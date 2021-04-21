Chauvin Sacrificed To What End?

So the jury convicted Chauvin of both murder and manslaughter of the same man. He was found guilty of two murder counts, not just one, and one manslaughter. How is this possible? I ask in ignorance. Some lawyers who read this blog might enlighten us.1
The realpolitik answer is encapsulated in Maxine Waters, that hideous race-baiting evil grifting greedy mediocrity, who promised violence if the jury did not bring a guilty verdict. Waters, that is, swore to unleash a wave of angry of-colors to teach the jury a lesson.
It wouldn’t have been hard to find the jurors. The enemies of the people at the Minneapolis Star-Tribune published their information.
Biden, waking from his slumbers, “prayed” for a guilty verdict. In his favor, he likely didn’t know what the flap was about. He was just mouthing the words put in front of him. Still, Chauvin could not have expected justice when the entire elite and rulers were against him.
Immediately after, the enemies of the people began weighing in. On CBS news radio, a female was saying “officials” were “worried outside agitators” might come in because of the verdict….and? She never finished the sentence. “And act like blacks during riot season” maybe?
She also said the verdict had to be guilty, given the video. She meant the video touted everywhere in the press. And not the other video showing Chauvin had his knee on St Floyd’s back and not neck.
There’s little point rehearsing the evidence. But if you want an excellent just-before-the-verdict take, read “Trial Update: Can Chauvin Find an Irrational Juror?”
There was clearly sufficient evidence for reasonable doubt. But what does evidence matter any more? Anywhere? What matters is power and until the dissident right learns this lesson things will only get worse.
The pandering did not stop with the verdict. And will not stop.
Justice has been served. NYPD will be out tonight to ensure that peaceful demonstrations have the ability to proceed safely.
He didn’t say whether free matches and maps to sneakers stores would be handed out as a convenience for the mostly peaceful protesters.
St George “Lifelong Thug” Floyd “sacrificed” his life, said this prominent drunkard:
Speaker Pelosi: "Thank you George Floyd for sacrificing your life for justice … Because of you and because of thousands, millions of people around the world who came out for justice, your name will always be synonymous with justice."pic.twitter.com/JfapSsKdtX
Elsewhere, the rulers’ mutaween, the religious police known as BLM, was out threatening trucks, shouting “F*** the National Guards”, and generally behaving as thugs behave.
Pandering, i.e. appeasement, never works. It always makes things worse. Who doesn’t know this? Yet it doesn’t mean the debased are not going to stick with it. They are. And will ramp it up. The enemies of the people at MSNBC are already saying the unjust verdict is “not enough.” Even lynching Chauvin would not be enough.
Debased entertainment firms—surely they will all follow suit: post others in the comments—at the NBA “praised” the verdict. And this:
Within minutes of the Derek Chauvin trial verdict, an angry mob has gathered in Columbus, Ohio to scream threats and profanity at police and announce "We're sick of bein' peaceful!" after an officer-involved shooting.https://t.co/NGv0RWesJA
Why will they all boast of their wokeness? Some because they hope sacrificing Chauvin will appease the Race god and prevent further violence.
But mostly because those on the left sees how piety performances gets them ahead. They don’t care about the long-term and societal consequences of their dishonesty. They care only about their selves, and how they will immediately benefit. We will talk more about our leftward spiral toward a bloody singularity later.
The good news, if any, is that crime stats are about to nosedive in all locales with large black populations. Except killings. I do not jest.
It isn’t an official crime if it isn’t written down. What cop wants to risk his and his family’s life to arrest some lowlife when he is the one society thinks is guilty of the “real” crime?
The best and safest thing you can do is stay away from all blacks in the very sort of situations you don’t need me to tell you about. If you are assaulted by a “teen”, you will be charged with hurting the “teen’s” fist. You will be called a racist. You will be hounded by the enemies of the people, and even by your own government.
