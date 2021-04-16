Wolfgang Smith’s Vision Of Oneness — Guest Post by Ianto Watt

We were talking this morning about the latest insanity when she said ‘I hate all these damn politicians!’ I answered, saying that she had to quit imagining that ‘politicians’ control anything, at least at the apparent front-end of the dog. Why? Because there’s no such thing as ‘political control’ anymore. Yes, there are ‘Controllers’, of course. But they are not politicians. The purpose of the politician today (apart from the few who are as-yet untarnished) is simply to announce what the ‘Controllers’ have lately decided.

Don’t misunderstand me. I am not in the camp that says the Controllers are omnipotent. Far from it. They are more like The Hidden Persuaders in Vance Packard’s seminal work from 1957. All of today’s insanity was entirely foreseen, by a few prescient souls. (Packard saw much more, as well, as his bibliography https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Vance_Packard shows). But nobody listened, because we were all having a good Imperial time! It didn’t take much to persuade us. Now the Persuaders want us to imagine that they are indeed omnipotent, and thus rightly known as true Controllers. The logical extension of that thought is that whatever they say, we must obey. When, in fact, we don’t.

But the sad fact is, most people will. And their numbers will grow. Some from fear, some from stupidity, others from sloth, and others who actually enjoy being ‘controlled’. It relieves them of all responsibility, or so they think.

I know this sounds defeatist, but it’s not. It’s realistic, given that I believe this is the actual script foretold to us by Jesus. There’s going to be a gradually increasing decay in the body-politic, that results in a head-to-head confrontation. And the head Persuader, a dazzling and often charming fellow, will finally meet his actual Controller.

But let’s not dwell on this foretold scene. Instead, let’s look at what we got persuaded of, and what we abandoned in the process. And how that’s led us to a new priesthood. Who all wear white. Just like the Klan, coincidentally.

According to (IMO) the greatest western philosopher of our time, Wolfgang Smith, we have been willingly led to believe that only that which can physically be counted can actually exist. In other words, when we dumped Euclidean Geometry in favor of Cartesian thinking, some 500 years or so ago, we effectively abandoned the idea of ‘wholeness’. A geometric object no longer represented anything more than points and lines. The wholeness of the form had no intrinsic meaning. It was simply the expression of numbers, which counted the ‘values’ we see expressed in a Cartesian Set.

That is to say, to the new priesthood, quantity alone exists. And ‘quality’, the thing Euclid understood (but materialists don’t) was supposedly nothing more than the interior perception of the perceiver. Res cogitans, as Descartes termed it. A thing of the mind (and not something real). Color, for example, didn’t really exist. Nor any of the other qualities we are informed of by our senses. That, according to Plato and Smith is the purpose of our senses. To display, in five different ways, the forms that surround us. Whole forms, as Smith would say. Forms that are irreducible. Unless you want to smash them. And reduce them to pieces. Physical pieces. Countable, to be sure. But un-recognizable from their original corporeal form (and purpose).

Smith is convinced that there is a cosmic difference between the ‘physical’ and the ‘corporeal’ world. The cosmos, according to Smith (and Solovyev), is a single entity, having a corporeal form. And all those things that originally populated the cosmos (like planets and people) have a corporeal (whole) form as well.

Descartes (and many to follow) disagreed with this view. They say that matter is all there is. A piece of an apple, eaten today, becomes part of the eater tomorrow. And thus, the atomic (‘physical’) world proposed by Democritus, devoid of overarching forms, became the new worldview. A view of the underlying basis of existence. Molecules in motion. That’s all we are, and that’s all there is. To him, that is.

Plato disagreed, of course, and said the uncountable was what really counted. For a long time, Platonic thought prevailed, especially as it was supportable by people who believed in the un-seeable things of life. And the seeable as well. As in, the qualities. The colors, the sounds, the aromas, the tastes, the touches. All of this, and that quintessential thing called ‘life’ (apart from mere matter) made sense. And still does, if we bother to ponder it. As Smith and Solovyev have. But for the past 500 years, we haven’t. We have gradually been persuaded to the view of Democritus. We’re all Democrats now.

All of which has led to the destruction of Western Philosophy, according to both Smith and Solovyev. Western wizards became paralyzed in their two-pronged attempt to prove that either the subject or the object actually exists in ‘the real world’ of matter. If our senses inform our minds, but our minds are separate from reality, then, as Solovyev saw clearly, there can never be a relationship formed between the subject and object. Because, of course, neither camp of the Enlightened ones could prove their own existence (let alone their counterpart’s). And thus, neither the subject or the object could be a part of a ‘oneness’. There could never be a cosmic ‘wholeness’. Therefore unity, of any kind, could never be achieved.

