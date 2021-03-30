Vaccine Passports, Weeping CDC Lady & More! — Coronavirus Update LIX

BOO HOO HOO!

Thanks to Kent CLizbe for the tip: CDC director fights back tears as she warns of soaring COVID-19 cases: ‘Right now I’m scared’.

They didn’t mention any literally shaking in the article, but it must be there. If you’re not literally shaking, you’re not serious.

Nice, too, to see the oligarchs picked a strong woman to lead us through this government-generated crisis.

Too bad they didn’t let her look at her own data before she broke down, which is below.

VACCINE PASSPORTS

NEW – Biden admin is set to launch a #COVID19 passport that Americans must have to engage in commerce and would track Americans that took the vaccine (WaPo) — Disclose.tv ? (@disclosetv) March 28, 2021

Reads: “NEW – Biden admin is set to launch a #COVID19 passport that Americans must have to engage in commerce and would track Americans that took the vaccine (WaPo)”

The love of money is the root of all evil. I believe it is IBM, Microsoft, Oracle & Salesforce pushing this. To guarantee profits in perpetuity. The oligarchs running Biden (who, yes, is still alive) have even admitted the push for the passport is coming from them.

Nice to know you’ll be tracked everywhere you go, though, isn’t it? Saves memory by off-loading it to corporations, who love us.

We’ve made Mark of the Beast jokes so often that the comedic effect is dulled. But if they get away with it for this one small disease, a vaccine for a not very dangerous bug, the “passport” will soon be expanded to other distinctions. Including the aforesaid beastly mark. There hasn’t been a slippery slope yet our rulers haven’t jumped on with glee.

Say, would you be able to do on-line banking without a vaccine passport? Maybe not. Say goodbye to your money.

It’s not just the oligarchs. The cowardly will demand the passport, too. Demand you get it, I mean. Cowards need to “feel” safe above all things. And they don’t care what they have to make you do to guarantee their feelz. You might recall the “war” on terror led to body scanners at airports and other indignities, such as computer tracking of your whereabouts by cell phone. Thanks, NSA! All of which was welcomed by cowards who wanted to feel safe.

We’ve all read, and seen, historical examples of citizens welcoming and participating in bloody tyranny, always with the moral lesson that you, the viewer, would never allow yourself to fall that low. But its so easy:

Vaccine passports are a good idea. Among other things, it will single out the still large contingent of people who refuse vaccines, who will be foreclosed from doing a lot of things their peers can do. That should help break the resistance down. — Harry Litman (@harrylitman) March 28, 2021

There is some good news about this.

NEW – Florida Gov. DeSantis says he’ll be taking executive action against "vaccine passports."pic.twitter.com/lSWlUAXUsI — Disclose.tv ? (@disclosetv) March 29, 2021

If enough rulers can recall their duty, the passport will fail. If you, too, remember yours, and refuse to use it when buying at Woke Coffehouse and MegaloWalMart, it will fail.

But if you say “What’s the harm?”, it will succeed. Wait and see how.

EFFEMINACY

Texas District Judge Upholds Austin Mask Mandate “Travis County remains committed to following the science and the advice of our health experts,” said Andy Brown, Travis County judge and chief executive. “Today’s court ruling allowing the Health Authority’s rules to remain in place and keep the mask requirements for businesses puts the health and safety of our public above all else during this pandemic.”

Andy Brown is a liar, as is typical for our beloved rulers. Here’s the plot which shows “the” science.

They also wheeled out Biden to say “Please restore your masks” to the states that realized they were useless.

Surely you remember the great cries of “Death! Death! It comes!” after Texas announced it was restoring liberty it should never have taken away. Death is on vacation. Well, he had a busy year catching up with government “solutions”.

Speaking of The Science:

Look at this asinine plastic The Science shield. What a clown show this country has become. https://t.co/60fqfqsLxv — William M Briggs (@FamedCelebrity) March 30, 2021

BOOK

The Price of Panic.

Website of similar name: price of panic.

THE NUMBERS

Sources: daily tests, CDC official toll number one, number two (the old weekly file, now suspect). Deaths by age. Covid & flu. WHO flu tracker. All current as of Monday night.

Daily tests:

Tests leveled off, which accounts for the tears of the CDC director. Testing generates “cases”. I wonder if testing is rising because vaccinations are also going up. “Come back in a week and let’s do a test” kind of thing. A rapid test could easily throw a false positive. We’ll have to wait and see. I don’t have data to tell for sure.

Every positive test the media falsely calls a “case”, when it is only an infection with varying degrees of seriousness—and most are not serious.

Positivity rate of the tests.

All things equal, fewer tests mean larger positivities, because it’s more likely only the sickest are being tested. And, depending on the kind of test, those who are vaccinated might show as positive (antibody test, say).

Here we have steady test numbers, but still dropping positivities.

CDC weekly ALL CAUSE death counts, or the Perspective Plot, from late 2009 until now. The late drop off is late counting: it takes up to eight weeks to get all data. We need to look at all cause deaths because we can’t quite trust the attributed COVID numbers.

The black line is deaths of any kind. The red is COVID. The blue line is flu+pneumonia (it’s the pneumonia that kills most flu patients). The blue is estimated starting mid year 2020 because CDC stopped separate reporting on flu. The suspicion is some flu and pneumonia deaths are being attributed to COVID.

Deaths are way down from what we’d expect this time of year.

Here is the CDC deaths “involving” COVID.

Note that this was taken after the CDC director’s tears.

Here is another way to look at all deaths, the week-of-the-year all-cause deaths. This is big.

I’m repeating myself, but this again is just like last week—go and compare! Look at those deaths plunge! This chart should amaze you.

You can see the black dots on the green line, which indicate the late counts. But before that, even with some late counts coming in, this is still low.

We are, from about Week 8, either where we’d expect all cause deaths to be, or lower. Our rulers and media have convinced themselves there is no death but COVID deaths. They don’t even know how to look at others.

MOST IMPORTANT: the 2020 excess deaths are not all COVID deaths! They include deaths from the “solution” to COVID, too. Plus increased suicides, septicemia and other iatrogenic kills, cancers, heart attacks, and everything else due to lockdowns. Like car crashes, as we saw above. Plus, there were over 80,000 drug overdose deaths last year. This point cannot be over-emphasized.

Flu is still missing. Here is the WHO’s global flu tracker:

Flu is still gone the whole world over. For almost a full year now. Yes. A year without flu. Astonishing.

Here is the CDC official population mortality rates for the all causes other than COVID, and “involving” COVID (with and of; “involving” is CDC’s word).

POPULATION FATALITY RATES Age COVID OtherCause 1 Under 1 year 0.0000140 0.00580 2 1–4 years 0.0000019 0.00025 3 5–14 years 0.0000021 0.00015 4 15–24 years 0.0000180 0.00095 5 25–34 years 0.0000740 0.00180 6 35–44 years 0.0002100 0.00270 7 45–54 years 0.0006100 0.00490 8 55–64 years 0.0015000 0.01100 9 65–74 years 0.0037000 0.02200 10 75–84 years 0.0092000 0.05300 11 85 years and over 0.0250000 0.16000

A reminder that these are from totals, and so represent the closest thing to lifetime population fatality rates. Anyway, the risk is so small for the young there is no reason to panic. None.

About masks in depth, see this article and this one. I am also working on a comprehensive article about masks. Hint: they do not work. Leave the Cult of the Mask.

