The Expansion-Team Effect Guarantees A Plague Of Experts

We’ve discussed before the expansion-team effect. For newer readers, this is when a sport, like soccer, is gaining in popularity, the enthusiasm leading to the creation of new teams, like those in the States.

The new teams are seeded with a few aging veterans, once great but now fading in glory. The remaining players are gathered from those that couldn’t make the cut in the extant leagues, with a few here and there being fresh to the system.

Though one or two surprises are discovered in the new teams, they are not as good as the older, more experienced ones. It’s hard for them to catch up, too, because the top money still goes to the classic league. And also for the obvious reason that there’s only so much top talent in the world.

Nothing wrong with that. Fun can still be had in these lower tiers.

But imagine the expansion team effect became mandated, or at least officially encouraged everywhere. In order to be considered a good person you must play on a soccer team. Accordingly, teams spring up everywhere.

They can’t all be above average, and indeed the more teams there are the lower the average quality. At least half of the players will be terrible. Even the quality of the top teams can suffer because of the increased bureaucracy necessary to handle all these teams. Monies that would have gone to the elite are instead spread out more widely.

Well, we could go on with the analogy, but you get the idea. The same thing happened with expert certification, i.e. university “degrees”.

From the few elite universities, we now have many. To be considered a good person you must have a “degree” from one. Bottom-tier good people have just a BA or BS, which is no longer an indicator of quality because of the expansion-team effect.

It should come as no surprise that even those teaching kiddies their ABCs have to have “Masters”, whereas in the olden days even “degrees” weren’t needed. That’s inflation for you.

Not everybody has to have a PhD yet to be considered worthy. Still, to be an expert and be quoted on TV once must be a PhD. The expansion-team effect worked its erosion here, too. A PhD now is not the same as it was, and the value can only go lower the more that are awarded.

Not just in number, but in the range of fields. Even “Studies” fields give PhDs. Even “Education”! Soon, everybody will have to be called “doctor”.

Because there are so many more experts, it’s easier to find one to say what you want him to say. Government in particular has made use of this ability, staffing bureaucracies with experts galore, all of whom think they, and especially their unassailable thoughts, are worthy because they have been certified.

Which brings us to midwits, which we’ve also seen before. Browsing The American Sun leads us to this: “Weaponising Midwits in the COVID-19 War on Civil Society“, an article which has a most succinct definition of midwit.

It refers to someone who is smart enough, for example, to manage to obtain a college degree but who is not capable of really understanding what they’ve learned or what they’re trying to learn in another discipline. This, however, is coupled with an absolute assurance on their part that what they’ve been told by some progressive authority figure is unquestionably true and “smart” and that it’s “dumb” to challenge it.

Experts are midwits in positions of authority.

That author goes on—as we do in our book subtitled How the Tyranny of Experts Turned a Pandemic into a Catastrophe—to describe how midwits run around screaming “believe the science!” and the deleterious effects this has.

We see this everywhere: “America’s self-anointed virus experts and social-media giants are silencing doctors with contrarian views in an apparent effort to shut down scientific debate.”

Big Tech fingers their own experts—easy to find because of the expansion-effect—and uses these experts’ pronouncements to censor views which go against “the” science. There’s a bit of feedback here, where expert views influence the beliefs of our oligarchs and rulers, but the process starts out with money seeking out desired opinions.

Experts gave us masks (more on the CDC’s hilarious study tomorrow), and those idiotic floor stickers showing us how far apart to stand. One inch over the line will kill you dead.

We experience a plague of experts. Nothing can be done without their okay. Listen to this hag below describe how experts say not burning books is bad.

The Star’s @EVYSTADIUM with the latest on the Dr. Seuss controversy. 6 books have been discontinued due to racial discrimination. But how about those in libraries? Follow us @TikTokCanada: https://t.co/sQJEjDo9Vl Read @DanicaSamuel story here: https://t.co/lhmykIIVwD pic.twitter.com/N7prj7I00u — Toronto Star (@TorontoStar) March 4, 2021

How did she find these experts? Easy: they volunteer themselves, flooding the information pathways hoping for recognition.

