Man Arrested For Being Father

“A Canadian man was arrested this week,” the paper said, “after violating a court order that banned him from speaking publicly about his son’s gender transition.”

It wasn’t this week, but mid March.

See if this doesn’t getting you spitting at your screen:

The man — whose identity is reportedly under a publication ban by a British Columbia Court of Appeals to protect his child — was found in contempt of court and arrested Tuesday for calling the teen his daughter and publicly referring to him with the pronouns “she” and “her,” according to The Post Millennial.

So a father was arrested and thrown in jail for calling his daughter his daughter, because some perverted, sadistic or insane judges said to call a girl a girl is illegal.

Now it has to be one, or all, of these three: perversion, sadism, or insanity. Nothing else explains why judges would tell a father the father couldn’t call his daughter his daughter.

Here’s the proof.

The brackets in this quotation are original:

“[The father’s] refusal to respect [the boy’s] decisions regarding his gender identity is troublesome,” Chief Justice Robert Bauman and Justice Barbara Fisher wrote in the January decision, according to Global News.

That is proof of the judges’ lack of intelligence. Frankly, this is not that important. None of us expect our public officials to possess intelligence, not anymore.

Then this:

The high court ordered the dad to not stand in the way of the 15-year-old’s hormone therapy and to try and better understand gender dysphoria, the outlet reported. He was also told to stop speaking to the media about the case and warned that his public attempts to undermine his child’s wishes was a form of family violence, according to the article.

The judges ordered the man to undergo reeducation. And told him that speaking to his family was a form of family violence.

That, at least, is proof of the judges’ insanity.

We went, in very short order, to “acceptance” of the lunacy of those who think they are the opposite sex, to being forced, under the point of a gun—for that is what an arrest is—to saying it is good.

That is proof of the sadism.

As is this, from the other paper:

On March 16, the father surrendered to the court to be arrested for a hearing on a criminal charge of contempt of court. He was found to be in contempt and remanded to North Fraser Remand prison.

The father has become a criminal by saying his daughter is his daughter. The judges knew, and wanted, this punishment to happen. What awful people, quite evil, these judges are.

The father is mailman, and to pay the expenses of his arrest and imprisonment for calling his daughter his daughter set up a “GoGetFunding page”, on which, as is natural, he put his name. So that people could know who they were donating to in the fight against perverted tranny tyranny.

The evil judge did not like this:

The judge cautioned him that if the page was not corrected by the April 12, it would count against him. However, the judge then denied a request for the father to have two days release on bail to fix the page, and to alter other sites, from his home computer before he returned to jail.

That’s just more sadism. First by seeking to deny him a perfectly sensible means of funding his ridiculous legal fight, and second by putting him in an impossible situation.

Now I have zero proof of the judges’ perversion. They may be as innocent as a CNN reporter for all I know. But I find it easy to envision these judges pleasuring themselves, at least intellectually, over the reeming they are giving this man.

And are giving the girl, too, by putting her in the hands of greedy quacks.

The paper ended it’s story with this: “The implications of [the judges’] decision have yet to filter through to Canada and the USA, where the lucrative pediatric transitioning industry is privatized and well-established.”

It has been said—stop me if you’ve heard this before—that the love of money is the root of all evil. So it’s a logical possibility the judges are on the take, too, or are hoping to profit by this in some way.

