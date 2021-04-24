Biden Told To Say No More Meat To Combat Global Cooling

Saturdays are good days to think about subscribing. Recall you host is wholly independent (as if any would have him!).

So the oligarchs had Biden mask up and meet our other rulers, via Zoom, to discuss our next big panic. Global cooling.

According to one report, “President Joe Biden’s ambitious plan to slash greenhouse emissions by 50 to 52 percent over the next decade could prompt sweeping changes that could affect how Americans eat, drive and heat their homes.”

Smash!

How Biden smash? Biden take charge! By taking away your meat and having you consume oligarch-owned corporate-produced high-margin food-like plant-and-chemical-based concoctions. Yes, the oligarchs will grow wealthier once you’re forced to give up the healthiest food there is, but you will do your part in ensuring global cooling doesn’t contribute to a tenth of a degree change in globally averaged temperature in the next century.

Specifically (same source):

Cutting red meat consumption by 90% and animal products by 50% Americans may have to cut their red meat consumption by a whopping 90 percent and cut their consumption of other animal based foods in half. Gradually making those changes by 2030 could see diet-related greenhouse gas emissions reduced by 50 percent, according to a study by Michigan University’s Center for Sustainable Systems. To do that, it would require Americans to only consume about four pounds of red meat per year, or 0.18 ounces per day. It equates to consuming roughly one average sized burger per month.

What would all those corporate-owned burger joints do, complain? No, sir. They’ll make the switch to chemical cuts and serve up “impossible” and “beyond meat” “burgers”. And charge more for them, likely, to both increase their profits and convince you it’s your fear-based duty to pay more and “save the planet”.

My dears, the planet isn’t going anywhere and is no need of saving.

A terrible side effect of global cooling, or rather our rulers’ pushing it, is “studies”. We will be faced by a barrage of “research shows” headlines “proving” that whatever scheme experts think up is absolutely utterly imperative and necessary and mandatory and so strongly needed that indeed it is even too late to do anything but we must still do this.

The University of Michigan, as you have seen, is given credit for some of these “studies.” The Beyond Meat company commissioned one such study from UM’s “Center for Sustainable Systems“. And Lo, this study found—or is discovered more appropriate?—Beyond Meat good, real meat bad.

This is terrible news for, among other, polar bears, those photogenic but brutal creatures who eat a ton of seals, ripping the meat off these slippery beasties while they’re still alive. Going to be tough to continuously ship in tons of Beyond Seal to ravenous bears.

But never mind that. Let’s look at the “study”, commissioned by Beyond Meat in their quest to discover whether real meat was better or worse than the fake meat they were selling. What do you think they found—or discovered—in this study? This:

Based on a comparative assessment of the current Beyond Burger production system with the 2017 beef LCA by Thoma et al, the Beyond Burger generates 90% less greenhouse gas emissions, requires 46% less energy, has >99% less impact on water scarcity and 93% less impact on land use than a 1/4 pound of U.S. beef.

So important was this finding—or discovery—they used italics to announce it. That’s how you know it’s true.

Looks like money well spent for Beyond Meat! But don’t applaud yet, because there’s more!

The Center for Sustainable Systems kept at it, finding—or discovering—meat accounts for “56.6%” of “greenhouse gases contribution by food type in [an] average diet.” Not 56.5%. No way. It was much more serious. It was 56.6%. That level of numeric specificity is what makes it science.

The same kind of science like economics. And you know how accurate and useful that science has been.

The Center also helpfully tells us to hate beef the most, followed by cheese, pork, poultry, eggs, and milk. In short, all the best and healthiest foods.

I was happy during the Trump interregnum not to have to write about global cooling, because I had grown sick unto death of it in the years previous. I knew it wouldn’t last, and I loathe being dragged back into this.

Because nothing has changed.

They’ve been trying to ban meat for a long time. Here’s a January, 2019 headline: “Meat consumption must drop by 90% to avert climate crisis, report warns“.

Funny this Lancet study comes to the same exact precise 90% number as the new UM study, ain’t it?

