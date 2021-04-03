Sadly, Coronadoom Is Not The 2020 Leading Cause Of Death

It came as a surprise to many that people in 2020 died of other diseases than the coroandoom. Can you believe it? Not only that, but more of them died from heart disease than coronadoom. And not only that, but more died from cancer than coronadoom, too.
Stick around for an hilarious joke about masks below.
Accidents was close, but it has to be admitted coronadoom was said to have caused more death than “unintentional injuries.” The other category is intentional injuries, including the kind where a quack slips you a life-ending mickey. And charges you for it. But he gets away with it only because the insurance forms have “euthanasia” printed on them.
We get all these stats from a new JAMA paper—which even though it presents the exact same statistics using the exact same sources as this blog has been doing for over a year, is an official peer reviewed elite source, and therefore unassailable—by Farida B. Ahmad and Robert N. Anderson: The Leading Causes of Death in the US for 2020.
Put your peepers on this:
Cancer was about the same from last year. Beat the doom by a lot, like I said, but I won’t go on about it, because most have an unshakable belief that there isn’t a damned thing you can do about cancer. Which, likely, is partly true. Not wholly true. Read PD Mangan and others about seed oils and see if you change your mind. But that’s a subject for another day.
Heart disease deaths went up by a lot in 2020. Probably more than we’d have expected because of population increase (you’ll recall deaths have been going up year by year as we age and grow). It killed about twice as many people as they say the doom did. Twice as many.
Now “twice as many” is what we mathematicians call “times 2”. Meaning it was “times 2” deadlier than the doom.
There was no panic about these deaths. There were no lockdowns. There was no social distancing. There was no minute-by-minute, second-by-second announcements of new “cases” of obesity, which could be had by monitoring fast food feederies or doughnut shops.
The coronadoom will fade into the background, like flu, peaking up here and there and killing for years to come. But on a much smaller level.
Heart disease, however, will keep on killing in vast numbers. Probably increasing as the boomers make their exit. If it isn’t the leading cause, then cancer will be. You can never eliminate the leading cause of death, incidentally.
Anyway, why no panic over MIs? Even though heart disease is a much more efficient killer. And not just of the very old, like coronadoom, but of the middle-aged, too.
It’s true many thought the doom was the only, or largest by far, cause of death, and that all others were too small to mention. That’s just ignorance, of the kind the media excels at.
It’s also true many thought the doom was going to kill everybody unless “something” was done. It was enough for most that lockdowns, the purposeful jamming together the sick and healthy to more efficiently spread disease, and mask mandates were issued. The government was doing “something”, and “something” was all that was needed in people’s minds.
They still thought everybody was going to die, until they got a vaccine, which wasn’t really enough to protect them. Like with masks, your vaccination protected others, not yourself.
But forget all that. The simple reason people didn’t get into a panic over a times 2 killer was the media and the government didn’t ask them to panic over it.
People accept heart disease deaths because they’re used to them. So they don’t count. We never had glaring hourly headlines announcing the number of new heart attacks. If we did, then we’d surely panic.
Here’s the big joke. You can’t, as all data suggests, prevent an airborne respiratory disease from killing people. But you can prevent a lot of heart disease. How?
With masks!
Either you lock them over your nacho hole, or you put it over your eyes when you read the government’s official nutrition advice, which was crafted by experts. The same kind of experts who suggested lockdowns.
Those numbers, admittedly, are telling, and THEIR numbers. But don’t forget that, according to the CDC, 94% of coronacrap deaths are NOT caused by the beer bug, but with it as a “concausa”, a contributing factor. That flu deaths dropped like the temperatures in Texas on January… That the statistic of years lost says the coronacrap disease didn’t subtract much and was but a marginal factor. Ans I haven’t touch on Cuomo and Newsom homes for the elderly deaths. So, with the proper context, this numbers only show……… that the average person in the entire planet is but a sheep, ready for whatever the oligarchs decide for them….
Interesting. Where are the 88,000 overdose deaths? Are those “unintentional injuries”? (Interesting that the reporting period is May-May. The huge spike was from near the beginning of the plandemic.)
Read footnote b.
Flu 53495 – I thought that flu has disappeared.
Don’t you just love it when Our Betters present their data using left-justified columns of numbers?
Shock, shock. Someone read the actual stasts. There’s probably a law against that or Joe/Kamala is creating an EO. Hiding them in a journal is okay, but not broadcasting them.
