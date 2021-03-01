Debased Political Rag The Lancet Blames Poor Health On Trump & (You Guessed It) White Supremacy

The debased political magazine The Lancet has released a massive report blaming poor health on Trump and white supremacy. Occult white supremacists have taken the role of unseen counter-revolutionaries in the minds of the debased, and can, and will, be blamed for every ill.
Never forget: the left must needs have an enemy. Nothing that goes wrong can ever be their fault.
The report is “Public policy and health in the Trump era” by a large number of debased authors, headed by “co-chairs” (a love seat?) Steffie Woolhandler and David U Himmelstein. Since “Woolhandler” is a nifty name, I’ll call the paper “Himmelstein”.
Trump, all regime-leaders, rulers, media elite, and professional academics agree, was pure evil. And therefore capable of doing only bad things. Even Hitler, even Satan himself, was not in the same league. That everything that went wrong did so because of him, at least as base, we can take as read. This is, after all, what the science says.
It’s more interesting to examine how ordinary people, if we can call white supremacists that, can be blamed for the regime’s failures. For all failures are indeed theirs. The left holds power in every area, in every major organization and entity, and has for quite some time. If you think not, feel free to list all those groups in which the based hold sway. Recall conservative operationally defined means two-steps behind progressive.
On to the paper! It opens:
This report by the Lancet Commission on Public Policy and Health in the Trump Era assesses the repercussions of President Donald Trump’s health-related policies and examines the failures and social schisms that enabled his election. Trump exploited low and middle-income white people’s anger over their deteriorating life prospects to mobilise racial animus and xenophobia and enlist their support for policies that benefit high-income people and corporations and threaten health.
Trump is the embodiment of racism, naturally. But it’s rich of the oligarchs (a pun!) to attempt the distraction move of saying only the wealthy benefited under the regime, temporarily somewhat guided by Trump. It is true the wealthy did better. And are doing even better now. That betterness will only continue to grow.
Censure of Trump’s virulent brand of racism is imperative but insufficient. US leaders must embrace emphatically anti-racist politics and programmes to dismantle the centuries-old structures that reproduce racial inequity in health and all other spheres.
NASA renamed its headquarters after a black woman who once worked there, a woman who had the amazing ability of being born black. Clearly, the NIH needs to start naming drugs after George Floyd.
Paper says, “The Commission applauds President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris for rejoining WHO and the Paris Climate Agreement, and for other steps they have taken to rescind some of President Trump’s health-harming executive actions.”
What does global warming grift have to do with health?
Anyway, they then go on and on about the coronadoom, forgetting it was government “solutions” that made it worse.
The also blamed this health-medicine thing on Trump: “Subverted democracy both nationally and internationally”.
What does any of this have to do with the old-fashioned notions of science? Answer: not a damned thing.
This paper is only an excuse to signal to the people above the debased that the authors are on board with whatever the regime wants to do. Not only that, but they stand ready to provide an apologia for all crimes. A lucrative position to get.
Finally to white supremacy, which was caused by Trump, they say (again, all bad things were). They have an entire section of an erstwhile medical paper on the subject. Here’s how it begins:
The scar of racial hatred that came from the wounds of genocide and slavery, and extended through the exploitation of immigrant labour, remains a cardinal feature of US society. Centuries of systemic racism have produced obvious racial inequities in premature death.
The intersecting epidemics of COVID-19 and police brutality in 2020 disproportionately killed people of colour…At current rates, 96 of every 100 000 Black male infants will eventually be killed by the police, a rate 2.5 times higher than that for white men…
White supremacist resistance to the emancipation of Black people after the Civil War also laid the foundation for the current racialised mass incarceration…
Medical science after the Civil War was also tainted by white supremacy…
The influential 1965 Moynihan report that blamed Black poverty on the alleged pathologies of Black families provided intellectual justification for the backlash….
This isn’t subtle propaganda. It’s one level above calls for pitchforks and hunting down enemies. Not a single word why cops are having to shoot blacks. Namely, that Moynihan, a progressive, was right.
It goes on and on and on and on some more—49 pages!—bringing in hoary old euphemisms like “reproductive health” (non-reproductive killing), air pollution “attributed” (models say) deaths, immigration (not letting everybody in who wants in is bad). No leftist trope is left untouched.
The kicker is this, which I’ll close with. Except to say that all science at the top is now thoroughly a branch of debased politics.
Trump’s rejection of medical and climate science and his contempt for facts constituted a particularly pernicious aspect of his policies.
I used to think that western propaganda is more clever and less in your face than what the Soviets were doing. But this one is way beyond Stalinist propaganda. It’s really sad to watch, because the destruction that comes along with it, or will come soon, is worse than Eastern-European Communism.
