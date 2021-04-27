Paper Says Social Distancing Doesn’t Work; Lockdowns Don’t Work; Deaths At Yearly Low; More — Coronavirus Update LXIII

Look for new plots in the update below.

A RARE SIGHTING

I will join this robust list of malcontents, lunatics, deniers, outcasts and iconoclasts in my speech, “Fools! I will destroy them all!”

COVID-19 & The Great Reset at the Restore The Culture summit.

Truth Over Fear summit is a three-day online gathering of 40+ frontline doctors, scientists, attorneys, researchers, and journalists, who will share invaluable and eye-opening insights into the truth behind the headlines, Covid-19, the rushed vaccine, and the Great Reset. Big Tech does not want you to hear this information and is working hard to censor us. Most of our presenters have been silenced. In fact, the same day we published this summit, YouTube terminated our account and we are now shadow banned everywhere.

I believe I’m at 11 AM Saturday. Presentation (already recorded) first, and at 11:30 a Q&A (live). Wait until you see my industry-leading graphics, created with forefinger & Gimp. This will make sense when your eyes boggle at what I’ve done.

This is free, I think, except for some parts. I get nothing from it. My talk is general and is on how models only say what they’re told to say.

RAGING GAY HORROR

Remember that short horror film we saw a couple of weeks back? This is its sequel. This is why we are doomed.

EUROSANITY

Item: Americans Will Officially Need A Vaccine Passport For Travel To Europe In 2021. Ursula von der Leyen says so. Women, as ever, are too over-cautious in general to be leaders.

Anyway, bye bye Europe. Enjoy your fear.

LOCKDOWNS DON’T WORK

This will be my first and possibly last tweet (thread) as I am mostly here to learn. It is prompted by a recent study questioning lockdown efficacy that is getting a lot of attention. It appears people believe it to be the first of its kind, but I have been collecting similar — Brumby (@the_brumby) January 13, 2021

A nice thread of papers proving what was always obvious to all but Experts.

I’ve said it, oh, three or four hundred times, but here it is again. Lockdowns force everybody in tight quarters, just like in fall when we go inside to escape the cold, there to more efficiently spread respiratory and other communicable diseases. See below for the predictable pattern that emerges, in the all-cause weekly death (or Perspective Plot).

All Experts knew this before 2020. They pretended to forget it after that.

The people in England know it:

The gigantic march through the whole of central London yesterday took in

Hyde Park Corner, Marble Arch, Ox St, Holborn, City,down to Embankment, Parliament Sq & back to HPk. Still ppl in Ox St when it finished. Nine miles of people. Many hundreds of thousands. pic.twitter.com/YVWaGtYPGR — Francis Hoar (@Francis_Hoar) April 25, 2021

ANTI-SOCIAL DISTANCING

In the Price of Panic we tell the story of so-called social distancing. It started as a little girl’s science project. She wrote a model, with the help of scientist dad, showing that social distancing works when you assume social distancing works.

Dad decided to juice it a bit and published it as a paper. Just one more paper with a model saying exactly what it was told to say, as all models do. But it was picked up by chance by WHO.

“Who?”

That’s what I said. Anyway, they picked it up and it became a thing. Not a good thing, either, for the WHO—don’t say it—recommended against social-distancing in a 2019 guideline paper.

But in 2020, being Experts, they forgot they said it.

Now some are touting the PNAS paper “A guideline to limit indoor airborne transmission of COVID-19” by Bazant and Bush, saying the paper says social distancing doesn’t work. You’ll see a lot of headlines of the “MIT study says 6 or 60 feet, it doesn’t matter” variety.

This is nice, in its way, but this paper, like all the others, is based on theoretical models which assume what it seeks to prove. From the Abstract:

We here build on models of airborne disease transmission in order to derive an indoor safety guideline that would impose an upper bound on the “cumulative exposure time,” the product of the number of occupants and their time in an enclosed space. We demonstrate how this bound depends on the rates of ventilation and air filtration, dimensions of the room, breathing rate, respiratory activity and face mask use of its occupants, and infectiousness of the respiratory aerosols.