Excellent uses for masks. Now, if they weren’t blowing all over the landscape and floating in the ocean….But it’s okay, that’s the government polluting and killing sea life. They can do that, you know.
You left out the murderous governors who took out over half the “victims of covid” and the CDC that murdered a large number with their POLITICALLY allowing drugs to be used. Take out the murders, and you have less than a quarter of the deaths.
Why don’t they just make a vaccine that prevents death?
That would solve all our problems.
I hope Gates is working on it.
Or a vaccine that prevents idiocy.
The holy grail would be a vaccine that prevents evil.
What would people do then?
I would like to know how many people actually died just from the doom. That number is unknown and likely unknowable, given the fakery by the doommeisters and other factors, such as, does it even exist? — coming from virus and germ theory skeptics. I know of one ninety year old neighbor who supposedly died of it, know a few others who caught some sort of crud and got over it, but people weren’t dropping like flies. They were dropping like sheep, sure, but not flies.
Maybe the doom was actually just a media virus, spread electronically, and if you avoided electronic devices you wouldn’t catch it and get sick by suggestion. That would explain Africa and the Amish. A lot of uncertainty here. It’s an interesting topic, Briggs — Uncertainty — maybe you should write something about it? Not much money in it, of course, but that never stopped you.
Maybe the actual number of coronadoom deaths is like Schrödinger’s cat, and when you try to measure it it turns into a boa constrictor, or something. Or is that the Michaelson-Morley experiment? Ah, no, it’s Kurt Gödel, and the more knowledge you gain about something the more imponderables pile up, so perfect ignorance gives perfect certainty. Or maybe it’s Ohm’s law… well, something explains everything but I haven’t got all morning to figure it out — there’s wood to split, so I’m splitsville. (When I split wood am I also splitting the atoms?)
Dean Ericson +1 *5
Dean: The actual number of coronadoom deaths is like Schrodinger’s cat except it doesn’t turn into a boa constrictor (though that would be cool!). It depends on who opens the box, when it’s opened, and who’s watching. The actual number is imaginary, of course, one of those “i” numbers you see in calculus.
As far as the wood goes, nope, not splitting atoms. I find it you cute you think there really are atoms! 😉
Shhhh! It’s a secret. It must never never be said, or written, or mentioned in any way. But ABORTION beats them all, as a cause of DEATH that is. Unless you don’t believe ABORTED babies are dead, or human, or matter in the slightest. Because people like Farida and Bob, the JAMA statisticians of DEATH, don’t. They never mention ABORTION. Not on their radar screens. Not part of their world. Don’t count. Don’t amount to a hill of beans. So keep a lid on it. We don’t want to get Cancelled by the New Thuggerinos, do we? Mums the word. Stick ABORTION under your hat and leave it there.
Deans Ericson:
We have a two part vaccine that prevents idiocy: reading and thinking.
—
In this case it has been obvious all along that the virus killed 100% of the people it first affected (in aug/sept) but then regressed to almost its almost original form very quickly. When western leaders were first briefed on this (circa Jan/feb) around 5% of the infected were dying. Now it’s down to less than 1% -and those have to have to at least one co-morbidity: obesity and age being the most common. The political reaction, however, is still based on the 5% estimate…
As to what causes death–it’s usually organ failure, even when some form of cardio-respiratory (C-19) disease.
My sister-in-law succumbed (in hospital) a couple years ago after dealing with cancer for 5 years. My brother noted that nowhere on her death certificate was ovarian (or any other) cancer noted as a cause of death.
Generously, it’s referred to as death due to complications arising therefrom in the treatment of side effects of medical therapies. The cliché that ‘the surgery was a success but the patient died’ comes to mind.
The general public is hugely ignorant their bodies contain millions of pathogens that help keep the immune system functioning. Ignorant of reality, unable to fathom uncertainties of life, they cling to any explanation to absolve their unknowing that isolation and ultra-cleanliness is detrimental to normal functioning health. Therefore, we get nonstop performance of theatre–public health theatre, public health theatre, and the granddaddy of them all–news media as entertainment.
Why would there be social distancing for cancer or heart disease if the transmission mechanism is completely different from covid? (ie. cancer or heart disease don’t spread in air or by germs)
Justin
It’s Holy Saturday. This needs to be said. Re the “leading causes of death”…
The leading cause of death in the United States — by a lot — is elective abortion. This has been true for many years. The death rate from elective abortion is always somewhere near the total deaths from cancer and heart disease, *combined*.
And all of those deaths were preventable.