoom which requires their quarantine. Or they’ll say the “risk” of new “attacks” is “too great” to allow these men to talk to anybody (outside government).

None of these first arrestees would be killed, I suppose. Indeed, it’s even likely one or more would be induced to “talk”, or it would be reported that one talked. Names would be named. A nation-wide “plot” would be “discovered”, which necessitates, as will be made clear to us by the media, more arrests.

Some of these arrests will come in the military, of the last remaining men—real men—who are not behind the pozzing of the forces. Or who are thought to be unreliable (i.e. have loyal men under them) by the higher ups who are doing the pozzing.

The killing could start during these arrests. In an abrupt change, we’d suddenly hear how it’s not okay to resist arrest, and that, after all, if these people had nothing to hide, they would never have needed arresting and shooting. We’d only be shown video if it can be made to corroborate the State’s side of the story.

I doubt the killing would happen once men were in custody, certainly not immediately. There’s too many other ways of controlling people now, and besides we have grown squeamish. Some likelihood of people disappearing can’t be dismissed, though.

In any case, the left needs to claim there exists a large plot against them. This will almost certainly be, they’ll say, a cabal of “white supremacists”, which as the investigation expands, will reveal a few sympathetic Asians and blacks who were “brainwashed” into joining the movement. It can’t just be “transphobes” or “climate deniers”. It has to be a group that is readily identifiable.

Which brings up the question of how baizuo (white leftists) will identify as non-white. Perhaps some sort of humiliating badge? Don’t scoff at that. Look out the window and see how many people are wearing masks. Indeed, it could be masks. Not wearing one, while white, might be enough to paint one as an enemy. Especially if the media begins to chant “Only white supremacists don’t wear holy masks.”

Even wearing a mask wouldn’t be sufficient to save you, not if “testimony” could be produced saying “I saw him once outside without a holy mask.” Regardless what the badge is, “rewards” will be offered for ratting out cabal members. That point will mark an acceleration. Neighbors who resent be falsely ratted out for non-crimes might (as is just) punish the rat. But to authorities, that punishment is more “evidence” of the plot.

If one of the oligarchs gets too far out of line, they will produce “evidence” it was that oligarch who was funding the cabal.

In order for killing to begin in earnest, the left has to produce real Victims. Perhaps agent provocateurs and false flags will be used. That kind of thing is serious, and it wouldn’t happen until the “plot” is revealed. We have to be primed. Anyway, nobody in power would really care if a host of Antifa were slaughtered. These people are the below whatever the dregs of society are. Their deaths could be useful.

A successful false flag would produce open killings, or at least accelerated “legal” executions. Then nothing stops the blood from flowing until exhaustion.

Dear reader, before you think Yours Truly has lost his way, I remind you every one of these tricks and “steps” has been used before in leftist singularities. The pattern and techniques are historical. The only question is whether it would happen, which I said at first is unlikely.

Because we are so effeminate, I think it far more probable that State’s enemies are milked to death and not killed. Cause them to lose jobs, money, friends, prospects. All the sort of techniques that the debased have been using to great success, only we’ll see them increase and become in various ways official policy.

It all depends on how patient the debased are. If they play the slow game, they ensure the oligarchs take complete and total control. We become Brazil, only less so; more like San Francisco under the on-ramps. Your tent can be made very comfortable! People on the right, not just “conservatives”, are too easy to turn. They even got Prosobiec and Cernovich calling Bruce Jenner “she” now. It cost—and I do mean in monetary terms—the oligarchs very little.

If the left becomes impatient, they’ll go the killing route. They are impatient for a future they can’t identify, they cannot describe, but in which they have an unslakable lust. Right now, the oligarchs are doing fine controlling the media to juice the left masses just enough, but not too much. They obviously believe they can control the beast they have created. Dr Frankenstein thought so, too.

Like I said, my money’s on the oligarchs. But, as the man said, shit happens.