Well, there it is. Models saying what they’re told to say. Their model was also told to say masks work, which observations show they don’t.

“Did they check their model against Reality, Briggs? You know. Make predictions and check them?”

You are so cute. Of course not.

However, it doesn’t make me sad that people are representing this paper as “proving” social-distancing doesn’t work.

FRISCO FREEZE OUT

Item: “More people died from overdoses than from the coronavirus in San Francisco last year.”

Say, it looks like Experts who forced everybody to shelter in place in Frisco got it wrong.

A rare error for Experts, who are experts. With PhDs and other advanced degrees in expertology.

READER REPORTS

From SL in Manitoba.

Thought I would send you an update to what’s happening here in Manitoba. While we basically have had no spikes in regards to hospitalizations or deaths, our government continues to clamp down with severe restrictions. Here is a snippet of what was announced today, in addition to restrictions we’ve been facing since November: The following additional public health order restrictions will be in effect on Wednesday, April 28 at 12:01 am for a period of four weeks: no visitors will be allowed to private households either indoors or outdoors with certain exceptions including allowing one visitor for people who live alone;

no indoor gatherings will be permitted and outdoor gatherings of up to 10 people will be allowed in public outdoor spaces only;

faith-based gatherings will be limited to 25 per cent capacity or a maximum of 10 people, whichever is lower, with indoor mask use required at all times

patio dining will be restricted to groups of four people only with no household restrictions;

food courts in malls and shopping centres will be required to close;

gyms and fitness centres continue to be limited to 25 per cent capacity, but individuals, patrons and staff will be required to maintain physical distancing of three metres (nine feet) from others;

spectators at outdoor sports and recreation facilities will be limited to one parent/caregiver spectator per youth participant, if physical distancing of two m (six ft.) is maintained;

dance, theatre and music schools will continue to be limited to 25 per cent capacity, but the new orders will limit the maximum number of people on site to 10 with one parent/caregiver spectator per youth participant, if physical distancing of two m (six ft.) is maintained;

personal service business will be able to continue to operate at 50 per cent capacity, but appointments will be required;

day camps will be permitted to have up to 10 children indoors and outdoors; and

retail stores must be limited to 25 per cent of the capacity of the store or up to 250 patrons, whichever is lower, and malls will be limited to 25 per cent of the facility’s capacity. In addition to these changes, enforcement will be enhanced in key sectors including for self-isolation requirements. Stakeholder outreach will be also be increased in malls and other spaces where gatherings are taking place.

From Joel S Hirschhorn comes an announcement of his new book, Pandemic Blunder: Fauci and Public Health Blocked Early Home COVID Treatment.

About the Book:Pandemic Blunder contains considerable medical information and data to support a number of proven safe, cheap generic medicines and protocols that knock out the coronavirus when given early. Read about the pioneering, courageous doctors who have been using innovative approaches to prevent their COVID patients from needing hospital care and facing death. The book includes many expert opinions and Real World Evidence from doctors that show 70 to 80 percent of COVID deaths could have been prevented—and still can be. Don’t be victimized by disinformation and propaganda. Learn how corrupt forces are aiming to make billions of dollars from expensive medicines and vaccines, and how hundreds of thousands of deaths could have—and should have—been prevented! Detailed information is given to help people protect their lives by using simple prevention protocols, an alternative to vaccines.

BOOK

The Price of Panic.

Website of similar name: price of panic.

THE NUMBERS

Sources: CDC State data (source), CDC official toll number one, number two (the old weekly file, now suspect). Causes of death (source). Deaths by age. Covid & flu. WHO flu tracker. All current as of Monday night.

Daily tests (in very light brown) and positivity (blue) from Johns Hopkins.

I loathe moving averages—because the replace the data with a model. They should have put weekly averages instead. Still trying to figure how to download this so I can do on my own.

Remember how Experts told us—promised us—of the coming Texas & Florida apocalypse when they ended their mask mandates?

Top row: northern states with mask mandates. Bottom row: southern states without mask mandates. Mask mandates do nothing.

Michigan extended its useless mask mandate to 2-4 year olds. The governor there is crazy. Look below to see what the estimated lifetime risk of death for this age group is.

