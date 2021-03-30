Vaccine Passports, Weeping CDC Lady & More! — Coronavirus Update LIX

BOO HOO HOO!
Thanks to Kent CLizbe for the tip: CDC director fights back tears as she warns of soaring COVID-19 cases: ‘Right now I’m scared’.
They didn’t mention any literally shaking in the article, but it must be there. If you’re not literally shaking, you’re not serious.
Nice, too, to see the oligarchs picked a strong woman to lead us through this government-generated crisis.
Too bad they didn’t let her look at her own data before she broke down, which is below.
VACCINE PASSPORTS
NEW – Biden admin is set to launch a #COVID19 passport that Americans must have to engage in commerce and would track Americans that took the vaccine (WaPo)
The love of money is the root of all evil. I believe it is IBM, Microsoft, Oracle & Salesforce pushing this. To guarantee profits in perpetuity. The oligarchs running Biden (who, yes, is still alive) have even admitted the push for the passport is coming from them.
Nice to know you’ll be tracked everywhere you go, though, isn’t it? Saves memory by off-loading it to corporations, who love us.
We’ve made Mark of the Beast jokes so often that the comedic effect is dulled. But if they get away with it for this one small disease, a vaccine for a not very dangerous bug, the “passport” will soon be expanded to other distinctions. Including the aforesaid beastly mark. There hasn’t been a slippery slope yet our rulers haven’t jumped on with glee.
Say, would you be able to do on-line banking without a vaccine passport? Maybe not. Say goodbye to your money.
It’s not just the oligarchs. The cowardly will demand the passport, too. Demand you get it, I mean. Cowards need to “feel” safe above all things. And they don’t care what they have to make you do to guarantee their feelz. You might recall the “war” on terror led to body scanners at airports and other indignities, such as computer tracking of your whereabouts by cell phone. Thanks, NSA! All of which was welcomed by cowards who wanted to feel safe.
We’ve all read, and seen, historical examples of citizens welcoming and participating in bloody tyranny, always with the moral lesson that you, the viewer, would never allow yourself to fall that low. But its so easy:
Vaccine passports are a good idea. Among other things, it will single out the still large contingent of people who refuse vaccines, who will be foreclosed from doing a lot of things their peers can do. That should help break the resistance down.
There is some good news about this.
NEW – Florida Gov. DeSantis says he’ll be taking executive action against "vaccine passports."pic.twitter.com/lSWlUAXUsI
If enough rulers can recall their duty, the passport will fail. If you, too, remember yours, and refuse to use it when buying at Woke Coffehouse and MegaloWalMart, it will fail.
But if you say “What’s the harm?”, it will succeed. Wait and see how.
EFFEMINACY
Texas District Judge Upholds Austin Mask Mandate “Travis County remains committed to following the science and the advice of our health experts,” said Andy Brown, Travis County judge and chief executive. “Today’s court ruling allowing the Health Authority’s rules to remain in place and keep the mask requirements for businesses puts the health and safety of our public above all else during this pandemic.”
Andy Brown is a liar, as is typical for our beloved rulers. Here’s the plot which shows “the” science.
They also wheeled out Biden to say “Please restore your masks” to the states that realized they were useless.
Surely you remember the great cries of “Death! Death! It comes!” after Texas announced it was restoring liberty it should never have taken away. Death is on vacation. Well, he had a busy year catching up with government “solutions”.
Speaking of The Science:
Look at this asinine plastic The Science shield.
What a clown show this country has become. https://t.co/60fqfqsLxv
BOOK
Website of similar name: price of panic.
THE NUMBERS
Sources: daily tests, CDC official toll number one, number two (the old weekly file, now suspect). Deaths by age. Covid & flu. WHO flu tracker. All current as of Monday night.
Daily tests:
Tests leveled off, which accounts for the tears of the CDC director. Testing generates “cases”. I wonder if testing is rising because vaccinations are also going up. “Come back in a week and let’s do a test” kind of thing. A rapid test could easily throw a false positive. We’ll have to wait and see. I don’t have data to tell for sure.
Every positive test the media falsely calls a “case”, when it is only an infection with varying degrees of seriousness—and most are not serious.
Positivity rate of the tests.
All things equal, fewer tests mean larger positivities, because it’s more likely only the sickest are being tested. And, depending on the kind of test, those who are vaccinated might show as positive (antibody test, say).
Here we have steady test numbers, but still dropping positivities.
CDC weekly ALL CAUSE death counts, or the Perspective Plot, from late 2009 until now. The late drop off is late counting: it takes up to eight weeks to get all data. We need to look at all cause deaths because we can’t quite trust the attributed COVID numbers.