They wanted the separation, which none of us called for, or even wanted. Let them have it.
Do not give your money to people that hate you. Your library has thousands of free books. You do not need to pay for entertainment and feed that beast the seeks to devour you.
The lawyers say they will appeal, and God bless them. But there is no reason, no reason at all, to trust our government to do the right thing anymore. The enemies of the people are, even now, looking up the names and addresses of appeals judges to publish as a helpful guide to Black Larcenous Marauders.
Chauvin is a goner: pray for him. Pray you’re not next.
New York: #BLM protesters tell white people dining outside to “get the f— out of New York” & that their white-owned taquerias aren’t welcome. The crowd chant along. pic.twitter.com/E8D7B2rkQ8
1I understand he will be charged with the most serious of the crimes, and not also the others. But it is an indication the jury did not take their oaths seriously by convicting him of contradictory crimes.
So awful. So sad.
The more I reflect on this situation, the more angry I become that this thug is being treated as some kind of symbol of virtue while a man just doing his job to serve and protect has been sacrificed for…. what?
We are no longer a civilized society.
Re Pelosi:
What I don’t understand is the judge in this case. It’s as if he wanted a guilty verdict that would be overturned on appeal. Like having your cake and eating it too.
If one criminal can get three funerals, then a law enforcement officer responsible for one death can be found guilty three times. QED. You bigot.
Can anyone see a parallel to Jerusalem 2000 years ago?
Anything is possible when there IS NO LAW. You can convict a squirrel of armed robbery in America today.
Democrats know all about outside agitators. Guess Soros didn’t want to pay them for this “victory”.
Evidence will only matter when we MAKE IT MATTER. And trust me, the cowards of America will not go there. This could be ended in 2 weeks or less if the stupid, useless police would GO HOME AND STAY HOME. But all evidence says they like having things thrown at them and dying. I cannot emphasize enough THIS IS THE AMERICA PEOPLE WANT. All this complaining is irrelevant. PEOPLE DO NOT WANT THIS TO END. Look at the evidence, Briggs, which you CONVENIENTLY IGNORE WHEN YOU DON’T LIKE IT.
No, pandering never works, but people love being kicked, beaten and abused, and pandering leads there. Get it through your head: THIS IS WHAT AMERICA IS AND WANTS. THIS IS YOUR LOSER COUNTRY AND YOU WILL NEVER DO WHAT IT TAKES TO GET IT BACK. EVER. B*tch all you like. YOU LOSE. YOU LOST. IT’S OVER.
God is NOT going to protect people who damned the country to hell. HE at least sees there is free will and America chose Hell.
Not sad, JR. IT’S WHAT AMERICANS CHOSE and WANT. Stop pretending it’s sad.
DAV: PELOSI IS WHAT AMERICANS WANT. THIS IS WHO AMERICANS ARE. Why can’t anyone admit WE FREAKING CHOSE THIS AND MAN UP?????
And no more network TV. D*mn jerks pulled the new shows due to the trial. They can go straight to Hell where they belong. I have had it with virtue-signaling crap that the stupid, demon-worshipping Americans will continue to cowardly support. I am saving tons of money not shopping, not buying anything I don’t need. I have no expenses like a new car (hell will freeze before I spend money on something that expensive and evil), no mortgage payments, nothing. I buy nothing new unless the old one breaks. I WILL NEVER SUPPORT THE COMMIES even if everyone else finds virtue-signaling and greed the way to go.
As to the conviction On All Counts of Officer Chauvin – my brief synopsis (based on my qualifications in law) is as follows:
The State of Minnesota brought (3) separate charges which were (to wit) :
(1) 2nd Degree Manslaughter;
(2) 2nd Degree Murder;
(3) 3rd Degree Murder.
