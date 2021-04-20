God Catches Cooties From Man; Michigone & Oregone Mull PERMANENT Mask Mandate; More — Coronavirus Update LXII

VATICAN CATCHES A COLD

So the Vatican is holding a health conference, promoting it using an image like the one in Michelangelo’s Sistine Chapel, where God gives life to man. Only this time God has on a glove, and so does man, lest either man catch God’s cooties, or man gives his to God. It’s not clear.

Name of the thing is Exploring the Mind, Body & Soul: Unite to Prevent, Unite to Cure. Sounds like any other busybody money-sucking virtue-signaling paper-shuffling NGO, no?

All the best people are coming. Like Deepka Chopra, who will try to quantum heal the coroandoom by putting sick people into Schrodinger boxes in which they are both cured and dead simultaneously. Chelsea Clinton—yes, the CC—will deliver the talk “If you abort your baby, it can’t catch a disease”.

Cindy Crawford, the model, will discuss the best outfits to wear to your vaccination. Thupten Jinpa, PhD, and President of the Compassion Institute will deliver meaningful looks of sympathy at the crowd. Some sources are reporting he might even sigh.

Joe Perry from Aerosmith’s talk is titled “The best guitar picks for use in a pandemic”. Oligarchs like John Scully have been tapped to push their latest investments. CEO of Salesforce Marc Benioff is coming. The CEOs of Moderna and Pfizer will be there giving the joint talk “Blood Clots? What Blood Clots?”

Finally, the Fabulous Fauci will come! He will decide on what he will say after hearing what he thinks the other speakers want to hear.

This thing is huge. It’s well the organizers put the soul last in the title, because that element is scarcely represented, if at all. The discussion will be on “deeper meaning of human existence and seek areas of convergence between the humanities and the natural sciences”.

If my reading of history is right, the deeper meaning of human existence is something the Vatican figured out a couple of thousand years ago. Nothing about panicking over diseases in that deeper meaning. But, things change. Which is probably why they don’t mention the name of our Lord in any of the material of this conference.

If one were conspiracy theorist, one would say this has all the markings of our New World Order promised by so many.

MADNESS

Some residents are fuming as Oregon considers a permanent mask mandate, even as some states loosen coronavirus restrictions. https://t.co/7L2EhoIMB7 — AP West Region (@APWestRegion) April 17, 2021

The article begins, “A top health official is considering indefinitely extending rules requiring masks and social distancing in all businesses in the state.”

Top health official. An expert, credentialed in expertology, which guarantees his opinion is correct and true and, of course, unquestionable. Lest one become a denier of The Science.

Long time readers will recall how we joked over a year ago they’d never ask for mask mandates and lockdowns for flu. Boy was that funny.

Gretchen “I Cannot Be Wrong” Whitmer is doing the same for Michigan: Michigan Moving To Make ‘Emergency’ COVID-19 Mandates Permanent.

But what makes the Great Lakes State truly unique now is that it wants to make its emergency rules for businesses permanent. State bureaucrats are moving to impose permanent regulations that would mandate the following and more on all Michigan businesses: mask wearing whenever employees are within six feet of someone else, daily health screenings, extensive record keeping, and keeping a “COVID-19 safety coordinator” on-site. Retail stores, personal care services, and other businesses open to the public would have to become the mask police: They would be required to make all customers wear masks, vaccinated or not.

What makes this story even more horrible is that some organizations have sued Whitmer over her against-all-evidence rules—and won. But she ignores the courts.

The Mackinac Center Legal Foundation filed a lawsuit on behalf of three medical providers who had been shut down, and a patient who had been denied care, and the Michigan Supreme Court eventually ruled that the governor had acted illegally and could not extend these emergency orders indefinitely. Whitmer, nevertheless, maintained unilateral control.

The only way to counteract this kind of tyranny, and not be arrested, is to convince people to release their fear. We need to get a message to the people what they are doing to themselves. Please help spread the word!

We see next, the word is getting out a bit.

NO POLITICIANS WERE HURT

Sadly.

Item: European anger grows as lockdowns and third wave sweep continent while UK and US re-open: Italian restaurant owners in violent clashes with police over closures – after corrupt health workers gave thousands of vaccines to young ‘queue jumpers’

Item: Riots rock Montreal as COVID-19 lockdown protests turn ugly

Item: NOT ON THE “NEWS”: HUGE protest yesterday in Denmark against lockdown measures.

VACCINE

Item: UK government reports 847 deaths, 12 brain injuries, 112 blind following corona shots. “A total of 626,087 adverse side effects occurred, with 132,528 reported for Pfizer, and 492,105 for AstraZeneca. This total is up nearly 70,000 from the previous week’s report of 556,609 adverse side effects.”

Yellow Card reporting (at least somebody still has a sense of humor) official site.

John Carver reminds us of the VAERS system for loose reporting of vaccine side effects.