The black line is deaths of any kind. The red is COVID. The blue line is flu+pneumonia (it’s the pneumonia that kills most flu patients). The blue is estimated starting mid year 2020 because CDC stopped separate reporting on flu. The suspicion is some flu and pneumonia deaths are being attributed to COVID.
Deaths are way down from what we’d expect this time of year.
Here is the CDC deaths “involving” COVID.
Note that this was taken after the CDC director’s tears.
Here is another way to look at all deaths, the week-of-the-year all-cause deaths. This is big.
I’m repeating myself, but this again is just like last week—go and compare! Look at those deaths plunge! This chart should amaze you.
You can see the black dots on the green line, which indicate the late counts. But before that, even with some late counts coming in, this is still low.
We are, from about Week 8, either where we’d expect all cause deaths to be, or lower. Our rulers and media have convinced themselves there is no death but COVID deaths. They don’t even know how to look at others.
MOST IMPORTANT: the 2020 excess deaths are not all COVID deaths! They include deaths from the “solution” to COVID, too. Plus increased suicides, septicemia and other iatrogenic kills, cancers, heart attacks, and everything else due to lockdowns. Like car crashes, as we saw above. Plus, there were over 80,000 drug overdose deaths last year. This point cannot be over-emphasized.
Flu is still missing. Here is the WHO’s global flu tracker:
Flu is still gone the whole world over. For almost a full year now. Yes. A year without flu. Astonishing.
Here is the CDC official population mortality rates for the all causes other than COVID, and “involving” COVID (with and of; “involving” is CDC’s word).
POPULATION FATALITY RATES Age COVID OtherCause 1 Under 1 year 0.0000140 0.00580 2 1–4 years 0.0000019 0.00025 3 5–14 years 0.0000021 0.00015 4 15–24 years 0.0000180 0.00095 5 25–34 years 0.0000740 0.00180 6 35–44 years 0.0002100 0.00270 7 45–54 years 0.0006100 0.00490 8 55–64 years 0.0015000 0.01100 9 65–74 years 0.0037000 0.02200 10 75–84 years 0.0092000 0.05300 11 85 years and over 0.0250000 0.16000
A reminder that these are from totals, and so represent the closest thing to lifetime population fatality rates. Anyway, the risk is so small for the young there is no reason to panic. None.
About masks in depth, see this article and this one. I am also working on a comprehensive article about masks. Hint: they do not work. Leave the Cult of the Mask.
There’s got to be a big market for fake vaccine passports.
Flu is “gone” because they don’t care about it anymore. It’s still there. The government just calls the flu “covid” (and encourages doctors to do so) because it doesn’t elicit the same panic.
Show up with flu-like symptoms and they’ll order a (faulty) covid test first and if that comes back positive they don’t even bother testing for flu. It’s automatically the most holy covid.
Also, I’m quickly becoming convinced from the data – however uncontrolled and anecdotal it may be – that masks make things worse in some way, or at least prolong it.
The states that ended their mask mandates are all doing better than the states that are clinging to them. All of these charts are very clear.
It’s almost as if forcing a person to breathe through the same dirty cloth over and over doesn’t block or filter out the pathogens, it concentrates them instead.
The Host tweeted, ”What a clown show this country has become.”
People love clowns. They like life in Krazy Klown Town. Not only can you sin all you please without punishment in Klown Town but sin is proof of moral superiority. So, send in the clowns. Do you want to see who rules us? Type, “evil clown” into your search engine, select “images”, and behold — our Overlords.
God help us.
1-
“Flu is “gone” because they don’t care about it anymore. It’s still there. The government just calls the flu “covid” (and encourages doctors to do so) because it doesn’t elicit the same panic…”?
2-
“…Show up with flu-like symptoms and they’ll order a (faulty) covid test first and if that comes back positive they don’t even bother testing for flu. It’s automatically the most holy covid.”?
The above is false:
1-
Flu is still with us. It is less transmissible than covid. This means that when drastic measures are take to cut or reduce a respiratory virus, ALL respiratory airborne viruses are effected by those measures.
Nobody is claiming that there must be non pharmaceutical intervention must be done every year for flu. This is because a certain amount of risk is accepted by society regarding flu. In the UK, seven to nine thousand or so, in the US thirty six thousand deaths occur every year due to flu, on average.
Flu kills more younger people than covid! That is one of the differences in this disease and (for me), was suspicious. That children are spared when normally their immune systems have similar vulnerability as elderly and Men!
(With regards to the cytokine storm effect.)
2-
With regards to not bothering to test for flu:
Flu tests aren’t carried out routine in any year.