Show mask fanatics this graph above. See if they see it. They will not. Religious belief in the cult of the mask is a powerful filter.

You do see, though, the tiny initial bump in the south, corresponding to the larger bumps in the north, followed in the south only by the summer bump, after the first wave passed in the north. Then everybody joins the usual cycle in this winter. We get the late spring mini-bump, as we always used to with flu, and then comes summer.

Mask mandates do not work. There is zero evidence for them. Yet MI and OR want PERMANENT maskings, trackings, etc. It is purely a power play for oligarchs to further consolidate businesses. It’s only your fear that lets it happen.

CDC weekly ALL CAUSE death counts, or the Perspective Plot, from late 2009 until now. The late drop off is late counting: it takes up to eight weeks to get all data. We need to look at all cause deaths because we can’t quite trust the attributed COVID numbers.

The black line is deaths of any kind. The red is COVID. The blue line is flu+pneumonia (it’s the pneumonia that kills most flu patients). The blue is estimated starting mid year 2020 because CDC stopped separate reporting on flu. The suspicion is some flu and pneumonia deaths are being attributed to COVID.

Deaths are down from what we’d expect this time of year. Perhaps the most vulnerable died a little early last year. (This sentence will shock those who think death is impossible for themselves, even under government or expert protection.)

Here is the CDC deaths “involving” COVID.

Still panicking? Why? For what reason?

Here is another way to look at all deaths, the week-of-the-year all-cause deaths. This is BIG because it’s so small.

Green line is 2021, red is 2020. The dotted line are all cause deaths minus COVID. That means the 2020 deaths that look out of place(above the mass of other lines but below the dotted line) are deaths caused by the panic.

By late 2020 we had got used to the panic, and many who would have died this time of year had already died, and so most of the excess deaths were doom deaths. And we’re now past all reason for panic. Except people find it difficult to let go.

NEW More proof is had in this, the weekly counts of various causes of death.

Note the different y-axis scales. Drop offs at ends due to reporting delays. Notice next the spikes around April 2020 of everything from Alzheimers to septicemia. These are panic-caused, likely iatrogenic deaths. E.g. NY and nursing homes. That’s what freaking out does. Panic kills. The January spikes in all deaths is quite normal, as we know.

One thing that stands out as deeply suspicious is the smoothness of the COVID only deaths. Whereas everything else is rough and bouncy. Also quite odd are the Unclassified, whose official name is “Symptoms signs and abnormal clinical and laboratory findings not elsewhere classified”. Notice these are increasing as total deaths are dropping, even below expected numbers.

Flu is still missing. Though this is the time of year, in the northern hemisphere, where we expect to be low (but not zero). Here is the WHO’s global flu tracker:

Flu is still gone the whole world over. For almost a full year now. Yes. A year without flu. Astonishing.

Here’s another way to look at it, which highlights the very first (Twitter) graph atop this post, by which I mean the spring “mini-bump” after the main flu surge and before summer:

You can see Swine Flu, which started at an odd time, and which caused a minor panic. And you can see where flu vanished into … where exactly? Hello? Hello The Science believers? Where?

Here is the CDC official population mortality rates for the all causes other than COVID, and “involving” COVID (with and of; “involving” is CDC’s word).

POPULATION FATALITY RATES Age COVID OtherCause 1 Under 1 year 0.0000170 0.00620 2 1–4 years 0.0000020 0.00026 3 5–14 years 0.0000023 0.00016 4 15–24 years 0.0000190 0.00100 5 25–34 years 0.0000800 0.00190 6 35–44 years 0.0002300 0.00290 7 45–54 years 0.0006500 0.00530 8 55–64 years 0.0016000 0.01200 9 65–74 years 0.0039000 0.02400 10 75–84 years 0.0096000 0.05600 11 85 years and over 0.0250000 0.17000

A reminder that these are from totals, and so represent the closest thing to lifetime population fatality rates. Anyway, the risk is so small for the young there is no reason to panic. None.

About masks in more depth, see this article and this one and especially this one. Leave the Cult of the Mask.

