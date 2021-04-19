God Made Serial Killers, Too

I received a hot letter from the North American Serial Killer Alliance in response to an article I wrote explaining how God did not make people “that way”. You need to see that letter.

Dear Mr. Briggs,

We at the North American Serial Killer Alliance (NASKA) take great exception to your article “God Did Not Make You That Way”. It’s true, like you said, that we believe in violence. This is why a great many of us thought it best to remove your kidneys with a dull hatchet (a current favorite method among members).

But we also believe in dialogue. Since you are a thought leader in cultural affairs, we wanted to reach out to you and give our side of the story. Maybe after reading this you won’t be so judgmental in the future.

Serial killers are not all “nut jobs”, as you so hatefully put it. People from all walks of life are serial killers. We have in our membership rolls teachers, doctors, mechanics, even preachers. Every type is represented: we have both psychotics and sociopaths. We don’t discriminate, like you do, because we know God made each and every one of us.

Do you think it is easy being a serial killer? The dry cleaning bills alone are enough to dissuade anybody from the lifestyle. We all have to spend small fortunes on things like rope and bleach, money that never comes back to us, given that most of us never rob our victims.

Nobody chooses to be a serial killer. That would be crazy! Nobody wants to be hounded day and night, like we are, by authorities who don’t understand our needs. We can’t meet in public, we can’t give out our real names. We have to hide ourselves in closets with our victims. We have Pride our community, yes, but wearing a “mask” all the time takes its toll.

Not one of us wants to have the feelings of the need to kill, and once having killed, to need to kill again—and again. But we have these feelings anyway. We try not wanting them, but nothing makes them go away. We were born with them. God put these feelings in us, just as surely as he put your desire to run from somebody running at you screaming with a knife. We all have our God-ordained roles to play in this life.

Besides having to read ill-thought-out articles like yours, we have to sit in Church every Sunday and be condemned from the pulpit. Have you any idea what this is like? It is not a nice feeling. This is why suicide rates in the serial killer and maniac community are so high. We didn’t make the choice to use our victims’ intestine as jump ropes. It’s just part of who we are.

We admit the country has made great strides in accepting, even celebrating, people’s lived experiences. Yet so far that progress has eluded the serial killer and maniac community. It’s time for that to change. God loves us. God made us. God does not make mistakes.

Sincerely,

“Cain”

NASKA Body Count Leader, 2020