Hence the jokes about “I’ve got flu”
“NO you haven’t you’ve got a cold, wimp”
“Man flu” (which is a real thing) and so on.
Thee may very well be a difference in testing for flu in a private based system such as in the US.
Her, NHS policy and best practice is, with all testing and diagnostics, if it is not going to alter the decision made, or information known, consider whether testing is appropriate. Not just to save money but to save patient’s undue alarm, dependency and invasive procedure.
Friend needed cataract surgery. You can’t have your surgery unless you get a COVID test first. That’s another way they’re fanning the panic. A testing operation is set up in a large parking lot nearby. I drive friend over. An orange cone maze with checkpoints manned by… person-ed by the local National Guard in camo fatigues. The National Guard looks to be all foreigners and women. They stand in front of the car holding signs with various instructions, “Keep Your Windows Up”, “Fear COVID”, “Obey Evil Clowns”, and such like… okay, they didn’t sign those last two, but I’m reading between the lines. Three checkpoints later you crack the window and get a swab stuck up your… nose. All this for someone who is not sick but in good health, and didn’t want the test but was forced to take it if they wanted medical care. The Medical Industrial Complex is sick, and complicit in the Overlord’s evil klown plot.
“The states that ended their mask mandates are all doing better than the states that are clinging to them. All of these charts are very clear.”
Cause and effect is not clear in that example at all.
One could equally say that most places where they have had a bad epidemic of covid, they did not start by mandating masks and switched. to it later, or started recommending them. That would also leave the same pattern as you are describing as “very clear”.
Wearing masks is a hamer to crack a nut, when it’s a brzil nut and everything else has failed.
JR-
Face diapers are indeed an excellent growth medium for all kinds of fun bacteria, like those that cause staph infections.
As for this giant new digital control grid, how are the controllers going to implement the databases and algos with bottom dollar H-1B programmers and roll out all the new hardware in the midst of a global semiconductor shortage?
HamMer. The full stop wasn’t me, though.
The lady saying she felt a sense impending doom made me think of Briggs doom posts.
That sense of impending doom where there is not a problem is one potential sign of clinical depression.
The left hand does not know what the left hand is saying.
In an Ontario, the government has produced an interactive website…if you can find it and use the simple controls:
https://covid-19.ontario.ca/data
You can check out Peterborough Health Region for how deathly things aren’t.
And, yes, do snitch:
https://www.peterboroughpublichealth.ca/for-professionals/health-professionals/novel-coronavirus-2019-ncov-health-professionals/reporting-complaints/
Annnnnd, the deadliest of them all, The Third Wave, is hitting Ontario. I was ticked that they, whoever they are, used terminology borrowed from warfare theory:
http://www.iwar.org.uk/iwar/resources/airchronicles/jenson.htm
https://globalnews.ca/news/7727931/third-covid-wave-ontario-hospitals/
Dean,
“you can’t discharge your patient to our care home unless she’s had a covid test’?
Same principle of infection control.
I suppose if you don’t even think it needs controlling , then that’s where the contention is.
Good news
Yesterday it was announced in England that there is a test for antibodies that is reliable enough for individual use.
Regarding the vaccination of people who have contracted the disease already this last year:
An antibody test will show if you have had the disease and so have some protection.
It does not show if you are one of the ones who HAS the disease and so are infectious right now.
The two together are going to give people the opportunity to make informed decisions about whether they need to isolate or not. Since people c an’t even be trusted to wear masks though, or isolate when they’re told to, there’s still going to be an ongoing community spread problem.
Crying women. You men should NEVER have let women vote and run things. Now you have hell to pay. I have zero sympathy.
The oligarchs love crying men, too. They love crybaby losers. Easy to control. Oligarchs are weak by nature so they need weak minions.
No one who understands math, science or data is allowed to work for oligarchs. EVER. Only the truly stupid and worthless are employed.
The mark of the beast has nothing to do with passports, but keep pushing that lie. It keeps you from seeing the truth and that’s the goal.
Vaccine passports will occur only because THE SECOND AMENDMENT MEANS NOTHING AND AMERICANS ARE WEAK CRYBABIES. Blame the right people. The COWARDS who did nothing to stop this but brag about guns they are too damn weak and cowardly to lose. Forget that second amendment. WEAKNESS RULES.
I’m thinking “The Price of Stupidity” would have been a better title. Probably not as sellable, but far greater accuracy. And accuracy is what we are going for, right? Except when it’s easier to sell by being less accurate…….
No, masks don’t work, but try to get into your posterior-kissing doctor without one. The medical community sold out in a flash, like they always will. The higher your degree and income, the faster Satan gets your soul.
