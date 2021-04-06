One World Government To End All Pandemics; The Canceling Of John Ioannidis; More! — Coronavirus Update LX

YOU HAVE TO LAUGH
Earlier I said 2020 was the year experts pretended to forget all they knew about viruses. I have to correct. I now say 2020 and 2021 are the years experts pretended to forget all they knew about viruses.
As Ontario enters its 3rd province-wide lockdown, I present, without comment, recent history of another common respiratory pathogen: pic.twitter.com/XwJ6tePv8H
— Kelly Brown (@rubiconcapital_) April 1, 2021
What’s that, Washington Post? You have something to say about masks?
Good thing you said it before you knew Trump was against masks.
BAD HAIR DAY
Britain’s bright boy Boris Johnson, a man reduced to a blubbering mess by his illness, suggests creating what amounts to a one-world government dedicated to finding him a comb.
Sorry, to “solving” future pandemics.
He and a fine group of other rulers signed an open letter about this. After hinting about a rather important war nobody wants to mention by name, Boris said we must come together “to dispel the temptations of isolationism and nationalism”. No dispelling nationalism for Jews, Asians, and blacks, of course. For Europeans.
There will be other pandemics and other major health emergencies. No single government or multilateral agency can address this threat alone. The question is not if, but when. Together, we must be better prepared to predict, prevent, detect, assess and effectively respond to pandemics in a highly co-ordinated fashion. The Covid-19 pandemic has been a stark and painful reminder that nobody is safe until everyone is safe.
A highly co-ordinated fashion, eh. Nobody is safe until everyone is safe, eh. Benjamin Franklin said “Those who would give up essential liberty, to purchase a little temporary safety, deserve neither liberty nor safety.” But he never had to deal with disease. Or the war on terror. Otherwise he never would have said that.
Ben would have known the modern need to feel safe outweighs all other considerations. “To that end,” says Boris,
we believe that nations should work together towards a new international treaty for pandemic preparedness and response. Such a renewed collective commitment would be a milestone in stepping up pandemic preparedness at the highest political level. It would be rooted in the constitution of the World Health Organisation, drawing in other relevant organisations key to this endeavour, in support of the principle of health for all.
By this, he meant the treaty
would also include recognition of a “One Health” approach that connects the health of humans, animals and our planet. And such a treaty should lead to more mutual accountability and shared responsibility, transparency and co-operation within the international system and with its rules and norms.
The health of humans and animals considered jointly is a noble goal. We need to figure out which creature gets to eat which, and in what order, and who is picking up the tab. But the planet, a large rock in space, has health? Many volcanoes are the earth’s anus. We could cram a thermometer into one and take the plaent’s core temperature, a key indicator of health.
How do we make this “commitment a reality,” Boris?
“We must be guided by solidarity, fairness, transparency, inclusiveness and equity,” he answered.
Since he didn’t mention Diversity, I’m not sure we can stand behind him in his effort. Though many did. Got quite a few Europeans rulers to sign, and even a handful of African rulers. Ukraine, of course, since our rulers are looking to use them as a casus belli.
Well, we all need to “build back better”, eh? Where you will own nothing and be happy, eh?
BAD & GOOD GENES
Sub-Saharan black Africans did well with the doom, but American blacks did not. East Asians did well, and so did South Asians. Certain Caucasians did not. There would appear to be a clear genetic+environment signal to the deaths.
Which this article dispassionately examines: Taboo: Why Is Africa the Global COVID ‘Cold Spot’ and Why Are We Afraid to Talk About It?.
The second question is of course rhetorical. The first is answered, roughly: black Africans are a lot younger than American blacks, and the doom kills the aged, and American blacks are a lot fatter, and the doom kills the fat. Whites with Neanderthal genes appear to have different outcomes than whites without.
Though European whites are old, like American whites, they are not as fat. And so on.
Here’s a self-explanatory picture they put together:
Read the article.
