Equality Will Lead Us To Our Doom

The Snake said, “God knows well that when you eat of it your eyes will be opened and you will be like gods.”
Eve desired Equality.
She got it.
It’s been downhill ever since.
Update As expected, the House passed the bill, which now moves to the land of the Turtle and Gimp. Once they pass it, Biden will sign. And being sane will be illegal.
Joe Biden is pushing the Equality Act, the legislation that, if enacted, will—and I say this without hyperbole—doom us all.
Whoever writes the tweets for Biden said, “The Equality Act provides long overdue federal civil rights protections for LGBTQ+ Americans”.
How magical those letters are! They arise because of the sincere believe that reality can be remade in our own image with just a word. We are equal to God and can create our own natures. We can become our sexual desire. Just say that you are “transsexual” and, abracadabra, you are! No other proof is needed, or can be required.
This is the curse of Eve.
Bye, Bye Freedom
I’ve said it many times, but what’s wrong with the transgender movement is not that some guy wants to flounce around in a dress—who cares?—but that we will be forced to say that the man is a woman. Because of “equality”. Equality will make liars out of all of us.
This passed for a joke during the gmarriage (government-defined marriage) debate a few years back: Don’t like same-sex marriage? Then don’t have one. Ha!
The jokes is on us. Again, if two men want to pretend to enter into matrimony, big deal. But we are now forced, under penalty of law, to say the pair really are “married.” It is illegal to deny gmarriage if we run, or are in, any kind of business.
This is why the canard that “equal rights doesn’t mean you get fewer rights, it just means everyone gets the same rights” is false. Those on the side of Reality and God get fewer rights—and more restrictions.
What happened to our right to say “That delusional man who thinks he’s a woman should not be playing sports against women, nor should he be in the showers with them”? That right is gone, or soon will be. We won’t even be allowed to call the man “he”.
Want to say that it’s nuts that three men who paid a woman to give birth to a child they each simultaneously adopted are a “throuple“, which is to say, a “family” of three dads? You cannot. That’s “discrimination”.
Who Can Count That High?
At last count there were 112 “genders”, all of which fit into Biden’s “+”. All of them, save male and female, are inexpressibly stupid.
Take “axigender”, which is “when a person experiences two genders that sit on opposite ends of an axis; one being agender and the other being any other gender; these genders are experienced one at a time with no overlapping and with very short transition time.”
Infantile rot. An opinion that will become illegal once the Equality Act passes. If you are a business, or are in one.
Telling somebody they can’t magically make a new gender, and become it by speaking it, is “discrimination”. And creates inequalities, which we cannot abide.
It is also hurtful to the delusional to inform them of their delusion. Being hurtful is anathema to our effeminate society. What of the hurt inflicted on the based who don’t want to lie? That hurt doesn’t count.
Gorsuch’s Folly
It won’t really matter if the Equality Act passes. Our doom will only take a little longer. This is because, thanks to Neil Gorsuch, we already have approximate legal “gender equality” now.
Recall it was Gorsuch who discovered the latest new right “hidden” in the Constitution. He said that when the Civil Rights act said no “discrimination by sex”, it really meant “no discrimination by sexual orientation”.
It takes real genius to make that kind of connection. And to blind oneself to its consequences. Just think of all the desires that will be newly classified as “orientations”—that can no longer be “discriminated” against.
Woke Corporations
Gorsuch’s folly came late in the game. It was making “discrimination” illegal in 1964 that started our slide into doom. This is why corporations and large organizations became woke. To avoid lawsuits based on statistical “discrimination” claims.
This is when it is noticed “not enough” of a favored group are around, and concluding it can only be because of “discrimination”.
McDonald’s, for instance, just announced mandatory quotas to usher in equality, because of the fear of “discrimination” lawsuits.
With quotas always come a lessening of standards and quality, and, perversely, a greater desire for equality. Any remaining inequalities become intolerable. This system acts as a negative feedback loop, hence the cries for the Equality Act.
This post first appeared in edited form at The Stream.
We ARE AT OUR DOOM. Equality and immorality already killed us. WAKE UP. Pay attention and stop with the unicorn teenage hopes for salvation from bad behavior. It’s not coming.