Michael D: Oh, yeah, a HUGE one market for fakes and growing as talk of Covid passports increases.
Dean E: Agreed. People love this clown show.
Joy: “Not just to save money but to save patient’s undue alarm, dependency and invasive procedure.” I thought it was to preserve government control. The British seem to have shown more alarm and much more drama than much of the USA did concerning Covid, if you get out of the blue hell zones here.
“A leading British molecular virology expert has urged people to refrain from hugging their loved ones, even as lockdowns restrictions are eased in Britain, as contact may enable the virus to mutate and build up resistance to vaccines.” Breitbart today
Didn’t matter with flu shots, will never matter with AIDS (it could mutate into a planet killer and no one would have said a thing nor will they ever say a thing), didn’t matter with most illnesses. ALL viruses can mutate and build up resistance. So the what is really being said is “NO VACCINES AND ETERNAL LOCKDOWNS”. There’s no intention of ever allowing humans to live again, just be cage animals for the Overlords amusements.
@Joy — the flu death numbers are highly questionable for any year. Validation of the numbers takes the form of 10 people sitting around a table and waving the magic pen.
@Sheri — I tried to look for a Ruger 10/22 yesterday. What do I find… Sold out..
Passports — Blockchain baby… Your NFT is your passport… It is an app on your phone. Except it is a QR code on your phone. It bothers me greatly that 1 bitcoin can be held by everyone on the planet at the same time. Suddenly I am having visions of 1 electron to rule them all… or there is really just 1 electron in the universe. The probability function is what makes it work.
Those are crocodile tears (psychopath tears). Zero shame.
A speculation:
The CDC decided (at least as far back as Oct 2020) to lump pneumonia, influenza, and COVID-19 as one, calling it PIC. After looking at the first CDC chart in this linked doc, I am forced to wonder if Flu has gone missing because reporting Flu doesn’t pay. When deciding between P, I, and C as the primary cause, which one would a hospital choose if the government was going to pay you for reporting C?
https://www.google.com/url?sa=t&rct=j&q=&esrc=s&source=web&cd=&ved=2ahUKEwjzrbvMl9jvAhVtEFkFHRWqDfAQFjAAegQIAhAD&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.cdc.gov%2Fcoronavirus%2F2019-ncov%2Fcovid-data%2Fpdf%2Fcovidview-02-05-2021.pdf&usg=AOvVaw31WI6JR1cpb_VNtPqAbXzT
JR Ewing –
Yes. I would, on a bet, consider drinking a spoonful of water from a fish tank. However, under no circumstances would I entertain taking a spoonful of liquid squeezed from the filter of a fish tank. Yet, most folks are drinking, so to speak, those squeezings all day long.
The easily faked cardstock jab cards are only a temporary measure. Think of them as the first simple strands of the spider’s web.
The, “Excelsior Pass,” app that has been rolled out in NY state is a preview of the what the controllers intend for everyone. That type of system will be far harder to mimic.
Mr. Briggs, the following paper is being used as evidence that the eviction moratorium saves lives. Do you have any thoughts on the study it describes?
https://papers.ssrn.com/sol3/papers.cfm?abstract_id=3739576
Brad, thank you for the clarification,
Since I normally agree with what you say and you are normally pretty practical in your approach.
I would just say that maybe you are right about the US flu number. you’e th e first person who’s been prepared to take that point up on direct questioning.
However, much time is taken up with these flu numbers o=ver here, or initially until it was automated by software.
Since our number is roughly a fifth of yours I assumed it wasn’t out of the bounds of reasonable.
My number comes from Chris Whitty who quotes the CDC, I believe.They were numbers prior to the knowledge of this disease, so no goalposts have been changed there.
Will central planning bureaucracy gov go full CCCP and declare anyone who refuses the depop shot mentally ill? (rhetorical)
Maybe comrade kommissar (?) Levine will make the announcement at drag queen story hour.
Only a feminized dumbed down doped up society of safety über alles dullard telescreen addict hivemind mediocrity would fall for any of this.
England and Wales all-cause death rates lowest in 5 years last week (week 11):
https://www.cebm.net/covid-19/covid-19-florence-nightingales-daigrams-for-deaths/
This is “date of registration” so does not suffer from the retrospective increases “date of death” data does. Bottom line, most people who died were already old and sick and probably only lost 6-12 months. Very sad, but not a cause for the massive societal damage caused by the response.
Just a sickening performance from the new CDC director. I’d rather have known medical fraudster Redfield back. Clown country indeed.
