Blot Out The Sun Say Our Friends & Benefactors, The Scientists

In old science fiction movies the mad scientist was a lone genius intent on world domination. He usually had a grudge against his colleagues for ignoring or slighting his obvious intellectual gifts. His scheme to blot out the sun was for revenge on a world that had done him wrong. “Fools!” he would say, “I’ll destroy them all!”
We can only conclude modern scientists took the wrong message from these movies. They saw the raving maniacs as the good guys, and now try to emulate them. They’re well on their way, too.
Our scientists are quite mad, which we’ll see, and which fulfills the first criterion. Sadly, however, genius has eluded them.
What else but madness explains this headline? Should We Block the Sun? Scientists Say the Time Has Come to Study It.
This isn’t the doing of some crank bunch of whitecoats at one of the few remaining based universities. No, sir. This is the work of the high priests themselves. “The National Academies said the United States must study technologies that would artificially cool the planet by reflecting away some sunlight, citing the lack of progress fighting global warming.”
Fighting, they said, proving they, like the mad scientists of old, feel themselves embattled.
Would it do any good to remind them that they only proof of global cooling is models which predict doom? And that all models, including their own, only say what they’re told to say? And that, in times past, it was both hotter and colder than it is now, and that in any case a few tenths of a degree here or there is roughly meaningless, or at least not worrisome?
No, sir. It would not do good. Indeed, it would likely do harm. For it would serve to remind our mad non-geniuses of their sad fate that not every word of theirs is believed. The pain of rejection, of the same kind a doctor feels when called a quack, that led them to this dark place.
The madmen will therefore “spend at least $100 million to research” what blotting out the sun would do.
They can save their money, for I know what it would do. You know, too. Everybody already knows. Either the project would be the equivalent to launching a roll of tinfoil into space, reflecting back between six and eight photons from the sun, and therefore cooling the earth not one whit. Or something would go very, very wrong.
Even if they got their way and blotted the sun, it would be like masks and lockdowns after vaccinations. All the other “solutions” they propose to stop global cooling would still be required. Doubt me? “‘Solar geoengineering is not a substitute for decarbonizing,’ said Chris Field, director of the Woods Institute for the Environment at Stanford University and head of the committee that produced the report.”
They’re still going to try to take your cars and electricity, even if the sun goes dark. In their favor, if they succeed, you won’t need your car. There’d be nowhere worth driving to.
They do worry about risks, such as “upsetting regional weather patterns in potentially devastating ways”. Or, my particular favorite, “creating an ‘unacceptable risk of catastrophically rapid warming'”. Sun-blotting is like those drug commercials on TV, where the list of side effects include the same symptom the drug is supposed to cure.
The good news is that sun-blotting “has bipartisan support in Congress”. There’s even a quote from a cuck: “‘America needs to be on the cutting edge of climate research,’ Representative John Curtis, Republican of Utah, said in a statement.”
We need to figure a way to blot out the sun before the Chinese beat us to it.
Or maybe the whole thing, this research agenda, is propaganda. Threaten to blot out the sun so that when they say, “Okay, we won’t take away sunlight, but we’re still taking your car”, we’ll feel grateful.
The New York Times admits as much, saying
rather than causing people to care less about curbing greenhouse gas emissions, he said, a large new federal research program into geoengineering might have the opposite effect: Jolting the public into taking climate change seriously by demonstrating that more extreme and dangerous options may soon be necessary.
“It could be so scary that people will be even more motivated to reduce emissions,” Mr. Gerrard [director of the Sabin Center for Climate Change Law at the Columbia Law School] said.
Like I always say, propaganda works.
Categories: Culture
I’m 100% in favor of the experiment. But I think they should do it with somebody else’s planet.
Modern scientists are generally all raving lunatics. Plus, people only love Gates because he has money. You should hear what they say in their tin foil padded homes with the EMF jammer on. (No, I don’t think “they” are trying to emulate the mad scientist. They just want his money and will do whatever it takes to get it).
Again, “time to study it” means SEND LOTS OF MONEY. Don’t read more into things than are there. It’s MONEY, MONEY, MONEY.
Utah has ZERO republicans, no matter what letter they put after their name…..