Yes, it was Eve’s fault and women have been killing society ever since, the greedy, nasty sluts. Men keep allowing it and promoting it, so they are hellbound too.
The Courts will play volleyball with the Act for decades. Nothing will change unless the cowardly, sniveling creatures that were once Americans grow a damn spine. STUPID girls need to GO HOME and stop participating. Never go to stores or public buildings, do not work for Amazon or any “woke” company that lets men RAPE women in the bathrooms. Their motto is “BE EVIL”. Go HOME. Stop participating as much as possible. BUY NOTHING YOU DO NOT NEED. No new cars, NOTHING. Starve the beast. (Which will not happen because Americans worship electronics and money. Those are their GODS and they will be dragged into the killing fields and die rather than give them up.)
The act allows mutilation of children that would probably horrify Mengele. We are now that evil.
Lack of a spine and not giving a damn has ramifications that are not good. However, I maintain people WANT this stupidity or they would stop it. They want little girls raped in bathrooms, pedophilia everywhere, mutilated toddlers. It’s who we are and want to be. Evil as they come and proud of it. Long live living in hell.
As noted before, you cannot tell people there are not giant silver spiders from space living in their house. Psychology is OVER. All that was insane is sane. Pack it in, psychologists. You’re toast.
I have told the morons that say we have to vote “R” because “Supreme Court nominees” that the demons we now have were put there by “R’s” so they can shove that idea. It’s WRONG, WRONG, WRONG. Vote for the least evil, if you are stupid enough to think voting will ever save this country. Enjoy hell if you believe that nonsense about voting your way out.
Equality cannot possibly lower standards anymore than the schools child-hating parents who can’t be bothered raising their brats send their kids to. Not possible. Until parents give a crap about their brats, we are doomed. A society such as ours that HATES its children is a dead society. (Retarded, horrible parents let their kids be zipped into plastic bags for band at school. Dear God, we are past Sodom and Gomorrah into the most evil territory yet. HATRED of our children is incredibly evil and WE ARE THERE.)
Oh, be sure to turn in all the liberal businesses that don’t followe this rule. Too many women working there is one of my favorites for turning a business in. Make sure there are fake men AND fake women (equality) there and if not, inquire as to why not. Whatever you do, don’t do business with the place. It’s dangerous. But rat them out, by all means.
My morning Spoonful of Doom from Briggs… today, even doomier! There is so much to despair about now I have almost gotten to the point where I stop despairing, but not quite. I even manage for hours and half-days at a time, then I plunge back down. But soon, I think, I will reach a new state where there is so much to despair about it will just be a turgid vortex of doom that becomes laughable 24/7. I’m trying to laugh now but can’t always manage. Laughing at it is key, though. As many great saints have said, in so many words, you have to be right with God and you’ll be at peace no matter what craziness explodes around you. And the explosions are coming fast and furious.
The baby being held by the “throuple” looks like the face from Munch’s Scream.
If we were all “equal,” wouldn’t it be easier to be robots? We would agree about everything, do everything the same way, have access to everything, earn the same amount of monies regardless of employment or lack thereof, live in the same structures, operate the same vehicles, wear the same clothing, read the same literature, etc., etc., ….
Thus, the 85 year old should be able to do the same work as the 25 year old. Health is the “same” due to “equal” medical care and manufactured replacement parts. But wait, ages shouldn’t matter either. Everyone is 0 before born (or created in a test tube so that every gender can give birth). Then once “alive” (this needs definition also), they count as 1. No need to add more years. 1 implies existence.
Isn’t that the utopian society dreamed about in the 1516 writings by Sir Thomas More?
Didn’t the Puritans discover that “equal” plots of land and food did not “equal” the same effort by all?
Didn’t the Shakers desire it also? There were two Shakers living at last count.
Maybe that is the desired outcome for our society. Dwindle away all norms so the planet can survive, the animals can thrive, and the humans can become extinct.
Or, maybe it is really dystopia, utopia gone wrong?
60 Dystopian reads:
p.s. Thank you for the links in the blog. Reviewed them all. It was “eye-opening.”