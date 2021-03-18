Harvard Tries To Blame The Coronadoom On Climate Change

From Z man I got the link to a debased Harvard site which claims the coronadoom was caused by—no, not white supremacy, not directly—by climate change.

The site is, if you can believe it, “A Conversation on COVID-19 with Dr. Aaron Bernstein, Director of Harvard Chan C-CHANGE“.

Presumably the “C” is pronounced cha as in change, so that you stutter cha–change to show how deeply you care about the planet.

The PR flak running the site (which might have even been Bernstein himself) asked cha–change Bernstein a series of questions, beginning with “Does climate change affect the transmission of coronavirus?”

The obvious answer to this is: No, what a stupid question. But cha–change Bernstein said

We don’t have direct evidence that climate change is influencing the spread of COVID-19…

Looks like the interview is going to stay with Reality, doesn’t it. But you know there’s a big but coming. My emphasis.

…but we do know that climate change alters how we relate to other species on Earth and that matters to our health and our risk for infections.

The answer is still no, but did you know that climate cha–change causes things to change? And things can only change so that they’re more dangerous, more lethal, scarier, implies cha–change Bernstein.

As the planet heats up, animals big and small, on land and in the sea, are headed to the poles to get out of the heat. That means animals are coming into contact with other animals they normally wouldn’t, and that creates an opportunity for pathogens to get into new hosts.

Science&tm; tells us the fraction of a degree cha–change in temperature over the last century must have caused animals to move at least dozens of feet from their starting positions. And you know that animals in the wild are nasty things. Therefore, not yes, but I really want to say yes, knowing I can’t say yes, but I’ll say something that sounds like yes, but isn’t. That clear?

Next question. “Will warmer weather slow the spread of coronavirus?”

The answer to this, as we see every damned week for well over a year, is: Yes, what a stupid question. But cha–change Bernstein said:

We don’t yet have a sense of what the changing weather will mean for COVID-19 and so we shouldn’t rely upon warmer weather to curtail transmissions. We need to do everything we can right now to slow the spread of this disease, and that means we need to follow the advice that public health experts are telling us and practice social distancing and good hand hygiene, among other actions.

He couldn’t resist, after either his ignorance or his lie, to mother us by telling us to wash our hands. Which would we would never do were it not for the continuous advice from experts.

Incidentally, which do you think it is: ignorance or deceit?

Next question. “How likely are we to see infectious disease spread as a result of climate change?”

The answer is, “Not at all likely, what a stupid question.” But cha–change Bernstein said:

Climate change has already made conditions more favorable to the spread of some infectious diseases…Future risks are not easy to foretell, but climate change hits hard on several fronts that matter to when and where pathogens appear, including temperature and rainfall patterns. To help limit the risk of infectious diseases, we should do all we can to vastly reduce greenhouse gas emissions and limit global warming to 1.5 degrees.

Again, he can’t bring himself to give the obvious answer, but aches with desire to say yes. Passing over the propaganda at the end of this answer, it helps to recall that most who are concerned with global cooling because they desire its “solution.” Without that “solution”, they wouldn’t give a damn.

Part of the “solution” is paying cha–change Bernstein’s way in life, and to making him into an expert, an important person.

Next question. “Climate change and global health policy are largely treated as separate issues by the public and media. Do we need to adjust our thinking?”

The answer is, “No, what a stupid question.” But cha–change Bernstein said:

Yes. The separation of health and environmental policy is a ?dangerous delusion. Our health entirely depends on the climate and the other organisms we share the planet with. We need to bring these communities together.

Talks with the mosquito and other organisms in the blood-sucking community to convince them to be less annoying have gone nowhere so far.

Subscribe or donate to support this site and its wholly independent host using credit card or PayPal click here

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Pinterest

Email

More

Tumblr

LinkedIn



WhatsApp

Print