As every update proves, the numbers simply don’t matter. The fact are there, but if the regime and a supine population (and regime complicit judges like that scum in Austin) want to perpetuate the myth that we are in the midst of a grave “pandemic” that’s an enormous health threat to all, they will find a way, facts be damned.
The increasing push for “vaccine passports” by the left in order for people to be allowed any kind of life (which, as Briggs noted, will inevitably be extended to other things than a banal virus 99.98% of people survive – nothing will ever be rolled back, just look at TSA inanity 20 years on), is especially ominous (as is their embrace of ever more restrictions on free speech, de-platforming, etc.). Very dark times ahead. I hope I won’t be around for much of it. Screw this sick world.
Well someone should put the grocery and department stores on notice:
If we are not allowed to legitimately shop, then we will SIMPLY WALK IN AND TAKE WHATEVER WE WANT. And we are willing to BE VIOLENT.
As the previous months demonstrated, the only passport we need to have carte blanche is a BLM Sign.
Store can look forward to an increase in violent angry looters from both the left and right.
That is the ‘New Normal’ they can look forward to if they sign on.
Just a reminder the the infection fatality rate (IFR) is still minuscule.
https://www.who.int/bulletin/volumes/99/1/20-265892/en/
“Most locations probably have an infection fatality rate less than 0.20% and with appropriate, precise non-pharmacological measures that selectively try to protect high-risk vulnerable populations and settings, the infection fatality rate may be brought even lower.”
The arguments about vaccine passports represent yet another emergence of a fundamental difference in opinion between those who hold to Christian/American ideals about individual responsibility and those who hold to fascist/feudalist ideas about their own roles in society.
The last big go-round on this was the international push to develop and implement national id cards circa 2005 during and after which governments worldwide collectively spent several hundred billion dollars on solutions that didn’t work. See my zdnet columns on this for Dec 12/13/14 2005 – preserved on my winface.com site at
https://winface.com/oldwin/zdnet/2005/dec12_05.html – and dec13_05.html and dec14_05.html (you have to enter each url)
I still like the solution I suggested then – and the tech we didn’t have then, we do now..
It’s funny how the same people who get apoplectic at the idea of election integrity measures to prevent vote fraud, like showing ID at the polls or signature matching on absentee/mail-in ballots (absurdly denigrating them as “voter suppression” or “dis-enfranchisement” measures) are also generally the same people most gung-ho about forced face muzzling and vaccine ID/passports. One sees where their perverse priorities lie.
Even though the official line is that “the flu is gone because masks are just so darned effective” there has never been anything proving this. In fact there is much evidence against this conclusion, including:
-That masks have not been shown to be effective in preventing transmissions of airborne diseases in studies performed prior to the COVID pandemic.
-That countries, such as many in Asia, where mask usage has historically been much higher have not had correspondingly low flu numbers.
-That today we do not see larger flu numbers in regions without mask mandates; it’s vanished (for whatever reason) everywhere.
-Building off the last point, the excuse for why COVID-19 is still spreading is usually that it’s so much more incredibly infectious than the flu that even with the miraculous masks slowing it down it still has a high degree of spread. But if this were the case regions without mask mandates should be absolutely overrun with COVID-19 in comparison to similar regions with mandates, but this is not the case.
Because of these and other factors it’s hard to take seriously the idea that masks and the like have vanquished the flu, a disease which has been with mankind for all of recorded history and which has killed hundreds of thousands of people every year in the modern world; until now (apparently). But people who advocate for this argument start with the assumption that masks and social distancing work and use that to get to their conclusion. There’s no need for them to actually sift through the data to determine effectiveness, it is an axiom or article of faith that their measures are incredibly effective.
Providentially enough, there was a recent story about a global shortage of computer chips that might put a mighty big dent on whatever grand schemes these guys have in mind.
https://www.theguardian.com/business/2021/mar/21/global-shortage-in-computer-chips-reaches-crisis-point
Apparently it’s at a crisis point… meaning the scarcity of parts will see prices shoot up for consumer electronics, which in turn means that it’s possible all this fancy-schmancy Mark of the Beast systems will either face a slow-down or will hopefully be completely un-feasible.
Not that they can’t go to an old-fashioned “papers please” approach, but the big tech industry that is pushing this may see no financial incentive and have to weigh which is more profitable for them… servicing the government insanity? Or selling more iPhones and PlayStations?
If the financial incentive is taken away from them then that could hopefully result in a collapse of this evil stupidity as their lobbyists pull back and the parasitic creatures that infest government look for something new to remain relevant.
Make no mistake, this ‘passport’ thing is all money for Big Tech, no different than the maw that is the military industrial complex. None of it serves any purpose. It’s existence is the purpose in itself.