THROWAWAY THE KEY
Nice compilation of articles—even peer-reviewed! articles—contra lockdowns.
ATTEMPTED ASSASSINATION
Saw some expert on Twitter take exception to John Ioannidis’s infection fatality rate. He used just the US numbers, extrapolating them to the world, but did not try his trick using global numbers, which gave an answer an order of magnitude less, and which matched Ioannidis’s guess.
This is important because they’re trying to cancel Ioannidis now. Experts hate any kind of good news which might be used to show their worst fears aren’t true.
Here’s one out of many in the pile on: What the heck happened to John Ioannidis? From a place laughingly called “Science-Based Medicine.”
I won’t go into this in any details, because you already know all the facts. I make only one comment on how cancellations go. Ioannidis used to be loved. But now that he has sinned, they are discovering that not only is he bad now, he kind of always was, and which “we” always knew, but never said much about.
I quote the effeminate bits:
..before the COVID-19 pandemic hit, I had long admired and whom, as a result of his publications, statements, and activities during the pandemic, I no longer do…Over the years, Prof. Ioannidis’ work has inspired posts by nearly all of the bloggers who’ve been regulars here at SBM…
Don’t get me wrong here. I don’t always agree with Ioannidis; for instance, I think he did exaggerate how often research is “wrong” and, in addition, took major issue with his argument that the NIH is…[blah blah blah].
Point is, if you think you have friends, wait until they have to defend you against the woke. Then you’ll see.
TEXAS UNMASKING APOCALYPSE!
We’re still waiting for the surge in deaths the media and experts predicted for Texas. Don’t worry, it will come! They’re experts!
Left column: mask mandates and lockdowns. Right column: liberty.
BOOK
Website of similar name: price of panic.
THE NUMBERS
Sources: daily tests, CDC official toll number one, number two (the old weekly file, now suspect). Deaths by age. Covid & flu. WHO flu tracker. All current as of Monday night.
Daily tests:
Tests fell slightly. The media and blue states are still trying to juice the panic, loathe to relinquish their “emergency” powers, so it’s not falling as fast as we’d like.
Testing generates “cases”. I wonder if testing is rising because vaccinations are also going up. “Come back in a week and let’s do a test” kind of thing. A rapid test could easily throw a false positive. We’ll have to wait and see. I don’t have data to tell for sure.
Every positive test the media falsely calls a “case”, when it is only an infection with varying degrees of seriousness—and most are not serious.
Positivity rate of the tests.
All things equal, fewer tests mean larger positivities, because it’s more likely only the sickest are being tested. And, depending on the kind of test, those who are vaccinated might show as positive (antibody test, say).
CDC weekly ALL CAUSE death counts, or the Perspective Plot, from late 2009 until now. The late drop off is late counting: it takes up to eight weeks to get all data. We need to look at all cause deaths because we can’t quite trust the attributed COVID numbers.
The black line is deaths of any kind. The red is COVID. The blue line is flu+pneumonia (it’s the pneumonia that kills most flu patients). The blue is estimated starting mid year 2020 because CDC stopped separate reporting on flu. The suspicion is some flu and pneumonia deaths are being attributed to COVID.
Deaths are way down from what we’d expect this time of year.
Here is the CDC deaths “involving” COVID.
There is in the daily data (not shown) do show a flattening this week, which will be picked up in next week’s totals. But a flattening at very low numbers. There is no emergency. There is only panic.
Here is another way to look at all deaths, the week-of-the-year all-cause deaths. This is big.
I’m repeating myself—again!—but look at those deaths plunge! This chart should amaze you.
You can see the black dots on the green line, which indicate the late counts. But before that, even with some late counts coming in, this is still low.
We are, from about Week 8, either where we’d expect all cause deaths to be, or lower. Our rulers and media have convinced themselves there is no death but COVID deaths. They don’t even know how to look at others.