Murder being defined as: ||an unlawful taking of human life with malice aforethought||
Manslaughter being defined as: ||an unlawful taking of human life||
::As The Devil is always in-the-details – we are now entering downtown Devil Ville (Lawyer Land County):
::2nd Degree Manslaughter is an unlawful taking of human life where the only required proof of “intent” is tantamount to “negligence”. The intent (Latin: mens reas) required is a General Intent (intent to do something) rather than a Specific Intent (intent to bring about some consequence).
::2nd Degree Murder is better known under the rubric Felony Murder. Essentially Felony Murder rules normally apply only in instances where an underlying felony crime results in a death (e.g. as when a lawbreaker engages in a home burglary and the targeted homeowner falls down his stairs breaking his neck in an attempt to roust the interloper).
::3rd Degree Murder is better known under the rubric Depraved Heart Murder. Essentially this charge applies to instances where a death results as a consequence of behavior so inherently risky that ANY consequential deaths are presumed to have been both knowable and “known as a probable outcome” to the perpetrator (e.g. exploding sticks of dynamite in a metal trash can in a public parking lot as a way of warding off the pain of boredom symptomatic of long-term juvenile delinquency).
The principal LEGAL controversy over these 3 separate charges concerns (2nd Degree Murder). Minnesota has an unusual statute (called a Merger Statute) under which an individual who is found to have committed a THIRD DEGREE ASSAULT – can be “co-charged” with 2ND DEGREE MURDER. So the crime of THIRD DEGREE ASSAULT blossoms into 2ND DEGREE MURDER under something called STRICT LIABILITY DOCTRINE. It is very bizarre law – which applies in Minnesota and just a very few other jurisprudential backwaters. This kind of Merger Statute is generally considered unenlightened jurisprudence (or, more plainly, bullshit law).
Both MURDER charges were leveled by THE STATE to slake mob blood thirst. These charges were determined to be necessary as POLITICAL OPTICS by those in power. The MANSLAUGHTER charge however was proper and legitimate – and the verdict was supported by the evidence as presented to the Jury. Like it or not – and I don’t – but it is what it is. Chauvin got a FAIR TRIAL and had an outstanding Defense Counsel representing him.
Officer Chauvin will serve a minimum of 10 years sentence.
His conviction appeal – although on some sound grounds -will ultimately flop.
Prior to the TRIAL Chauvin offered to plead guilty to Manslaughter (in the 2nd) in exchange for a 10 year sentence CAP.
The Prosecution declined the plea offer and insisted on TRIAL.
@Sheri: PELOSI IS WHAT AMERICANS WANT. THIS IS WHO AMERICANS ARE. Why can’t anyone admit WE FREAKING CHOSE THIS AND MAN UP?????
Well, I didn’t choose Pelosi but, yes, many did.
@Jan Van Betsuni: Chauvin got a FAIR TRIAL and had an outstanding Defense Counsel representing him.
No he didn’t get a fair trial. Candace Owens says it best:
https://notthebee.com/article/candace-owens-reacts-to-derek-chauvin-verdict
Minneapolis has a police problem. Dating back to the 1920’s-1930’s. They were Chicago North as far as bootlegging was concerned and when things got too hot in Chicago, the gangsters would lay low in Minneapolis/St Paul until things cooled down with the tacit approval of the police. Now that they’ve paid out $27 million to the Floyd family and another $20 million to the family of the lady the Somali cop killed, “Defund the police” could very well be an option. Not as much as a virtue signal from the city government as a management decision after being told by their underwriters that they will no longer assume that liability. So the city would just shove the law enforcement responsibility over to the county and let them handle it with their resources and tax base.
DAV
That woman is POWERFUL!
…and Tucker is right … that’s why they’re trying to shut her up by shutting her down … THAT’s RACISM
I still harken back to her telling off the smug Ted Lieu
https://www.foxnews.com/politics/candace-owens-explodes-ted-lieu-hitler-comments
I forgot, it also shows what an absolute moron Jerry Nadler is
I disagree with idea that a manslaughter conviction was justified, but as a civilized human being, I understand why some people do think it was (like @Jan Van) and I am willing to accept that outcome as a legitimate result of the legal process.