Gee, I blamed the Lancet for all my problems. I figured they and the idiot personal injury lawyers caused Covid, poverty and hatred everywhere.
What the heck is “white supremacy”? It ain’t about bein’ snow white or talking all funny. Clarence Thomas suffers from it and he no be white as snow. I has no idea what they means. I talk funny but more like those “non-whites” cause I proudly flunked school and joined a gang. How can I be anything but a proud LOSER? It just taint so.
(Rats, my husband outed me. I have a WHITE chocolate Snickers bar on the table, marking me as a white supremacist definitely, so I shall crawl away in shame……Damn those candy bars. But wait…my second favorite candy bar is dark chocolate. I am soooo confused. Is there a drug or surgery for that?)
The only things Trump are to blame for is letting EVIL BLUE STATE GOVERNORS kill helpless old people and put everyone out of work, plus not firing the evil tyrant Fauci. A failure in leadership, yes. But the governors and Fauci are the mass murderers. THE DEMOCRATS.
Medicine is dangerous since your government, and therefore medicine, want you dead. Stay away from medicine as much as possible. It is EVIL now and not about science.
Again, unless the author can concretely explain white supremacy, and NONE can because it’s not real, they can shove that paper where the Chinese were Covid testing our stupid sheep political representatives. Politicians murdered thousands withholding medicine “because Trump”. Lying, murdering medical organizations killed more than Trump could ever have managed.
ALL the white supremacy crap mentioned was DEMOCRATS, not Trump and not Republicans. Democrats built Cabrini-Green as a prison for the black voter slaves, not the Republicans.
What happened to all the information on the continual murder of those nonwhites in Africa with denial of food, electricity, medicine, and so forth. Elites MURDER millions of Africans and yet they don’t get accused of this “white supremacy” crap. So rich, evil dictators are never white supremacists, Lancet?????
Once again they take credit for something that had nothing to do with their race in this country. For her to bring up genocide is appalling to me as an American Indian descendant. Several times US solders went into our villages when they knew that the men were away hunting and they slaughtered the women, children, and elderly and dug holes to dump their corpses in. That is genocide. They would also send very large troops into villages and just slaughter everyone there with no warning and once again just dig a hole to put them in. They did that to keep the land available for them to develop. They would even develop over the very burial grounds with no care about the people that they buried there.
This coming from of all sources a British publication. they wrote the slave-master’s guide to
‘Exploitation For Fun and Profit’. Opium anyone? British East India Co. publication I think.
Popularly understood as a Journal of the professional Medical Community, The Lancet it seems has now reimagined itself as a fountainhead of Sociological Analysis – purveying allopathic solutions. As reborn socio-pathologists THE LANCET COMMISSION begins by identifying the underlying ailment (briefly: TRUMP. and all that stands for, including an erupting rash of White Supremacy). Then prescribes the corresponding cure: (Legislated-Color-Blindness). A neat ONE-ILL-ONE-PILL Hippocratic remedy (outlined in only 47 pages).
The Lancet’s sophistry really begins to show through the awkward attempt to spin Daniel Patrick Monyihan into the web. Senator (Ambassador) Monyihan (Ph.D. History, Tufts) had the audacity to publicly suggest (in government writing) that turmoil within the American Negro community at the time (Vietnam War Era) had possibly something to do with the collapse of families. [The Negro Family: The Case For National Action, 1965]. This conclusion highly outraged certain black civil rights figures (particularly John Lewis (d.2020) a vaunted hero of Democrat Party neo-liberals. So now 55 years hence, the whole rotten bog of Civil Rights is being dredged up again up as a buoy for the tragicomic BIDEN ADMINISTRATION. That THE LANCET JOURNAL has been enlisted in this folly only goes to show how little medicine is actually being practised these days – In America – In The Time Of Corona.
“At current rates, 96 of every 100 000 Black male infants will eventually be killed by the police, a rate 2.5 times higher than that for white men…” Ignoring what “eventually” means (a serious scientific term) there is a much worse statistic about black babies.
According to CDC reports 61.3 million babies have died by abortion in the U.S.A. since 1973, 19.4 million were conceived in black American women; In recent years one in three black babies are aborted. So, at the current rate 33,000 of every 100,000 black babies will be killed by Planned Parenthood, a rate 5 times higher than for white babies.
Even though this is 2016 data, it has to be Trump’s fault.
Following the Lancet retracted Hydroxy Study … we get this
This won’t get retracted and from a brief look on search engines, will get positive traction.
I’m sure there’ll be more peer reviewed studies supporting this take on life in the US
Wait … oh crap … it’s March 1st not April 1st