MOST IMPORTANT: the 2020 excess deaths are not all COVID deaths! They include deaths from the “solution” to COVID, too. Plus increased suicides, septicemia and other iatrogenic kills, cancers, heart attacks, and everything else due to lockdowns. Like car crashes, as we saw above. Plus, there were over 80,000 drug overdose deaths last year. This point cannot be over-emphasized.
Flu is still missing. Here is the WHO’s global flu tracker:
Flu is still gone the whole world over. For almost a full year now. Yes. A year without flu. Astonishing.
Here’s another way to look at it, which highlights the very first (Twitter) graph atop this post, by which I mean the spring “mini-bump” after the main flu surge and before summer:
You can see Swine Flu, which started at an odd time, and which caused a minor panic. And you can see where flu vanished into … where exactly?
Here is the CDC official population mortality rates for the all causes other than COVID, and “involving” COVID (with and of; “involving” is CDC’s word).
POPULATION FATALITY RATES Age COVID OtherCause 1 Under 1 year 0.0000150 0.00590 2 1–4 years 0.0000020 0.00025 3 5–14 years 0.0000021 0.00016 4 15–24 years 0.0000190 0.00096 5 25–34 years 0.0000760 0.00180 6 35–44 years 0.0002200 0.00280 7 45–54 years 0.0006200 0.00500 8 55–64 years 0.0015000 0.01100 9 65–74 years 0.0037000 0.02200 10 75–84 years 0.0093000 0.05400 11 85 years and over 0.0250000 0.16000
A reminder that these are from totals, and so represent the closest thing to lifetime population fatality rates. Anyway, the risk is so small for the young there is no reason to panic. None.
About masks in depth, see this article and this one. I am also working on a comprehensive article about masks. Hint: they do not work. Leave the Cult of the Mask.
In the meantime, we have this:
https://dailycaller.com/2021/04/05/megyn-kelly-family-kicked-off-plane-spirit-airlines/
common sense is dying if not dead.
Newsflash: THERE IS NO SOLVING WORLD PANDEMICS. You can, however, murder thousands using the pandemic as cover. Good news for dictator governors and others who want to implement death squads for the elderly and avoid the unpopular nature of this. Plus, you can seize dictatorial power and shaft a whole nation while people die. (Note: AIDS was different. It still kills and kills and kills allowing for ongoing deaths but no cementing of your dictatorial power. Great for population reduction, though.)
Did pigs learn to fly while I was sleeping?????? Governments CANNOT stop a virus. They can only kill and imprison their population. I guess Boris is in the mood to join the mass murders of past government in seeing how many he can kill…..Oh, and DEATH is the only safe state. Boris has that right. Boris is pure evil.
Africans use malaria preventative that the CDC outlawed in order to kill Americans and get even with Trump.
Science-Based Medicine sold out. I used to read them, but they are trash now. Seems virtually all scientists kiss posteriors sooner or later. The love of knowledge NEVER overrides the love of MONEY.
True scientists have NO friends, only people who have not attacked them yet.
Covid testing will NEVER be checked for false positives or negatives. It’s NOT for checking for disease……And Covid and flu ARE the same thing and the CDC verified it by not separately reporting on the flu. We KNEW they lied from day one of the “pandemic” that was not flu but now is.
How can I not?
One World Government to rule them all,
One World Government to find them,
One World Government to bring them all,
and in the darkness bind them
I am getting really tired of the J-Anglo scheming.
That map is telling me that the virus is bullshit. Not that it doesn’t exist, but it’s stated properties are bogus.
China created a panic with short brutal lockdowns and fake footage of people “dieing” on the streets (in reality just drunks falling). Most likely on orders from the world “elite”.
China already has a social credit system. They don’t need to play the virus game anymore. Now it’s time for the rest of the world to implement it.
As if we did not Already have a world government – which coordinated the events of 2020 – behind, and pulling the strings of, Boris et al.