Smith sees this same problem, but expresses it in a slightly (yet profoundly) different manner. Smith, in his last and greatest work, Vertical Ascent, says there is an innate unity to an object, a ‘wholeness’. He says that that both the subject and the object possess a corporeal integrity as expressed by a ‘form’. Very much as Plato said. And Smith goes on to show that, like Plato, the actual essence of an object lies in this form, and not the matter it encompasses.

Which leads to the question, does the soul (‘form’) possess the matter, or does the matter possess the soul? The answer ‘matters’ far more than we think. And the inability of our new priesthood to solve this question has led to their paralysis in the quest to find their Holy Grail in the ‘science’ of Quantum Physics.

Here’s the problem. If matter alone exists, and it is not in the grip of some ‘form’ that holds it together in some corporeal state of wholeness (say, an apple), then all that is left is the ‘physical’ state, as Smith says. So, he sees a difference between the (corporeal) apple and the (physical) atoms that compose it. The question then is this; is the apple simply the sum of its physical parts? Parts that can be counted, that is. Or is there a further element needed to compose those atoms into a perceptible object in order to be perceived as a legitimate ‘thing’? Can parts alone produce a whole?

Now while Solovyev was more concerned about the ability to form a relationship between the perceiver and the perceived, he understood as Smith does, that the overall unity (Oneness) he was focused on, must be preceded by singular unity (Wholeness). Hence his disgust with the navel-gazing of Western ‘Enlightenment philosophers’ that seek to eternally atomize mankind by questioning their own existence (‘rationalists’) or the images they perceive (‘empiricists’).

So, Smith concludes that the problem for the Quantum Fools of today is that they have only a ‘horizontal’ outlook that denies the reality our senses detect. A reality that includes the qualitative as well as the quantitative.

What has this got to do with anything today? Well, Citizen, in fact, it is the heart of the ‘matter’. Because we are now at the point where Elijah must confront the Priests of Baal. While Elijah hasn’t shown up just yet, the Priest of Baal have done their part. They have done their dance trying to call down fire from the Heavens to consume their sacrificial bulls. To no avail. As Thomas Kuhn says in his seminal work The Structure of Scientific Revolutions, a ruling paradigm continues to rule (even when it has become clear that it is false) until a new theory can reasonably take its place. Or, in Smith’s case, even an old theory. You can’t replace something with nothing.

That’s where we are now. Quantum Physics has failed. It can’t explain the non-local effect. Einstein, Schroedinger and Heisenberg have failed to call down their heavenly fire. Let me give you an example. You rack up the balls, chalk up the cue, and as you smack the cue ball, all the others fall into their pockets before the cue ball moves. Instantly. I know, it’s a crude example.

The double-slit experiments all end in the same way. Instantaneous simultaneous identical reactions that can occur a galaxy apart. How can something, in a mechanical (a.k.a. physical-only) world react instantaneously, when distance separates the particles in question? Traversing distance requires time, even at light speed. There’s the problem. If there is only matter and space (and Time, as Albert insisted), then if an action is initiated locally, at one end of the universe, it’s gonna take a little time to affect something at the other end. The cue ball has to roll, and that takes time.

The paradigm fails. It can’t explain reality. The White Priesthood cannot explain their results in their Horizontal-only world. But Wolfgang has provided us the new (but actually old) paradigm that replaces this Cartesian matter-only-matters world view of modern man.

Smith says that the universe is tripartite. Which is to say, there are two other parts that the Cartesian Priesthood cannot see (and thus, cannot count). And if they can’t count it, it can’t exist, right? Smith understands that Physicist have blinded themselves, and cannot see what even a child can see. Namely, that there is more to life than matter.

Now let’s get down to brass tacks. Let’s see where this intersects our daily lives. Imagine, if you will, a white-coat looking into his microscope, at a grain of sand. He dials further down and detect a molecule of that grain. He dials down more and just beyond the billboard of Democritus he sees the atoms of that molecule. He goes even further down and finds the electrons and protons of an atom. Not content, in his pursuit of the Grand Unified Theory, he dials down yet again, finding muons, leptons, and quarks. Fascinated with his physical prowess, he dials down again, hoping this time to reach the final frontier, the Theory Of Everything! After all, how low can you go before you reach Prime Matter? What else can matter?

And then, all of the sudden, as the Priest of What Matters dials down to what he hopes is the final descent, the matter disappears. Into an energy wave. No substance remains! The physical has disappeared. Oh My god, how can we count what we cannot see? How could this happen?

God has such a sense of humor! He led these fools all the way down, with their expectations heightened at every willing step. And, like Julian the Apostate found out at the bottom of the stairs to the gate of Hell, nothing promised was ever delivered. But there was a booby prize. Made of Fool’s Gold. Losers.

It becomes clear, at least to Smith (and I’m betting Solovyev would agree). The metaphysical is the root of the physical. Even if you can’t believe that there is a ‘form’ (an idea, or ‘soul’) pre-dating the physical existence of every creature (animate or not), counting the creatures gives you nothing but a number. No matter what number you come up with, counting every particle you can find, I can always add ONE to it and come up with a bigger sum. A sum bigger than your bin of parts.

