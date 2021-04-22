The Transition To Our Next Panic/Power-Grabbing Scheme — Earth Day Special Report

We haven’t finished with the coroandoom panic, not yet. The leeches (“reporters”) are still running around screaming about “raging surges”, “surging rages”, “variants”, “breaking points”, and so on and so forth.

Ontario turned itself into a police state. Woke American governors, looking on with approval, desire to do the same to their States.

As we saw yesterday, lunatic coronadoom devotees are posting tweets boasting of their vaccines but promising to continue to wear masks forever and ever, because masks show you care. Showing that you care, even if your caring kills people, is the deathblood of progressivism.

Again, the evil tyrant ruling over Michigan wants to make mask wearing permanent.

But summer is coming.

It’s going to be tough to justify the lockdowns when deaths fall to background levels—that is, when it is recognized, for the event has already occurred. They’ll still try, using two methods: (1) Zero COVID, the insistence of eternal vigilance until no more doom deaths are reported anywhere in the world, which will never, not ever, happen, and (2) a return to “case” reporting, emphasizing “variants”. “Cases” are only positive tests, most not even associated with any illness, but the public can never remember that. And the leeches have no interest in reminding anybody.

Even so, their control must continue to slip. It just can’t be that they keep it by forever threatening the coronadoom. It will, eventually, become too familiar to people. Not that they can’t finagle a way to keep it going another year, maybe even more. But at sometime it has to fade.

And must be replaced.

The current candidate is global cooling, a.k.a. global warming, a.k.a. climate change, a.k.a. their newest invention climate emergency. This isn’t supposition. They are boasting of this.

The political magazine Scientific American announced the new strategy, “We Are Living in a Climate Emergency, and We’re Going to Say So“. This call is being taken up everywhere.

The Scientific American begin by softening the reader up, emphasizing why tyranny was necessary because of the coronadoom panic, which most believed, and then transitioning into saying global cooling is an emergency, too.

A sudden, record-setting cold snap cuts power to the entire state of Texas. These are also emergencies that require immediate action. Multiply these situations worldwide, and you have the biggest environmental emergency to beset the earth in millennia: climate change.

It really doesn’t make any difference that, as I point out in a new paper, the weather and our ability to deal with it is getting better, not worse. Because of selective reporting, and effective—I do not jest—use of hyperbole, the leeches can make pleasant summer afternoons seem like a plague of politicians.

Time magazine, the same outlet that boasted of how the debased “fortified” the election against Trump, put out a propaganda sheet with a picture of the world on fire. Global warming theory, they say, is going to make it hotter, and also colder, which explains all those snowstorms, cold snaps, and icings.

They also boast of using the power-grabbing schemes learned during the corodnadoom panic, promising to apply them next to global cooling.

The Pandemic Remade Every Corner of Society. Now It’s the Climate’s Turn On her third day as the Secretary of Housing and Urban Development, Marcia Fudge phoned the White House. She had taken over an agency with a role to play addressing a range of crises as the lack of affordable housing in U.S. cities has left hundreds of thousands homeless and millions more in financial straits. She connected with Joe Biden’s climate team. Fudge and Gina McCarthy, Biden’s national climate adviser, talked about addressing climate change and the affordable-­housing shortage at the same time. Three weeks later, the Administration announced plans to provide for more than 1 million resilient and energy-­efficient housing units.

That’s 1 million resilient and energy-­efficient housing units, eh. Sound like a money-routing scheme to payoff oligarchs to you, too? The housing crisis was in part caused by government “solutions” to the corondadoom panic. (Indeed it’s hard to discover any crisis that was not created by government “solutions” to something.)

CNN comes right out and says it, too: “‘In the end, everything is about equity’: How experts say the pandemic could invigorate climate change action”.

“‘The pandemic has given us a trial run,’ said Alice Hill, the David M. Rubenstein senior fellow for energy and the environment at the Council on Foreign Relations.” Did it, Alice, did it.

To be a true power grab scam, all elites have to get behind it. That true here?

Yes: Church in Wales declares climate emergency “Members of the Church in Wales on April 14 declared a climate emergency and agreed that an ‘urgent and rapid global response’ to global warming is necessary.”

What does a church in Wales know about thermodynamics? Squat diddly. Maybe less. So why are they calling for “solutions”?

They won’t call for lockdowns in the same sense as before. But they can certainly mandate “clean” energy—i.e. payoffs to oligarchs controlling windmills—and take you car away, making it easier to control you. They’ll say you can’t have meat—i.e. payoffs to oligarchs controlling high-margin food production and plant-based farming. Things like that.

