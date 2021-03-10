Patrick Coffin Show: How You Can Tell They’re Lying About Covid—Dr. William M. Briggs

Patrick was kind enough to have me on his podcast.

Here’s his show notes (his title too):

#223: How You Can Tell They’re Lying About Covid—Dr. William M. Briggs “There are three kinds of lies: lies, damned lies and statistics.” Thus famously spake Mark Twain. The plandemic has offered plenty of evidentiary fodder for Twain’s observation. The mix-up causation with association. They (The Experts, I mean) toss off fallacy, half-truth, and presupposition, secure in the knowledge that MSM viewers are not terrible equipped to detect the lies. Enter Cornell Ph.D. statistician William M. Briggs, co-author of The Price of Panic: How the Tyranny of Experts Turned a Pandemic into a Catastrophe. If you’ve wondered how to spot the messy math and the decimal deceptions, this is the interview for you. Briggs breaks down the pie graphs and the colored charts for the nonmathematician set. In this episode, you will learn How to prove all the models have been wrong about Covid-19 death estimates and can rightly be called stupid

The difference between case-fatality rate (CFR) and infected-mortality rate (IFR)

The average age of those who succumbed to Covid 19

The popular confusion about the concept of probability

How Covid-19 rams among world pandemics since 426BC

Why no one panics when a bad flu season rolls through the population, despite killing over 650,000 around the world

Why most of your friends on Facebook are wrong about the true lethality of Covid-19

This is off topic, but I was delighted to learn Patrick does old school magic. Knew some of the masters, who trained him. My interest was always in mentalism, the tricks “psychics” use to fool people they have special powers.

Long time readers will recall I am official magician, as I performed once in Las Vegas at a strip casino. One trick for one audience. But it counts.