That ONE is the missing link in the Quantum world. The ONE they cannot see (and count). But if they would open their physical (and metaphysical) eyes, they would see the qualities they have denied. They would see the difference between Good and Evil. Beautiful and Ugly. Life and Death. Each of these is rooted in qualitative terms. None can simply be counted. They can only be absorbed (and thus known), via the senses.

It becomes clear that there is a Oneness, a Wholeness to the Creation. Smith says the way to get there is not through Horizontal causation, but rather Vertical causation. A force that can move from the aeviternal center-point to the corporeal world (and back, by the way), instantaneously. How can it do that? Well, the center point is not bounded by time or space (remember, a point has no dimension). The intermediate plane, (known by the Hindus as the astral plane), while bounded by time, has no distance. Thus, any action that links the corporeal circumference of creation with the Center Point can occur instantaneously. Thus, solving the quandary of the Physical Priesthood.

What does this have to do with us? Everything, Komrade. Everything. Because today, this failure of the Physical-Only paradigm in the Scientistic World has been matched by our Political Priesthood in the human realm. After all, ideas have consequence, as someone once said. And the idea that you can endlessly dial down the microscope and find a never-ending chain of ever-more-exotic particles that bear no relationship with the corporeal entities that have them in their physical makeup, has consequences as well.

Sure, you can take an apple and stick it into a blender, and after a few spins, you can pour out the glop. But nobody thinks it’s still an apple. Except the New Age Priesthood. They think the glop is exactly the same thing they put into the blender. When you object that it’s not red, they say that ‘redness’ doesn’t really exist. When you say your other senses don’t detect a real apple either, they say you’re in the grip of mental fixations that don’t reflect physical reality. After all, all of the particles in the apple are still there. Why can’t you perceive the apple, friend?

That’s what we have done, politically, as we have followed the logic of those who would dis-assemble our ancient world, atomizing every corporeal object into their constituent (but lifeless) parts. And then telling us that there’s no quantitative difference between the apple and the glop. Telling us that as long as the matter is there, it doesn’t matter what form it assumes.

But if that’s true, and if (as these Priests tell us), these same quarks and muons and leptons (and whatever else they can name) can also be re-assembled into anything else besides an apple, then Bruce Jenner is now a woman. But Bruce Jenner is still a man, and not a woman. No matter how long you blend him. Any idiot knows this. Except the New Age Priesthood. If Bruce is now Brucette, there is no difference between any corporeal object. It’s all a big Leggo set. Some sets have more blocks, some have less. But parts is parts. And the sum of the parts must equal the whole. But this sum of the parts is lacking the whole (as in, the soul)!

What they are really saying is alchemy is real. Lead can become gold. But they can’t show us the real gold. Just more Fool’s gold. Remember too, these are the same idiots that have spent a century and more telling us that the monkey-and-the-typewriter paradigm was true too. But they can’t show us that monkey. Or his book.

Never-mind all that, Citizens. Here’s the real meaning of this alchemical spirit of liberation. Anything can become something else. Even though that means leptons can become muons, and quarks can become quirks, or whatever other name they give their next phantom particle. Which means there is absolutely nothing permanent in the physical world. Which means, to my way of thinking, it doesn’t count. If a 2 (today) can become a 3 tomorrow, then counting is senseless. As Smith says, in so many ways, it is precisely this senselessness that has blinded them to the truth. Their search for meaning via matter has ended in the wave-form mirage of their spiritual desert. They can’t bear to admit it, but it’s perfectly clear—matter doesn’t matter!

That won’t stop them. They don’t mind fading into oblivion at their earthly end. They would actually be relieved if this were to be true. Guilt is a funny thing. The end holds no fear for them. The only thing left for them, then, is to be on top as long as their molecules are still in motion. But the only way to do this is to control us as we seek to break free of their failed paradigm. And while they can’t actually force all of us to keep worshiping at their sterile shine of Scientism, they know they can persuade enough of us to keep them in power until they die.

Don’t underestimate their crafty power to do this. After all, it has worked, ever more gradually, for 500 years. All they have to do is keep chanting their mantra. And for us to keep absorbing their lying lesson. The real lesson the Persuaders want us to absorb is this: that, like them, we have no essential ‘form’. Which means no essential created meaning. Which, logically means, we have no true metaphysical meaning. Which is why we mean nothing to them.

If we return this feeling in kind, in the end, they and their brilliant Persuader will have won another round. While I have no concern for their Leader, I don’t want to see that bastard keep his winnings. Winnings, as in chips. Chips, known as souls.

The best way to resist the Persuasive line that we don’t have eternal meaning, is to pray for the eternal meaning of his captive minions. Captive souls. Believe me, it’s true. Count on it.

Pray for your enemies.