This letter is just a matter of the reality coming a bit more fully into the open – although presumably we will never be told explicitly the names of the Real world government: just various disposable front-men and -women.
My common sense is telling me not to part with money in order to read what could be summarised in a few short words.
Alien conspiracists are always selling their books
Joy loves Boris Johnson!
Ah, poor Boris!
About the hair? It seems almost obvious to me who is quite good at reading ‘people’ in the real world:
He plays on it! His sister, who has since forbiven him for removing us from the USSEU (republic). Used to manage his hair situation!
He has a triple crown and frankly, more hair than many men of his age. It’s on his head, too!
I think he’s cute, looks like just William or a naughty school boy. I’m fairly sure he knows it and does it on purpose. Especially if it irritated his sister.
I wonder what after shave he wears?
None, at a guess, I’m thinking he just uses nice smelling shower gel.
Real men don’t wear perfume.
One World Government to Rule Them All
One World Government to Find Them
One World Government to Bring Them All
and In The Darkness Bind Them
Briggs: ”Britain’s bright boy Boris Johnson, a man reduced to a blubbering mess by his illness, suggests creating what amounts to a one-world government dedicated to finding him a comb.”
Funny line. What is it with his hair? He’s a wild and crazy guy? A devil-may-care California beach boy? He doesn’t follow the rules, he’s a rebel, he’s cool? Well he doesn’t follow Gods rules, but he’s slavish as hell to the cabal that runs the show and writes his lines, just as they write Joe Biden’s. The Overlords even had Donald Trump dancing to their tune. Puppets on strings. Who writes the lines and how, exactly, do they go about doing it? Zoom calls at 4am between Bill Gates, George Soros, Klaus Schwab and some Rothschild? They hatch the day’s plot and send orders to the Supreme Council of the Overlords, who meet in a futuristic underground complex in Switzerland, wearing totalitarian zoot suits designed by Edith Head, who write the actual lines and send them out to be read by the teleprompter puppets in all their zombified vassal states, and the zombies hearing the new proclamations stupidly obey because Kool-Aid?
You get to thinking something like that because there is definitely an agenda behind this, and it sure as hell isn’t a concern for public health. But then I recall James Corbett noting the cabal isn’t secret, they’re right out in the open publishing their white papers on the internet telling the sheep just what they’re thinking, sending out trial balloons, and it only appears obscure if you don’t take the time to closely follow what they’re doing.
Certainly all the stuff Gates has been doing is mostly out in the open, he loves the limelight, and posing as a great Humanitarian. Still, it’s a huge effort, with trillions at their command, and a vast network of bought-and-paid-for governments, NGOs, think tanks, media, education, et cetera, that they have patiently built over their decades long-march. Maybe the greatest, most complex and ambitious work of evil in human history. And we get to have a front row seat watching these Bond villains turn the entire planet into zombie pod people.
Lucky us.
But then it is a fine spring day, Gates et al do not control the seasons nor the sun, and God is still in charge and Jesus rose from the dead and we are to be of good cheer and courage, even in the face of evil and adversity, especially when it comes from comic book creeps the likes of Gates and Schwab.
Apparently even in states without mask mandates, the brainwashed sheeple refuse to give up their fear and paranoia, still treating them like security blankies they had when they were kids scared of the bogey-man at night. My sister and eldest niece were in Florida last week, and said they were still “required” almost everywhere they went when it came to stores and restaurants (the old routine of “wear a mask for show walking in and out, but then take it off because apparently viruses sleep while you sit down to eat, drink, and talk for an hour”). And in my state I still see an inordinate number of people outside in the park walking around with muzzles on in 75 degree and sunny weather (Sunday even saw a group of 6 or 7 bike-riders who appeared to be part of some biking club all muzzled-up as they rode. Just disgusting to see. I hope they crashed later from hypoxia).
