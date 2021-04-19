God Made Serial Killers, Too

I received a hot letter from the North American Serial Killer Alliance in response to an article I wrote explaining how God did not make people “that way”. You need to see that letter.
Dear Mr. Briggs,
We at the North American Serial Killer Alliance (NASKA) take great exception to your article “God Did Not Make You That Way”. It’s true, like you said, that we believe in violence. This is why a great many of us thought it best to remove your kidneys with a dull hatchet (a current favorite method among members).
But we also believe in dialogue. Since you are a thought leader in cultural affairs, we wanted to reach out to you and give our side of the story. Maybe after reading this you won’t be so judgmental in the future.
Serial killers are not all “nut jobs”, as you so hatefully put it. People from all walks of life are serial killers. We have in our membership rolls teachers, doctors, mechanics, even preachers. Every type is represented: we have both psychotics and sociopaths. We don’t discriminate, like you do, because we know God made each and every one of us.
Do you think it is easy being a serial killer? The dry cleaning bills alone are enough to dissuade anybody from the lifestyle. We all have to spend small fortunes on things like rope and bleach, money that never comes back to us, given that most of us never rob our victims.
Nobody chooses to be a serial killer. That would be crazy! Nobody wants to be hounded day and night, like we are, by authorities who don’t understand our needs. We can’t meet in public, we can’t give out our real names. We have to hide ourselves in closets with our victims. We have Pride our community, yes, but wearing a “mask” all the time takes its toll.
Not one of us wants to have the feelings of the need to kill, and once having killed, to need to kill again—and again. But we have these feelings anyway. We try not wanting them, but nothing makes them go away. We were born with them. God put these feelings in us, just as surely as he put your desire to run from somebody running at you screaming with a knife. We all have our God-ordained roles to play in this life.
Besides having to read ill-thought-out articles like yours, we have to sit in Church every Sunday and be condemned from the pulpit. Have you any idea what this is like? It is not a nice feeling. This is why suicide rates in the serial killer and maniac community are so high. We didn’t make the choice to use our victims’ intestine as jump ropes. It’s just part of who we are.
We admit the country has made great strides in accepting, even celebrating, people’s lived experiences. Yet so far that progress has eluded the serial killer and maniac community. It’s time for that to change. God loves us. God made us. God does not make mistakes.
Sincerely,
“Cain”
NASKA Body Count Leader, 2020
You have to admit Cain has some sharp points. And they were not all on his cutting instruments, which he was kind enough to show me in a photograph attached to his letter.
I have to say Cain’s letter changed my mind. If a man says his unwanted desires are from God, can we really say he’s wrong? He says he’s had them all his life. They make him, and the other members of the serial killer and maniac community, what they are. I think we have to believe Cain when he says this.
If we doubt him, we are doubting God made these people with their particular gifts and qualities. Once we start down that road, we’ll have to apply our doubts to a whole range of behaviors and acts. That would be going against what God wants, if Cain is right. Which he must be, since he is so sincere.
You know what else he’s right about? Judgmentalism. To say a behavior is wrong is to be judgmental. We have to admit that this is the definition, pure and simple. And doesn’t Scripture say judge not lest ye be judged?
We have to be careful here. I’m not condoning every behavior when I saw we mustn’t be judgmental. I, like you, dear reader, only support and cheer for those acts which elites and our rulers have judged support-worthy.
Categories: Culture
The same argument made in favor of the child killer in the German film “M”.
To “discriminate” means “to be able to tell the difference between dissimilar things”.
All people are unique individuals, but stereotypes exist for a reason.
Most adults have free will, but not all choose to follow the light.
NASKA needs an exception handler. The IEEE 754 standard seems a good candidate. “By default, an IEEE 754 exception is resumable and is handled by substituting a predefined value…” and moving on.
