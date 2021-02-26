Equality Will Lead Us To Our Doom

The Snake said, “God knows well that when you eat of it your eyes will be opened and you will be like gods.”

Eve desired Equality.

She got it.

It’s been downhill ever since.

Update As expected, the House passed the bill, which now moves to the land of the Turtle and Gimp. Once they pass it, Biden will sign. And being sane will be illegal.

Joe Biden is pushing the Equality Act, the legislation that, if enacted, will—and I say this without hyperbole—doom us all.

Whoever writes the tweets for Biden said, “The Equality Act provides long overdue federal civil rights protections for LGBTQ+ Americans”.

How magical those letters are! They arise because of the sincere believe that reality can be remade in our own image with just a word. We are equal to God and can create our own natures. We can become our sexual desire. Just say that you are “transsexual” and, abracadabra, you are! No other proof is needed, or can be required.

This is the curse of Eve.

Bye, Bye Freedom

I’ve said it many times, but what’s wrong with the transgender movement is not that some guy wants to flounce around in a dress—who cares?—but that we will be forced to say that the man is a woman. Because of “equality”. Equality will make liars out of all of us.

This passed for a joke during the gmarriage (government-defined marriage) debate a few years back: Don’t like same-sex marriage? Then don’t have one. Ha!

The jokes is on us. Again, if two men want to pretend to enter into matrimony, big deal. But we are now forced, under penalty of law, to say the pair really are “married.” It is illegal to deny gmarriage if we run, or are in, any kind of business.

This is why the canard that “equal rights doesn’t mean you get fewer rights, it just means everyone gets the same rights” is false. Those on the side of Reality and God get fewer rights—and more restrictions.

What happened to our right to say “That delusional man who thinks he’s a woman should not be playing sports against women, nor should he be in the showers with them”? That right is gone, or soon will be. We won’t even be allowed to call the man “he”.

Want to say that it’s nuts that three men who paid a woman to give birth to a child they each simultaneously adopted are a “throuple“, which is to say, a “family” of three dads? You cannot. That’s “discrimination”.

Who Can Count That High?

At last count there were 112 “genders”, all of which fit into Biden’s “+”. All of them, save male and female, are inexpressibly stupid.

Take “axigender”, which is “when a person experiences two genders that sit on opposite ends of an axis; one being agender and the other being any other gender; these genders are experienced one at a time with no overlapping and with very short transition time.”

Infantile rot. An opinion that will become illegal once the Equality Act passes. If you are a business, or are in one.

Telling somebody they can’t magically make a new gender, and become it by speaking it, is “discrimination”. And creates inequalities, which we cannot abide.

It is also hurtful to the delusional to inform them of their delusion. Being hurtful is anathema to our effeminate society. What of the hurt inflicted on the based who don’t want to lie? That hurt doesn’t count.

Gorsuch’s Folly

It won’t really matter if the Equality Act passes. Our doom will only take a little longer. This is because, thanks to Neil Gorsuch, we already have approximate legal “gender equality” now.

Recall it was Gorsuch who discovered the latest new right “hidden” in the Constitution. He said that when the Civil Rights act said no “discrimination by sex”, it really meant “no discrimination by sexual orientation”.

It takes real genius to make that kind of connection. And to blind oneself to its consequences. Just think of all the desires that will be newly classified as “orientations”—that can no longer be “discriminated” against.

Woke Corporations

Gorsuch’s folly came late in the game. It was making “discrimination” illegal in 1964 that started our slide into doom. This is why corporations and large organizations became woke. To avoid lawsuits based on statistical “discrimination” claims.

This is when it is noticed “not enough” of a favored group are around, and concluding it can only be because of “discrimination”.

McDonald’s, for instance, just announced mandatory quotas to usher in equality, because of the fear of “discrimination” lawsuits.

With quotas always come a lessening of standards and quality, and, perversely, a greater desire for equality. Any remaining inequalities become intolerable. This system acts as a negative feedback loop, hence the cries for the Equality Act.

This post first appeared in edited form at The Stream.