But my major concern in all of this is that as a policeman, unless it could be proven that he was not following procedure, which to my eye was alleged but not proven, there’s no way any of this could rise to murder. To say that he was following procedure but was negligent is reasonable.
To say that he had the mens rea and intent to meet a murder definition is absurd. He did as he was trained and the death was an accident. There is no “there” there, so to speak. It cannot be murder under the accepted definition of the term. If it is, then every procedurally compliant police interaction that ever occurs is a murder charge just waiting to happen if there is a loss of life.
Charging him with murder was just blood being thrown to the mob, and the quick conviction on such was so transparently sacrificial, that I suspect that the appeals court will eventually throw those convictions out and leave him with the manslaughter conviction that he had already agreed to before the politicians rejected it in favor of placating the mob.
I also wanted to say that not only was the jury intimidated, the judge was too. There was no way that judge was ever going to allow the trial to end on anything just a jury verdict that would deflect blame on him. The judge should have been sequestered too, by the looks of it.
What I want to know is what skin the Pittsburg Penguins CEO had in this “game”
I could see the Dallas Stars nee Minnesota North Stars weighing in but …
Holy let’s have a pile on Batman
@(JR Ewing)
|”I disagree with idea that a manslaughter conviction was justified, but as a civilized human being, I understand why some people do think it was (like @Jan Van) and I am willing to accept that outcome as a legitimate result of the legal process.”||
—When I use the word “justified” it applies in the sense that each of the specific statutory elements of the crime(s) charged were proven beyond a reasonable doubt to the minds of the jury based on the evidence admitted to them by the court during the trial. I don’t mean “justified” in the sense that JUSTICE WAS DONE in some philosophical sense. This is a distinction with an important (critical) difference. I saw what evidence there was and a reasonable mind could agree with the jury (or not).
—As I stated “I don’t like” (the verdict) – but I wasn’t a juror.
–
–Chauvin had Qualified Immunity (as a Peace Officer) for his acts – which I believe should have completely shielded him from both Murder charges (both politically charged and essentially wrong). But, that is a problem with The LAW in MINNESOTA – and not with the Judge or this Trial.
||”To say that he had the mens rea and intent to meet a murder definition is absurd.”||
I wholeheartedly agree – but that is the absurdity of the CRIMINAL CODE OF MINNESOTA. Lawyers call this “supplied intent” as opposed to “mental intent”. It has a place in true Felony Murder – perhaps, maybe, in some instances.
||I suspect that the appeals court will eventually throw those convictions out and leave him with the manslaughter conviction that he had already agreed to before the politicians rejected it in favor of placating the mob.||
—The appeals court CAN possibly quash the 3rd Degree Murder conviction based on some technical case precedent. I wouldn’t expect it though.
–The STATE appeals court CANNOT quash the 2nd Degree Murder conviction – but as this was applied to a Peace Officer it is beyond the pale of reason IMO. Nevertheless it will stand. There may be some dispute up in the higher ether of the appellate intelligentia – but fundamentally – NO WAY
–Ultimately the Judge has sentencing control (not the Jury and not the State). Chauvin “technically” exceeded the Reasonable Officer standard established by Graham v. Connor, 490 U.S. 386 (1989). This is a jury determination – I disagree with the JURY – but I was not on THE JURY and the matter is up to their unique judgment under our system.
—Of course this entire trial was POLITICAL THEATER IN EXTREMIS. But – it was still in the dry sense, a trial conducted under the rule of law by an impartial Judge. All trials are imperfect and full of irregularities. This was a Fair Trial (some are not). Whether Justice was served is an entirely different handful of nuts. Candace Owens is entitled to her opinion – but it would be at odds with the Judge presiding over this case whose professional reputation is unimpeachable. He did his job under immense pressure from nefarious buffoons in other branches of government and their pals in our MIND CONTROL REVOLUTIONARY MEDIA.
ummm, well, you know, if Chauvin had just acted with a bit of professionalism none of this would have happened.
yes, I know, Floyd wasn’t a model citizen.
we can’t help that.
what we can help is whether we have model policemen.
