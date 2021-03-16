Has The Surrender To Reality Begun? — Coronavirus Update LVII

ALAS, NO DOOM

Remember the wild wails of coming doom predicted with Texas returned to liberty? Didn’t happen. Left column: fear-based states. Right column: liberty-based states.

Seems the coronadoom doesn’t care one way or the other about government actions.

TYRANNY’S END?

This is from, if you can believe it, the New York Times, woke bible of the elite.

Florida reopened months before much of the rest of the nation, which only in recent days has begun to emerge from the better part of a year under lockdown. Live music returned this weekend to the bars of New Orleans. Crowds were pouring into restaurants in Atlanta and Kansas City, Mo. Movie theaters in California were poised to open their doors soon… Realtors cold-knock on doors looking to recruit sellers to the sizzling housing market, in part because New Yorkers and Californians keep moving in. The unemployment rate is 5.1 percent, compared to 9.3 percent in California, 8.7 percent in New York and 6.9 percent in Texas. That debate about opening schools? It came and went months ago. Children have been in classrooms since the fall… Yet in a country just coming out of the morose grip of coronavirus lockdowns, Florida feels unmistakably hot. (And not just because of global warming.) [Note: I let them have this to show you it’s still woke.] “You can live like a human being,” Mr. DeSantis said. “You aren’t locked down. People aren’t miserable.” President Biden’s new hope of getting Americans together to celebrate with their families on the Fourth of July? “We’ve been doing that for over a year in Florida,” the governor boasted… Yet Florida’s death rate is no worse than the national average, and better than that of some other states that imposed more restrictions, despite its large numbers of retirees, young partyers and tourists. Caseloads and hospitalizations across most of the state are down. The tens of thousands of people who died were in some ways the result of an unspoken grand bargain — the price paid for keeping as many people as possible employed, educated and, some Floridians would argue, sane.

The government may finally be feeling the sting of all these stimulus packages, which stimulate their donors more than us. They can’t keep it up forever. Inflation is already inching up. They want control, not chaos, which is what they’d get with runaway inflation. How many 2 trillions can they keep spending to solve the crisis they created?

The more progressive a place, state or country, is, the more fearful, and it is fear driving this. Fear in the populace that they will surely die if all do not subscribe to the Cult of the Mask and the government does not protect them. Fear in the rulers that they will be blamed for nature.

No fear can last forever. The evidence that places without fear do as fine or better as the places still cowering either has to be recognized or suppressed. The media and elite is fine with suppression and lying, but this thing is even beginning to inconvenience them. And the effort at suppression is becoming more and more difficult as more places release their fear.

Plus, summer is coming. As I show you week after week, there is no better cure than summer.

On the other hand, effeminacy is the rule in some lands, like Norway.

Oslo, Norway introduces new strict restrictions after a continued rampant infection. More than two guests are now banned from private homes. – There are too many who gather in private homes and who still have too many contacts, says City Council Chairman Raymond Johansen pic.twitter.com/n9gasi79q2 — Johan Hellström ?? (@jhnhellstrom) March 16, 2021

Yes, that’s a 1 at the end. The word I want to use about the p-people, I can’t, not on a family blog. But they’re that. And worse.

BMJ LETTER

Surprised we missed this one; rather, surprised the British Medical Journal ran it. Excerpt.

In March, at a time when the behaviour and lethality of this infection was largely unknown, and in the justifiable panic following camera footage of people falling dead in the streets of Wuhan, the WHO’s pandemic response plan, updated as recently as October 2019 was torn up. Fifty years of scientific and epidemiological research was dismissed, and instead Britain and Ireland, along with most of the developed world adopted the model espoused by the Chinese Communist Party. The entire healthy population was locked up, elderly people were taken from hospital beds without expectation of further medical care, and legislation was passed, without parliamentary debate, removing fundamental human and constitutional rights-to movement, to association, to earn a living, to an education, to engage in public worship, and to access the range of medical services to which people were hitherto entitled. Governments were advised in this course of action by scientists and medics whose identity, qualifications and aptitude for this work was largely hidden from public scrutiny. Even now, the conflicts of interest of these people on whose advice our futures depend are not publicly available.

And so on.

Along these same lines, this excellent article: Doctors Abandoning Medical Ethics for Covid-19 Money.

VACCINE DEATHS

This is only cursory. There is much information circulating, but it’s difficult to know what to trust.

First Hank Aaron, who we suspect, now Marvin Hagler, who died “in an ICU fighting the effects of the vaccine”.

Ireland, among other countries, suspended AstraZeneca vaccine “after reports of serious blood clotting after inoculations in Norway.” Italy is also giving AstraZeneca the stinkeye. And Germany.

CDC Director Redfield, before he was a top bureaucrat, was found guilty of falsifying data to make it look like his HIV vacksine candidate worked (lol). His accomplice was Deborah Birx. The Public Health Industrial Complex is like a pond, scum rises to the top. pic.twitter.com/jFswHNddUD — Dr. Benjamin Braddock (@GraduatedBen) March 15, 2021

Don't freak out about 'weird' COVID-19 vaccine side effects. It may actually be a good sign https://t.co/TueevdvB9A — KCCI News (@KCCINews) March 15, 2021

When the media runs headlines like “Here is how death is good for you”, it is right to suspect something is up. But we must also keep in mind all vaccines cause side effects. Many cause death. Not just the coronadoom ones.