CULT OF THE MASK

There is no doom but Coronadoom

There is no death but Coronadeath

Praise be the Coronadoom

Destroyer of Worlds

Retweet if you’re partially or fully vaccinated but you’re still wearing a mask to help protect your community. #WearAMask Post a photo in reply! pic.twitter.com/lrbye1duuv — Nick Knudsen ?? (@NickKnudsenUS) April 17, 2021

Tell somebody in the Cult of the Mask of Florida, Texas, or Sweden and they will not hear you. I don’t mean they ignore you, pretending not to have heard. I mean they do not hear.

What you are telling them is so foreign they cannot assimilate it.

They always answer “Put on your mask!”

WORLD’S FRIENDLIEST POLICE STATE

?Ontario, Canada is now officially a police state? pic.twitter.com/cBP8kCTG16 — ???CanAditude??? (@CanAditude) April 16, 2021

Police can now arrest you for being outside your home, healthy but without an “essential” reason. As I said elsewhere, The only thing left is to shoot people in the head and prevent them from dying of coronadoom.

It is no longer a metaphor to say Canada is a police state. It happened because your cowardice allowed it. “Oh hu hu! Save me from getting sick, O great government!”

BOOK

The Price of Panic.

Website of similar name: price of panic.

THE NUMBERS

Sources: CDC State data (source), CDC official toll number one, number two (the old weekly file, now suspect). Deaths by age. Covid & flu. WHO flu tracker. All current as of Monday night.

Daily tests & positivity: the COVID Tracking Project shut down in March! I didn’t notice that last week, and accidentally reported the same numbers a couple of weeks in the row for the number of tests and positivity (I’ve automated all these numbers, since we’ve done them 62 damned times). View this as good news: even they know it’s now over, and they don’t bother counting any more.

Texas & Florida apocalypse (using the new CDC state data):

Top row: northern states with mask mandates. Bottom row: southern states without mask mandates. Mask mandates do nothing.

You do see, though, the tiny initial bump in the south, corresponding to the larger bumps in the north, followed in the south only by the summer bump, after the first wave passed in the north. Then everybody joins the usual cycle in this winter. We get the late spring mini-bump, as we always used to with flu, and then comes summer.

Mask mandates do not work. There is zero evidence for them. Yet MI and OR want PERMANENT maskings, trackings, etc. It is purely a power play for oligarchs to further consolidate businesses. It’s only your fear that lets it happen.

CDC weekly ALL CAUSE death counts, or the Perspective Plot, from late 2009 until now. The late drop off is late counting: it takes up to eight weeks to get all data. We need to look at all cause deaths because we can’t quite trust the attributed COVID numbers.

The black line is deaths of any kind. The red is COVID. The blue line is flu+pneumonia (it’s the pneumonia that kills most flu patients). The blue is estimated starting mid year 2020 because CDC stopped separate reporting on flu. The suspicion is some flu and pneumonia deaths are being attributed to COVID.

Deaths are down from what we’d expect this time of year. Perhaps the most vulnerable died a little early last year. (This sentence will shock those who think death is impossible for themselves, even under government or expert protection.)

Here is the CDC deaths “involving” COVID.

Here is another way to look at all deaths, the week-of-the-year all-cause deaths. This is BIG because it’s so small.

Green line is 2021, red is 2020. The dotted line are all cause deaths minus COVID. That means the 2020 deaths that look out of place(above the mass of other lines but below the dotted line) are deaths caused by the panic.

By late 2020 we had got used to the panic, and many who would have died this time of year had already died, and so most of the excess deaths were doom deaths. And we’re now past all reason for panic. Except people find it difficult to let go.

Flu is still missing. Though this is the time of year, in the northern hemisphere, where we expect to be low (but not zero). Here is the WHO’s global flu tracker:

Flu is still gone the whole world over. For almost a full year now. Yes. A year without flu. Astonishing.

Here’s another way to look at it, which highlights the very first (Twitter) graph atop this post, by which I mean the spring “mini-bump” after the main flu surge and before summer:

You can see Swine Flu, which started at an odd time, and which caused a minor panic. And you can see where flu vanished into … where exactly? Hello? Hello The Science believers? Where?

Here is the CDC official population mortality rates for the all causes other than COVID, and “involving” COVID (with and of; “involving” is CDC’s word).

POPULATION FATALITY RATES Age COVID OtherCause 1 Under 1 year 0.0000160 0.00610 2 1–4 years 0.0000020 0.00026 3 5–14 years 0.0000022 0.00016 4 15–24 years 0.0000190 0.00100 5 25–34 years 0.0000780 0.00190 6 35–44 years 0.0002300 0.00290 7 45–54 years 0.0006400 0.00520 8 55–64 years 0.0016000 0.01100 9 65–74 years 0.0038000 0.02300 10 75–84 years 0.0095000 0.05500 11 85 years and over 0.0250000 0.17000

A reminder that these are from totals, and so represent the closest thing to lifetime population fatality rates. Anyway, the risk is so small for the young there is no reason to panic. None.

About masks in more depth, see this article and this one and especially this one. Leave the Cult of the Mask.