Chauvin was not, clearly (something over a dozen misconduct complaints in his career?).
Was Floyd a bad guy? Was Chauvin a racist? Who knows? Who cares?
At that moment Chauvin was incredibly stupid and arrogant.
Get rid of cops like Chauvin and you’ll do more to put a stop to this theatre than anything else.
Just like with the Doom where you can’t trust the stats other than total deaths, here you can’t trust the crime stats for blacks going forward except for total murders. Sad!
Jurors each made the best decision in a bad situation. I.e. kick it up to the appeals court and save my own house from being burnt to the ground. And the judge assured them they could safely do just that.
I watched the full bodycam footage from the point where the police first approached Floyd’s vehicle to the point where the ambulance took him away. My overriding impression was how restrained the police were with a man who refused to do what they asked until (and after) he got out of the police vehicle and had to be restrained. At the very most Chauvin should have been charged with involuntary manslaughter – at the very most.
DavidC
This was a political prosecution from the beginning. Not only was there plenty of evidence for “reasonable doubt,” but there was clear evidence to prove Floyd died of a drug overdose and Chauvin should never have been charged in the first place. And it’s clear that both the judge and the jurors were intimidated and fearful and knew that only one outcome would be acceptable (Did the jury even understand what “reasonable doubt” means?). Judge should have sequestered jury in the first place. Waters should have been arrested for incitement. And the paper doxing jurors should be charged with jury tampering and intimidation (as should those protesting outside courthouse during trial – which is also against the law and is considered a form of jury intimidation). The judge even cited Waters and agreed there may be grounds for mistrial or overturning on appeal (it won’t be – again for political not legal reasons), yet refused to declare mistrial himself (basically he’s afraid and just wanted to kick it to someone higher up to deal with).
And on the same day, the Biden admin began efforts to force doctors – against religious or other conscientious objections – to prescribe puberty blockers and perform tranny-related surgical procedures.
This is nothing but a sick and disgusting clown country now, completely devoted to worship of blacks and trannies, who are the Gods of the new Woke Civil Religion (no matter what their behavior), and where the only “systemic racism” is that devoted to denigrating and discriminating against whites day-in-day-out (by government, media, corporations, schools and universities…you name it).
I wish China or Russia would just launch a nuke at DC and decapitate this sick regime.
Note also that Hennepin County went +43 to Biden in ’20 (Minneapolis proper went at least +75 Biden). Chauvin never had a chance with that juror pool.
Get out of the cities isn’t just good advice due to the increase in crime, increase in cost, decrease in security, decrease in social trust, etc. The legal system in these places is far less just than you’ll get elsewhere.
@Larry Hagman
@Jan Van Betsuni
Both Minnesota and Wisconsin statutes seem to reject any consideration of mens rea
They EVEN give short shrift to the idea of self defense – Whoever wins the physical fight loses the legal one
I know a guy who was accosted by an acquaintance of his, the acquaintance came onto this guys property, yelled at him and made like a ballplayer/umpire pushing at him with his stomach
When all was said and done the acquaintance called the police on this guy –
The prosecutor charged them both and eventually threatened “FELONY ASSAULT and BATTERY” on the guy if he didn’t plead “no contest” to a lesser misdemeanor charge.
Here’s the question to consider: initially the state floated the possibility of a 1st degree murder charge. Does anyone really believe that had that been part of the trial, that this jury would not have also convicted Chauvin of 1st degree murder?
The left is immune to facts and evidence–they KNOW what they feel, and that is all they need to know. The rest are just words.
