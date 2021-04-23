Lying About Structural Racism In Medicine

We are used to our elites and rulers lying to us these days. Nobody, even partisans, expects what they hear from on high is the truth. Partisans don’t mind the lies, thinking they’ll come out ahead, somehow, when it’s their side doing the lying.
And since the debased hold sway in almost every single institution, the lies from the left predominate.
One of the bigger lies from our rulers comes from the CDC. No, not about the coronadoom. About “racism”. Rochelle Walensky, the agency’s new political head, said (or had said in her name), “racism is a serious public health threat that directly affects the well-being of millions of Americans”.
She didn’t mean the wave of anti-white sentiment and actions coursing through the nation which are not-quite-official policy. No, sir. She meant—well, she meant nothing really. But she’s a politician, and therefore knew that to get ahead, or even remain at one’s post, one has to praise the Eternal Victim.
This is why she said “racism” is an “epidemic impacting public health”. She said “racism” is the cause of “stark health disparities that have mounted over generations.”
To which any Realist would say “No, it isn’t.”
Not if by “racism” she means blacks being given less because of their race. Which nowhere happens. Indeed, the opposite is true.
Proof? Look at this headline: Boston doctors call for racially discriminating against patients in order to promote social justice. This is a bit unfair. The “Boston” means Harvard. Puritan headquarters.
These quacks “slam what they call ‘colorblind policies,’ or the concept of equality for individuals of all races and ethnicities under the law”, meaning they advocate quotas. And since quotas always, absolutely always, bring a lessening of standards, what they want is to treat whites badly, or not at all, so they can concentrate on Victims.
Who should also receive “reparations”, a subject on which these quacks, because they have memorize bone names, gave them ample wisdom.
Not that having skills or knowledge is essential any more. What matters, as we have seen, is how much one can be seen to be caring.
Because of the way they use it, reparations is a dead word, our first one today. It used to mean the justice given to a deserving unfortunate. It now means, when used officially, the spoils doled out to official Victims.
This word joins a growing collection of other words, a list of which can be found in any press release or press conference by any elite or ruler.
In the old days before 2020, epidemic had a precise meaning that, even if used metaphorically, would allow its readers to have a fair grasp of what was being said. Epidemic used to define something large, and noticeable. It now doesn’t even mean “more rather than fewer”, as in “more blacks than whites suffer at the hands of the medical doctors”, because the opposite is true when considering the health of individuals. Epidemic, as in “epidemic of racism”, is a dead word.
Anyway, this Walensky is promising “health equity”, equity being another dead word that means its opposite. It, as everyday experience proves, is defined as the Victim getting more than the Oppressor.
Victim and Oppressor are also dead, and now mean whatever groups the rulers look upon favorable and unfavorably, whether its members have suffered or caused suffering.
Joining Walensky in the racism lie is James L. Madara, MD a CEO and Executive Vice President of something or other, who cares what. He was forced to write for the American Medical Association, on “Speaking out against structural racism at JAMA and across health care”.
What happened was that the editor of JAMA, Howard Bauchner, and another doc, Ed Livingston, forgot themselves for a moment during a podcast and told the truth. “No physician is racist, so how can there be structural racism in health care?” they wisely asked each other.
Oops.
The NYT says the “the response to both was swift and angry, prompting the journal to take down the podcast”. Bauchner was semi-fired, i.e. “placed on administrative leave”.
Madara, writing about this, lied about folks being “outraged” and having other faux-rage-like emotions. He anxiously asserted that yes!, indeed!, now when the practice of medicine has never been more prominent and available, it is ackshually the worst time ever for Victims.
The NYT quotes another liar named Blackstock, who said Bauchner’s and Livingston’s true statement “caused an incalculable amount of pain and trauma to Black physicians and patients. And I think it’s going to take a long time for the journal to heal that pain.” We can at least believe Blackstock has trouble calculating. Everything else is a lie.
On and on it goes, everybody lying, everybody knowing everybody is lying, but all doing it just the same, in an effort to gain the most applause for best performance of grief.
When the end comes, no one will lament it.