It might jolt people into putting the crazies on a desert island and letting them fight it out while the rest of us live in peace. Since it’s insanely stupid and dangerous, people might wake up. Or when Swedes all die from Bill Gates “experiment”….
Propaganda works to a point. Then death and force are required.
Better hurry or those crappy Icelandic volcanoes will beat the scientists to the punch. And make it VERY cold.
Dr. Frankenstein was more rational than these lunatics.
”“It could be so scary that people will be even more motivated to reduce emissions,” Mr. Gerrard [director of the Sabin Center for Climate Change Law at the Columbia Law School] said.”
I would hope it proved scary enough to motivate people to reduce Columbia University to rubble, and then shove Big Science into a particle accelerator and blast them all to Pluto.
Mad scientists, indeed. They think they’re gods, the crazy devils.
It also does no good to say “HAVE PLOTTED THE EFFING DATA?”
They will look at you like you are some crazy person. “Who the hell are you to ask if a real scientist has plotted the data?”
Anyone who has tried to plot the data, knows a lot more about it than the people who haven’t.
Here are a few things that might come from plotting it. Questions you will be able to answer once you have tried.
What is the range of the data?
Where is the coldest site?
Where is the hottest site?
What is the site with the longest data set?
Are there data sets with strange holes?
Did you plot EVERY dataset, or did you ignore some because 2 years of data is pretty much worthless?
If you plot the Global Mean temperature as presented by our overlords on top of all the data, does it cause you to scream in terror? Or do you wonder? What the F are people worried about?
But there are the real tests…
Did you have any problems plotting the data?
If you have plotted the data. You had some problems.
Scientists who start yapping about putting mirrors in space need to spend some time in white jackets with long arms… have they missed every doomsday discussion ever. We avoided Nuclear Winter. Let’s do it on purpose.
All because some num nuts who never bothered to pay attention in Thermo plotted a temperature derived through anomaly calculations decided to plot the anomaly using the range of the anomaly and not the range of the data. They completely ignore psychometric aspects of temperature and start running in circles…
But the trees blossomed in Kyoto earlier than ever… Unless you look back over the history of the data and realize that “wow, they have done this repeatedly over the 1200 year period.. I count 10 other times they bloomed this early”. Yes, there is a nice trend line over the last 200 years downward, but that is some ones wet dream made by a model and ignoring the population size of Kyoto.
I hope Sheri can see this as “I am her”.
In 2050 a High School Science Team will win First Prize for their AI Meta Study of “False & Disproven Earth ‘Science’ Articles published in the decades before and after the COVID19 Event.”
Brings to mind Highlander II and The Matrix
What will they do with all of those Solar Panels?
John B() –
We really are living in a bad sci-fi movie.
Sir Sean stole the show in Highlander 2 by being himself:
https://youtu.be/oJY1A9GiG6Q
Dear Professor Briggs,
I relaise you are not responsible for copy writers lack of grammar, but exactly what does “could care less” mean in real English? Is that clown trying to say I could not give a monkeys about global warming, or is IT suggesting I do care about that non existent scam?.
I am just a simple old (very old) Irish climate/weather realist.
Not ‘Sir’ Sean, he refused it, which was at least consistent on his part. He had a image to project
“could care less” is what people started saying when ‘I couldn’t care less” sounded too old hat.
I think it started in the US, in the films.
Who Want To Live Forever?
Who Want To Be A Millionaire?
Gates and his minions are just stealing Mr. Burns’ idea from 25 years ago:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=L3LbxDZRgA4
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hjdMYyjnmks
The hubris of scientists – which is often coupled with great ignorance of most other subjects relevant to life and how live it (philosophy, metaphysics, history, theology, ethics, etc.) outside their narrow confines, are a far greater threat to humanity than “climate change” (which has always existed since the beginning of time, and always will no matter how hard one tries to “fight” it).
“Zero Climate Change” is even more stupid than “Zero Covid.”
Patrick: “Could care less” is just the lazy and stupid American perversion of “couldn’t care less.” It drives me nuts when I hear people say it. They seem to actually think it means “I care as little as humanly possible about…whatever,” though as stated it means the opposite. I always want to ask, “So, how much less could you care about this particular thing than you do?”
