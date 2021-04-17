Demographic Change Is Key To Democratic Party’s Political Ambitions

Watch (I stole today’s title from this):

Demographic change is the key to the Democratic Party’s political ambitions.https://t.co/L3t1l9cYOM — Tucker Carlson (@TuckerCarlson) April 13, 2021

Discuss:

Quoting the appalling ADL was masterful, but on the other hand, when are the debased worried about hypocrisy?

Jews can have a homeland, and can and must control who comes in and who goes out. Blacks can have lots of homelands, and can and must control who comes in an who goes out. Asians, too. Everybody, of course, except whites.

To say the same sentences with “whites” swapped in would cause most whites to choke and become too embarrassed to continue. Nobody wants to be called a “white supremacist”, a label which is deadly.

Whites have been told from birth that they are no different than anybody else, that everybody is the same. Most of them believe it. Problem is, nobody else does.

There is some good news coming out of this: 1,500 rabbis blast ADL for calling Fox News to fire Tucker Carlson, which you have to admit is hilarious. The ADL, like the SPLC, is a fund-raising organization, with leadership that does rather well for themselves.

Also: Rep. Scott Perry Criticizes Border Crisis, Brings Tucker Carlson’s Replacement Migration Arguments to Congress. A rare Republican with cojones.

Speaking of Spanish, why are there not calls for Mexico to assimilate all these people trying to gain entry to the USA? I mean, why not from our side. The other side is lost.

But they are also in charge. Our only solution, therefore, seems to be twofold: learn Spanish, and move far from any population center.

"we ARE replacing you…but you're racist for noticing" pic.twitter.com/nBfRhcJDZa — Dr. J (@cylinder99) April 16, 2021