@Rudolph Harrier
If Maxine Waters had told them to, yes
You have (had) a real nice town here, it’d be a pity if the rest of it burned down
Scott in Phx:
“what we can help is whether we have model policemen.
“Chauvin was not, clearly (something over a dozen misconduct complaints in his career?).”
You may be shocked to learn that criminals often make baseless allegations of misconduct against officers who arrest them. It’s simply good jailhouse lawyering. Chauvin’s number of misconduct complains is not unusual for a long career on an urban police force. If I recall correctly, few if any of the complaints were found to have merit.
First Degree Murder is the ultimate test of malice aforethought proof beyond a reasonable doubt. Defense counsel (Nelson) would have had a picnic-in-the-park-day establishing lack of premeditation or other qualifying factors constituting the requisite malice aforethought for a First Degree conviction.
MURDER (or REDRUM if you are a Kubrick/King fan) has a special visceral appeal to the mob. Any flavor of MURDER will do just fine:: 1st, 2nd, 3rd, or Synthetic Strict Liability Felony Murder under a Merger Doctrine predicated on proof of a Third Degree Assault (which is how they got their Murder in the 2nd Degree conviction in this case – b/c it was the only way that they could).
MURDER makes the Headlines. Murder in the Headlines keep goods in the stores and prescription drugs on the pharmacy shelves.
If the Prosecution Team (all ringers by the way – hired from the outside – not a single staff employee of Minnesota State) had charged 1st Degree Murder they would have had egg on their faces.
“Get rid of cops like Chauvin and you’ll do more to put a stop to this theatre than anything else.”
No, I really don’t think so.
To be honest, I couldn’t work up any interest in the original event or this trial. As an engineer, I live and breathe root cause analysis. If you take the time to collect data and assess it honestly, you aren’t going to start with bar #11 on the Pareto chart and expect to make any headway. In fact, by ignoring bars #1 thru #10, there’s a good chance you will make the problem worse. Do black lives matter? If you choose to ignore threats #1 thru #10 to black lives, and focus solely on #11, you are effectively saying that no, black lives don’t matter. You are really saying that some goal other than black lives matters a lot more, so much more, in fact, that you are willing to sacrifice more black lives to achieve that goal.
Rudolph: I believe this jury would have convicted him of literally anything put before them. Prosecution should have just thrown in the JFK assassination, Epstein’s death, and a few other unsolved mysteries (perhaps he’s the real DB Cooper?). And if they really wanted to impress the Left – especially Rachel Maddow – they should have charged him with being a Russian agent as well!
“You are really saying that some goal other than black lives matters a lot more, so much more, in fact, that you are willing to sacrifice more black lives to achieve that goal.”
If the BLM crowd really believed their rhetoric and wanted to protect black lives, they’d sponsor a series of nationwide PSAs on how to behave when under arrest.
Y’all his lawyers were absolute shit. Like I wonder if they screwed up on purpose level absolute shit. They didn’t even argue Floyd died of a drug overdose. They just mealy mouthed about oh gosh lots of stuff might have contributed so who knows what happened, amirite? Watch the closing arguments, it’s embarrassing.
Ryan, give ’em a break–they don’t want their houses burnt down either.
All Lives Matter … Even the Babies in their Mothers’ Wombs … whatever their Colour …. How about Protesting the Murders of those Little Ones??? That actions are legal, does not necessarily make them right or sinless before God.
We have all sinned and have fallen short before God. Let us pray for the graces of repentance all round.
God bless, C-Marie
Milton Hathaway: “You are really saying that some goal other than black lives matters a lot more, so much more, in fact, that you are willing to sacrifice more black lives to achieve that goal.”
This is obvious to us, but to our amazement and frustration most people can’t see it. Most people think this is simply about poor blacks being put upon by mean whites. If you try to explain there is a larger game afoot where blacks — and others — are deceived into acting as destroyers by a sinister force who gains power by making men miserable, they think you’re nuts.