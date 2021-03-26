Do We Want To Save Women’s Sports From Men Pretending To Be Women?

Query: Why do women’s sports exist? Answer: Because everybody, including those professing not to know, knows women are different than men.

The New York Times is lamenting that twenty states are considering or have passed bills that would ban men from competing in women’s sports. It is a signal that something has gone very, very wrong with a culture that such bills are considered necessary. They are written to protect the majority from the insanity of a minority.

I do not mean just the men who are deluded into believing they are, or who are pretending to be, women. I mean the largely lunatic population of those who support these men, trying to foist them on everybody and insisting that these men be called women. These people get a thrill out of making others accept the lie that they live by. For them, it is about control, power, and nothing else.

Obviously, nobody cares about the women pretending to be men wanting to join men’s sports, well recognizing that these frail creatures, further weakened by quack procedures, cannot compete athletically against anybody, even other women.

It is only the troubled men we discuss. Incidentally, never say “biological male” or “biological men”. It is a redundancy. There are only males and females. Prefixing “biological” is to aid the enemy and acknowledge there are such beings as “non-biological males”, which by definition are an impossibility. Adding “biological” is to admit defeat. Never use the enemy’s language.

Even the NYT understands this proscription, in its dim way. For they frame their lamentation over the male-banning bills as “saving women’s sports.”

Former President Donald Trump embraced female athletes in February, declaring at the Conservative Political Action Conference that it was “so important” to “protect women’s sports.” The former South Carolina governor Nikki Haley wrote an essay for National Review titled “We Must Protect Women’s Sports.”

This is common. I haven’t read every bill, but the ones I’ve seen all put their case in terms of “saving” women’s sports.

Frankly, I don’t give a damn about women’s sports, finding them boring beyond comprehension. And males sports are rapidly degrading into politics and bad music, so I don’t care much for them, either. It wouldn’t bother me if every professional (including the collegiate versions which lie about not being professional) sporting franchise dries up tomorrow, since most of the fun has been sucked out of them, and it doesn’t appear it will return.

No. These unfortunate bills are necessary to save our sanity. We cannot allow the idea that people are who they say they are, that they get to define themselves by whim, as if they are separate creatures because they desire non-procreative sex. And that we, by the point of a gun, must agree with them.

That battle is largely lost, though. Almost everybody believes there are such beings as “gays” and “lesbians”, that there are “homosexuals” and “heterosexuals”, and many others besides. None of this is true. There are males and females and that’s it. Desire does not create ontology.

Because of Neil Gorsuch’s monumental idiocy, the war is over. I doubt any of these bills will survive his discovering the hidden “right” in the Constitution to be called your “sexual orientation”, and to insist that you cannot be “discriminated” against for your feelings.

Feelings rule. The only requirement for becoming a woman, if you are man, is to feel it. And then announce it. None can dispute it. That would be “discrimination”.

Don’t think so? How to tell a “genuine” transsexual from one who’s faking it?

Since Gorsuch’s Folly will corrode any efforts to bar men from women’s sports, and because of the absurd belief in Equality, the only solution is eliminate all distinctions by sex. We must no longer have women’s sports and men’s sports, we must have sports, no modifiers.

The NYT agrees:

But all this new passion has made me wonder, what if all these people claiming to be fighting for the future of women’s sports would really fight for the future of women’s sports? What if they suddenly said, “We demand women’s sports get equal resources, equal media coverage, and equal pay”? What if these new activists embraced women’s sports and invested in female athletes, instead of using us as their excuse for transphobia?

Having sports without sexual segregation obviates all this. Women, men pretending to be women, and men can all compete without barrier. Anybody who manages to make the team would get equal pay, equal coverage, equal everything.

There is no reason to be against this idea if you truly believe in Equality and in “trans” “rights”. To say this solution is unfair is to acknowledge there are differences between the sexes. This violates Equality. To say that the separation should exist but men pretending to be women can play with the ladies is prove “trans” theory false, for these men know what women are and that they are different than women, which is proof that all know these men are not women.

No, we must do as I say. No sexual segregation whatsoever. Anywhere.

Come now, progressive reader, write in the comments your agreement with this.