‘God does not make mistakes” Okay, explain why he made human beings, because mistake is the only answer I have right now (I’m only being partially sarcastic. Humans are the dumbest creatures on the planet right now.) And God NEVER made anyone a fornicator, a serial killer, a dictator or a member of ANTIFA. They made themselves that. No matter what anyone says.
All people are born capable of being a serial killer, homosexual, fornicator, thief, every sin out there. Otherwise, there would be nothing to act on. The urges are there in everyone.
Yes, the scripture says judge not lest ye be judged. It says a lot of things and the people using this quote are usually cheerfully violating ever single forbidden activity. I generally ignore the quote due to its continual misuse and attempts to make it justify evil and sin.
To learn a lot more about what Cain is referring to watch the documentary “The Ted Bundy Tapes.” In it a journalist is provided with access to have recorded conversations with Mr. Bundy from his prison in Florida where he was on death row. For the majority of the conversations Ted was not willing to talk about the murders unless he talked about them in the 3rd person as almost an observer. This was chilling to hear from the killer. The most telling part was that until he was maybe one day before his scheduled execution he had not admitted to any of the murders but as soon as he faced certain death he confessed everything and his reasons that as Cain mentions he always felt from childhood. I am sadly fascinated by the psychological make up of these serial killers. Not as any kind of calibration but instead just wondering what drives each of them to where they got to. I always find it frustrating in ways when people like the Night Stalker Richard Ramirez in California that just stuck to their stories of saying that he blamed Satanism.
It is very clear from my studies of the Bible and time spent with my pastor that the statement is true that God created serial killers as difficult as it might be for us mere mortals to accept. We are not intended to understand all of the motives and intentions of the Lord but to accept them. Facts are that not all of our prayers are answered, we are not all able to pay our bills on time, we are not all perfect and free of sin, we are just mere mortals placed on this Earth.
Posts like this always get me wondering how many months, weeks or days until this satire becomes reality.
Based on recent events (cf. https://bit.ly/32ue0sp), Bernard, not many.
OK, I am persuaded – God made serial killers.
But who made Maxine Waters?
If ZOOM had been around sooner “Choke and Stroke” Samuel Little, a black individual, would have imitated Jeffrey Toobin after all of his 93 kills.
Little: https://filmdaily.co/news/samuel-little/
Toobin: https://www.theguardian.com/media/2020/oct/19/jeffrey-toobin-zoom-call-new-yorker-suspended
By his logic, God made me to be serial killers worst nightmare.
Mankind, it seems, has become a navel-gazing parody of itself. The taboo is no longer taboo, it is now commonplace – so we sit around thinking about how we can shock people. This character “Cain” is just mind-numbingly boring.
And so it goes.
As the Penguin said in the 1966 Batman Movie in the scene in which he dehydrates the pirates
“Every one of the them has a mother!”
“Cain” misses an important point: God also made the serial killer’s victims. Now, if a serial killer’s victim is not killed by a serial killer, she is not a serial killer’s victim. Which is impossible, as God made her to be such a victim.
There should be some logical fallacy here somewhere
But Briggs, you’re missing a crucial difference: dumpster-pumping men are engaging in CONSENSUAL activity, while the serial-killer’s victim most likely did not give consent. Huge difference, see? CONSENT is the sole determiner of moral action among men. Example: was these two dumpster dudes in Germany, and one agreed to eat the other one, and the meal-to-be agreed to be eaten, and he was done et, and died, and that’s cool, because consent. And if some promoter had wanted to put these cannibals on pay-per-view so that anyone who wanted to watch a man get eaten could do so, that’s cool too.
So I would say to your correspondent, Mr. Cain, that his organization only needs to work on eliciting consent from their potential victims. Perhaps by a social media campaign highlighting the delights of being dispatched by serial killers, as well as the moral cachet victims earn. After all, this is the great Age of the Victim, and what better way to signal your virtue, and get “likes”, than being sacrificed on live TV with millions watching? There’s so much potential for advancing progress and liberation these days, people, just think outside the box.