“A highly co-ordinated fashion…” – As if this CCP-originated psyop/bio-warfare plan to convince world governments to “lockdown” etc., destroying their economies, and the lives, well-being, education, and futures of their people, hasn’t already been highly coordinated! Apparently BoJo thinks every world government just independently decided – based on The Science(TM) of course! – to follow the same disastrous and tyrannical approach to a routine respiratory virus, and that the solution is simply more “co-ordination.” What a grotesque clown world.
Boris’ hair is a psyop to encourage people to think that he is ever so busy working for their interests, and put upon as much as the average working man.
Good grief…now Joy’s simping over Boris! 🙂 Easily the worst British PM since WWII.
In re. Africa: Any data on how many PCR tests they’re doing on a daily basis in Africa? I get the age and fatness levels being an explanation as compared to American blacks, but I wonder if the lower numbers in Africa can also be explained by “dis-functional” governments (oh for a “dis-functional” government here!) that were unable to implement such “highly co-ordinated” and tyrannical responses as America, Europe, or much of the rest of the world. I doubt most of Africa has sprouted PCR test centers on seemingly every corner, Orwellian track-and-trace, hospital “cause-of-death” book-cooking, etc. the way the West has. Fewer tests, fewer “cases,” fewer “deaths”.
And look how light-colored China is on that map…apparently we’re supposed to believe (not that any sane person has ever really believed their official numbers) that the “ground-zero” of this historically unprecedented and highly deadly virus has had very few deaths and “cases”…all supposedly because “short but severe” lockdowns “worked,” and they’ve also magically not had any of the many “waves” (I’ve lost track of what number we’re supposed to be on now) that keep sprouting up in the West. Yeah, not suspicious at all. Totally not a CCP-planned psyop and bio warfare operation.
Dennis, don’t feed the troll.
Don’t miss how this amazing man of the cloth deals with the covid squad.
https://twitter.com/ezralevant/status/1378506465158303747?s=20
It’s getting to the point where I don’t know if it is possible to use the data to reach any conclusions, since there are so many confounding factors. There are some things that can obviously be thrown out. For example, China’s numbers are ridiculous in their pattern and the CCP hasn’t been shy about their attempts to say that China has never had a problem, so their numbers can be thrown out entirely. Similarly it’s been discussed at length here how “cases” are largely driven by high testing, especially testing using high PCR cycles.
But I thought that we could glean data from at least SOME of the data. For example, deaths. Likely deaths in the US represent actual deaths, and even if many non-COVID deaths are listed as COVID deaths, at least the shape of the graph will give us some idea of the actual spread of the disease? But then in MN on March 9 the stats listed 140 deaths, the only day with triple digit deaths. This happened at a time when the rolling average for deaths was in the single digits. After investigating I found out that the department of health had scoured old records, many several months old, to find COVID deaths which were “missed” and then reported many that day. But they intended to keep looking through old records in this way. This means that there isn’t even a guarantee that if the death numbers go up that more people are actually dying in a recent time frame.
So what data can still be relied upon?
“It’s getting to the point where I don’t know if it is possible to use the data to reach any conclusions…”
Perhaps that’s part of the point, to just sow confusion and prevent people from having even the basic facts presented in a clear and straight-forward manner since that might cause them to wake up and doubt the fear-mongering…because in the end it’s all about power, control, and promoting an agenda, not about actual facts or public health.
Dennis, regarding the light shading in the map, it helps to remember that there is little to no obesity in China. The vast majority of citizens are rail thin. This one factor alone might account for the lower mortality rate there.
Yes, all thanks be to God, that He raised Jesus Christ from the dead seated Him in Heaven at the right hand of God, His Father and Our Father. He will keep on strengthening us as we ask for and receive His helps, as we go through these persecutions which will only get worse. Keep looking to Jesus all of our days. He will bring us through.
How long do you think that God would bless a country whose laws allow the murder of His children?? Read Deuteronomy and Joshua.
God bless, C-Marie