This letter is making the rounds, and there’s surely something to it: “Halt All Covid-19 Mass Vaccination Immediately (Open Letter to the WHO) — Vaccine Research Expert“. Gist: vaccinating people too soon with a rapidly evolving virus will exacerbate infections because of “immune escape”, the variants not targeted by the vaccines.

It can happen. But perhaps our experience with other vaccines, such as for flu, tempers this fear. Plus, the doomsday variants of coronadoom have been circulating in Florida and other places, and the forecasts of apocalypse have not verified.

On efficacy, papers like this can be helpful: Age-dependent immune response to the Biontech/Pfizer BNT162b2 COVID-19 vaccination.

While the majority of participants in both groups produced specific IgG antibody titers against SARS-CoV-2 spike protein, titers were significantly lower in elderly participants. Although the increment of antibody levels after the second immunization was higher in elderly participants, the absolute mean titer of this group remained lower than the <60 group. After the second vaccination, 31.3 % of the elderly had no detectable neutralizing antibodies in contrast to the younger group, in which only 2.2% had no detectable neutralizing antibodies.

And don’t forget the J&J vaccine, not studied there, is materially different than the others, which are all RNA based. J&J is of the old-fashioned kind of vaccine. So many different vaccines make this hard to figure out what’s happening.

BOOK

The Price of Panic.

From our publisher:

We are going to set up a 50% off sale on Price of Panic on Regnery.com starting on March 15. Would you please tell the authors so they can promote it on their social media? The link to the PoP page is: Price of Panic Customers should use code: PANIC50 at checkout to get 50% off.

Website of similar name: price of panic.

THE NUMBERS

Sources: daily tests, CDC official toll number one, number two (the old weekly file, now suspect). Deaths by age. Covid & flu. WHO flu tracker. All current as of Monday night.

Daily tests:

Tests are dropping, thank God.

Every positive test the media falsely calls a “case”, when it is only an infection with varying degrees of seriousness—and most are not serious. The media really does not know how to tell the truth.

Positivity rate of the tests.

Notice carefully that this is not dropping because tests are dropping. If anything, and all things equal, fewer tests mean larger positivities, because it’s more likely only the sickest are being tested. And, depending on the kind of test, those who are vaccinated will show as positive (antibody test, say).

CDC weekly ALL CAUSE death counts, or the Perspective Plot, from late 2009 until now. The late drop off is late counting: it takes up to eight weeks to get all data. We need to look at all cause deaths because we can’t quite trust the attributed COVID numbers.

The black line is deaths of any kind. The red is COVID. The blue line is flu+pneumonia (it’s the pneumonia that kills most flu patients). The blue is estimated starting mid year 2020 because CDC stopped separate reporting on flu. The suspicion is some flu and pneumonia deaths are being attributed to COVID.

There is nothing but good news in that plot.

Here is the CDC deaths “involving” COVID.

This is backed up in the daily data, too (source).

The cure which is present every year, as the all-cause perspective plot shows, is upon us.

Here is another way to look at all deaths, the week-of-the-year all-cause deaths. This one tells the real story!

Look at those deaths plunge! This chart should amaze you.

You can see the black dots on the green line, which indicate the late counts. But before that, even with some late counts coming in, this is low. Real low. It’s as if the bug came, killed off those most susceptible early on, people who would have died more spread out over the year, and now “too few” people are dying.

As we predicted early on.

MOST IMPORTANT: the 2020 excess deaths are not all COVID deaths! They include deaths from the “solution” to COVID, too. Plus increased suicides, septicemia and other iatrogenic kills, cancers, heart attacks, and everything else due to lockdowns. Like car crashes, as we saw above. Plus, there were over 80,000 drug overdose deaths last year. This point cannot be over-emphasized.

Flu is still missing. Here is the WHO’s global flu tracker, which still shows flu has gone missing everywhere:

Flu is still gone the whole world over.

Here is the CDC official population mortality rates for the all causes other than COVID, and “involving” COVID (with and of; “involving” is CDC’s word).

POPULATION FATALITY RATES Age COVID OtherCause 1 Under 1 year 0.0000120 0.00550 2 1–4 years 0.0000018 0.00024 3 5–14 years 0.0000020 0.00015 4 15–24 years 0.0000170 0.00091 5 25–34 years 0.0000710 0.00170 6 35–44 years 0.0002000 0.00260 7 45–54 years 0.0005800 0.00470 8 55–64 years 0.0014000 0.01000 9 65–74 years 0.0035000 0.02100 10 75–84 years 0.0089000 0.05100 11 85 years and over 0.0240000 0.15000

Once again, no matter what age, there is at least about a 10 times or larger chance of dying from something else then COVID. If you’re under 44, the COVID risk is tiny. Our level of fear is in not in line with the actual risk for the majority of the population.

About masks in depth, see this article and this one. I am also working on a comprehensive article about masks. Hint: they do not work. Leave the Cult of the Mask.