Subscribe or donate to support this site and its wholly independent host using credit card or PayPal click here
Categories: Culture
So the real question remains, can anything be salvaged, or do we have to start over from scratch? To me, it’s looking like a clean slate policy will be best. It’s for the children (whom our enemies want to murder or indoctrinate).
I was a paramedic at one point in my life. “Oppression ” my foot! Blacks have higher rates of being overweight, obese and using substances such as cigarettes, drugs Nd alcohol. Generally, they are not a healthy population. But in this day and age, personal responsibility doesn’t even come into play.
I’m okay with this. If the rich and powerful want to murder their children with incompetent doctors, why not?
If one makes up fake diseases like racism, that would mean they are fantasy writers, NOT SCIENTISTS. Now, if only the idiot masses could comprehend this…..
Technically, POLITICS is the disease infecting the world and the only cure is to put all the politicians on an island and let them devour each other. Substitute “POLITICS” every time you hear “racism”. Keep it up. It at least annoys them…..
Doctors hate their patients as much as parents hate their children. The field of medicine was forever ruined when they let women in and it’s downhill forever more. Women proudly killed medicine for a 15 second spot on CNN. Most women are deplorable. Create your own medical society while there are still those who remember reality. Call it a fiction book club so you can operate without being disturbed by the crazies.
There are NO reparations, only political payouts. The greediest, most worthless usually come first, so look whose hand is out and you’ll know who the most vile are.
No one is FORCED to write anything. They sell their soul to keep a job. No one is forced to sell their soul. They do it all the time now out of cowardice, yes. America would NEVER had happened if we had the cowardly idiots we have now….
There was a time this could have been stopped easily, BUT NO ONE DID. It actually still can, but PEOPLE WANT THIS. THEY LOVE IT AND VOTE FOR IT AND SUPPORT IT. THAT is reality. Yes, no will lament the end of humanity when it comes. We are completely lost.
McChuck: Clean slate, definately. Nature will take out those who don’t understand and we’ll have a clean slate. That’s what nature is for–getting rid of the evil and starting over.
Black significance to Democrat politicians is as a reliable voting block kept so by government largess which effectively returns them to jobless slavery as long they acquiescence to Democrat ideology.
Now, since most Blacks are under control its time to roll phase two, i.e., use engineered Black history along with more largess to shame and control Whites and make them a reliable Democrat bloc, too.
America is headed for oblivion with few seeming to care that they are being bribed and cowed into submission.
KOOLS (High Nicotine – High Tar – Menthol CIGARETTES) and COLT MALT LIQUOR (High Alc. Low Cost Beer Alternative) were among many life-style products directly targeted by Corporate America towards consumers of color. Where’s the mea culpa?
The “struggle session” is an essential feature of satanic revolution. Normal people live in terror of being denounced, are quick to denounce others, and will join the baying mob demanding groveling confession for counter-revolutionary crimes, with most too cowardly to resist. It is vicious psychological torture, and perhaps physical torture, to compel obedience that can lead to murder and even oceans of blood. It is deadly serious business. That it has raised its hideous head here in America is horrifying. And this obscenity is being conducted by black-hearted thugs incongruously wearing their “Facebook faces” — that depressingly ubiquitous idiot grin everyone now affects. When the AntiChrist appears he’ll be sporting his damned Facebook face, and women everywhere will scream in rapture, like they did for the Beatles, and they’ll throw their underwear at him, like they did for Tom Jones. And idiot grinning men will cheer.
Dean: Agreed. Now, if we could only break the addiction of the idiots of America to electronic soma. VERY, VERY few, including so-called conservatives, will give up Facebook because blah, blah, blah. We are hooked on stupid electronics and will die of that addiction.
Yada Yada.
But the GOOD NEWS here — now that the CDC’s Main Talking Head has declared Racism a “PUBLIC HEALTH ISSUE” — is that the Fabulous Fauci can now officially be asked to fix it!
He is, after all, the Premier Public Health Expert in the World (just ask him! or ask NBC, CBS, CNN, ABC, etc.)
Praise the Fauci, Racism is about to be officially on the Fauci Hit List! It will undoubtedly take quite a while and require much diligent mask-wearing & such…..but Look Out Racism, you’re about to be Fauci’d!