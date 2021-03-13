Support Ricky Vaughn & Other Based Political Dissidents

Ricky Vaughn, you will recall, was arrested for the non-crime of posting a funny meme. It ridiculed dumb voters and teased our rulers.

Incidentally, anybody who takes memes seriously probably shouldn’t be voting anyway, at least not for President.

If Vaughn’s activities laid only in joshing the politically illiterate, no one but the blue-haired land-whale censors at Twitter would have cared. Vaughn’s jokes were too effective at teasing the regime, though. That’s what got him in real trouble.

And landed him in jail.

Before contemplating how you could be next, think on this. Some kind souls set up at fund for his defense. Or funds, I should say.

Check out How to Donate to Douglass Mackey’s Legal Defense Fund.

Welcome to Douglass Mackey’s Legal Defense Fund. On February 10, 2021, the United States government indicted Mr. Mackey on a single felony count for violating 18 U.S.C § 241, which forbids conspiracies to “injure, oppress, threaten, or intimidate . . . in the free exercise or enjoyment of any right or privilege secured . . . by the Constitution. . . .” The government alleges that Doug did so by engaging in a conspiracy to meme in 2016. This entirely novel prosecution constitutes a dangerous prosecutorial overreach and egregious attack on Due Process and the First Amendment.

There are some links giving the background of this case:

Andrew McCarthy: The Justice Department’s Ridiculous Voter Disinformation Prosecution

Eugene Volokh: Are Douglass Mackey’s Memes Illegal?

Scott Greenfield: Is Misinformation A Crime?

Norm Pattis: Federal Prosecutors Take Aim At Free Speech

Norm Pattis: What’s Really At Stake In The 2016 “Meme” Prosecution of “Ricky Vaughn”

There are many ways to donate listed at the link; everything from crypto to cash.

My favorite is the Christian organization Give Send Go.

Every American has the right to a defense lawyer and a fair trial under our Constitution. But a federal criminal trial is an expensive, technical affair against the Department of Justice and its vast resources. Besides legal fees, other trial costs include expert fees, jury research, case workshops, trial graphics, printing, and the production of exhibits (the cost of which is often in the thousands of dollars); travel and lodging for the trial team and experts; overtime pay and late-night transportation for administrative staff; legal research; forensics experts; electronic discovery review platforms and document review staff; court filing fees; office supplies; discovery software; postage and other assorted costs and expenses. At the Legal Defense Fund’s discretion, money will be distributed to Mr. Mackey for his living expenses, and trial costs related should this prosecution disrupt his ability to earn a living, and so he can focus on his defense.

As they say, the process is the punishment. Let’s help try to take the sting out of it.

By the way, I’m in no way connected to this. I don’t know personally any of the players. I only know we can’t let the regime get away with this. If they do, they really will be coming for the rest of us sooner than later.

