Not Speaking Out Against “Racism” Will Now Get You Canned

Georgetown Adjunct Law Professor—stop me if you’ve heard this one before—Sandra Sellers, was on a “Zoom” call with another prof, one David Batson, when she said her black students were “plain at bottom of her class almost every semester”.

Now this is a common occurrence at law schools across these once united States, so common that it doesn’t seem worth remarking on. Sellers remarked on it. Which itself is fine.

But her remarks were caught on camera and displayed on the university’s—paging Captain Foresight—Panopto database. That was not fine.

The usual suspects found her hate facts and, as you already know, simulated “outrage”. The Black Law Student Association, presumably taking time away from their study sessions, called for “Sellers’ resignation and an apology from Batson.”

They got more than that, as we’ll see.

They also said, “These racist statements reveal not only Sellers’ beliefs about Black students in her classes, but also how her racist thoughts have translated to racist actions” and “Professor Sellers’ bias has impacted the grades of Black students in her classes historically, in her own words.”

Since racist means, among other things, saying negative things about non-whites, even true negative things, Sellers’s comments were racist. This isn’t quite yet a capital offense, but it is a life-destroying offense.

Sellers tried to apologize, remarking, “I should have said that blacks were always at the top of my class, and when they aren’t, it’s the fault of systemic white supremacy.”

Kidding!

She instead wrote “I would never do anything to intentionally hurt my students or Georgetown Law and wish I could take back my words.”

I bet both sentiments are true.

Funny thing was, she wrote this in a resignation letter, but the Grand Inquisitor of the Law School fired her first.

I take that back. What Dean William Treanor did to Sellers, and Batson as we’ll see, was worse than what any inquisitor would have done. An inquisitor would have allowed repentance from a sincere confession. An inquisitor would have cared about Sellers’s soul. An inquisitor would have sought Truth.

Terrible Treanor, like many “leaders” these days, cared only about his own sorry skin. He tossed Sellers outside the gate and rubbed hyperbolic salt into her wounds, saying Sellers speaking hate facts was “reprehensible” and “abhorrent”. No one need remind you why lawyers have such sorry reputations.

You can bet no one will hire Sellers again in any teaching capacity. She’ll be lucky if they let her chase ambulances.

So much is the part of the story you could have guessed from hearing only that an adjunct spoke a hate fact.

What happened next you might not have seen coming, but should have, if you’ve been paying attention to the culture.

Terrible Treanor placed silent Batson on administrative leave.

Batson was innocent of speaking any hate facts. He was charged of having, in Terrible Treanor’s oozing words, with neglecting his “bystander responsibility.”

Yes, Batson did not instantly, loudly, and vociferously pretend to be as shocked and appalled as Terrible Treanor did. Therefore he has to go.

According to the Daily Mail,

Batson will remain on leave until the investigation by the Office of Diversity, Equity and Affirmative Action is complete. ‘Until the completion of the investigation, Professor Batson will have no further involvement with the course in which the incident arose,’ Treanor [sic] said.

The sic is for the paper leaving out the Terrible.

Doubtless, all sorts of sops and appeasements and other forms of official pandering will be doled out to the aggrieved students who were shocked to hear of their low standing—did they never look at their report cards?

If I had to guess the form these affirmative actions will take, and I do, it will lead to some form of non-grading. This is because, as I’ve said many times, mandatory quotas always, absolutely always, lead to a removal of standards. If speaking of grade ranks is racist, then out go the rankings or the grades.

On the other hand, the real-life solution to these faux outrages, given law “degree” are seen as a necessity (they weren’t always), is to eliminate entry quotas.

Kidding again! It will never happen.

No. The real story is the escalation in the culture war. Silence is no longer an option. You must applaud, and not be the first to stop.

Stop me if you’ve heard that one before, too.