If you think of Christianity as a solar religion, this make perfect sense.
Dandelion, that was the Druids!
The Droids were later, they worshiped the stars
Looks like all those who invested in turning their homes into solar panels are outta luck! Thanks for trying to save the environment suckers! Like Mr Burns, maybe the energy overlords plan to keep the lights burning and charge more money?
Aren’t there prophecies about 3 Days of Darkness? Are they trying to emulate God? Or are they planning to pre-empt His chastisement and take credit for them? Maybe in the final phase, God uses man in all his ungodly science to punish ourselves. Then as at Fatima God just moves the sun closer to us. Maybe that’s what they are actually afraid of. They are telling us that this is about ‘climate’ but that’s a codeword for God, and they are putting up a vain futile defensive attempt. So they are actually true believers, but sided with Satan.
Just tell Putin to fire off the nukes and usher in the nuclear winter they desire so.
Soon the scientists will demand we need to perform ritual human sacrifice to reduce carbon through abortion and adult euthanasia so that they will put Project Quetzalcoatl on hold.
I think by this time it should be okay for the native people to simply just kill them.
“WE WILL BLOT OUT THE SUN!”
“Then we shall fight in the shade.”
– 300
It’s about now where King Canute comes up where he’s misrepresented as a silly old …thing.
Canute’s lesson would be appropriate for schools and newsrooms right now but that goes against the media’s polemic
It’s STILL not the end of the world though. If you think THAT’s doom you haven’t seen anything uyet
And here I was, thinking Bastiat’s “The Candle-Makers’ Petition” would always be seen as parody.
@Joy: It doesn’t matter that Christians don’t think of Christianity as a solar religion: it still orients its churches toward the East, and typically (even if it isn’t dogma) refers to its God as somewhere “up there in the heavens”.
In this context, it makes perfect sense for those who’ve arrayed themselves against the church, to seek to blot out the sun, and obscure the heavens. Just the sort of thing lovers of darkness would propose, no?
Joy / Dandelion
You evoke the Original Star Trek episode Bread and Circuses
Early in the show the “old man” tells the crew about the worship of the “s?n” as the camera pans up and focuses on the sun in the sky
At the end of the program, Spock and Kirk are wrapping things up, Spock is curious because historically sun worshippers are barbaric and warlike, not at all peace minded.
Uhura interjects and says no Mr. Spock, I’ve been listening in on broadcasts, they don’t worship the sun in the sky but the Son of God.
“Light of the World”
From a global thermostat to a global light switch what could possibly go wrong? But hey these
are the people that built the USSR and now the CCP immortality is not for everyone. With SARS
and Ebola on tap the sky is the limit.
More Sci-Fi thoughts (although Vonnegut eschewed categorizing his work as Science Fiction)
In his novel Slapstick, the Chinese solved there population crisis by miniaturizing all their people.
They were miniaturized so much that the wind would them around and non-miniaturized would breathe them in, get sick and die.
The China flu, who knew
Once upon a time my backyard was under two miles of ice. Now it is not. Because of climate change. No human beings, or carbon emissions were required to do so.
Of course, round about the time it started warming up and the ice started melting I am sure it is possible to find “more carbon”. Because warmer = more plants and animals.
And all living things are carbon-based.
Petroleum-based pollution problems are real. Everything else is… Really silly.
Dandelion
Yes, it takes one candle in darkness. Light, like truth, doesn’t fail because of time.
Why is that no comfort to the downhearted and despondent ones who claim they believe in a higher power? They clearly don’t, not really, that’s how it seems.
When it seems like the truth is failing you’re looking too closely.
Just like looking at a temperature or covid graph over time.
Time is what filters everything and always allows for the truth to surface.
Not dogma though, beyond the first cause, I suppose, dogma’s a sure way to fail, as history demonstrates with remarkable tedium.
Without the druids, or Clannad? Stone Henge? Where would we be then?
When Briggs was a cheerful soul he once described the analogy of footprints going into the distance. When you look closely there’s not a pattern. Same for science and all searches for truth
So yes, perfect sense Dandelion, I was being flip’